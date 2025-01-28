Introduction

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was established with a simple yet profound mission: to protect and defend the United States while upholding the Constitution. Its agents swear an oath to safeguard the freedoms and lives of the American people, even at great personal cost.

Yet time and again, this mission has been betrayed—not by the rank-and-file agents, many of whom risk their lives daily, but by institutional failures, negligence, and outright misconduct at the highest levels.

For over a century, the FBI has built a record that reveals a troubling contradiction. While it champions itself as the vanguard of justice, its history is littered with examples of withholding critical intelligence, failing to act on imminent threats, and violating its very mandate.

These failures aren’t just bureaucratic missteps—they have led to catastrophic events, the deaths of innocent Americans, and a growing erosion of trust in the very agency sworn to protect them.

This betrayal isn’t abstract for me. I’ve given more to this country than I thought was possible—three combat tours and 13 brothers lost, fighting for what we were told was the right thing. Fighting for the American people.

We believed in that mission because we believed in the ideals this country represents. But we were lied to. We were sent to bleed and die for something that wasn’t what we thought. That betrayal cuts deep, and it’s why accountability matters now more than ever.

Accountability isn’t about violence or chaos—it’s about smart, deliberate, political action. It’s about shining a light on institutional failures so they can no longer be ignored. The FBI, with its history of withholding intelligence and failing to act, must answer for its repeated failures.

From ignoring warnings about 9/11 to mishandling domestic threats, its inaction has cost lives and endangered the country. This article begins the process of holding it accountable.

If we do not demand the truth, if we allow this pattern of failure to continue unchecked, then we betray the very ideals so many of us have sacrificed to defend.

This is not just about the FBI. It’s about restoring the integrity of the institutions that are supposed to serve the American people. Because if we can’t trust those tasked with protecting us, then who will?

Historical Precedents: A Legacy of Failure

The failures of the FBI didn’t begin with January 6 or the modern political weaponization of federal agencies. These failures are woven into the agency’s history, a pattern of misconduct, negligence, and betrayal that undermines the very principles this nation was founded on: truth, accountability, and justice.

To understand how we’ve arrived at this moment, we must confront the FBI’s historical precedents—examples that reveal not just isolated missteps, but a systemic pattern of corruption and negligence. And there is a lot of them, I’m going to mention a few.

Whitey Bulger and Stephen Flemmi Scandal

The FBI once stood by as organized crime bosses James “Whitey” Bulger and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi terrorized Boston. These weren’t small-time criminals; they were some of the most dangerous mobsters in American history. And yet, rather than stopping them, FBI agents shielded them for decades.

Why? Because Bulger and Flemmi were informants. They fed the FBI information on rival criminal organizations, and in exchange, agents looked the other way as they committed murder, extortion, and racketeering. Some FBI agents even actively helped cover up their crimes.

This wasn’t just a failure of oversight; it was a betrayal of the American people. Law enforcement turned a blind eye to corruption and violence in their pursuit of an easy win. It wasn’t until years later, when investigative journalists and whistle-blowers exposed the truth, that the FBI’s role in shielding Bulger and Flemmi came to light. Justice, in this case, came too late for the victims.

The lesson is clear: when those in power prioritize their own agendas over accountability, innocent people pay the price.

The Phoenix Memo: A Missed Warning Before 9/11

On July 10, 2001, FBI Special Agent Kenneth Williams sent a memo warning that Middle Eastern men were attending U.S. flight schools and that this might indicate preparations for terrorist activities. The memo was direct, actionable, and chillingly accurate.

But what happened?

Nothing.

The memo was buried in bureaucracy, ignored by decision-makers who had the power to act. Two months later, on September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives in the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.

This wasn’t a case of hindsight being 20/20. The warning was explicit, and the information was credible. But the FBI’s failure to act exposed a rot within the institution—a culture of inefficiency, a lack of coordination, and an unwillingness to challenge the status quo.

