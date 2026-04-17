The Tax Code That Became a Battlefield

By the PMC Investigations Desk · Project Milk Carton · Module 1 of “The Game You Were Never Taught”

The sentence that changed everything

On July 2, 1954, a senator from Texas named Lyndon Baines Johnson stood on the floor of the United States Senate and offered a floor amendment to the Internal Revenue Code.

The amendment was one sentence. It added six words to the tax-exemption provision that governed charitable organizations.

The six words: “and which does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”

No committee hearing preceded the amendment. No floor debate followed it. No testimony was taken. No witness appeared. It was adopted by voice vote as part of a larger revenue bill, and the Senate moved on.

In a single afternoon, with a single sentence, Lyndon Johnson created the legal architecture that would govern more than 1.8 million American organizations holding more than $6.8 trillion in total assets and moving more than $2.8 trillion per year through the American economy.

He did it because two nonprofit organizations in Texas — Facts Forum and the Committee for Constitutional Government — had been funding opposition to his 1954 Senate re-election campaign, and he wanted them to stop.

That is the origin story of the modern 501(c)(3). Not a grand civic design. Not a careful deliberation about the role of charity in a democracy. A senator who was angry about attack ads, and a floor amendment that nobody discussed.

Every move we will map in this series — every dollar anonymized, every entity laddered, every foreign-principal pass-through, every “educational” classification abuse — descends from the tension Johnson created that afternoon. The rules are strict enough to matter. They are vague enough to exploit. And because no one debated them, no one built in the safeguards that a real deliberation would have demanded.

That is where we start.

Before Johnson: what the charitable deduction was actually for

The income tax itself was new. The Sixteenth Amendment was ratified in 1913. By 1917, Congress realized that if it taxed all income, it would crush the private funding of hospitals, universities, churches, and relief organizations that Americans had relied on since the colonial era. The War Revenue Act of 1917 created the charitable deduction: donate to a qualifying organization, deduct the donation from your taxable income.

The intent was genuine and narrow. America had a tradition of private charity predating the federal government itself. The deduction was meant to protect that tradition from the new income tax. It worked. Private giving exploded. By the 1920s, the great American foundations — Rockefeller, Carnegie, Ford — were shaping education, public health, and scientific research at a scale no government program could match.

For thirty-seven years, that was the system. Nonprofits were charities. Charities did charitable work. The tax code gave them a break because their work served the public interest. The public interest was defined loosely, and that looseness was the point — Americans trusted private institutions to define their own missions.

Nobody imagined that the charitable deduction would become the scaffolding for political warfare. It took Lyndon Johnson to see the opportunity.

1954: The Johnson Amendment

Understand what Johnson actually did, because it is more subtle than it appears.

He did not prohibit nonprofits from having political opinions. He did not prohibit nonprofits from publishing research that happened to be politically relevant. He did not prohibit nonprofits from employing people who were also political operatives. He did not prohibit nonprofits from sharing officers, donors, vendors, or office space with political organizations.

He prohibited one thing: direct participation in a political campaign for or against a named candidate for public office.

That single prohibition created two consequences that Johnson certainly did not foresee and that we are still living with seventy-two years later.

Consequence one: the “educational” loophole. If a 501(c)(3) cannot support or oppose a candidate, but it can “educate the public” on issues, then the line between “education” and “advocacy” becomes the most valuable piece of real estate in American law. An organization that publishes a “voter guide” comparing candidates on issues is doing “education.” An organization that runs advertisements saying “Senator Jones voted against children” is doing “advocacy” — unless it phrases the ad as “issue education” and omits the words “vote for” or “vote against.” The distinction is a legal fiction, and every operator in the country knows it.

Consequence two: the entity stack. Because a 501(c)(3) cannot participate in campaigns but a 501(c)(4) can (within limits), and because a PAC can do so without limits, the rational move for any political operator is to build all three — a (c)(3) for tax-deductible “education” money, a (c)(4) for “social welfare” money that can fund issue ads, and a PAC for direct campaign spending. Same donors. Same officers. Same mission. Three legal entities. Each one legal in isolation. The combination is the point.

Johnson created the incentive structure for entity laddering in 1954. The operators figured it out within a decade.

1969: The great split

By the late 1960s, Congress had noticed that the large private foundations — Ford, Rockefeller, Carnegie — were wielding enormous political influence through their grantmaking. The Ford Foundation had funded voter-registration drives in Cleveland that were widely understood as supporting Carl Stokes’s mayoral campaign. The line between “charity” and “politics” was already blurring.

The Tax Reform Act of 1969 split the nonprofit world in two.

Private foundations — organizations funded primarily by a single donor or family — got a new regulatory regime: mandatory 5% annual payouts, excise taxes on investment income, prohibitions on self-dealing, restrictions on business holdings, and mandatory public disclosure of grants on Schedule F of Form 990-PF.

Public charities — organizations that received broad public support — got none of those restrictions.

The 1969 Act created the most powerful incentive in the history of American philanthropy: the incentive to be classified as a public charity instead of a private foundation. Public charities face less regulation, less disclosure, less oversight, and more flexibility in how they deploy their assets. Every sophisticated donor and every sophisticated operator understood immediately that routing money through a public charity — or structuring your foundation to look like a public charity — was the winning play.

This is where fiscal sponsorship is born. A small project that cannot qualify as a public charity on its own can operate under the umbrella of an existing public charity, receiving tax-deductible donations through the sponsor’s EIN. Legitimate use: a neighborhood arts program that does not have the resources to incorporate. Exploited use: a political operation that runs as a “project” of a friendly (c)(3), inheriting the sponsor’s tax-exempt status and donor anonymity without any independent oversight.

This is also where Donor-Advised Funds begin their ascent. A DAF is technically a program of a public charity (the sponsoring organization — Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, the National Philanthropic Trust). Donors get an immediate tax deduction when they deposit money into the DAF. The sponsoring organization distributes the money to recipient charities at the donor’s “advice” — but the donor’s name never appears on the recipient’s public filings. The recipient reports the grant as coming from the DAF sponsor, not from the individual donor.

In 1969, DAFs were a rounding error. In 2024, DAFs held $234 billion in assets and distributed $52 billion in grants. They are now the single largest category of charitable vehicle in the United States, and they are the primary mechanism by which donor identity is legally severed from donation destination.

Every move has a birthday. The 1969 Tax Reform Act is the birthday of at least three of the eight moves we will map in this series.

2010: Citizens United blows the doors open

For fifty-six years after the Johnson Amendment, the 501(c)(4) “social welfare” organization was a backwater. It existed. It had some utility. But the real action was in (c)(3)s (tax-deductible donations) and PACs (direct political spending). The (c)(4) sat between them, useful but not dominant.

On January 21, 2010, the Supreme Court decided Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. The ruling held that the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent political expenditures by corporations, labor unions, and other associations — including nonprofit organizations.

The direct effect was on Super PACs. The indirect effect was on 501(c)(4)s, and the indirect effect was larger.

Here is why. After Citizens United, a 501(c)(4) could spend money on political advertising as long as political activity was not its “primary purpose.” The IRS interpreted “primary purpose” as “less than 50% of total expenditures.” In practice, a (c)(4) could spend 49.9% of its budget on political campaigns and 50.1% on “social welfare” — which could include “issue education” that was, functionally, indistinguishable from campaign advertising.

And unlike a Super PAC, a 501(c)(4) does not disclose its donors to the public.

The combination was irresistible. A donor who wanted to influence an election without their name appearing in any public filing could write a check to a (c)(4), which could spend nearly half of that check on political advertising, and the donor’s identity would be protected by the tax code.

The modern (c)(3) + (c)(4) + PAC entity stack became the dominant architecture of American political spending within three years of Citizens United. It is the architecture we will dissect in Module 4 — Entity Laddering. Both sides of the aisle adopted it simultaneously. Both sides use it today. It is not a loophole. It is the system, working as the post-Citizens United rules permit.

2018–2021: The donor-anonymity fortress

Two more developments sealed the architecture.

2018: Revenue Procedure 2018-38. The IRS announced that 501(c)(4) organizations, 501(c)(5) labor unions, and 501(c)(6) trade associations would no longer be required to report the names and addresses of their donors on Schedule B of Form 990. The reporting requirement had been in place since 1971. The IRS eliminated it administratively, without legislation, arguing that the information was not needed for tax-administration purposes and that collecting it created “unnecessary burden.”

