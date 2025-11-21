The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nickij's avatar
nickij
4d

Excellent overview! Really level-headed coverage. Because where do predators get their victims in the volume that allows following a business model of 'success', a growth curve of increasing profits?!

So impressed you acknowledge the involvement of financial institutions/banks; there is no dismissing their involvement in these crimes.

The rot is so pervasive, it goes beyond just 'lords' of the 'industry'/human trafficking 'trade'. Stopping them is only a beginning. It is slaver mentality and greed and corruption at all levels that must be interrupted and ended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aletha Taliaferro's avatar
Aletha Taliaferro
5d

Thank You for keeping it real!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture