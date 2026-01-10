Part 2: The Paper Trail They Couldn’t Hide

The fraud wasn’t hidden.

It was documented, reported, and ignored.

Project Milk Carton has obtained internal government documents proving that Minnesota officials knew about massive child care fraud as early as 2013 — a full seven years before the pandemic-era schemes that would balloon beyond $250 million.

Whistleblowers inside the Minnesota Department of Human Services didn’t merely raise concerns. They delivered detailed, actionable evidence:

Wire transfers to foreign accounts

Kickback schemes tied to enrollment counts

Organized crime networks

Potential terrorism-financing connections

Their reward was not action.

It was retaliation, resignation, and years of institutional inaction.

What We Found

Our investigation uncovered five critical leaked documents and internal communications that reveal a sustained pattern of suppression and cover-up.

1. The “$100 Million Email” (2018)

On August 24, 2018, Jay Swanson, manager of Minnesota’s child care fraud investigation unit, sent an email to the state’s Inspector General that should have triggered immediate federal intervention.

His findings were explicit:

At least 50% of the $217 million paid to child care centers in 2017 was fraudulent

$100+ million stolen annually through identical schemes

Large wire transfers to banks in the Middle East and Africa

Kickback payments of $200–$300 per child per month to mothers

Swanson identified child care centers reporting 100% of children on government assistance — a statistical impossibility in legitimate operations — and documented systematic falsification of attendance records.

The email reached DHS Commissioner Emily Piper on September 4, 2018. She later stated some of the information was “new” to her.

No meaningful action followed.

2. The Organized Crime Warning (2017)

One year earlier, Scott Stillman, a senior investigator with 27 years of experience and manager of Minnesota’s digital forensics lab, issued multiple warnings to his superiors.

In March 2017, Stillman wrote that his team was:

“Overwhelmed by a significant amount of fraud cases involving organized crime”

He warned that these networks were defrauding hundreds of millions of dollars annually in taxpayer funds.

Most alarming, Stillman documented evidence that:

“Significant amounts of these defrauded dollars are being sent overseas to countries and organizations connected to entities known to fund terrorists.”

His team identified:

Multiple foreign wire transfers

Detailed operational plans

Photographs of prominent individuals involved

The institutional response was not escalation — it was pushback.

Stillman resigned in March 2018.

“I have never seen anything like this level or scope in my 27-year career as an investigator,” he later testified.

3. The Senate Testimony They Ignored (2018)

After resigning, Stillman brought his findings directly to the Minnesota Senate.

In recorded testimony now part of the public record, he alleged:

$100 million in taxpayer funds potentially diverted

Rampant fraud across multiple state programs

Potential terrorism-financing connections via international wire transfers

He explicitly requested a federal investigation.

The state declined to act.

4. The Auditor’s Damning Report (2019)

In 2019, the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor conducted its own investigation.

It confirmed the whistleblowers’ core claims.

Official findings included:

A “ large fraud problem ” in the child care assistance program

While unable to verify the precise $100 million figure, auditors stated:

“We believe there is more fraud than has been proven in prosecutions.”

Internal controls were “ insufficient to effectively prevent, detect, and investigate fraud ”

The Inspector General’s office demonstrated “ total alienation ” from fraud investigators

The IG did not meet with whistleblowers who possessed detailed evidence

The report further criticized the lack of independence in the Inspector General’s office, which reported to a political appointee rather than operating autonomously.

5. Federal Auditors Confirm the Problem (2025)

In May 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services conducted a federal audit of 200 randomly selected Minnesota child care payments from 2023.

Results:

38 of 200 payments (19%) were non-compliant

11% estimated error rate across all center payments

Primary violation:

“Did not comply with attendance and payment requirements”

This audit occurred after the Feeding Our Future prosecutions began — confirming that fraud persisted even under heightened scrutiny.

The Pattern of Suppression

The timeline reveals a systemic failure at every level of government:

2013–2017: Fraud investigators document organized crime involvement

March 2017: Stillman warns of hundreds of millions in fraud

August 2018: Swanson documents $100M+ annual losses

September 2018: DHS leadership claims information is “new”

March 2018: Stillman resigns after institutional pushback

2018: Senate testimony delivered; no federal referral

2019: Legislative Auditor confirms large-scale fraud

2020–2021: Feeding Our Future fraud accelerates beyond $250M

January 2022: FBI raids finally occur

The state possessed at least five years of documented evidence before the pandemic-era explosion.

Who Knew What — and When?

The leaked documents raise unavoidable questions of political accountability:

Governor Tim Walz assumed office in January 2019 — the same year auditors confirmed systemic fraud

Commissioner Emily Piper received Swanson’s $100M warning in 2018

Inspector General Carolyn Ham was the original recipient of the warning email

All three remained in positions of authority as the fraud expanded.

On January 5, 2026 — days before this investigation began — Governor Walz announced he would not seek reelection.

The Money Trail

Court records from the Feeding Our Future prosecutions document where the money went.

Domestic purchases included:

$2.7 million office building in Minneapolis

$250,000 mansion in Plymouth

Minnesota Timberwolves luxury suite

Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, boats, and luxury goods

International wire transfers included:

$40+ million to Kenya, including the Karibu Palms Resort investment

$1.1 million to Shaoxing Aifan Textile Co. in China

Properties purchased in Turkey

Nairobi apartment acquisitions

Multiple transfers to Middle Eastern and African banks

Scott Stillman’s 2017 warning regarding overseas transfers linked to terrorism financing was never fully investigated.

What Happens Next

78 defendants charged in the Feeding Our Future case

57+ convictions through pleas or trial

$60–75 million recovered — less than 30% of total losses

$40+ million laundered overseas and likely unrecoverable

Minnesota is not unique.

Federal investigators have frozen $10 billion in child care funding across five states amid ongoing fraud probes.

The question is no longer whether the fraud occurred.

The documents prove it did.

The question is:

Who allowed it to continue?