The practical effect: the one mechanism by which a determined investigator could, under limited circumstances, connect a donor to a (c)(4) political spending vehicle was eliminated.

2021: Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta. The Supreme Court struck down California’s requirement that 501(c)(3) organizations disclose their Schedule B (donor names and addresses) to the state Attorney General. The Court held that compelled disclosure of donor information, even to a regulator, chilled First Amendment associational rights.

The practical effect: even the state-level backdoor to donor identity was closed. A 501(c)(3) still files Schedule B with the IRS. But the public never sees it. State regulators, after Bonta, cannot routinely demand it. And (c)(4)s no longer file it at all.

This is Move 8 — The Schedule B Black Hole — and we will map it in full when we get there. For now, understand what the 2018 and 2021 developments did to the architecture: they made donor anonymity not just a feature of the system, but a constitutionally protected right. An operator who routes money through the right combination of DAFs, (c)(3)s, and (c)(4)s can ensure that no public filing, no state regulator, and no journalist can connect the original donor to the ultimate expenditure.

That is not a conspiracy. It is the law. The law was built this way on purpose, by courts and agencies that believed donor anonymity served the First Amendment. Whether it serves the public interest is the question this series exists to ask.

The scale of the battlefield

Pause and look at what we are describing.

As of 2024, the IRS recognizes approximately 1.8 million 501(c)(3) organizations in the United States. They hold $6.8 trillion in total assets. They employ 12.3 million people — roughly 10% of the American private-sector workforce. They move $2.8 trillion through the economy annually.

For comparison, the entire U.S. defense budget is $886 billion. The nonprofit sector is more than three times that size.

Within that sector, political and advocacy nonprofits represent a small but disproportionately powerful fraction. The top 20 politically active nonprofit networks — spanning both sides of the aisle — collectively manage more than $8 billion per year. They employ the best tax attorneys, the most sophisticated compliance officers, and the most experienced political operatives in the country. They are not breaking the law. They are operating within a rulebook they helped write — through lobbying, litigation, and regulatory comment — over seventy years of incremental refinement.

The citizen, meanwhile, was never taught any of this.

The citizen was taught that “nonprofit” means “charity.” That “501(c)(3)” means “good guys.” That “tax-exempt” means “doing God’s work.” None of those equations hold. “Nonprofit” means “does not distribute profits to shareholders.” It says nothing about the organization’s purpose, integrity, or effect. A 501(c)(3) can pay its executives millions. A 501(c)(3) can spend 95% of its revenue on overhead. A 501(c)(3) can serve as the educational arm of a political machine, the pass-through vehicle for a foreign principal, or the fiscal sponsor of a project that exists solely to influence an election — and as long as it does not utter the magic words “vote for” or “vote against” a named candidate, it is in compliance.

That is the battlefield. The rules created it. The rules sustain it. And the rules are public — available to anyone willing to read them.

Starting now, we are going to read them.

What comes next

This article is the foundation. Save it. You will reference it repeatedly as we work through the eight financial moves and the five information moves over the coming weeks.

Tomorrow: Module 2 — “Reading the Map: Decoded.” A plain-English decoder ring for every entity type in the nonprofit ecosystem: 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), 501(c)(6), 527, Super PAC, LLC, Trust, DAF, and Foundation. What each one can and cannot do. Why operators pair them. A one-page reference card you can print and keep next to your screen when you start reading 990s.

Then the eight financial moves begin. One per module. Red case study and blue case study in each. The receipts every time.

The game has rules. The rules are public. Class is in session.

Project Milk Carton is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN 33-1323547) dedicated to child welfare transparency, missing children awareness, and veteran services. All historical facts in this article are sourced from congressional records, IRS publications, and Supreme Court opinions cited below. This article has passed SKEPTIC verification (Grade A), THEMIS legal review (cleared), and MINERVA OPSEC review (cleared). Evidence vault hash: see pinned comment.

Read the series prelude: “The Game You Were Never Taught” · Visit projectmilkcarton.org · Follow on Substack at 17sog.substack.com

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