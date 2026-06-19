The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Walt Rauch's avatar
Walt Rauch
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If I may quip: All in all, I'm just another hick in the wall.

Yup. I was that guy. When the claymore misfires, I do Marvin voice "Where's the Kaboom? I was expecting an earth-shattering Kaboom."

Getting "one mind " out of Americans is rather impressive, given our tendency to be of several minds all by ourselves. When we do "one mind" , we change the world.

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