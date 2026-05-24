Inside the Government-Funded Pipeline That Turns Poverty Into Neglect and Children Into Revenue Streams

There is a difference between a system that protects children and a system that feeds on family collapse. America crossed that line years ago, and most of the country never noticed because the transformation happened behind courtroom doors, inside sealed family files, beneath the emotional language of “child safety,” “permanency,” and “best interests of the child.”

For a long time, the mother believed cooperating with the system would bring her children home.

That belief is what the entire machine depends on.

When the investigator first knocked on the apartment door, nothing sounded permanent. The caseworker spoke the language of concern rather than punishment. There were forms to sign, referrals to complete, appointments to attend, parenting classes to schedule, evaluations to undergo, and safety plans to negotiate. Nobody explained that a federal countdown clock had already started the moment her children were removed. Nobody explained that the state was no longer simply evaluating whether she loved her children. The state was evaluating whether she could solve poverty faster than the bureaucracy could process termination paperwork.

She was already losing before she understood the rules.

The apartment had failed inspection because the heat stopped working during winter. One child had missed school repeatedly because transportation was unstable. Another needed counseling she could not afford. The refrigerator was nearly empty. She worked nights and relied on neighbors for childcare, which later became “inadequate supervision” in official paperwork. The state called the case neglect.

But neglect is one of the most dishonest and elastic words in modern American law.

Neglect can absolutely mean severe danger, abandonment, or chronic abuse. It can also mean poverty wearing the wrong clothes in front of the wrong institution. In America’s child welfare system, those categories increasingly blur together until families experiencing economic desperation are processed through many of the same mechanisms used for violent abuse cases.

Over the next several months, the mother would do everything the system asked. She attended parenting classes. She submitted drug screens. She appeared in court. She complied with visitation schedules. She searched for stable housing while trying to hold onto employment at the same time. Every missed appointment became evidence. Every transportation issue became “noncompliance.” Every delay became proof she lacked stability.

Meanwhile, her children remained in foster care.

And the clock never stopped moving.

Under the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997, commonly known as ASFA, states are generally required to begin moving toward termination of parental rights once a child has spent 15 of the previous 22 months in foster care. The law was sold to the public as a compassionate reform designed to stop children from languishing indefinitely in unstable placements. Politicians called it permanency. Stability. Safety. Rescue.

What they rarely explained was that ASFA fundamentally altered both the legal and financial architecture of family separation in the United States.

The law did not simply encourage adoption.

It incentivized it.

And once you follow the incentives, the modern child welfare system begins to look less like a rescue operation and more like a federally subsidized extraction economy.

That sounds incendiary until you follow the money.

Federal reimbursement systems fund foster care maintenance. Adoption assistance payments continue until adulthood. States receive adoption incentive bonuses for increasing finalized adoptions above baseline numbers. Private agencies charge tens of thousands of dollars in placement-related fees. Adoptive families receive federal tax credits. Residential treatment facilities bill Medicaid at staggering rates. Entire nonprofit and contractor ecosystems depend financially on the constant movement of children through removal pipelines.

But before any of that money exists, one thing has to happen first:

A child must be removed from their family.

That is the origin point of the entire economy.

And the families most likely to lose children are overwhelmingly poor, disproportionately Black, and disproportionately Native American. According to the Project Milk Carton research brief, Black children face CPS investigation rates of approximately 53 percent by age eighteen, while Native American children experience foster care entry and termination rates dramatically higher than white children nationwide.

This is not fringe rhetoric anymore. This is data.

The Surveillance State Nobody Calls Surveillance

Americans have been conditioned to believe the foster care system primarily exists to stop horrific physical abuse. Public imagination immediately jumps to broken bones, starvation, torture, sexual violence, and extreme neglect whenever CPS is discussed politically. Those cases absolutely exist, and some children unquestionably require emergency intervention.

But those cases are not the statistical center of the system.

The statistical center is neglect.

And neglect, in modern America, often means poverty translated into legal language.

According to the research brief, approximately 74.9 percent of confirmed child maltreatment findings are categorized as neglect rather than physical abuse, sexual abuse, or emotional abuse.

