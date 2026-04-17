The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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John Rodems's avatar
John Rodems
7d

All bc Boot licking Ronald Wilson Regean wanted tax cuts for the rich.

50 years

@Robert Reich is definitely right this destroying America from within.

He warned us since the 80’s .

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