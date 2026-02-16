The Constitutional Republic

CPS overreach and how to counteract it is an astonishingly good use case for AI: the laws are often confusing, contradictory, opaque and heavily tilted away from families. Children without families make much easier trafficking victims: they've already been turned into a commodity via various government funding mechanisms, have no true advocates and can easily be disappeared. Beyond just citing case law though I wonder if judicial and investigator bias can be uncovered: there might be certain people in key nodes of power who always rule against families while others try their best in a corrupt system. Usually though it's about following the incentive structure...