If the foundational principle of government is to protect its citizens, then this failure represents a betrayal of that promise. The lives lost on 9/11 should weigh on the conscience of every official who dismissed that warning.

National Security Letters Misuse (2002-2007)

After 9/11, the FBI gained expansive powers through tools like National Security Letters (NSLs), which allowed them to demand information without a court order. These were supposed to be used sparingly, only in critical national security investigations.

But between 2002 and 2007, audits revealed that the FBI violated the rules over 1,000 times, using NSLs to spy on American citizens without proper authorization. They collected phone records, financial information, and even private emails—all without oversight or accountability.

This isn’t just an ethical failure; it’s a constitutional one. The Fourth Amendment explicitly protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, yet the FBI trampled on that right with alarming frequency. What’s worse, these violations were only uncovered because of external audits, not internal accountability.

If we allow agencies like the FBI to operate without oversight, they will continue to exploit their power, sacrificing our freedoms under the guise of national security. The misuse of NSLs wasn’t just an administrative error—it was an assault on the foundational principles of liberty and limited government.

Clear Historical Precedence

These historical precedents paint a troubling picture. The FBI’s failures aren’t just occasional missteps—they’re part of a recurring pattern that prioritizes convenience, political expediency, or bureaucratic self-preservation over the lives and liberties of the American people.

When law enforcement abandons its duty to uphold the Constitution, it becomes a threat to the very nation it’s sworn to protect. These failures aren’t just history lessons—they’re warnings. If we don’t confront them, if we don’t demand accountability, then we are complicit in allowing them to happen again.

Modern Examples of FBI Failures

The historical failures of the FBI aren’t relics of the past—they’ve set a dangerous precedent for the agency’s behavior today. The examples I’ve already mentioned—shielding criminals, ignoring critical warnings, and abusing investigative tools—are only the beginning. In modern times, the FBI’s failures continue to endanger lives, undermine justice, and erode trust in one of the nation’s most powerful institutions. Here are just a few more examples of how the FBI has failed the American people.

Larry Nassar Investigation

Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor, sexually abused hundreds of athletes over the course of decades. This wasn’t an unknown predator operating in the shadows—Nassar’s abuse was reported to the FBI in 2015 by gymnasts who bravely stepped forward. But what did the FBI do?

Nothing.

Instead of acting immediately to stop Nassar, the FBI delayed its investigation for nearly a year. During this time, Nassar continued to abuse young girls, exploiting their trust while the FBI sat on credible, damning evidence. Internal investigations later revealed that agents handling the case made false statements to cover up their inaction, compounding the betrayal.

The consequences were devastating: young athletes were failed by the very system designed to protect them. This case wasn’t just about negligence—it was about enabling abuse through apathy and dishonesty. Justice only came when external forces stepped in, and the FBI’s failures became impossible to ignore.

Brett Kavanaugh Investigation

During Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, prompting calls for an FBI investigation. What followed was a process that many described as limited, constrained, and incomplete.

The FBI’s investigation was marked by glaring omissions:

They failed to interview key witnesses who could have provided relevant testimony.

They received over 4,500 tips on a special hotline but failed to follow up on or act on the majority of them.

Reports emerged that the scope of the investigation was restricted by higher authorities, preventing agents from pursuing critical leads.

This wasn’t just a procedural failure—it was a deliberate narrowing of an investigation into one of the most important decisions in the country’s judiciary. Regardless of one’s political stance, the FBI’s refusal to fully investigate raised serious questions about whether the agency was operating independently or bending to political pressure.

This incident showed the American people something deeply troubling: when it comes to politically charged cases, the FBI cannot be trusted to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation.

January 6 Intelligence Withholding

January 6, 2021, will go down as one of the most significant and controversial days in modern American history. As the U.S. Capitol was breached, it became clear that law enforcement was woefully unprepared. The question is, why?

The FBI had prior intelligence suggesting potential violence on January 6:

Social media posts openly discussed plans to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College.

Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) embedded within groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had reported on their activities.

Threat assessments warned of a heightened risk of violence in Washington, D.C., on the day of the rally.

Despite all of this, the FBI withheld intelligence from key agencies, including the U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) later highlighted these failures, stating that the FBI and other agencies did not adequately share critical threat information or coordinate effectively.

What makes this failure even more alarming is the political narrative that emerged in its wake. While the FBI withheld actionable intelligence and allowed chaos to unfold, government officials and the media quickly painted all Trump supporters as domestic terrorists, using the events of January 6 as a political weapon.

The FBI’s inaction didn’t just allow the violence to occur—it enabled a narrative that further divided the nation. We will cover in detail how this is fact.

A Pattern of Neglect

These modern examples reveal a chilling truth: the FBI’s failures aren’t isolated incidents—they’re part of an institutional pattern. Whether through negligence, political interference, or outright misconduct, the FBI has repeatedly failed to fulfill its mission to protect and defend the American people.

The cases of Larry Nassar, Brett Kavanaugh, and January 6 show that no matter the stakes—whether protecting children from predators, investigating allegations of misconduct, or safeguarding our democratic process—the FBI has proven itself unwilling or unable to act in the interest of truth and justice.

If we cannot hold these failures accountable, then we are complicit in allowing them to continue.

Unresolved Questions: Why Does This Pattern Persist?

The FBI’s failures—whether historical or modern—are not simply isolated mistakes or oversights. They represent a deeply ingrained pattern of negligence, selective enforcement, and, at times, outright misconduct. The question we must ask is: why does this pattern persist?

To find answers, we need to confront uncomfortable truths about the institution itself. Is the FBI simply too large, too bureaucratic, and too politicized to effectively uphold its mission? Or is it something more troubling—a systemic culture of prioritizing self-preservation, convenience, or political agendas over truth, justice, and accountability?

A Culture of Bureaucratic Inertia

The FBI, like many massive government institutions, operates within a deeply entrenched bureaucracy. This bureaucracy is designed, ostensibly, to ensure consistency and accountability, but in practice, it often produces the opposite effect. Layers of approvals, competing interests, and a reluctance to take risks create a culture of inaction when action is most needed.

In cases like the Phoenix Memo before 9/11, warnings were ignored because the memo didn’t fit into the FBI’s rigid operational framework.

Similarly, during the Larry Nassar investigation, agents dragged their feet, allowing abuse to continue, because addressing the case didn’t align with their priorities.

This bureaucratic inertia doesn’t excuse these failures—it exposes a system that values process over people and procedures over results.

Political Pressure and Bias

The FBI’s mission is supposed to be impartial, operating above the fray of politics. But time and again, it has shown itself to be susceptible to political influence.

During the Brett Kavanaugh investigation, the scope of the FBI’s inquiry was reportedly narrowed by political authorities. This undermined the investigation’s credibility and left the public questioning whether the agency was acting as an independent arbiter or a tool of political convenience.

After January 6, the FBI’s role became deeply politicized. While intelligence was withheld or mishandled in the lead-up to the event, the agency swiftly targeted certain groups while seemingly ignoring others. This selective focus gave the appearance of partisanship and further eroded public trust.

When the FBI operates under political pressure, it not only fails to serve the people but also damages its credibility in ways that may never be fully repaired.

A Lack of Accountability

One of the most striking aspects of the FBI’s failures is the absence of accountability. Time and again, the agency has made catastrophic mistakes, yet those responsible rarely face consequences.

In the Whitey Bulger scandal, it took decades for agents involved in shielding Bulger to face justice, and even then, the damage to Boston’s communities was irreversible.

In the Larry Nassar case, FBI agents who lied about their handling of the investigation were eventually fired—but only after public outrage forced the agency’s hand.

Without meaningful accountability, these failures are bound to repeat themselves. When institutions know they can operate without consequence, they have no incentive to change.

How Have These Failures Eroded Public Trust?

