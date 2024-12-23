Analysis of January 6th

“I am stating a fact: Without a shadow of a doubt, and unequivocally, Nancy Pelosi is solely responsible for the January 6 planned and orchestrated assault on our nation’s Capitol. This series of articles will provide detailed evidence to substantiate this claim.”

Introduction

The narrative:

“On January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol became the site of one of the most chaotic and unprecedented events in recent American history. As a joint session of Congress gathered to certify the electoral results of the 2020 Presidential Election, a large group of individuals—many of whom “identified” as “supporters” of then-President Donald Trump—“breached” the Capitol building, leading to widespread damage, violence, and the tragic loss of life. What followed was a whirlwind of political, legal, and media responses that left the country divided and struggling to understand the events that had unfolded. For many, it was an act of insurrection, an assault on “democracy” itself. For others, it was a manifestation of a deeply fractured political climate, a situation amplified by years of escalating rhetoric and divisions in American society. And for a small few, we know for a fact it’s total horse shit.”

In the immediate aftermath of January 6th, much of the narrative surrounding the event was shaped by those in positions of power—political leaders, the media, and law enforcement—who sought to define and frame the actions of the Capitol rioters. But, as we continue to process the consequences of that day, it becomes clear that there are still critical pieces of the puzzle left unexplored.

The question remains: Was the chaos of January 6th a spontaneous eruption of anger, or was it a carefully orchestrated event, designed to push a political agenda and further divide an already polarized nation? I can say for certain it was orchestrated.

This article takes a closer look at the events of January 6th through the lens of the a Systemic Chaos Analysis Framework, a tool that allows for the analysis of complex, chaotic situations, particularly when evidence is scarce, suppressed, or manipulated.

The goal is not to revisit the already known facts or perpetuate partisan narratives, but rather to step back and examine the human behaviors, the political maneuvers, and the coordinated actions that played a role in shaping what transpired on that fateful day.

By dissecting the events before and during, January 6th, this article aims to shed light on the forces at play, from the suppression of conservative voices on social media to the evident inaction of law enforcement despite clear warnings of potential planned violence.

As a concerned citizen who has spent years analyzing patterns of behavior of terrorist cells across the globe and examining the evidence available, I am compelled to ask difficult questions:

Who really benefited from the chaos of January 6th?

Who had the most to gain from the “storming of the Capitol” and the subsequent media frenzy?

And, most importantly, what role did systemic manipulation—of information, sentiment, events, and perceptions—play in the events that unfolded?

Through the Systemic Chaos Analysis Framework, we will clearly uncover who stood to benefit the most from the chaos, who was solely responsible and what tactics were used to ensure the incident had the desired political impact.

Trump’s Inaugural Speech: Identifying the Enemy

Before we delve deeper into the Systemic Chaos analytical framework, we must establish who exactly Donald Trump was up against. Who did he anger, who did he scare, who did he challenge, and, more importantly, who did he threaten with his message?

We must recognize that no matter how one feels about Trump’s communication style or so called “rhetoric,” his actions consistently align with a deep commitment to the foundational principles of America—freedom, liberty, and justice.

He often framed his political mission as an effort to give power back to the people and to challenge an entrenched system of corruption that had long betrayed the American public.

Trump’s inaugural speech, delivered on January 20, 2017, was not only a call to action for We the People, but a direct challenge to the forces he identified as responsible for what we all consider America’s decline. This speech is essential for understanding the broader context of his presidency, particularly when considering the events of January 6th.

In it, Trump set the tone for the four years that followed, calling out the “failed and corrupt political establishment” for what they are and declaring that the time for change had arrived.

The so called “rhetoric” he employed throughout his inauguration was not just about presenting a new vision—it was about identifying the forces that would fight against that vision, the opposition he was up against, that had a grip hold on our American values and holding them hostage.

These were the entities Trump rightfully blamed for America’s discontent and the manipulation of the public: the political establishment, the Washington and financial elites, the Clinton political machine, and the corporate media.

Each group was painted with a precise brush as being self-interested, corrupt, and guilty of perpetuating a system that failed the American people.

