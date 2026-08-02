THE PRICE

by Andrew Scott Fayal / 17th SOG Media

“CCIR 6 — ACTION OR INCIDENT RESULTING IN SIGNIFICANT MILITARY OR CIVILIAN CASUALTIES.” — administrative flag on a SIGACT, classification SECRET, Ramadi, November 2006. The war’s coldest sentence is a filing category.

I. What They Were Doing

They were doing the gentlest thing that battalion did.

On the twenty-seventh of November, 2006, Marines from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marines — the same company whose fights at the Firecracker intersection fill this series — were out with a detachment of Ramadi District Iraqi Police, conducting what the record calls a civil-affairs assessment of a mosque.

Read that mission statement again. Not a raid. Not a movement to contact. Paperwork, essentially — walking a neighborhood’s holy place with local cops, taking notes about what the district needed, doing the version of war that looks like city government. It was the gentlest mission profile that battalion ran, and it existed because the strategy was working: by late November there were now blocks in central Ramadi where Americans and Iraqi police could stand in the open and plan a future.

That’s when the AK fire opened up from the northeast.

The first burst wounded Iraqi policemen. The Marines did what Marines do — a squad immediately maneuvered to assault the firing position — and as they moved, a second burst caught them. A Marine went down, wounded urgent-surgical.

What the record shows next is a squad refusing to let the ambush have him. They identified muzzle flashes across multiple structures and buried them in return fire — rifle and machine-gun fire, 40mm grenades, and LAW rocket fire — not to win a firefight, the report is explicit, but “in order to enable the CASEVAC.” Everything they had, spent on one purpose: carve a corridor just long and wide enough to carry their brother out of it.

They got him out. Ground CASEVAC to Ramadi Medical.

He died of his wounds there.

The wounded Iraqi policemen were evacuated to COP Firecracker — the outpost this series has spent five episodes building — treated, and, in the record’s own three letters that deserve a monument of their own: RTD. Returned to duty. Iraqi cops, shot on patrol beside American Marines, patched up at an American outpost, who then went back to work — in Ramadi, in 2006, wearing the uniform that made them marked men.

One line of that report I will carry forever, because of what it says about how the machine grieves: after documenting a man’s death, it ends — as the format requires — “No damages reported.”

The vehicles were fine. The paperwork means: the vehicles were fine.

II. The Day the Luck Ran Out

One week later. December fourth, early afternoon, COP Firecracker itself.

By then the outpost had survived everything the city knew how to send in its first five weeks — the install-week siege, the daily probes, the RPG that killed a humvee in front of my window (Episode One). The men inside had settled into the terrible normal of outpost life: watches, sandbag improvements, the metronome of harassing fire.

At 1420, a single 120-millimeter mortar round arrived.

One round. Not a barrage — the enemy had learned that barrages drew answers. One heavy round, arriving out of the sky with no warning the human ear can use. It found the COP. The record’s controlling arithmetic for that minute is exact and merciless: two Marines killed, two Marines wounded, one Iraqi policeman wounded. The mortar impacted the outpost — Marines wounded urgent-surgical, one policeman wounded, and one of the wounded Marines died of his wounds at Ramadi Medical. And in the same minute — the record is specific that it was simultaneous — a sniper’s single round came into the COP from an unknown position and killed a Marine at his post. The report’s narrative is less tidy than its arithmetic; the count is the count, and it is the one thing I will not blur.

An enemy nobody saw. The mortar crew fired from beyond anyone’s eyes; the record notes no radar acquisition and no point of origin. The sniper fired one round from a city of ten thousand windows. A tail fin was recovered — the mortar’s only signature, and analysis called it a 120 — and the sniper left nothing at all.

Here is the detail I want you to hold, because it is the most disciplined sentence in this entire series. The men at that COP, having just taken the worst casualties of the outpost’s five weeks from an unseen enemy, with every human instinct screaming to make the city pay for it:

“A//██ DID NOT ESTABLISH PID OF THE ██ AND DID NOT RETURN FIRE.”

