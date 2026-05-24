The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1m

Also used for vile Pedophile Govt networks

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Lillie B Coney's avatar
Lillie B Coney
6h

The problem you are describing gets much worse when the economy is bad—lost jobs, downturns in sales, people under financial pressure learn about foster care and the money provided to caregivers. If this same funding was provided to families it would lift them out of poverty. Trading in human lives is awful and it should have ended in 1865. This and so many systemic problems are linked to an operating manual (Constitution) for the federal government that is out of date. It needs to be updated and refocused on We the People. It is difficult but not impossible if we worked towards that goal.

https://lilliebconey.substack.com/

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