The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aletha Taliaferro's avatar
Aletha Taliaferro
5d

And over n over it is Trump that caused it, created it some other BS. This has been going on a very long time and I am just Greatful for the Best President Ever! President Donald J Trump 🇺🇲♥️🇺🇲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
5d

And if you speak out you may get killed.

"We can't have people revealing this stuff."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture