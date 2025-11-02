Hello everyone,

I want to take this opportunity to explain who I am and how I’ve come into your realm. I’m a researcher who first crossed paths with 17SOG during a deep dive into information warfare. Many of you who’ve subscribed to the 17SOG Substack are already familiar with his work, especially the series on NGOs. I assisted him with the research behind those pieces, and he turned our findings into the articles you read.

Along that journey, we kept running into the grim realities of trafficking and missing children. Once you see the scale of the suffering, sitting on the sidelines isn’t an option. The volume of information was too much for one voice, so 17SOG pushed me to start writing myself. I never thought I could do it, but he showed me I could, and I’ve learned more from him than I can quantify.

Our styles may differ, and I know I’m stepping into some big shoes. You subscribed to 17SOG for a reason, and I’m determined to meet the standard you expect.

Together we founded Project Milk Carton to educate, equip parents and communities with practical tools, and mobilize real action to protect children. Bringing this Substack under the Project Milk Carton umbrella is the next step in that mission—delivering the insight and resources you need to defend the vulnerable. This will cover many topics that endanger our children; every decision we make affects them, and we must be proactive, not reactive, to keep them safe.

Remember: It takes a village to raise a child.

Project Milk Carton: Guardian Decision Intelligence System

Live Map & Data Hub Click on a state → zoom in → click a county to load real-time intelligence

Data Sources: USAspending.gov • TAGGS • FBI NIBRS • ACF • NIH

How You Can Help Defend Children — Right Now

I’m wide open to feedback, not just on what I write but on what you want to learn. If there’s a topic you’d like explored, drop it in the comments or reach out directly.

I always say: reach one, teach one. I’m excited to learn, grow, and fight alongside all of you.

—JeremiaBullfrog CEO & Co-Founder, Project Milk Carton