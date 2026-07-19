Part 5 — Claims vs. Ground Truth

What a small Texas charity says it does — and what its own filings and the state's own data show

Shepherd's Watch Foundation asks the public to fund a big mission: a team of licensed private investigators feeding "investigative intelligence" to law enforcement and rescuing sex-trafficking victims across Texas. It says it monitors more than 3,600 brothel locations.

Its own tax return tells a smaller story. In its most recent filing, the charity took in $72,566, spent $122,517, ended the year with about $6,000 to its name — and routed its single largest payment, $24,182, to a for-profit company owned by its own CEO.

That is not an accusation. It is arithmetic, off the charity's own IRS forms and the State of Texas's own enforcement data — two records Shepherd's Watch cannot spin. This installment lays them side by side and lets the gap speak. Where the record raises a question, we ask it plainly.

The organization, on paper

Shepherd's Watch Foundation (SWF) is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity, EIN 81-3142631, based in Frisco, Texas, tax-exempt since March 2021. It files the Form 990-EZ, the short return used by organizations with gross receipts under $200,000. Its CEO, Kelli Cravens, is a public figure who has appeared on Dr. Phil Primetime, the Tudor Dixon Podcast, a Daily Caller ride-along, and Houston's KTRH. Cravens also owns Two Wolves Investigations, a Texas-licensed private-investigations firm (Texas DPS license A20467).

The money the charity itself reports

Here are SWF's own numbers, straight from its two most recent 990-EZ filings:

Two things stand out in the public filing, and both are facts, not characterizations:

In its most recent year, the charity ran a nearly $50,000 loss and its assets fell roughly 89% — from about $56,000 to about $6,000. In that same year, the compensation the charity reported for its chief executive jumped more than fivefold — from $4,731 to $24,182 — and the 990 lists that payment as going to "Two Wolves Investigations," the private company owned by the same chief executive, rather than to her as an individual.

A separate installment covers the formal IRS complaint that a related party filed over that arrangement. For now, the narrow, sourced point is this: the charity's own federal filing reports that, in a year it lost money and nearly emptied its accounts, it directed its largest-ever officer payment to a for-profit company owned by its own CEO. Whether that crosses any legal line is a question for the IRS, which has not made any public determination. We state the number; we do not state a conclusion.

Shepherd's Watch Foundation's own IRS Form 990-EZ, FY2024 vs FY2025. Source: ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer.

Reported chief-executive compensation, FY2024 vs FY2025.

The "3,600 locations" claim vs. the state's own count

SWF fundraises on scale. In media appearances and promotional material, the organization and its leadership have described monitoring on the order of 3,600 "brothel" locations, running dozens of operations, and identifying hundreds of victims.

Set that against the State of Texas's own regulator. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) — the agency that actually shuts these places down — documented 1,477 suspected illicit massage businesses statewide in 2024. The Texas Attorney General's Human Trafficking Task Force 2024 report and federal enforcement units (HSI Dallas, FBI Dallas) round out the public picture.

In other words, a single charity with an $84,000 annual budget claims to be monitoring more than twice as many locations as the state's own regulator has documented across all of Texas. That is not proof of wrongdoing. It is a scale claim that the public data does not support, and the honest way to report it is exactly that: the state's own enforcement record documents roughly 1,477 such locations; the charity's public figure is more than double that.

The budget math, plainly: a licensed private investigator in Texas bills roughly $75–$150 an hour. Even a few dozen genuine "operations" of modest length would consume six figures in investigator time alone — before technology, travel, or overhead — against a total expense line the charity itself reports at $84,000 (FY2024) and even less usable margin in FY2025. The numbers and the claims do not reconcile on their face.

SWF's public claim vs. Texas TDLR's documented count (2024).

What checks out — reported fairly

Honesty cuts both ways. Where SWF's stated geography is concerned, the public record supports it. The Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, where SWF is based, is confirmed by federal authorities (HSI Dallas) as the origin of roughly 35% of Texas's commercial sexual exploitation, and TDLR has closed illicit businesses in Plano, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Garland, and Dallas — all within SWF's stated area. The trafficking problem SWF describes is real, and its chosen geography is a real hot spot. The gap is one of scale and accountability, not of whether trafficking exists in North Texas.

Where SWF makes claims the public record can't confirm — a specific "Northeast Texas" enforcement footprint, or hard rescue and victim-identification totals — we do not assert the opposite. We report the absence accurately: the organization has not published verifiable figures for those claims, and no independent state or federal enforcement data was located for that specific region.

The ask vs. the reality

SWF has fundraised through platforms including a GiveButter campaign ("Investigative Intelligence Toolkit") with a stated $180,000 goal. Weigh that ask against the same organization's most recent filing — $72,566 in revenue, a ~$50,000 loss, about $6,000 left in assets. Donors are entitled to see that side by side. That's not an accusation; it's the arithmetic the charity itself reported to the IRS.

Why this matters

Small anti-trafficking charities do real good, and minimal executive pay — SWF's leadership has largely worked as volunteers — is a point in its favor, not against it. But when an organization solicits public money on the strength of extraordinary operational claims, the public is owed a way to check those claims. When the claims outrun the state's own data by more than 2-to-1, and when the charity's largest officer payment flows to its CEO's own company in a year of steep losses, those are fair questions — the kind of questions transparency is supposed to answer, and the kind this organization has so far left unanswered.

Right of reply

Project Milk Carton requested comment from Shepherd's Watch Foundation and Kelli Cravens on the specific facts in this report, including the 990-EZ figures and the operational-scale claims. Their responses, or absence of response, are on record.

Sources