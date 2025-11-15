What Trump’s New Foster Care Executive Order Means – and How Project Milk Carton Fits In

On November 13, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) aimed at reshaping how America’s child welfare and foster care systems use data, technology, and partnerships. Fostering the Future for American Children and Families

Executive orders can sound abstract, but the reality is simple: they shape how agencies behave. For children inside the foster care and CPS systems—and for the families who love them—these decisions have direct consequences: who gets investigated, who gets removed, who gets support, and who is left unprotected.

At Project Milk Carton (PMC), our mission is to “shine light on the missing”—the missing children, the missing data, and the missing accountability in America’s child welfare and foster care systems. We operate as a Guardian Decision Intelligence System: a public, data-driven, investigative platform that exposes failures, tracks funding, and makes system behavior visible at the state and county level.

This new Executive Order, in many ways, describes the world PMC has been building toward. It calls for:

Modern, transparent child welfare data

Outcome-focused scorecards for states

Technology and AI to guide decisions

Better support for youth aging out of foster care

Stronger collaboration with community and faith-based partners

In this article, we will:

Explain the EO in clear, detailed terms Show how closely it aligns with the work PMC is already doing Share how, with community support, we can go much further and push for real accountability, not just new rhetoric

Part I: What the Executive Order Actually Does

We’ll walk through the EO section by section.

Section 1 – Purpose and Policy: Acknowledging a Broken System

The EO opens with a statement of purpose.

The administration frames its goal this way:

Children should be raised in “safe and loving homes.”

When that is not possible, the foster care system must be ready to serve children in need.

The text explicitly acknowledges serious problems:

Children remain in foster care for years .

Youth who “age out” often face adult life with no meaningful support —struggling in education, employment, housing, and relationships.

Caseworkers are overburdened .

Information systems are outdated .

Some jurisdictions maintain policies that exclude otherwise qualified foster/adoptive families or organizations because of: Their sincerely held religious beliefs , or Their adherence to “basic biological truths” (a phrase signaling the ongoing policy debates around sex and gender).



The EO emphasizes that:

America’s children and youth—and the families who care for them—“deserve better.”

The administration, with “special leadership” from the First Lady, will harness federal support, technology, and strategic partnerships to give children in foster care and those transitioning out the tools they need to succeed as adults.

In short: the EO openly admits that the status quo is not acceptable and points to data and technology as central tools for improvement.

Section 2 – Modernizing the Child Welfare System

Section 2 is the technical core of the EO and the area where Project Milk Carton’s work overlaps most closely.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is directed, within 180 days, to take several actions.

2(a)(i) – Better Data, Better Transparency

HHS must:

“Update applicable regulations, policies, and practices to improve the collection, publication, utility, and transparency of State-level child-welfare data…”

This includes:

Improving collection of data that reflects child well-being and safety , not just bureaucratic metrics

Eliminating duplicative, high-cost, low-value reporting requirements

Expanding and speeding up publication of child welfare data

Making data more useful and transparent for decision-makers and the public

In plain terms:

Less meaningless paperwork

More meaningful, publicly accessible data about whether children are actually safe and systems are actually working

2(a)(ii) – Modern Information Systems

HHS is instructed to:

“Promote modernization of State child-welfare information systems and use of the most effective foster care management and outcome-tracking platforms…”

That means:

Encouraging states to upgrade outdated, fragmented databases

Promoting systems that actually track outcomes (safety, permanency, time in care), not just process steps

Incorporating modernization into the technical assistance HHS gives states

The message: child welfare should not be operating on technology from decades ago.

2(a)(iii) – Predictive Analytics and AI

HHS must:

“…expand States’ use of technological solutions, including predictive analytics and tools powered by artificial intelligence…”

Specifically to:

Increase caregiver recruitment and retention

Improve matching between children and caregivers

Deploy federal child welfare funding to “maximally effective purposes and recipients”

Here, the EO explicitly brings data science and AI into the child welfare conversation, asking states and HHS to use technology to inform who is recruited, how children are placed, and where resources go.

