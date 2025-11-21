The Real Epstein Files, Part's I Thru VII
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Excellent overview! Really level-headed coverage. Because where do predators get their victims in the volume that allows following a business model of 'success', a growth curve of increasing profits?!
So impressed you acknowledge the involvement of financial institutions/banks; there is no dismissing their involvement in these crimes.
The rot is so pervasive, it goes beyond just 'lords' of the 'industry'/human trafficking 'trade'. Stopping them is only a beginning. It is slaver mentality and greed and corruption at all levels that must be interrupted and ended.
Thank You for keeping it real!