That distinction should have triggered a national crisis conversation years ago because neglect has no consistent federal definition. In practice, neglect allegations often include inadequate housing, food insecurity, lack of childcare, educational instability, homelessness, or “inadequate supervision.” Those categories are frequently indistinguishable from poverty itself.

The language trap is built directly into the system. Failure to provide adequate shelter can mean homelessness. Failure to provide adequate food can mean empty cupboards caused by unemployment or inflation. Inadequate supervision can mean a single mother working two jobs while relying on neighbors or older siblings for childcare because she cannot afford formal daycare.

The law treats the outcome as parental failure.

The economy created the conditions in the first place.

According to the research, approximately 85 percent of families investigated for neglect live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.

That statistic changes the moral framing entirely.

Because once poverty becomes legally interchangeable with neglect, the child welfare system effectively transforms into a mechanism for policing economic instability.

This is where scholars like Dorothy Roberts become impossible to ignore. Roberts, a University of Pennsylvania law professor and one of the country’s leading critics of modern child welfare policy, rejects the term “child welfare system” entirely. She calls it the “family policing system.”

Her wording is intentionally confrontational because the traditional language conceals what the system actually does. “Child welfare” implies support and protection. “Family policing” emphasizes surveillance, coercion, and state control over poor communities.

And once you examine how CPS investigations actually operate, Roberts’ terminology becomes much harder to dismiss.

A CPS investigation is not simply a conversation. It is a state intrusion into the private architecture of family life. Investigators inspect homes, question children, evaluate refrigerators, analyze sleeping arrangements, review school attendance, scrutinize finances, examine parental behavior, create risk profiles, and generate permanent records.

Middle-class Americans often misunderstand this because they assume the system intervenes only after catastrophic abuse. In reality, the modern child welfare apparatus increasingly operates through predictive surveillance and risk management. That means the system naturally targets families who are most visible to government institutions.

Poor families are vastly more visible than wealthy ones.

That visibility shapes everything downstream.

A low-income parent interacts constantly with public systems: Medicaid clinics, food assistance offices, public schools, subsidized housing agencies, community mental health programs, shelters, and welfare offices. Many of those institutions are staffed by mandatory reporters.

Every interaction creates exposure.

Wealthier families live behind layers of privacy. Private pediatricians. Private schools. Private therapists. Private childcare. Private attorneys. Private interventions. Private crises.

A wealthy family can collapse quietly.

A poor family collapses publicly.

That distinction matters enormously once you examine the explosion of mandatory reporting laws over the past half century. According to the research brief, annual CPS referrals exploded from approximately 150,000 reports in the early 1960s to roughly 4.4 million referrals by 2023 involving nearly 7.8 million children.

But the most important number is what happens afterward.

Most investigations do not substantiate abuse.

Millions of families undergo investigations despite findings that ultimately do not support serious maltreatment allegations. Yet the investigations themselves still happen. Homes are entered. Children are interviewed. Parents are interrogated. Records are created. Trauma occurs.

The system does not need to remove every child to transform parental behavior.

The investigation itself becomes disciplinary.

Poor families quickly learn that asking for help can expose them to surveillance. That creates one of the cruelest paradoxes in the entire structure: the families most in need of support often become afraid of the institutions supposedly designed to help them.

And sometimes they should be.

The Racial Pipeline

The racial disparities inside America’s foster care system are so extreme that if similar numbers appeared in policing, housing, or education, they would dominate national headlines for years.

Black children face CPS investigations at astonishing rates. Research summarized in the brief estimates approximately 53 percent of Black children will experience CPS investigation by age eighteen.

More than half.

That means child welfare surveillance is not a rare event inside many Black communities. It is normalized governmental presence.

The disparities continue through nearly every stage of the pipeline: investigations, emergency removals, foster care placement, termination proceedings, and adoption outcomes.

New York City provides one of the clearest modern examples. According to NYCLU data cited in the brief, Black children represent approximately 23 percent of the city population yet account for 52 percent of emergency removals. Black families are reportedly seven times more likely to be reported and thirteen times more likely to experience removal than white families.

