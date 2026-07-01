Part Four — “The Turn”

A Project Milk Carton / 17SOG Investigation · Part 4 of 4

A note on sourcing. This installment relies on public, dated social-media posts (preserved and hashed) and on published third-party reporting, each cited in the text. It closes with a clearly labeled opinion section from this organization’s founder; that section is his personal view, not a statement of fact, and is marked as such. Each person named was contacted for comment; the documented outreach and its outcome appear at the end. When this series began, we said the record was still being written. In the days since, its authors have kept writing it — only now they’ve turned the pen on each other.

The board comes apart

In June 2026, the child-protection advisory board several figures in this series sat on — the Little Flower Advisory Board of Project Defend & Protect Our Children, the initiative of Gen. Michael Flynn’s organization, America’s Future — came apart. Multiple members resigned within days of one another.

The independent outlet RawStory reported the implosion, attributing it — per an unnamed insider — to personal disputes “unrelated to the organization itself.” Ben Moore, the attorney from Part One, was among those who resigned, on June 11. For precision: we have no documented statement from Ben Moore attacking Gen. Flynn. The record shows only that he left.

His brother is a different story.

Sam Moore, in his own words

Sam Moore — the attorney whose messages to our founder opened Part One (“Jigs up… you’ll be… handled by the law”) — has left a public, dated record of a complete reversal in under two months. In his own posts:

May 4, 2026 — defending Flynn: > “They attack General Flynn more than anyone except Trump… They call him an irrelevant grifter, a liar, and a turncoat… You don’t wage nonstop war on a nobody.”

June 2026 — turning on the organization (as reported by RawStory): he called his involvement a “total mind f—” and accused “Flynn’s family of running their sinking ship.”

June 27, 2026 — attacking Flynn by name, quote-posting the general’s own tweet: > “…Lt. Gen IRRELEVANT thinks he has a chance to be President… Flynn has mocked anons behind their backs, thrown so many people under the bus, and burned every last bridge he had.”

Defender, to detractor, to open antagonist — in eight weeks, documented in his own hand.

The pattern, not the prediction

We draw no conclusion about the internal affairs of America’s Future, and we take no side in anyone’s private disputes. We do not predict what any of these people will do next.

And we will say plainly the thing this record will be twisted to obscure: none of this is the fault of the people who opened the door. An organization is not to blame because someone it trusted abused that trust — any more than a charity is to blame for being lied about. Each person in this series answers for what they did, and for nothing anyone else did. To read this as an indictment of the Flynns, or of the work of protecting children, is the exact inversion this series exists to refuse.

We note only what the public record already shows, because it rhymes with everything this series has documented from the first page. Set the sequence end to end: an accusation no one would substantiate; then threats; then a cease-and-desist from a lawyer who does not exist; then a real one who took the fight public; and now, with the accusation collapsed, the same people turning on each other. That is the pattern, and we state it plainly as our assessment of the record: when the claims of the people in this series are tested and cannot be met with proof, the answer is never evidence. It is escalation — and, in time, a turn on whoever is standing closest.

The people who could not produce a single record to support a sex-crime accusation against a children’s charity are, today, the same people publicly burning the organization — and the man — that handed them a platform.

We are not telling you where it goes from here. We are telling you to read the record as it’s written. It still is being.

A personal note from the founder of Project Milk Carton

What follows is my opinion. It is plainly labeled as opinion, it is not a statement of fact, and you should weigh it as exactly that — one man’s view, formed from my own experience and my own conversations with people who lived it.

I have watched this crowd operate up close, for a long time.

In my opinion, these are people who chase clout, not children. They turn up where the cameras are. They collect the platforms, the followings, the titles — and the moment the spotlight drifts or the favors dry up, they turn on the very people who gave them all of it. I watched them do it to people who showed them nothing but respect, protection, and a seat at the table.

That is not child advocacy. In my view, it is a performance — and the children were never the point of it.

And I want to say something plainly, with names, because they’ve earned it: I’ve watched General Flynn and the people around America’s Future open real doors — hand others a platform, resources, and a genuine chance to do good for children and their communities. Some of the people in this series were given exactly that, and squandered it. That’s on them, not on the people who believed in them. In my opinion, the real tragedy here isn’t the smear against me or my charity — it’s the chance to actually protect kids that these people threw away while chasing their own relevance.

And I’ll be transparent with you, because you deserve to know where I stand: I believe in what that work is meant to do, and I want to be part of it. My mission has always been the children — not clout, not a following, not a seat at anyone’s table. I’ll lock arms with anyone serious about putting kids first, and I’ll call out anyone who only pretends to. Weigh my words about the Flynns with that in your hand — I’m not hiding it.

I could be wrong about any one of them, and I’d welcome being proven wrong by their fruit instead of their followers. But I’ve shown you the record across four parts, in their own words and their own filings. You don’t have to take my opinion for any of it. You only have to read what they wrote, and ask the same question we asked at the start:

Where’s the proof?

— Andrew Fayal, Founder, Project Milk Carton

What this article does NOT claim.

We make no factual assertion about anyone’s private conduct, personal life, or sobriety, and we take no position on the internal disputes of America’s Future. We do not claim Ben Moore made any statement against Gen. Flynn. The closing section is the clearly identified personal opinion of this organization’s founder and is not offered as fact.

Right of reply.

The individuals named here — Samuel Moore, Benjamin Moore, Liz Crokin, and Lynz Piper-Loomis — were sought for comment. Statements attributed to them are drawn from their own public posts or from published third-party reporting, quoted in context. Project Milk Carton’s prior written and public requests for a response (June 14, 2026) went unanswered. Any person named may submit a response, and we will append it in full.