Trust is the foundation of any government agency, especially one as powerful as the FBI. When the American people no longer believe that their institutions are acting in good faith, the consequences are dire—not just for the agency but for the nation as a whole.

The Death of Transparency

The FBI’s history of withholding critical information—from the Phoenix Memo to January 6—has created an aura of secrecy and mistrust. Americans are left wondering. What else aren’t they telling us?

When the public can’t trust that the FBI is sharing the truth, its legitimacy as a protector of the people collapses. Transparency isn’t just an ideal—it’s a requirement for maintaining the trust of a free and informed citizenry.

The Politicization of Law Enforcement

The FBI’s actions—or inaction’s—have increasingly been viewed through a partisan lens. Whether it’s accusations of targeting conservative groups or going easy on leftist organizations, the perception of bias within law enforcement is now pervasive.

This isn’t just a talking point for pundits—it’s a real threat to democracy. A politicized FBI undermines the rule of law, making it appear that justice is not blind but weaponized for political gain. For millions of Americans, this perception has turned into a reality.

Erosion of National Unity

Failures like the FBI’s mishandling of January 6 don’t just harm the agency—they harm the country. Instead of acting as a neutral protector, the FBI’s failures have fueled division and distrust among Americans.

The events of January 6 were used to paint an entire group of people as “domestic terrorists,” while others were left unexamined. This selective focus has deepened the rift between Americans and their government, creating an atmosphere of suspicion and resentment.

The Call for Accountability

The pattern is clear: when the FBI prioritizes bureaucracy, political agendas, or self-preservation over its mission, it fails the American people. These failures aren’t just mistakes—they’re betrayals of the foundational principles this country was built on.

Accountability isn’t optional—it’s essential. If we allow these failures to go unchecked, we risk losing more than just trust in an institution. We risk losing the very ideals that make America worth defending.

The FBI was created to serve and protect the American people, but its long history of failures tells a different story. From shielding mobsters to ignoring credible warnings about 9/11, from enabling predators like Larry Nassar to mishandling politically sensitive investigations, the FBI has consistently prioritized bureaucracy, politics, and self-preservation over its duty to uphold justice.

These failures aren’t isolated—they’re systemic. And each one chips away at the trust and unity that hold this country together. Accountability isn’t just about assigning blame—it’s about ensuring these failures don’t happen again.

As Americans, we must demand transparency, reform, and oversight from the very agencies tasked with protecting our freedoms. Without accountability, these institutions will continue to erode the principles we’ve sacrificed so much to defend.

But this story doesn’t end with historical failures. In recent years, the FBI’s inaction and mishandling of critical events have continued to cost lives and undermine trust. From the Parkland school shooting to the FBI’s actions leading up to January 6, these modern failures demand a closer look.

In our previous series, Systemic Chaos Analysis, we meticulously dissected the failure points within our nation's key institutions. A glaring example is the FBI's handling of the events surrounding January 6th. FBI Director Christopher Wray has publicly denied that FBI agents orchestrated the January 6th violence.

c-span.org

However, recent reports reveal that the FBI had at least 26 informants present during the Capitol riot, with most engaging in illegal activities.

New York Post

This discrepancy between official statements and emerging evidence underscores a troubling pattern of misinformation and lack of accountability within the Bureau. The case of the Kansas City Proud Boys is particularly telling. An FBI confidential human source (CHS) infiltrated this group and reported that the Proud Boys did not plan or initiate violence on January 6th. Despite this intelligence, the group faced severe legal repercussions, suggesting a disconnect between on-the-ground realities and the narratives advanced by federal authorities.

In my next article, I will delve deeper into these events, examining how the FBI's actions and inaction’s contributed to preventable tragedies. From ignored warnings to selective enforcement, these modern missteps highlight the urgent need for comprehensive reform within America's premier law enforcement agency.

The pressing question is not whether these failures will recur, but how long we will permit them to persist before demanding meaningful change. Stay tuned. Accountability starts here.