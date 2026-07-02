The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
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Great Article

This strategy is so olf it should have whiskers. The Soviet Union secret police ran this same "stand down" "trust the plan" " keep your head down, we have agents inside fixing everything, just give us time to get everything in place", meanwhile in reality, the opposite is occurring. The ones promising false hope are actually the ones tightening the grip.

Hope springs eternal and everyone always wants someone else to save them and right the ship, so they just sprinkle in a hopefilled fantasy brimming with insiders working and fighting for them, and bob's your uncle—resistance is extinguished until we get here and all is lost:

And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.

Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

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