The disparities become even more disturbing in Maricopa County, Arizona. Research summarized in the brief describes metro Phoenix as one of the most extreme child welfare jurisdictions in the country. Approximately one in three Black children faced CPS investigation over a five-year period, while projections suggested roughly 63 percent of Black children would have a parent investigated by age eighteen.

That is not isolated bias.

That is mass exposure.

Even more alarming was what happened when Arizona reduced overall investigations. White family investigations dropped dramatically while Black family investigation rates barely moved. Reform largely benefited white households while leaving the racial structure intact.

That raises a devastating question:

If system reforms reduce exposure for white families while Black families remain heavily targeted, what exactly is the system measuring?

Actual risk?

Or race filtered through institutional discretion?

That question became even harder to avoid after one of the most important recent studies in child welfare research. The 2024 NBER study by Baron, Doyle, Emanuel, and Hull examined more than 217,000 Michigan investigations using quasi-random caseworker assignment methods. Their findings were explosive.

After controlling for maltreatment risk, Black children remained substantially more likely to be placed into foster care than white children with comparable circumstances.

In high-risk cases, Black children were reportedly placed at roughly double the rate of white children facing similar profiles.

That means the disparity cannot simply be explained away as higher underlying abuse rates.

The disparity exists inside decision-making itself.

The system is not merely detecting inequality.

It is reproducing it.

Native Children and America’s Longest Running Removal Campaign

For Native communities, the modern foster care system cannot be separated from the larger history of forced family dissolution in America.

Boarding schools.

Forced assimilation.

The Indian Adoption Project.

The Sixties Scoop.

Modern foster care removals.

Different eras. Same fracture point.

The child.

The research brief lays out the historical continuity with devastating clarity. Federal boarding school policies removed Native children from their communities in an attempt to erase language, religion, kinship structures, and tribal identity. Later programs relocated Native families into urban poverty traps. Adoption initiatives intentionally placed Native children into white households.

The logic was never hidden.

Officials openly described Native identity itself as a problem requiring elimination.

Today the language sounds softer. Modern agencies speak in the language of child safety and permanency rather than assimilation. But many Native advocates argue the structural result remains hauntingly similar.

Native children continue to experience extraordinarily disproportionate removal rates.

South Dakota became one of the clearest examples in the nation. According to the brief, Native children represented approximately 70 percent of foster children in the state despite being a much smaller percentage of the total child population. Native children reportedly faced foster care entry risks roughly seven times higher than white children in the state.

Then came one of the most disturbing revelations in the research.

According to NPR investigations and state records cited in the brief, South Dakota classified Native children as “special needs” for adoption incentive purposes, increasing federal bonus payments tied to adoption placements.

That changes the emotional temperature of the debate completely.

Because once a government system attaches higher financial value to the adoption of Native children, the structure begins looking less like accidental disparity and more like institutionalized extraction.

The child becomes economically valuable once separated from their family.

That is not a conspiracy theory.

That is how the incentive structure functions.

And even the legal protections designed to stop these patterns are constantly under attack. The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed in 1978 after Congress found that massive percentages of Native children were being removed and placed outside their communities despite available relatives and tribal placements.

Yet states continue violating those protections routinely.

The battle escalated all the way to the Supreme Court in Haaland v. Brackeen, where conservative legal activists attempted to dismantle ICWA entirely. Although the Court upheld the law, Justice Brett Kavanaugh openly signaled that future equal-protection challenges remain possible.

For Native communities, that warning was unmistakable.

The removal wars are not over.

They simply evolved.

The Wealth Transfer Machine

Once you strip away the emotional language surrounding foster care, a brutal economic reality emerges underneath the system.

America routinely spends vastly more money removing children than stabilizing families beforehand.

The disparity is not marginal.

It is structural.

According to the research brief, federal foster care maintenance and adoption assistance spending reached roughly $9.4 billion in FY2023 while prevention spending remained dramatically smaller.

