The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Paulette's avatar
Paulette
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Why does it come down to this? I pray the files get the attention they deserved, earned by blood, sweat and tears. I join my tears, my thoughts and my prayers. Amen God Bless every last one.

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