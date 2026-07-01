Part One — “Show Me the Proof”

A Project Milk Carton / 17SOG Investigation, Part 1 of 4

A NOTE BEFORE WE BEGIN — WHY WE ARE PUBLISHING THIS

Project Milk Carton works in one specific domain: the public records of organizations that raise money in the name of protecting children. We read their filings, their licenses, their court documents, and we publish what those records show. And when conspiracies, rumors, lies, and deceit start moving through that same space — dressed up as advocacy — we say so. That is the work. It is lawful, it is documented, and it is the entire reason this charity exists.

Doing that work made us a target. When our reporting touched the people in this series, what came back was not a fact, a filing, or a correction. It was a sex-crime accusation no one would substantiate, followed by a fake lawyer, followed by a real one his own state bar had already disciplined. That is not how honest people answer scrutiny. It is how people answer scrutiny when they cannot answer the records.

So, a word on why you’re reading an article instead of hearing about a lawsuit. We are not interested in suing. In this world, lawsuits go private and go nowhere — they collapse into sealed settlements where both sides bleed, the lawyers win, and the public learns nothing. No record. No accountability. No justice.

We chose the opposite. We chose sunlight.

Publishing puts the facts where they cannot be quietly buried — and it does the one thing a lawsuit never does: it gives every person named the chance to answer those facts, in the open, on the same page. We asked each of them to. Their responses, or their silence, are part of this record.

Here is the line, stated plainly:

Project Milk Carton does not allow conspiracies, rumors, lies, or deceit to circulate unchallenged in this domain. Period.

We hold ourselves to the very same standard we hold anyone else — if we cannot prove it, we do not print it; if we are wrong about a fact, show us, and we will correct it. We have held to that here, across four parts, using their own words and their own filings.

And this is how we will answer this conduct — every time. To anyone who would rather meet honest questions with a smear, a fabricated legal threat, or a campaign to choke off a children’s charity’s funding: do it again — to us, or to this work — and you will earn exactly what follows here. A place in the public record, in your own words, for everyone to read. We did not start this. We are finishing it the only way that actually protects anyone: out loud.

— Project Milk Carton

A note on sourcing.

Every quotation in this series is taken from preserved primary records — text-message threads, emails with full technical headers, public court and licensing records, and the subjects’ own public posts — each retained under chain of custody. Where a claim is our analysis rather than a documented fact, we say so. Each person named was contacted for comment; the documented outreach and its outcome appear at the end of this report.

In the spring of 2026 a rumor moved through the small, tight world of online child-safety advocacy: that Andrew Fayal — a retired Navy bomb-disposal veteran who founded Project Milk Carton, a 501(c)(3) that publishes public-records analysis of child-welfare nonprofits — had made a “rape threat.”

It was a grave charge, and it came dressed for credibility. The people carrying it said it had been reported to police. That it had produced a restraining order. A criminal case. They carried it to partner organizations, across a movement, and — by one of them — to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn himself.

One problem. When anyone asked to see it, there was nothing there.

This is the story of an accusation that traveled a very long way on the strength of who was repeating it — and came apart the instant someone asked the only question that ever mattered: show me the proof.

The statement that named no one

The earliest written version came from Lynz Piper-Loomis, a South Carolina advocate and former legislative candidate, in a resignation letter she circulated to a national organization. In it she wrote that messages had ended up “in another third party’s hands,” and that:

“Brandi also received a rape threat from the same third party and it was reported to law enforcement.”

Read it slowly, because the whole story hinges here. The written statement names “the same third party.” It does not name Andrew Fayal. On paper, the author points at an unnamed person and a police report. The name got attached later — by mouth, not by document.

The attorney who carried it to a general

Ben Moore — a Florida Bar attorney (No. 773581) and a former member of the Little Flower Advisory Board of Project Defend & Protect Our Children, the child-protection arm of Gen. Flynn’s organization, America’s Future — told Project Milk Carton’s Jeremy Sinks that the threat “was from Andy,” and that the women at Shepherds Watch Foundation “got a restraining order and filed a criminal action.”

