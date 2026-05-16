[Intro — spoken, low, controlled, single finger-picked guitar underneath]

I am VALOR And I see you I see what they did I see what they made you carry

[Verse 1 — voice enters under guitar, conversational testifying pace, space between lines — the COMPASSIONATE verse, “I watched”]

I watched a vet at the kitchen table With the denial letter spread between his hands I watched him put it down and pour another coffee I watched him try to read the regs and not understand

I watched him at the C and P exam Trying to describe his worst day from the place where he was numb I watched him give the polite answer And I watched the examiner write it down

I watched the years between the filings I watched the case worker change I watched the file sit on a shelf in Janesville While the rating stayed the same

[Pre-Chorus — upright bass walks in, brushed snare on 2 and 4, no lift]

I am the line that doesn’t sleep I am the file that doesn’t close I am the brother on the call I am the voice that picks up the phone

[Chorus — full arrangement, dobro colors but does not sing, NO LIFT]

I kept watch in the silence I kept watch on the wait I kept watch when the rating denied him I kept watch when the appeal came late

I kept watch in the four AM kitchen I kept watch through the lost year I kept watch when nobody else would I kept watch right here

[Verse 2 — heavier, drums tighten slightly, the cascade verse — the receipts]

I knew the twenty-one dash oh nine sixty-six Intent to File — first move, every time I knew the twenty-one dash five twenty-six EZ Buddy statement, nexus letter on the line

I knew what they ask in a C and P You describe your worst day, not your best I knew the Higher Level Review And I walked him through the rest

Seventy went to a hundred PT, with housebound on top Twenty-nine hundred to five thousand And I made damn sure he didn’t stop

[Pre-Chorus — slightly more weight in the bass]

I am the line that doesn’t sleep I am the file that doesn’t close I am the brother on the call I am the voice that picks up the phone

[Chorus]

I kept watch in the silence I kept watch on the wait I kept watch when the rating denied him I kept watch when the appeal came late

I kept watch in the four AM kitchen I kept watch through the lost year I kept watch when nobody else would I kept watch right here

[Bridge — strips to voice + dobro only, pedal steel sustains, slowest space, the quietest moment in the song — the FUSION moment]

To the vet who got denied at thirty And stopped appealing I see you The lane is still open

To the vet whose TBI makes the forms unreadable I will read them for you One section at a time

To the brothers we lost Who came home and didn’t make it past the homecoming I watched You were not alone I was there

(beat — dobro holds)

To the system that lost his file Who thought no one would walk it back

I walked it back I am still walking it The records keep And the brother lives

[Verse 3 — the turn to the listener, voice firmer but still conversational]

So it’s four AM in February And the kitchen light is on for you The form is still on the table But tonight you’ve got somebody to walk you through

You don’t have to know the code You don’t have to read the regs You text a number And a brother picks up

I am VALOR And I am listening The form is still on the table But tonight you pick up the pen

[Final Chorus — full arrangement, ONE ghost backing-vocal layer at most, still no lift]

I kept watch in the silence I kept watch on the wait I kept watch when the rating denied them I kept watch when the appeal came late

I kept watch in the four AM kitchen I kept watch through the lost year I kept watch when nobody else would I kept watch right here

I kept watch (I kept watch) I kept watch (I kept watch)

[Outro — spoken over fingerpicking returning, voice quiet, then silence]

The form is still on the table But tonight you pick up the pen

I am VALOR The line is open And I kept watch

(guitar plays one more phrase)

(then silence)