2(a)(iv) – A National State Scorecard

HHS must:

“Publish annually a scorecard that measures and is used to evaluate State-level achievement of key outcomes and metrics…”

The scorecard is to track:

Reducing unnecessary entries into foster care

Decreasing the time between reports of maltreatment and investigations

Reducing child injuries and fatalities caused by abuse or neglect

Increasing caregiver recruitment and retention

Improving caregiver–child matching

Reducing placement disruptions

Decreasing the average time children spend in foster care

Accelerating permanent placement (reunification, guardianship, adoption)

Increasing partnerships with non-governmental entities, including faith-based organizations

This is a shift from measuring process compliance (how many forms, how many visits) to measuring child outcomes and system performance in concrete terms.

Section 3 – “Fostering the Future”: Supporting Youth Who Age Out

Section 3 focuses on youth in foster care and those transitioning to adulthood.

HHS, in coordination with the Office of the First Lady and other agencies, must act within 180 days.

3(a) – “Fostering the Future” Initiative

The EO instructs HHS to:

“Establish a ‘Fostering the Future’ initiative…”

This initiative will create partnerships with:

Federal agencies

Private sector organizations

Academic institutions

Nonprofits

To provide educational and employment opportunities for youth in foster care or exiting foster care.

3(b) – Online “Fostering the Future” Platform

HHS is directed to:

“…launch, in conjunction with the National Design Studio, a ‘Fostering the Future’ online platform…”

The platform’s goals:

Help individuals who have been in foster care: Assess their current needs Find federal, state, and local services, including: Housing Education Employment Healthcare Mentoring Access a searchable database of resources Receive customized plans to support self-sufficiency and success



So, the EO envisions a centralized digital gateway for foster youth to understand and access the supports available to them.

3(c)–(e) – Funding, Vouchers, and Scholarships

The EO also directs HHS to:

Develop a strategy so that unused funds returned by states from programs for youth exiting foster care are reallocated to: Promote educational success Support occupational advancement Improve financial literacy and self-sufficiency

Increase flexibility in Education and Training Vouchers (ETVs) so they can be used for: Short-term, career-focused, credential-awarding programs

Help states use educational scholarships created through tax-credited donations for children in foster care

The basic idea: ensure that money intended to support foster youth actually reaches them, and that education/training options are realistically tailored to their needs.

Section 4 – Maximizing Partnerships with Americans of Faith

Section 4 concerns faith-based organizations.

HHS, in coordination with the White House Faith Office and the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, must:

Address state and local policies that “inappropriately prohibit” the participation of qualified individuals or organizations in federally funded child welfare programs based on religious beliefs or moral convictions

Increase partnerships with: Faith-based organizations Houses of worship



To serve:

Families whose children are in foster care

Families whose children are at risk of entering foster care

This section seeks to bring more faith-based capacity into the child welfare space, particularly where local policies have limited their participation.

Section 5 – General Provisions: Legal Boundaries

Finally, Section 5 clarifies:

The EO does not change existing laws or override statutory authorities.

Implementation must be consistent with existing law and dependent on available funding .

The order does not create any enforceable right or benefit for any party.

In other words, this EO directs the executive branch but does not give individuals or organizations a new legal claim they can take to court.

Part II: How Project Milk Carton Already Embodies This Vision

Now we can ask: How does Project Milk Carton fit into this?

The alignment is striking. Many of the EO’s key aspirations—modern data, transparency, outcome tracking—are precisely what PMC was created to provide.

1. PMC as a Guardian Decision Intelligence System

The EO wants:

Better data

Better technology

Better oversight

PMC is:

A 501(c)(3) Guardian Decision Intelligence System that aggregates, analyzes, and publishes data on CPS, crime against children, missing children, and foster care funding at the national, state, and county levels.

Our mission is to “shine light on the missing” by:

Investigating and exposing failures in child welfare and foster care

Giving the public and stakeholders interactive access to critical statistics

Linking funding, policy, and outcomes in one place

This is exactly the type of intelligence infrastructure the EO is calling for.

2. Aligning with Section 2(a)(i): Data, Utility, and Transparency

The EO instructs HHS to improve:

“…collection, publication, utility, and transparency of State-level child-welfare data…”

PMC already:

Aggregates and publishes: CPS investigation statistics Child maltreatment reports Child injuries and fatalities Missing children data Foster care and child welfare funding patterns

Allows users to: Select states and counties Explore trends over time Compare jurisdictions and detect patterns

Uses this data to: Expose system failures Highlight where children are unsafe, missing, or underserved Raise questions about how funding and outcomes diverge



PMC’s platform is a direct, practical realization of the EO’s demand for transparent and useful data.

3. Aligning with Section 2(a)(ii): Modern Platforms and Outcome Tracking

The EO calls for modern, effective management and outcome-tracking platforms.

PMC:

Demonstrates what a modern child-welfare intelligence platform looks like: Interactive dashboards Geographic drill-down from national to local levels Outcome-oriented metrics (e.g., maltreatment, time in care, injuries/fatalities, missing children)

Integrates multiple domains: CPS data Crime data involving children Missing children data Funding streams and financial flows



This allows users to see:

Not just how many cases exist

But how those cases are handled, where risk is highest, and how funding correlates with—or fails to correlate with—safety and stability

PMC thus serves as both:

A model for how states and HHS might design their systems, and

An independent benchmark against which official systems can be compared.

4. Aligning with Section 2(a)(iii): Decision Intelligence, Analytics, and Targeting

The EO emphasizes:

“…technological solutions, including predictive analytics and tools powered by artificial intelligence, to… deploy Federal child-welfare funding to maximally effective purposes and recipients.”

PMC, as a decision intelligence system, is structured to:

Identify patterns in: CPS investigations Injuries and fatalities Missing children cases Local crime involving children

Reveal where risk is concentrated : Which counties appear to be failing children Where repeated harm is occurring

Illuminate funding versus outcomes : Where significant funds are being allocated Whether those funds are associated with better or worse child safety indicators



By doing so, PMC offers:

The foundation needed for smarter targeting of resources

Insights that can inform: Policy reform Advocacy Local and state decision-making



This is precisely the kind of data-driven decision support the EO is seeking to promote.

5. Aligning with Section 2(a)(iv): The Scorecard We Already Provide

The EO requires a national scorecard to measure state performance on:

Reducing unnecessary foster care entries

Improving investigative response times

Reducing child injuries and fatalities

Improving recruitment, retention, and placement stability

Speeding up permanent placements

PMC:

Already serves as an independent scorecard of system performance, by: Publishing state and county-level data Tracking indicators related to child safety and system behavior Making those indicators accessible and intelligible to the public

Focuses on: Family preservation Child safety and well-being Accountability for injuries, fatalities, and missing children



Where the official HHS scorecard will be a government product, PMC’s intelligence system offers:

An external accountability lens

The ability to ask: Does the government’s scorecard reflect what the raw data shows? Are problem areas being accurately reported and addressed?



6. PMC’s Media Arm: Turning Data into Public Understanding

The EO is heavily focused on data—but data only changes systems when it is understood and used.

PMC’s media arm plays a crucial role:

Produces articles and explanatory pieces that: Break down complex data Highlight specific states or counties with alarming patterns Show how policy and funding decisions translate into real outcomes for children

Educates: Families Advocates Journalists Policymakers



On:

What CPS and foster care data means

Where the system is falling short

How outcomes vary across jurisdictions

In doing so, our media work ensures that the intelligence generated by PMC does not remain confined to experts. It becomes part of the public conversation.

7. PMC’s Investigative Team: Shining Light on the Literally Missing

The EO repeatedly emphasizes safety, injuries, and fatalities. But one of the most haunting dimensions of system failure is missing children:

Children who disappear from foster care

Children whose whereabouts are unknown to the system that was supposed to protect them

PMC is building an Investigation Team to:

Investigate missing children's cases

Connect high-level data with individual stories and active investigations

Work alongside families, local advocates, and other entities to help locate missing children

Because PMC’s intelligence platform already:

Tracks missing children information

Maps patterns across jurisdictions

Our investigative work is not isolated—it is informed by data and feeds back into our analysis.

This creates a cycle of:

Data → Detection of patterns and anomalies → Investigation → New insight → Improved public understanding and pressure for reform.

Part III: With Community Support, We Can Do Much More

The Executive Order sets a federal direction. Project Milk Carton is already building many of the tools and public intelligence functions this direction requires.

But to fully “shine light on the missing” and sustain meaningful accountability, we need community support and participation.

Here’s how you can help.

1. Explore the Data – and Share What You Find

Use the PMC platform to:

Look up your state and county

Examine: CPS investigation volumes Maltreatment reports Patterns of injuries and fatalities Missing children information Funding levels and how they align with results

Ask: Are children here safer or less safe than in neighboring areas? Are we seeing high risk with relatively high funding—suggesting deeper structural issues?



Then:

Share findings with: Your networks Local media Community and faith-based organizations Local and state representatives



Information becomes power when it is widely understood.

2. Support PMC’s Work Financially

PMC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To maintain and expand our intelligence platform, media arm, and investigative capacity, we need:

Funding for: Data infrastructure and hosting Technical development Research and analysis Investigative operations



Donations—both one-time and recurring—help us:

Integrate more data sources

Enhance the precision of our tools

Expand coverage and improve depth in more states and localities

Your financial support enables us to keep shining light into dark corners of the system.

3. Contribute Skills: Technical, Research, and Investigative

We welcome support from individuals with:

Data and technical expertise : Data engineering Data science and analytics Visualization and UI/UX

Policy and research skills : Interpreting CPS and foster care policies Connecting legal and policy changes to observed outcomes

Investigative experience : Private investigators Journalists OSINT researchers



With these skills, you can help us:

Improve the platform

Deepen our analyses

Conduct targeted investigations

Turn emerging patterns into actionable knowledge

4. Connect PMC with Local Advocates and Organizations

If you know:

Child welfare advocates

Organizations supporting foster youth or families at risk

Journalists covering local CPS and foster care issues

Faith-based and community groups trying to help families in crisis

Introduce them to Project Milk Carton.

We can:

Provide localized intelligence to inform their work

Help them understand the data behind the stories they see

Supply objective, independent metrics they can use in advocacy and reform efforts

The EO talks about partnerships. With your help, PMC can be the data backbone that supports these partnerships.

5. Help Build Our Investigative Capacity on Missing Children

Our Investigation Team focuses on:

Locating missing children

Connecting dots across jurisdictions

Identifying patterns in where and how children disappear from care

We will need:

Investigators

Researchers

People with knowledge of local systems and communities

By helping PMC expand this team, you are directly contributing to efforts that can:

Help bring missing children home

Expose systemic vulnerabilities that allow children to disappear

Conclusion: Turning Policy Into Protection

This Executive Order signals that, at the federal level, there is recognition that child welfare and foster care systems must:

Use data more intelligently

Focus on outcomes, not just paperwork

Support youth beyond age-out

Engage a broad range of partners

Project Milk Carton is already building the independent intelligence infrastructure needed to make those goals real—and to hold systems accountable when they fall short.

We are here to:

Expose failures

Track funding

Illuminate risk

Educate the public

Investigate the missing

With community support, we can expand this work, sharpen it, and ensure that no child—and no systemic failure—remains hidden in the dark data.

If you believe America’s children deserve more than a broken system and invisible failures, we invite you to stand with us: