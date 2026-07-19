Part 6 — A Firm, a Partner, and a Licensing Question

A Texas PI shop, a brand-new South Carolina one, and a cross-state pitch the public can hear in her own words

You rarely get the subject of a story to lay out the arrangement herself — on camera, to more than 78,000 people. Here, she did.

This installment is about the private-investigations business tied to Shepherd's Watch, a second PI firm in another state, and the licensing question they raise: when a private investigator works across state lines, who is licensed to do what, and where? We report only what is documented — and on the central point, the documentation is her own words.

The Texas firm

Two Wolves Investigations is a Texas-licensed private-investigations firm (Texas DPS Private Security Bureau license A20467), operating from Plano, Texas. Its owner, Kelli Cravens, is also the CEO of Shepherd's Watch Foundation. That much is public and undisputed, from the firm's own materials and Texas licensing records.

The South Carolina firm — in her own words

On July 6, 2026, Lynz Piper-Loomis — a South Carolina–based author, political operative, and self-described private investigator, and a former 2024 candidate for the South Carolina House — hosted a roughly 39-minute live broadcast that, by the documented view count, reached more than 78,000 people. In it, describing a March 2026 outreach to Gen. Michael Flynn's organization America's Future, she said the following:

"…back in March, I had actually with my business partner. We have a PI firm that we just opened up this year in South Carolina. And we actually reached out to Mary and said, 'Hey. Would you like to have a conversation?' … Services that we like to offer you at no cost … offering vetting … it's my business partner, myself, and … Mary…"

"… And again, I'm not with … my business partner's organization. Shepherd's Watch. … I'm not on the board … It's two separate entities, but with Luke 17:2, we are trying to offer … vetting background checks … at no cost."

In her own account, then, on the record and in public:

She co-owns a private-investigations firm that she and a business partner opened in 2026 in South Carolina, which she names "Luke 17:2."

Her business partner's organization is Shepherd's Watch — the charity run by Kelli Cravens, who also owns the Texas PI firm, Two Wolves.

The two of them jointly offered PI-style "vetting" and "background check" services to a national political organization.

She is careful to add that she is "not on the board" of Shepherd's Watch and that these are "two separate entities."

We take her at her word on all of it. The point is not to blur the two firms together — she says they are separate, and we report that. The point is what she herself confirms: a working PI business partnership between a new South Carolina firm and the principal of the Texas charity-and-PI operation, pitching cross-state investigative services.

Her July 6, 2026 public broadcast named all three by name.

The question that raises

A brand-new PI firm, opened in 2026, in South Carolina, offering paid-caliber vetting and background-check services across state lines, raises an ordinary regulatory question — the same question it would raise for anyone: is that work licensed where it's being performed?

The answer is genuinely not fully public:

In South Carolina, private investigators are regulated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) under Title 40, Chapter 18 of the state code. South Carolina distinguishes a licensed private investigator (thousands of documented hours plus vetting and bonding) from a registered one.

Unlike Texas or North Carolina, South Carolina does not publish its PI license and registration data online. There is no public database to search. The only way to verify a South Carolina investigator's status is to contact SLED Regulatory Services directly (803-896-7015).

So we do not assert that "Luke 17:2" or its principals are unlicensed. We cannot, and we won't. What we can accurately report is this: the firm's own co-owner has publicly described a newly formed, cross-state private-investigations partnership offering paid-caliber services; whether that firm and its investigators hold the South Carolina license or registration that state law requires is a question only SLED can answer — and one that South Carolina, unlike other states, keeps out of public view. Readers can confirm current status with SLED directly.

Two states, two levels of licensing transparency.

Where the two firms connect on paper

The one place the Texas and the SWF/Two Wolves side connect in a hard public document is the charity's own IRS filing. As detailed in Part 5, Shepherd's Watch Foundation's most recent Form 990-EZ (FY2025) reports $24,182 in officer compensation paid to "Two Wolves Investigations," the CEO's own PI company. That is a federal filing, not a characterization. It establishes, on the record, a financial channel between the charity and the Texas PI firm at the center of this partnership.

Documented public ties. Gold = federal 990 filing; dashed = her own broadcast statements.

The broadcast itself

The same July 6 broadcast is also part of this story for a second reason. In it, Piper-Loomis named Project Milk Carton, its CEO Jeremy Sinks, and Andrew Fayal — by name — to that 78,000-plus audience, and leveled a series of accusations against them, including that the organization was somehow "present" on her private call and had built a "fake dossier" on her. Those accusations are addressed on their own terms in the case record; several are demonstrably false — for example, the organization has maintained a documented posture of non-engagement with her. We note the broadcast here because it is the same public event in which she confirmed the PI partnership — and because a person who names and accuses others before an audience of tens of thousands has placed herself, by her own choice, squarely in the public arena on these questions.

Bottom line

There is nothing wrong with opening a PI firm, and nothing wrong with two investigators partnering across state lines — if the licensing is in order. The reason licensing exists is precisely that private investigators offer to run "vetting" and "background checks" on real people; the public interest in knowing they're authorized to do so is obvious. When one of the partners describes the arrangement to 78,000 people herself, and when the only state that could confirm the licensing keeps its records dark, the responsible thing a reporter can do is lay out exactly what was said, name the agency that holds the answer, and ask the question in the open. That is what this installment does.

Right of reply

Project Milk Carton requested comment from Two Wolves Investigations, Kelli Cravens, and Lynz Piper-Loomis on the specific facts in this report — including the described South Carolina PI partnership, the "Luke 17:2" firm, and the cross-state services offered. Their responses, or absence of response, are on record.

Sources