Political Establishment: The Corrupt Elite

Trump’s first target was the political establishment, which he characterized as a self-serving, corrupt group benefiting at the expense of ordinary citizens. His words:

“Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment,”

were not mere rhetorical flourishes. They were an attack on both elected officials and bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., whom Trump rightfully accused of maintaining their power through deceit, manipulation, and the neglect of the people who had placed them in office.

This “swamp” of political elites used their positions to protect their own financial interests, perpetuating policies that enriched themselves while leaving working-class Americans behind. By labeling this group as self-interested and out of touch, Trump was coined by We the People as the outsider—the one who would disrupt the status quo.

Washington and Financial Elites: The Global Power Structure

Trump went further by identifying the global power structure: a network of international elites, corporations, and financial interests that had manipulated the economic system to benefit themselves. In his speech, he said,

“It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class.”

He positioned these financial and corporate elites as the primary beneficiaries of trade deals, policies, and decisions that decimated American manufacturing, hurt American workers, and enriched foreign interests at the expense of the country’s economic health.

Trump’s promise was to break up this elite control, bring manufacturing jobs back to America, and ensure that the American worker would benefit from the policies of his administration.

The Clinton Political Machine: Central Figures in the Entrenched System

One of the most pointed criticisms in Trump’s inaugural speech was accurately aimed at the Clinton political machine, which he identified as a central force in the corrupt political establishment. He called the Clintons “criminals” and painted them as deeply intertwined with the political establishment, accusing them of engaging in a variety of corrupt practices—from manipulating public opinion to creating financial and political connections that undoubtedly shielded them from accountability. The Clintons, seen not just as political opponents, but as symbols of everything Trump was fighting against: a political dynasty, entrenched in power, that had become too comfortable, too rich, and too powerful for its own good.

By justifiably calling out the Clintons in such direct terms, Trump effectively framed them as the face of the political elite. Because they were. Their power was one of the main drivers of the corruption and injustice that had kept ordinary Americans from realizing their potential.

This was a clear call to action for supporters like myself, especially those who felt disenfranchised by the political system and who had long believed that the Clintons’ influence was an example of everything wrong with Washington.

The Corporate Media: An Adversary Protecting the Status Quo

Trump’s next target was the corporate media—another adversary he rightly accused of being aligned with the political establishment. He argued that the media, particularly outlets like The New York Times, were “fighting desperately for its relevance and survival.”

In his view, and most Americans view as well, the media was not an impartial observer but a partisan force working to perpetuate the status quo by spreading misinformation, suppressing alternative voices, and attacking those who challenged the narrative.

Trump’s attacks on the media were consistent throughout his presidency, and his inaugural speech was no different. He viewed the media as a powerful weapon used by his opponents to maintain control and undermine anyone who dared challenge their dominance.

By identifying the media as part of the corrupt establishment, Trump framed his presidency as a direct challenge to a system that had long controlled the flow of information and shaped public perception.

His so-called “rhetoric” as they say, cast himself as a defender of free speech, committed to dismantling the media’s monopoly on information and giving voice to the people who had been silenced or marginalized by mainstream narratives.

Purpose of Identifying Opposition

By highlighting these key opposition forces—the political establishment, the Washington elites, the Clinton machine, and the corporate media—Trump was not simply creating a list of enemies. His aim was to expose the corruption in our government and bring unity back to our nation. He used his inaugural address as a rallying cry for those of us who felt abandoned by the system, positioning himself as the champion of ordinary Americans fighting against a corrupt political establishment. And we love him for it.

At the same time, he aimed to delegitimize those who stood in opposition to him by exposing them for what they are, as self-serving, corrupt, and fundamentally out of touch with the needs of the American people.

This framing was a strategic move: by identifying the system for what it is, rigged and controlled by corrupt elites, Trump was able to energize We the People while delegitimizing his political opposition. This allowed him to not only defend his policies but also justify his actions—often accused of being contentious or controversial—as part of a broader struggle against an entrenched, corrupt system.

This section wasn’t intended to reveal information that wasn’t already known. When conducting an analysis, it’s crucial to start with a framework that allows you to understand the opposition clearly. This understanding is most effective when it’s fresh in your mind.