The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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NUAD88808Y08080's avatar
NUAD88808Y08080
1d

Ask you Feeling then if you be pure you get the answer

no proof used because you can smell them around and in front on you.

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Bearskin's avatar
Bearskin
1d

Project Milk Carton’s mission matters. I have always believed that bringing transparency and accountability to the child-protection space is worthwhile work.

I have known Andrew Fayal and Jeremy Sinks for several years. They are both dedicated, passionate, intelligent, heroes, they don’t mince words and they don’t do anything without Andrew’s central core tenant that ‘this has to help children’ Whatever disagreements may have existed in the past, I know they are sincere in their commitment to protecting children and pursuing the mission of Project Milk Carton. Andrew served his country as an EOD technician and has devoted himself to child advocacy. Jeremy has invested enormous effort into the organization as well.

I sincerely pray consistently for Project Milk Carton’s success. Children deserve organizations willing to examine public records, ask difficult questions, and pursue the truth wherever it leads. On that principle, they have my public support. Charlie Mike! 🫡🇺🇸

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