No positive identification — no shot. They held the rules of engagement, in that minute, bleeding. Nobody hosed a rooftop. Nobody made a neighborhood pay for a sniper it couldn’t see. The discipline that built the station web — the restraint you met in Episode Four, the precision you met everywhere — held at the exact moment it cost the most to hold.

If you want to know why the neighbors eventually pointed at the bombmakers, why Iraqi cops manned that COP’s aid post and then its watchtowers and then, by spring, its paperwork — some of the answer is in that sentence. I believe the city was watching how these men behaved when they were hurt, and that the men knew it.

III. What the Bill Bought

I’m not going to pretend arithmetic makes this better. Three families got the knock on the door because of one ambush and one minute in December, and no strategic outcome balances that ledger for them. This episode does not argue that it was worth it. That judgment belongs to people who paid, not to people who watched.

What I can tell you is what the record shows happened next — because the enemy’s theory of those attacks was that enough pain would make the Americans do one of two things: leave the neighborhoods, or punish them. Either would have handed the city back.

They did neither. The COP stood. The patrols went out the next day, and the next — the broader record stream this series has cited logs the January bombmaker’s night, the IP-led operations, the web thickening. The mosque assessments continued; the district got its future anyway. By spring the attacks in Ramadi had collapsed, and within a couple of years the outposts were being dismantled — not abandoned under fire, but decommissioned, because a city that polices itself doesn’t need a splint.

Every strand of that ending runs through the twenty-seventh of November and the fourth of December. The men who died at and around COP Firecracker died holding ground — physical and moral — that the turn in Anbar stood on. That is not consolation. It is just the truth, and they earned the precision of it.

IV. What This Episode Is Not

You’ll notice there are no names in this episode.

The names exist in the public record — announced at the time — and the men of 1/6 who survived that tour carry them engraved deeper than any database. (Before this episode publishes, those official releases get pulled and verified and matched to the record, line by line.) But this series has a rule older than its bible: the fallen are not mine to conscript. Their names go into print in this series when — and only when — the people who loved them say so. Until then, this episode stands as it is: precise about the events, silent about the men, the exact opposite of how the war usually gets told.

So this is what I’ll say instead, to the families, whoever and wherever you are:

This episode is for the fallen the only way I’m permitted — through everyone they died in front of. The squad that spent a LAW rocket to carry a brother out to the trucks and a hope that didn’t hold. The Marines and their corpsmen who patched Iraqi cops at that outpost and sent them back to duty. The Marines who stood the next watch at the same post. The Iraqi police who went back to work with fresh scars under a marked man’s uniform. And it is for you, if you want it. The classified record of those two days exists. I have read every line of it. If you are family of the fallen of COP Firecracker and its patrols, and you want to know exactly what the record says about the day your Marine’s war ended — the mission he was on, the men beside him, the fight they made to bring him home — write to me at 17th SOG Media (reply to any post, or the address on the site). You will get every word I have, free, with a bomb tech’s care, and nothing published about him without your blessing.

They held an intersection named for the sound of gunfire until the gunfire stopped. The quiet in central Ramadi — the quiet that let a cop file paperwork about a bomb in May — is theirs.

The Ramadi Files holds this episode until the families have spoken, and leaves the porch light on.

Author’s note:

Every operational detail in this story — the civil-affairs mission and ambush of 27 November 2006, the suppression fires employed to enable the CASEVAC, the death of wounds at Ramadi Medical, the Iraqi policemen treated at COP Firecracker and returned to duty, and the mortar-and-sniper attack of 4 December 2006 with its casualties, the recovered tail fin, and the withheld return fire — comes from two significant activity reports (SIGACTs) of the Iraq War, classification SECRET, released in the WikiLeaks Iraq War Diaries; report IDs on file. The casualty counts are the reports’ controlling metadata. The aftermath in Part III draws on the broader record stream cited across this series. I was serving in Ramadi during these events but was not present at either; here I am a reader of the record, not a witness, and where I reason past what the reports state — the enemy’s “learning,” the city’s watching — I have said so in the text. The fallen are deliberately unnamed pending their families’ wishes. Where the record is silent, so am I.