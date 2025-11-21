The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

ALtab
5d

Yes, the very agencies supposedly created to protect the children were most likely used for the opposite and to serve as the coverup. Then enter ALL the foundations and NGOs…..

Cheledragon1449
1d

You are wise to cover this narrative. I appreciate it. This narrative as you pointed out has been operating in the backdrop far too long and all unchecked by design. There are many fingers in this cookie jar and many gatekeepers who were 'installed' appointed if you will, who keep the dysfunction in place. Turn that blind eye. Same framework was put in place regarding the borders of America. The amount of blood $$ associated with this narrative is mind staggering and to boot mainstream un-awakened populace, have been supporting it blindly through the places they donate to and who they 'vote' for. This narrative is not a surface level nickel and dime crime syndicate. Its roots run deep within every industry, every system, every product made, every purchase and within every geopolitical and exopolitical spectrum. Simultaneously there is awakened folks in main populace who go by labels such as 'truthers' patriots and spiritualist who are chomping at the bit for the Epstein files to be released and simultaneously they want those whose fingers in the cookie jar to be held to justice. They have no clue when the realization sets in, the magnitude of shockwaves that will resonate once this occur due to how deep and vast this web of cockroaches, pythons and parasites has been/still is. The 'speculation' there is 'covert' operations going on in the form of military tribunals to deal with this megalithic narrative, so the cockroaches didn't scatter is going to mind staggering for mainstream populace, especially those who they idolized. This is why is it so crucial to find alternative measures such as what the author[s] of the articles are doing. Laying out piece by piece. Laying the foundation and building the structure, compiling and informing, so other folks can share this crucial information to help others; so, there is not a complete meltdown all at once for Humanity.

