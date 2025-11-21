The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann's avatar
Ann
5d

Chilling.

Thank you for this oversight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victor James Trumper's avatar
Victor James Trumper
3d

Something happened with H.R. 4405

That bill was supposed to release the classified/sealed documents implicating Trump.  Now they are not going to release those classified/sealed files.

Trump and his international pedophile network are going to claim that all the files have been released.  This is going to end up being the big coverup Trump needed.

I knew something was wrong when the republican guardians of the pedophiles voted for it that bill all of a sudden.

I don’t know why Ro Khanna changed that bill last minute but that bill is not going to have anything implicating Trump released.

I was tricked by Ro Khanna’s stupidity at first.  He was telling everyone that once his bill received the majority vote it would require the DOJ to release the sealed files incriminating Trump.  I found out the president could veto the bill which would then require 292 house votes and 67 senate votes to pass into law.  Ro Khanna decided to remove the part of the bill that would release the sealed documents incriminating Trump.  That caused essentially all the republicans to vote for the bill.

Everyone has to make a big deal about this.  Otherwise this is going to be exactly what Trump needed to clear his name.

The Democrats want those sealed files released.  Make sure you vote for Democrat   representatives in 2026.  OTHERWISE TRUMP AND HIS CORRUPT NETWORK WILL CONTINUE THEIR DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture