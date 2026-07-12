PROJECT MILK CARTON

GHOST VISITS: THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION

ARTICLE 10

The Trafficking Connection

Foster Children as Targets — and the Visit as the Last Line of Defense

An Investigative Report by Project Milk Carton

501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547

July 2026

CLASSIFICATION: PUBLIC RELEASE

TABLE OF CONTENTS

A Note on This Article

Executive Summary

Section I — The Pipeline Has a Paper Trail

Section II — Why Traffickers Target Foster Children

Section III — Trafficked From Inside the System

Section IV — The Screening Failure: 65% Never Checked

Section V — Two States, On the Record: Georgia and Missouri

Section VI — The Visit as the Last Line of Defense

Section VII — The Chain, Complete

Section VIII — What Project Milk Carton's Own Data Shows

Section IX — Recommendations: Closing the Series

Appendix A — Sources and Citations

Appendix B — The Series, Complete

A NOTE ON THIS ARTICLE

This is the tenth and final article in the Ghost Visits investigation. Nine articles documented a mandate without visits, visits without substance, records without truth, and a penalty without teeth. This article documents where that chain of failure ends: with children in state custody who are targeted, groomed, and sold — while the file says someone checked on them.

In 2013, a young woman named Withelma 'T' Ortiz Walker Pettigrew — raised in foster care, trafficked as a child — sat before the House Ways and Means Committee and told Congress: 'No one looks for us. I really want to make this clear: No one looks for us.' She also said this: 'The most consistent relationship that I ever had while in care was that of my pimp.' Every statistic in this article is the system-scale version of those two sentences.

Every figure in this article is drawn from federal audit reports, sworn congressional testimony, federal survey research, a bipartisan Senate investigation, peer-reviewed studies, or a live query of Project Milk Carton's own database run on July 12, 2026. Evidence grades follow the PMC research base. Sources are cited in Appendix A.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The foster-care-to-trafficking pipeline is not a metaphor and not an advocacy exaggeration. It is documented in the federal record, repeatedly, across a decade:

NCMEC's CEO testified under oath in 2013 that of children reported missing to NCMEC in 2012 who were likely child sex trafficking victims, 67% were in the care of social services or foster care when they ran.

By NCMEC's 2016 and 2017 data, that share had risen to 86% and 88% of likely-trafficked endangered runaways — the number got worse as measurement got better.

A 2022 federal survey (ACF/OPRE) of youth aging out of foster care found 40% had trafficking allegations or experiences before age 18 — and of those, 79% said the trafficking occurred DURING a child welfare placement.

A 2022 HHS OIG audit of five states found 65% of children returning from a missing episode had no documented screening for sex trafficking — a screening federal law requires.

A bipartisan Senate investigation found 410 children reported missing from Georgia's foster care system over five years were likely child sex trafficking victims.

The connective tissue of this series runs straight through this article. The caseworker visit is the primary mechanism for detecting trafficking indicators — the unexplained possessions, the older 'boyfriend,' the branding tattoo, the fear. Articles 3 through 5 proved the visits are not reliably happening and the records of them cannot be trusted. Article 9 proved that when these children vanish, an estimated 34,869 episodes were never even reported. This article shows who is waiting for them when the system looks away. And Articles 6 and 7 showed that the only federal financial penalty for any of it has been repealed.

SECTION I — THE PIPELINE HAS A PAPER TRAIL

The claim most often quoted — '60% of child sex trafficking victims were in foster care' — is not a single study. It is a chain of separate federal measurements, each answering a slightly different question, all converging on the same conclusion. PMC's research base traced each link to its original source:

FBI, Operation Cross Country (2013): in a 70-city nationwide sex trafficking sting, 60% of the child victims recovered had been in foster care or group homes. Cited in congressional testimony of October 23, 2013.

NCMEC (2012 data): 'Of the children reported missing to NCMEC in 2012 who were likely child sex trafficking victims, 67 percent were in the care of social services or foster care when they ran.' — John D. Ryan, CEO of NCMEC, sworn testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee. That same year, one in eight endangered runaways reported to NCMEC was a likely trafficking victim.

NCMEC (2016 data): of more than 18,500 endangered runaways reported, one in six was a likely sex trafficking victim — and 86% of those were in the care of social services when they went missing.

NCMEC (2017 data): of roughly 25,000 reported runaways, one in seven was a likely trafficking victim — 88% in social services care when they went missing.

These measurements are not identical — the FBI figure counts foster care history among recovered sting victims; the NCMEC figures count placement status among likely-trafficked runaways — and researchers correctly note confounding factors and definitional variation across studies. But no credible source has debunked the core finding, and the trend line runs one direction: as the measurement improved, the share of victims coming out of state care went up, not down. The commonly quoted 60% is the conservative end of the documented range.

SECTION II — WHY TRAFFICKERS TARGET FOSTER CHILDREN

Traffickers do not find foster children by accident. The system's own failures assemble the precise vulnerability profile that traffickers deliberately exploit:

Histories of abuse and neglect that create trauma bonds and susceptibility to manipulation.

Low self-esteem and minimal social support — the exact conditions a groomer supplies a counterfeit version of.

Multiple placement changes that prevent stable relationships: a child moved again and again has no adult who knows them well enough to notice a change.

Runaway episodes that expose children to exploitation — and, as Article 9 documented, frequently go unreported.

Aging out of care without resources — the pathway to 'survival trafficking.'

Institutional instability: a child who has had many caseworkers in a few years is, functionally, a child no one is watching.

Malika Saada Saar, founder of Rights4Girls, coined the term 'foster care to child trafficking pipeline' in 2013. One survivor she worked with described foster care as 'the training ground to being trafficked.' The peer-reviewed literature has since caught up: a 2024 study of 884 minor victims of commercial sexual exploitation concluded that 'a history of engagement with the foster care system is one of the leading risk factors' for exploitation. A law review compilation reported that in Los Angeles, 60% of youths arrested for prostitution had been in foster care, and in one Connecticut count, 86 of 88 children identified as sex trafficking victims had child welfare system histories. Rep. Karen Bass told the 2013 hearing that in Los Angeles, 80 percent of the girls had been previously involved in the child welfare system.

NCMEC's Dr. Samantha Sahl put the mechanism in one sentence, in the Georgia investigation of Section V: 'We know we have an urgent issue when children feel better on the streets or with a trafficker than in foster placements.'

SECTION III — TRAFFICKED FROM INSIDE THE SYSTEM

The most damning federal evidence is not that former foster youth get trafficked. It is that the trafficking happens while the child is IN a child welfare placement — inside the system, during the very period the monthly visit is supposed to cover.

In April 2022, ACF's Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation published the Survey of Youth in Foster Care at Risk for Human Trafficking — 335 youth in Florida and New York, ages 18-19, all of whom had been in foster care during their 17th year. The findings:

40% of participants had trafficking allegations in state administrative data or self-reported trafficking experiences before age 18.

Of the youth with trafficking experiences, 79% indicated the trafficking occurred DURING a child welfare placement.

34% reported that leaving — running away from or being kicked out of — a home preceded their first sex trafficking experience.

16% reported having nobody at all to confide in about personal matters.

Youth with trafficking experiences reported more placements, more runaway episodes, and more nights sleeping on the street. Every one of those is a variable the monthly caseworker visit exists to surface. The 79% figure is this series' thesis in a single number: the exploitation is not happening beyond the system's reach. It is happening inside the system's own placements, behind the door the caseworker was required — by federal law, monthly, in person — to walk through.

SECTION IV — THE SCREENING FAILURE: 65% NEVER CHECKED

Congress saw this coming. The same 2014 law that created the 24-hour NCMEC reporting rule of Article 9 — the Preventing Sex Trafficking and Strengthening Families Act, P.L. 113-183, codified at 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(35) — also requires states to screen every child who returns from a missing episode for signs of sex trafficking. The runaway episode is the highest-risk window; the return is the system's chance to find out what happened and intervene.

In 2022, the HHS Office of Inspector General audited whether five states — Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Texas — actually perform that screening. Across 413 case files of children who had returned from being missing:

65% of case files — 268 of 413 — contained no evidence the child was screened for sex trafficking after returning.

In Massachusetts, 72 of 88 sampled children — 82% — were not screened.

Texas performed best — and still missed roughly one in six returning children.

A trafficking screening is not a form. It requires a trained professional to sit with the child, observe their behavior and physical condition, ask targeted questions, and assess indicators. It is, in other words, a caseworker visit with a specific purpose. The 65% screening failure is the visitation failure of Articles 3 through 5 wearing different clothes: where there is no reliable contact, there is no screening — and a child who came back from a trafficker is processed as a closed runaway file.

SECTION V — TWO STATES, ON THE RECORD: GEORGIA AND MISSOURI

Georgia: 410 Children

Between 2023 and 2024, Senators Jon Ossoff and Marsha Blackburn ran a bipartisan, 13-month Senate investigation into Georgia's foster care system. NCMEC's analysis for that investigation found that between 2018 and 2022, NCMEC received more than 2,400 reports of children missing from care in Georgia, involving 1,790 children — and identified 410 of those children as likely child sex trafficking victims. The investigation's 64-page report documented pervasive abuse and neglect, child deaths, sex trafficking, and hidden foster care placements.

Missouri: Trafficked in Four States While Missing

The HHS OIG's 2021 case study of Missouri (OEI-07-19-00372) is the pipeline documented end to end in a single state. In 2019 alone, 978 children went missing at some point from Missouri foster care — 1,780 missing episodes over the 2.5-year study window. Of 59 cases reviewed in detail, 49 children had documented risk factors for going missing; only 7 of those 49 received services to reduce the risk. Nearly half the case files had no evidence the child was reported missing to law enforcement or NCMEC. One in three children had no documented health and safety check after returning. And one child, missing from Missouri foster care, was identified as having been sex trafficked — in as many as four states — while missing.

Missouri's case management system, the OIG found, could not even distinguish between children missing from their placement and children in an unapproved but known placement. In August 2019, a joint federal-local operation in Missouri's metropolitan areas located 58 children who had run away from foster care.

The risk is not only outside the placements. In one Missouri criminal case, a worker at a Mt. Vernon foster care facility was charged in 2023 with two counts of child sex trafficking and five counts of child endangerment for allegedly bringing teenage girls from the facility to her home; charges were also filed against a family member who was already on bail for statutory rape charges when the alleged assaults occurred. The case remains a matter of criminal charges, reported by multiple Missouri news outlets.

SECTION VI — THE VISIT AS THE LAST LINE OF DEFENSE

Why does a series about caseworker visits end at trafficking? Because the monthly face-to-face visit is the primary mechanism the system possesses for detecting trafficking indicators in a child who cannot or will not ask for help:

Every indicator on that list shares one property: it requires in-person observation. A phone call detects none of them. A drive-by visit detects almost none of them. A falsified visit record — Article 5's subject — detects nothing while certifying that someone looked.

The arithmetic of the series applies here with full force. With 328,947 children in foster care nationally (AFCARS FY2024), even perfect 95% compliance leaves roughly 197,000 required visits missed per year. At compliance rates like Connecticut's documented 57.4%, the number of missed face-to-face safety checks approaches 1.68 million a year. NCMEC received more than 17,000 reports of possible child sex trafficking in 2020 alone — and every federal data source in this article says foster children are heavily overrepresented among those victims. Each missed visit is a missed screening; each missed screening is running room for a trafficker.

SECTION VII — THE CHAIN, COMPLETE

Ten articles. One chain. This is the complete institutional failure sequence this series has documented, each link in the federal record:

The chain is self-reinforcing. The caseworker who did not visit is carrying an impossible caseload and will likely leave within the year (Article 4); the replacement knows the child even less; the child who runs from a placement — sometimes from a trafficker inside it — returns, unscreened, to the same dynamics. Since October 1, 2025, under P.L. 118-258, no federal financial consequence exists anywhere in that loop.

This is not a failure of individual caseworkers. It is the structural failure of a system spending over $11 billion in federal funds a year with no enforced accountability for its most basic obligation: laying eyes on the child. 'No one looks for us' was testimony in 2013. Every audit since has confirmed it as a finding.

SECTION VIII — WHAT PROJECT MILK CARTON'S OWN DATA SHOWS

Project Milk Carton maintains a database of law-enforcement incident records of crimes against children. A live query run July 12, 2026 against a single calendar year of incident data (2023) shows what the national trafficking numbers look like at ground level:

3,936 human trafficking offenses against child victims recorded in one year of incident data: 3,265 commercial sex act offenses and 671 involuntary servitude offenses.

The average victim age was 13.8 years. 2,318 victims — 59% — were between 13 and 17: the exact age band of the older foster youth some states, per Article 9, decline to report as missing at all.

The state distribution — Texas (561), Georgia (455), California (379), Nevada (269) leading — overlaps heavily with the states whose missing-children and child-welfare failures this series has documented.

The essential caveat, stated plainly: these are incident records of trafficking offenses against children generally — law enforcement incident data does not record whether the victim was in foster care. That gap is itself a finding. The single most documented risk factor in this article — state custody — is not a field in the nation's crime data. The federal surveys and audits cited above are the only reason the foster care connection is visible at all.

SECTION IX — RECOMMENDATIONS: CLOSING THE SERIES

PMC editorial position, following from the documented record of all ten articles:

1. Make the Visit a Trafficking Screen

Every monthly caseworker visit should include a structured trafficking-indicator checklist — possessions, injuries, relationships, absences, branding — completed in person, in the placement, with the child seen alone. The visit is the screening opportunity; federal quality guidance (PI-07-08, Article 1) already requires purposeful, documented visits. Add the indicators to the purpose.

2. Screen Every Return, Automatically

The 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(35) screening should be generated as a mandatory, system-triggered task the moment a missing-episode record closes — not left to discretion. The five-state OIG audit found 65% of returns had no documented screening; a screening that the case system will not let a worker skip ends that.

3. Record Custody Status at Trafficking Intake

NCMEC intake, NIBRS incident records, and state trafficking task force data should record whether the child victim was in foster care or state custody. The pipeline is currently measurable only through special audits and surveys because no operational system captures the one variable every audit says matters most.

4. Publish the Pipeline Metric, State by State

What the Ossoff-Blackburn investigation produced for Georgia — missing-from-care episodes cross-matched against NCMEC's likely-trafficking determinations — should be a standing annual metric for every state, published by HHS. Georgia's 410 became public because two senators spent 13 months forcing it out. It should be a table in an annual report.

5. Restore the Consequence

The closing recommendation of this series is its first one. Every failure documented in these ten articles — the missed visit, the falsified record, the unreported missing child, the unscreened return — persists because nothing happens to an agency when it fails. Congress repealed the one financial penalty in P.L. 118-258 § 112(d). The penalty architecture proposed in Article 7, Section VIII — mandatory, automatic, keyed to independently verified data rather than state self-reporting — is the single reform that makes every other recommendation in this series enforceable. A system that faces no consequence for losing a child will keep losing children. That is not a prediction. It is ten articles of record.

APPENDIX A — SOURCES AND CITATIONS

House Ways and Means Committee hearing, 'Preventing and Addressing Sex Trafficking of Youth in Foster Care,' October 23, 2013 (CHRG-113hhrg89541) — testimony of John D. Ryan (NCMEC CEO): 67% (2012 data); testimony of Withelma 'T' Ortiz Walker Pettigrew; Rep. Karen Bass (Los Angeles, 80%); FBI Operation Cross Country 60% figure as cited in testimony.

NCMEC annual data: 2016 — 18,500+ endangered runaways, 1 in 6 likely trafficking victims, 86% in social services care; 2017 — ~25,000 runaways, 1 in 7, 88%.

ACF/OPRE, Survey of Youth in Foster Care at Risk for Human Trafficking (RTI International, April 2022) — 335 youth, FL/NY: 40% trafficking allegations/experiences; 79% during a placement; 34% after leaving a home; 16% no confidant.

HHS OIG (2022), five-state audit of trafficking screening (IL, MA, MN, PA, TX) — 268 of 413 returned children (65%) had no evidence of screening; Massachusetts 72 of 88 not screened.

HHS OIG, OEI-07-19-00372 (September 2021) — Case Study: Missouri's Efforts To Protect Children Missing From Foster Care: 978 children missing in 2019; 1,780 episodes; 49 of 59 with risk factors, 7 receiving services; ~half not reported; one child trafficked in as many as four states.

Sen. Jon Ossoff / Sen. Marsha Blackburn bipartisan Senate investigation (2023-2024) with NCMEC analysis — Georgia, 2018-2022: 2,400+ missing-from-care reports, 1,790 children, 410 likely child sex trafficking victims; quote of Dr. Samantha Sahl (NCMEC).

Preventing Sex Trafficking and Strengthening Families Act, P.L. 113-183 (2014); 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(35) — trafficking identification, 24-hour reporting, and return screening requirements.

Peer-reviewed literature: MDPI Social Sciences (Dec 2024, n=884) — foster care history a leading CSEC risk factor; Child Abuse & Neglect scoping review (2024); Selig, Children's Legal Rights Journal Vol. 38 (LA 60% / Connecticut 86 of 88).

Malika Saada Saar (Rights4Girls), 'foster care to child trafficking pipeline' (HuffPost, Oct 2013); Michael Dolce, Newsweek (Jan 2018).

NCMEC — 17,000+ reports of possible child sex trafficking (2020). AFCARS FY2024 — 328,947 children in foster care. P.L. 118-258 § 112(d) — penalty repeal, effective October 1, 2025.

Project Milk Carton CivicOps database — child_crimes table (law-enforcement incident records), live query July 12, 2026: 3,936 child-victim trafficking offenses in CY2023 incident data (3,265 commercial sex acts, 671 involuntary servitude); average victim age 13.8; state counts as shown in Section VIII.

Note on sourcing: figures are as compiled and evidence-graded in the PMC research base (foster_care_trafficking_pipeline_research.md, 2026-02-22, and PMC_Ghost_Visit_10_Part_Article_Series.docx). The statistic chain in Section I reflects distinct measurements with distinct methodologies, presented as such. The Missouri facility case in Section V is a matter of filed criminal charges, not adjudicated convictions. PMC database figures were verified by live query on July 12, 2026. Sections VI, VII, and IX, and portions of Sections II and VIII, are Project Milk Carton analysis and editorial recommendations, and are labeled as such.

APPENDIX B — THE SERIES, COMPLETE

END OF THE GHOST VISITS INVESTIGATION

'No one looks for us.' — Withelma 'T' Ortiz Walker Pettigrew, testimony before Congress, October 23, 2013. Project Milk Carton exists so that stops being true.

Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547 | projectmilkcarton.org