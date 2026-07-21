The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Diane Loyd's avatar
Diane Loyd
10h

When I worked at the Court of Appeal I wanted to volunteer for CASA. I learned that they probably wouldn’t take me because of my employment with the court. I never applied.

I worked in the chambers of Justice Pauline Davis Hanson for six weeks. She was a juvenile court judge in her career before becoming an appellate court justice. She was a fine judge and cared very much about children. Everyone loved her and we all took her death very hard.

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