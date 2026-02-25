By Project Milk Carton Investigations | February 2026

Part 7: When Disinformation Poisons the Systems Families Depend On

EDITORIAL NOTE: This is the final installment in our seven-part series investigating the Montgomery-Fanning network. This article connects the investigation to Project Milk Carton’s core mission: child welfare transparency and missing children awareness. The connection is not about child abuse allegations — it is about what happens to public trust, institutional capacity, and democratic accountability when disinformation operations succeed.

What This Series Has Shown

Over six articles, we have documented:

The Man Who Conned Everyone — Dennis Montgomery executed the same four-phase fraud cycle four times over two decades, extracting $15-28 million from the CIA, the Pentagon, a sheriff’s office, and a pillow manufacturer. Every Road Leads to Montgomery — Every “independent confirmation” of HAMMER and SCORECARD traces back to Montgomery as the sole source, through a circular validation loop involving Fanning, McInerney, and Wiebe. The Fanning Bridge — Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer, whose husband is a Kirkland & Ellis partner who advised on the Dominion acquisition, served as the sole literary conduit for Montgomery’s post-2015 claims — an undisclosed conflict of interest. The Math of Deception — Game theory analysis shows a network with cartel-like stability (0.85), maximal information asymmetry, and a composite fraud risk score of 94/100. Who Pays, Who Profits — Montgomery extracted $4.5 million or more from the fourth cycle alone while generating $200 million or more in downstream financial destruction. The Generals Who Didn’t Verify — Retired military officers lent real credentials to fake intelligence, with none conducting independent verification.

Now we address the question: why does a child welfare organization care about this?

The Institutional Trust Problem

Project Milk Carton exists because children go missing and systems fail families. Our mission is transparency — shining light on the institutions families depend on.

Those institutions run on public trust. When a parent calls a child abuse hotline, they trust the system will investigate. When a foster child is placed with a family, the state is trusted to have vetted that placement. When an AMBER Alert goes out, the public is trusted to respond.

Disinformation operations like the Montgomery network corrode that trust. Not directly — Montgomery never made claims about child welfare specifically. But the damage is structural:

1. Institutional credibility erosion. When fabricated intelligence can travel from a discredited con artist through a chain of intermediaries to the desk of a sitting president — and trigger real policy actions — it demonstrates that institutional safeguards can be bypassed. This erosion is not partisan. It affects every institution that depends on public trust to function, including the child welfare agencies we monitor.

2. Resource diversion. The $200 million or more in documented financial destruction from the HAMMER/SCORECARD operation represents resources that were not available for any other purpose. The $35 million Lindell spent could have funded foster care services in every state. The $27 million Byrne invested through the America Project could have endowed child advocacy centers. The state and local government resources spent responding to baseless election challenges — audits, investigations, litigation — were not available for child protective services, NCMEC operations, or trafficking prevention.

3. Information environment contamination. When fabricated data circulates at scale and is treated as credible by media figures, elected officials, and retired generals, it degrades the information environment for everyone. Accurate reporting about real problems — including real problems in child welfare systems — gets lost in the noise. Investigative journalism that depends on public records, court filings, and documented evidence gets confused with conspiracy theories that depend on anonymous sources and unverifiable claims.

The Accountability Deficit

Our investigation identified eight unresolved questions across six articles. Every one of them represents an accountability deficit — a place where the system should have produced an answer but hasn’t:

Montgomery’s felony indictment has been open for 14 years. In that time, a county clerk was convicted and sentenced to nine years for actions traceable to Montgomery’s fabricated data. The person who fabricated the data faces no comparable accountability. The FBI’s 47 hard drives were turned over in August 2015. More than ten years later, no public report has been issued. The public does not know whether the FBI examined them, what they found, or why no action resulted. The Kirchhoefer conflict has been publicly documented but never publicly addressed by either party or by Kirkland & Ellis. An ethics complaint was filed in 2022. Its outcome is not public. The identity of “Alan Jones” — co-author of hundreds of articles that influenced a presidential election — remains unknown. He could not be served in a lawsuit because his whereabouts were “unknown.” Wiebe’s reversal — from “complete and total FRAUD” to “American hero” — has never been explained.

These are not rhetorical questions. They are evidence of a system that does not consistently hold people accountable for the consequences of their actions when those actions are wrapped in claims of national security, classification, or patriotism.

What Project Milk Carton Sees

We track 340 million+ public records across federal grants ($148 billion+), campaign finance (213 million+ FEC contributions), nonprofit filings (630,000+ IRS Form 990 grants), court records, and child welfare databases. We monitor child welfare systems in all 50 states and D.C. through 2,142 decision chain nodes covering every stage from mandatory report to permanency.

From this vantage point, what we see is a pattern that extends well beyond Dennis Montgomery:

Opacity protects failure. The entities most resistant to transparency — Gray Horse Trust (transparency score: 5/100), Montgomery himself (8/100), TheAmericanReport.org (15/100) — are the ones that generated the most damage. The same principle applies in child welfare: the agencies, contractors, and placements most resistant to oversight are most likely to fail the children they serve.

Circular validation hides single points of failure. Montgomery’s claims appeared multiply-sourced but traced to one person. In child welfare, the same dynamic occurs when a single caseworker’s assessment is repeated and cited by multiple parties — the judge, the CASA worker, the placement agency — without any of them conducting independent verification. One bad assessment, laundered through multiple citations, becomes the basis for life-altering decisions.

Secrecy shields are used defensively, not protectively. Montgomery invoked classification, the Fifth Amendment, and immunity agreements not to protect national security but to prevent scrutiny of fraud. In child welfare systems, confidentiality rules designed to protect children are sometimes used to shield agencies from accountability for their own failures.

The people who pay the highest price are never the people who caused the harm. Tina Peters is serving nine years. The fabricator whose data she relied on faces no comparable consequence. In child welfare, the children who are wrongfully removed or left in dangerous placements bear the permanent consequences of system failures. The caseworkers, agencies, and policies that caused those failures face inconsistent accountability.

What We’re Doing About It

Project Milk Carton’s response to the accountability deficit is transparency at scale. We built ARIA — our Autonomous Research & Intelligence Agent — to cross-reference public records that are individually accessible but practically impossible to analyze in combination. We built decision chains for every state. We track every dollar of federal child welfare funding. We map the networks of organizations, grants, and political connections that shape child welfare policy.

This investigation series applies the same methodology to a different domain. The tools are identical: follow the money, map the network, document what’s verified, flag what’s unresolved, and publish it all so the public can see what we found.

The Montgomery-Fanning network matters to our mission because it is a case study in how the systems that are supposed to protect the public can be hijacked by a small number of people exploiting structural vulnerabilities: information asymmetry, circular validation, secrecy shields, and the assumption that credentials equal credibility.

Every one of those vulnerabilities exists in child welfare systems. Every one of them harms children when exploited.

The Eight Unresolved Questions

We close this series by restating the questions that remain open:

What is the current status of Dennis Montgomery’s 14-year-old felony indictment in Clark County, Nevada? Did Montgomery comply with Smartmatic’s subpoena for deposition? What are the full financial details of the Gray Horse Trust? What is the financial relationship between Fanning and Montgomery? Does money flow from Fanning to Montgomery, or only in the other direction through Lindell? What happened to the 47 hard drives Montgomery turned over to the FBI in 2015? Who is “Alan Jones”? Is Montgomery receiving ongoing income from the WMD device that Lindell distributed to election officials? Did Gregg Kirchhoefer know about his wife’s anti-Dominion publications while his firm advised on the Dominion acquisition?

We will continue to monitor these questions and report when answers emerge.

A Note on Standards

This series was published under the following editorial standards:

DOCUMENTED means we found it in court records, government filings, sworn testimony, or official public records.

REPORTED means a credible news organization published it with named sources or documentary evidence.

ASSESSED means it is our analytical conclusion, derived from documented facts using stated methodology (game theory, network analysis, financial tracing). These assessments are labeled.

UNRESOLVED means we asked the question and could not find the answer in available public records.

We did not use anonymous sources. We did not speculate about motive without evidence. Where we applied analytical frameworks (Shapley values, cartel stability, information asymmetry), we named the frameworks and the inputs. Where questions remained open, we said so.

If any person or entity named in this series believes we have made a factual error, we invite them to contact us with documentation. We will correct the record promptly.

SOURCES: All sources cited in Parts 1-6 of this series. PMC CivicOps database (340M+ records), 2,142 state decision chain nodes, NCMEC data, HHS AFCARS/CFSR data, FBI NIBRS data.

ABOUT THIS SERIES: “Constitutional Republic” is an investigative series by Project Milk Carton, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 33-1323547) dedicated to child welfare transparency and missing children awareness. Our address: 899 Eastlake Dr, Spring Creek, NV 89815. This investigation was conducted using ARIA, our Autonomous Research & Intelligence Agent, which cross-referenced 340 million+ public records.

Project Milk Carton — Shining light where it matters.

This concludes the Constitutional Republic series. For updates on the eight unresolved questions, subscribe to our Substack at 17sog.substack.com. If you have information relevant to any question raised in this series, contact Project Milk Carton through our website at projectmilkcarton.org.