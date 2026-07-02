I ran the data on Q. Then I watched the movement eat its own.

By Andrew Fayal — 17th-SOG Media

I spent years inside a movement I now study for a living.

I’m a retired Navy EOD tech. My job was taking apart devices built to fool you — the ones with the real wire and the decoy wire, built so that the moment you trust the obvious one, you’re gone. So when I tell you I got fooled by QAnon, understand what that means: I got fooled by people who build fakes for a living, and I’m someone trained to spot fakes for a living. If it got me, it can get anyone. That’s not a confession of stupidity. It’s a warning about craft.

This week I watched that craft turn on its own.

What happened today

This morning, — a prominent voice in the online “Save the Children” world — publicly posted footage of a confrontation at the home of the Flynn family. She filmed it herself and pushed it across X, footage staged to cast her as the victim of the very people who had asked her to leave.

I’ll tell you what I know firsthand, because I’m putting my name on it. I have sat in public X Spaces and listened to Crokin — and to Ben and Sam Moore — broadcast to an open audience while audibly, unmistakably drunk. Not once. Repeatedly. I’m not the only one: dozens of people have heard the same thing and said so openly, the Flynns among them.

That’s the context her published clip leaves out. By multiple accounts, that day escalated because an intoxicated guest was asked to leave and wouldn’t — until the family said, plainly: you’re done. Then she hit record.

I wasn’t standing in that doorway, and I’ll attribute what I didn’t witness. But watch the footage she chose to publish [LINK] and judge the conduct for yourself. What I want you to see is the shape of it — because if you’ve followed this movement, you have seen this exact shape before.

It turns on its own. Reliably. Predictably. It always has.

And there’s a reason for that, buried in the data. I went and got the data.

I stopped believing and started measuring

Here’s the thing nobody in the movement wants examined: Q wasn’t a revelation.

Q was a rerun.

Before Q’s first post on October 28, 2017, the same message board hosted a parade of anonymous “insiders” claiming secret government access. FBIAnon (July 2016). CIAAnon. High Level Insider. White House Insider. Every one of them was eventually dismissed, even by the board, as a LARP — a role-play. A fake.

So I did what my training taught me: I stopped arguing about whether any single claim was true and started treating the claims as evidence of a pattern. I built a dataset — thousands of the original posts — and I measured them against each other with the same kind of tooling used to catch ghostwriters and match anonymous documents to their authors.

The results were not close.

Every core pillar of the Q narrative already existed in FBIAnon — fifteen months before Q. The imminent Clinton arrest. The Clinton Foundation as a criminal front. Soros as the puppet-master. The global cabal. Elite child trafficking. The “do your own research / dig” command. All of it. Ten out of ten. In 2016. Under a different name.

Measured as a whole voice, FBIAnon’s writing is about 81% the same as Q’s. For comparison, ordinary political commentary scored 55%, and neutral writing 30%. Q didn’t sound like “another political account.” Q sounded like FBIAnon specifically — because it was reading from the same script.

The overlaps aren’t vague vibes. They’re fingerprints. High Level Insider wrote “follow the money trail.” Q wrote “Follow the MONEY.” FBIAnon and Q cite the same WikiLeaks email archive. The puppet/puppeteer language, the “the story breaks on Twitter first, then Fox” media choreography — all of it predates Q and got copied forward.

A real government insider does not need to recycle the failed scripts of known fakes. That single fact collapses the whole thing. Whatever Q was, its “intel” was secondhand fiction — and I can show you the receipts.

The one thing Q added

Here’s the part that actually explains the people you’re watching self-destruct today.

The predecessors — FBIAnon, High Level Insider — were pure doom. All threat, all rot, all enemy. What did Q add? Hope. In the data, Q carries several times more hope-and-salvation language than its ancestors: “trust the plan,” “the great awakening,” “nothing can stop what’s coming.”

That was the innovation. The ancestors gave people a nightmare. Q gave them a nightmare and a savior to wait for. That combination — terror plus patience — is not how you mobilize people. It’s how you pacify them. You keep them scared enough to stay, and hopeful enough to never act, forever waiting for a rescue that is structurally scheduled to never arrive.

And when the rescue never comes, the fear has to go somewhere.

Why it eats its own

A movement built on unfalsifiable prophecy has a fatal design flaw: it can never be right, so it can never be finished. The arrests never happen. The storm never lands. And a believer has only two ways to resolve that tension — admit they were fooled, or find a traitor to blame.

Almost nobody chooses the first one.

So the movement turns inward. The circle of “real patriots” shrinks. Yesterday’s ally becomes today’s plant. The same energy once aimed at the “cabal” gets aimed at each other — because the enemy was always defined by faith, and faith needs fresh heretics. What you saw on X this morning isn’t a scandal. It’s the machine running exactly as designed, eating the nearest available person. It was going to be someone.

How not to get taken

I’m not writing this to dunk on people who got fooled. I got fooled. If you’re still in it, hear me: you were targeted for your virtues — because you love your country, distrust corrupt institutions (often for good reason), and want to protect kids. Those are good instincts. They were weaponized against you.

So here are the three tests I wish I’d used. They’re free, and they’re brutal on fakes:

1. Falsifiability. Does the claim make a specific, checkable prediction — a date, a name, an event? Q’s very first post said Hillary would be arrested by October 30, 2017, with the National Guard in the streets. It never happened. A source that only “asks questions” can never be wrong, which means it’s never telling you anything.

2. First-seen. Where and when did this idea first appear? If today’s “bombshell” is a remix of a post from three years ago by someone everyone already called a fake — you’re not being let in on a secret. You’re being sold a rerun.

3. Follow the money. Who profits if you believe? The merch, the books, the subscriptions, the speaking fees, the followers. The people telling you to “trust the plan” were, by the movement’s own posts, profiting off your hope. Follow it.

Q predicted nothing. It invented nothing. It recycled the failed scripts of known fakes, bolted on a promise of rescue, and monetized the wait. The data says so, in numbers, without emotion.

And now, in real time, it’s doing the last thing these things always do before they burn out.

It’s eating itself.

The forensic analysis behind this piece — datasets, methods, and match scores — is documented and available for anyone who wants to check my work. That’s the whole difference between what I do and what Q did.

You can check mine.