Part Three — “By Their Fruits”

A Project Milk Carton / 17SOG Investigation · Part 3 of 4

A note on sourcing. This installment draws on the documented record built in Parts One and Two and on public filings — IRS Form 990 data, state licensing and corporate records, and the organizations’ own published materials. Where a statement is our assessment rather than a documented fact, we say so. Each person named was contacted for comment; the documented outreach and its outcome appear at the end.

Two installments in, a pattern has surfaced from the documents themselves: a sex-crime accusation no one could substantiate, escalated to a general and across a movement — followed by a campaign to force a children’s charity into silence, including a cease-and-desist from a lawyer who doesn’t exist and another from one his own state bar has disciplined.

The natural question is the one we saved for last. Who are these people?

They are not anonymous trolls. That is the entire point.

The credentials

The figures at the center of this story hold real titles and real authority in the child-protection space.

Two Wolves Investigations is a licensed Texas private-investigation firm (Texas DPS license A20467 ). We say so plainly, because precision is the whole discipline of honest reporting: the firm is real and licensed. Our reporting is about conduct, not credentials.

Shepherds Watch Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN 81-3142631 ) that solicits donations in the name of fighting child trafficking.

Benjamin Moore (Florida Bar 773581) and Samuel Moore (Florida Bar 120122) are both licensed, practicing attorneys.

These are not people on the margins. They are credentialed professionals operating inside the same small, trusting world of child-safety advocacy — which is precisely why their word carried, and why an accusation they could not prove still did so much damage before anyone stopped to check it.

Given a place at the table

Here is the detail that captures the whole thing.

Several figures in this series — including attorney Ben Moore and advocate Lynz Piper-Loomis — had been given a place in the child-protection world’s inner rooms. They sat on the Little Flower Advisory Board of Project Defend & Protect Our Children, a child-protection initiative connected to Gen. Michael Flynn’s organization, America’s Future — a genuine, good-faith effort to help kids that extended them a platform and a measure of trust.

That trust is the point. It was people carrying exactly that credibility — a seat inside a real child-advocacy effort — who carried an unprovable sex-crime accusation up to a general and out across a movement, and who pressed a campaign to silence the people asking for proof. The effort was real. Several of the people it trusted are the story. That is our assessment, and we mark it as such. But the documents in Parts One and Two are not assessment. They are the record.

The money the records show

Here is what is not assessment at all — it is arithmetic, taken straight off Shepherds Watch Foundation’s own federal tax return.

On its IRS Form 990-EZ for fiscal year 2025, the charity lists its CEO/Director as “Two Wolves Investigations” — a for-profit private-investigation firm — and reports paying it $24,182. That is the single largest payment the organization made all year. A business entity is not a person; it cannot owe a charity the fiduciary duty of care and loyalty that an officer owes. Listing one as your CEO is not a footnote. It is a flare.

And look at the year it happened in. In that same filing, Shepherds Watch Foundation reports:

Revenue down 43% — from $127,720 to $72,566.

A net loss of $49,951.

Total assets of $6,325 — down 89%.

Compensation to that for-profit “CEO” up roughly 411% from the prior year, when the same money was reported under an individual’s name instead of the firm’s.

So in a year the charity bled nearly fifty thousand dollars and ended with about six thousand to its name, the largest check it cut went to a for-profit PI company installed as its chief executive. We are not inferring a motive. We are reading a public document. Project Milk Carton has referred these filing facts to the IRS and asks the agency — not the reader, and not us — to determine what they mean. We pre-judge nothing. We simply decline to pretend a 990 says something other than what it says.

This, for the record, is the kind of reporting that provoked a fake lawyer.

What Project Milk Carton actually does

It’s worth being plain about what set all of this off.

Project Milk Carton publishes analysis of public records — 990 filings, state corporate and licensing data, court documents — about organizations that raise money in the name of protecting children. Reporting on a public charity’s own federal tax return is not harassment. It is not defamation. It is the ordinary, constitutionally protected work of a watchdog.

You do not answer a 990 with a fake lawyer. You answer it with the records. No one ever did.

The cost

A campaign like this isn’t free — not for the people who run it, and not for its target.

In the months this accusation circulated, a small 501(c)(3) that exists to show where child-welfare money goes felt it in the most concrete terms there are. Subscriber growth stalled. Donations slowed. And when the bills came due and the money wasn’t there, the organization’s website went dark.

We are careful here, because care is the point. We do not assert as proven fact that any one person reached over and switched off a server. What we can document is the sequence: a sustained accusation no one would substantiate; a coordinated effort to brand a child-welfare charity and its founder as dangerous; and, alongside it, a charity watching its support erode and its lights go out.

What we no longer have to infer is intent. In a written message to a Project Milk Carton director, attorney Benjamin Moore put his purpose on the page: “I am about to unload on him,” he wrote of the charity’s founder, “and I’m going to make sure that no one that I know donates a single dollar to PMC.” That is not our characterization of his motive. It is his motive, in his own words, naming the charity outright — a licensed attorney’s documented intent to choke off a children’s charity’s donations, set against that charity’s documented decline.

The tools deployed here — a false criminal accusation, a fabricated legal threat, a public campaign of intimidation — are not the tools of people protecting kids. They are the tools used to silence the people watching the money.

By their fruits

There’s an old line about knowing people not by what they call themselves, but by what they produce. By their fruits you shall know them.

These people call themselves advocates for children. Tested against the record, here is the fruit: an accusation of rape no police report, court record, or produced message has ever supported; a lawyer who dissolved the instant he was asked for a bar number; a second lawyer his own state has disciplined; a 990 that pays a for-profit PI firm as “CEO” while the charity goes broke; and a watchdog left poorer and darker for reading those filings aloud.

We didn’t ask anyone to take our word for it. We asked them to show the proof. They never did.

We are publishing the records. The reader can judge the fruit.

What this article does NOT claim.

We do not allege that any named individual committed a crime, nor that Gen. Flynn or America’s Future endorsed or directed any accusation. We do not claim a court or agency has found defamation, inurement, interference, or any other violation — we report the contents of public filings and have referred questions of law to the authorities who decide them. We quote attorney Benjamin Moore’s own written statement of intent regarding donations; we do not claim it caused any specific financial loss or the website outage. We identify clearly where our characterizations are assessment rather than fact.

Right of reply.

Every individual and organization named — Brandi Williams, Kelli Cravens, Lynz Piper-Loomis, Benjamin Moore, Samuel Moore, Shepherds Watch Foundation, and Two Wolves Investigations — was sought for comment. On June 14, 2026, Project Milk Carton requested supporting evidence by email, text, and public post; none provided it. Benjamin and Samuel Moore were engaged directly and produced no evidence. Any person or organization named may submit a response, and we will append it in full.