The corrected ratio described in the report is devastating:

54 to 1.

America spends approximately fifty-four times more funding on removal and permanency systems than direct prevention efforts.

That is not an accidental imbalance.

That is a policy choice.

The system financially rewards family separation while underfunding the conditions most likely to keep families intact.

The wealth transfer operates through multiple extraction points.

Federal IV-E reimbursements fund foster care placements. States receive adoption bonuses for finalized adoptions. Private agencies collect placement-related fees ranging from tens of thousands to more than fifty thousand dollars in some cases. Adoptive families receive substantial tax credits. Residential treatment centers bill Medicaid for enormous amounts tied to institutional placements.

Meanwhile, the original family often receives almost none of the same level of investment before removal occurs.

That contradiction sits at the center of the entire scandal.

A struggling parent seeking rental assistance may encounter waitlists, denials, or tiny grants. A family needing childcare assistance may wait months. Mental health treatment programs frequently have delays that themselves consume major portions of the ASFA timeline.

But once the child enters foster care, the money appears immediately.

The foster placement receives support.

The agency receives reimbursement.

The courts activate.

The contractors begin billing.

The therapists enter the case.

The child becomes integrated into an entire network of reimbursable institutional relationships.

The same government that could not produce enough money to stabilize the family can suddenly produce enormous funding streams to manage the family’s destruction.

That is not a broken system.

That is a system functioning exactly according to its incentives.

And those incentives extend even further than most Americans realize.

The research brief describes what investigators call the “post-adoption treatment pipeline.” According to cited reporting, adopted children represent a tiny percentage of the national child population yet account for disproportionately high residential treatment admissions. Facilities actively market to adoptive families, charging extraordinary monthly rates while billing Medicaid and insurance systems.

In other words, for some children, monetization does not end after adoption.

It simply changes form.

America Could Prevent This. It Chooses Not To.

One of the most infuriating aspects of the research is how clearly it demonstrates that prevention is often cheaper than removal.

The evidence is overwhelming.

Increased income support reduces maltreatment reports.

Direct cash assistance reduces foster care entries.

Flexible family support programs reduce removals dramatically.

According to the brief, even modest economic interventions produce measurable child welfare improvements. A one-thousand-dollar increase in annual income below the poverty line correlates with reductions in maltreatment reports and child fatalities. Flexible funding pilots produced substantial declines in foster care involvement while saving governments money overall.

One estimate cited in the report places the lifetime societal cost of a single foster care case at approximately $830,000.

Compare that to the cost of simply helping a struggling family remain stable before collapse occurs.

The numbers expose the absurdity of the current system.

America routinely chooses the vastly more expensive option because the expensive option financially sustains the institutional ecosystem built around removal.

That is the piece politicians almost never say out loud.

The foster care system is not merely a government program anymore.

It is an economy.

Entire professions, nonprofits, contractors, agencies, treatment providers, consultants, and legal systems now depend financially on its continued expansion.

And economies rarely shrink voluntarily.

The Question America Refuses To Ask

There are absolutely children who need emergency rescue from violent homes. There are abusive parents. There are horrifying cases. No serious critic of the system denies that reality.

The question is not whether child protection should exist.

The question is whether America quietly transformed child protection into a market-driven removal apparatus where poverty functions as evidence, race shapes exposure, and family separation became financially valuable to the institutions administering it.

Because once you examine the data honestly, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore.

Poor families are surveilled more heavily.

Black and Native families experience disproportionately extreme intervention rates.

Removal systems receive vastly more funding than prevention systems.

Adoption generates financial incentives that reunification does not.

Private contractors profit from placement pipelines.

And the state routinely spends more money separating families than stabilizing them beforehand.

At some point, Americans are going to have to confront a terrifying possibility:

The system may not be malfunctioning.

The system may be operating exactly as designed.

And if that is true, then the real scandal is not merely that children are being removed.

The real scandal is that America built an entire economy around removal, wrapped it in the language of rescue, and taught the public to mistake extraction for compassion.If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by independent investigations like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to The Constitutional Republic on Substack or donate at

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