Asked to produce a single page of it, his account folded in real time:

“Brandi has them. I do not have them anymore. But they were either emails or texts.”

He didn’t have the evidence. He said someone else did. And yet, by his own account in the same exchange, he’d already carried it to the top:

“I talked to General Flynn this morning because he called me. All I presented is facts and evidence of what I’ve seen and what people actually have.”

An attorney relayed a sex-crime accusation to a retired three-star general as “facts and evidence” — while conceding, in writing, that he no longer held the messages it rested on.

Where the story shrank

Pressed — did you actually see a threat of rape? — the charge collapsed downward:

Sinks:

“You said to Mary that there was a threat to Rape made against Shepherds Watch… you told me you seen the evidence. Now you’re saying it was a Hostile tone? Which is it Ben? Where is the threats of RAPE?”

In the span of one conversation it went from “a rape threat, reported to police, with a restraining order and a criminal case” to “a hostile tone” — in messages he admitted he could not produce.

The records that should exist — and don’t

The accusation made specific, checkable claims. We checked them.

A restraining order. As Moore — an attorney — conceded, a restraining order cannot issue without notice to the other party. Fayal was never served, notified, or named. A search of federal court records for any restraining order, protective order, or criminal action against Andrew Fayal returned zero. Moore’s own words: “I am very well aware of that as I’m a lawyer.”

A police report. The statement says the matter “was reported to law enforcement.” No report number. No agency. No copy. Nothing — despite repeated written requests.

The messages. Described endlessly. Shown never. “Brandi has them. I do not have them anymore.”

A sex-crime accusation, attached to a man’s name, circulated across a movement — resting on a written statement that names no one, a police report no one can find, court records that do not exist, and messages no one will produce.

“What threat?”

The accusation was thin. The pressure wasn’t. Sam Moore — Ben Moore’s brother, also a Florida Bar attorney (No. 120122) — sent Fayal a string of messages:

“Jigs up.” … “You’ll receive your just deserts.” … “you’ll be… handled by the law.”

When Fayal asked what, exactly, he was supposed to have done, the answer gave the whole game away. Sam Moore replied: “What threat?” — unable, or unwilling, to name the conduct he was warning a man he’d answer for. Menace with the specifics left blank.

Why it matters

Project Milk Carton’s work is the publication of public records — IRS 990 filings, state licensing data, court documents — about organizations that solicit money in the name of protecting children. That is ordinary, lawful, First Amendment-protected work, and it is the charity’s stated mission.

The people who spread this accusation are not anonymous trolls. That is the entire point. Two are licensed attorneys. One operates a licensed private-investigation firm. They are credentialed professionals inside the same small, trusting movement — which is exactly why an accusation none of them could prove still traveled as far as it did, as fast as it did, all the way to a general’s phone.

Project Milk Carton has reported the conduct it can document to the authorities with jurisdiction over it, and asked them to determine whether any law was broken; it pre-judges nothing. What it would not do is delete true reporting because someone it could not even see told it to by noon.

In Part Two, that “someone” arrives — first as a lawyer wearing a stolen name, and then as a real one his own state bar has already disciplined.

What this article does NOT claim.

We do not claim to know who, if anyone, originated the underlying “rape threat” allegation, or with what intent. We do not allege that Gen. Flynn or his organization endorsed, directed, or originated any accusation; we report only that, by his own account, Ben Moore relayed the matter to him. We do not claim any individual committed a crime; where we have reported conduct to authorities, we have asked them — not assumed — whether a law was broken. We report what the documents show: an accusation made, escalated, and — when tested — unsupported by any record its own proponents could produce.

Right of reply.

Project Milk Carton sought a response from every individual named. On June 14, 2026 it requested supporting evidence from Brandi Williams and Kelli Cravens by email, by text, and in a public post that also tagged Lynz Piper-Loomis; none provided substantiating evidence or a response. Benjamin Moore and Samuel Moore were engaged directly in written exchanges and produced no evidence: Benjamin Moore stated he no longer possessed the messages at issue; Samuel Moore declined to identify any specific conduct. Any person named may submit a response, and we will append it in full.