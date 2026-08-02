THE STATION WEB

“IED FOUND/CLEARED (IED) REPORTED BY ██ STREET SECURITY STATION DISTRICT IP…” — SIGACT title, Ramadi, 14 May 2007

I. Start at the End

May 2007 — months after the events of this series, after my task unit had rotated home. An IED was found in Ramadi. It was reported by a security station — one of the fortified neighborhood outposts this series has been living inside. But not by the Marines who built it. By the District Iraqi Police — Iraqi cops, manning an American-built station in their own neighborhood, finding the insurgency’s bombs themselves and calling them in through their own chain.

One year earlier, every word of that title would have been science fiction.

That’s the end state. That’s what winning looked like in Ramadi: not a victory parade, but a piece of routine paperwork filed by an Iraqi policeman from a building in a part of the city that had belonged to the enemy a year before.

This episode is about the machine that made that sentence possible. It was called the station web, and it was built by lance corporals with rifles and sandbags — an engineering project nobody has ever properly sung.

II. The Doctrine of Moving In

Remember the two captains from Episode One — the dark OP at COP Steel, the map, the red circles, “Oh, those are really bad areas we don’t go into,” and the Marine’s answer: “Oh, well, that’s the first place I’m sending my Marines.”

That exchange wasn’t bravado. It was a doctrine announcing itself.

For years, the American war in Ramadi had been fought on a commuter model: live on the big bases at the city’s edges, drive in, fight, drive out. And every time the patrols drove out, the insurgency moved back in — because the only permanent residents of the battlespace were the enemy and the terrified. Al Qaeda in Iraq had declared Ramadi the capital of its would-be state — so the published histories record. On the commuter model, they weren’t wrong to be confident.

The new plan — the one the Ready First Brigade and its Marines executed in the fall of 2006 — fit in four words and was murderously hard to do: stop commuting. Move in. Take a building in the middle of the worst neighborhood you can find. Fortify it while the whole district tries to kill you. Live there. Then take another building a few blocks over, so the two positions cover each other. Then another. Each station a stone; the pattern, a web. Every strand shrinks the enemy’s world — one less street to emplace bombs on at leisure, one less rooftop to snipe from, one less block where a family can be terrorized with no one to run to.

In September 2006 — the published histories carry the arrival — the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines came into the city’s center under Lieutenant Colonel William Jurney and inherited the doctrine’s hardest ground. What happened over the next ninety days was the web being spun, strand by strand — and I watched one of its anchor knots go in from a school window a block away.

III. 17th Street — Proof of Concept

In mid-October, 1/6 assaulted and seized a large three-story building on 17th Street, in the Jumaiyah neighborhood, and turned it into the 17th Street Security Station — by the published histories’ account, the first joint outpost in the city: Marines and Iraqi security forces under one roof, in the heart of a district the maps had written off.

Read the op the way the city had to read it. To AQI: your capital has a new landlord. To the neighborhood: we’re not driving away at dusk anymore — and look who’s standing post beside us: your own. The joint part wasn’t a garnish. It was the entire point. An American fort in your neighborhood is an occupation; an American-and-Iraqi station is a promise with a future in it.

I have a personal stake in that street. My media company is called 17th SOG Media, and people have guessed for years at what the number means. It means a street in Ramadi where I watched Marines take back the first building of a city everyone had written off. I’ve signed their street onto everything I’ve published since. Now you know.

IV. Firecracker — The Escalation

Proof of concept in hand, the doctrine pushed into harder ground. The last week of October, the machine started building at the Firecracker intersection — the crossroads whose biography you read in Episode One, ground so bad the record calls a corner lot and the buildings beside it “historical locations” for attacks on Americans at the intersection.

You’ve seen what the install cost from street level. Step back and see it whole. The record for that single week shows the system operating as one organism:

Before the barriers went in, surveillance caught the local IED cell emplacing at the intersection — and erased it from the air, twelve enemy dead, four days before construction is first named in the reports. The machine cleared its own footing.

While the Marines built — and the record literally logs an escalation-of-force at the “██ APPROACH TO THE COP FIRECRACKER CONSTRUCTION,” with a covering position called OP Sunset watching the road — the city threw everything it had: IEDs, RPGs, machine-gun fire, mortar barrages. Eight separate attacks on October 28th alone. The record never once logs the construction stopping.

Above the builders, the overwatch war ran continuously — sniper teams in support of the Marine companies, cutting down the RPG carriers and the mortar spotters and the men kneeling box IEDs into holes in the road, engagement after engagement logged in the week’s reports. And when the burned humvee needed somewhere to go, the report notes it was moved “inside the barrier material around ██ Street Security Station” — the stations already thick enough on the ground that a wounded truck had a fortified neighbor to shelter behind.

The pattern taking shape: 17th Street holding the Jumaiyah, Firecracker seizing the crossroads, the Government Center, the company positions the published histories name — OP Hawk, OP VA — and the stations whose names the redactions ate — each position covering the others’ approaches, each one a place a neighbor could walk to at 2 a.m. with information, which — as you saw in Episode Three — is exactly what neighbors began to do.

V. The Handover Hidden in the Paperwork

Here’s the beautiful thing about reading a war through its own reports: nobody’s narrating. The changes just show up in the data, unannounced, like spring.

November 2006: the reports around the stations are wall-to-wall American — Marines attacked, Marines returning fire, American casualties, American finds. Iraqi Police appear as partners being escorted, and as casualties: on one of the war’s worst days at Firecracker, wounded IPs are evacuated to the COP, treated, and returned to duty.

January 2007: the reports change flavor. A night patrol ends at an Iraqi Police station. A cordon-and-search succeeds because a local pointed. Another is run jointly with an Iraqi Army unit. The Iraqi presence in the paperwork shifts from object to subject — from people the war happens to, toward people doing the war.

January 22, 2007 — a report I’ve kept like a pressed flower: a cordon and search operation conducted by Iraqi Police in Ramadi, with results: enemy killed, enemy detained — and Iraqi wounded, because the cost column was theirs now too. The IPs weren’t guarding the web anymore. They were hunting from it.

May 2007: the report this episode opened with. A District IP, at a Street Security Station, finds an IED and reports it up his own chain.

And there’s an epilogue the wire services caught later: within a couple of years, the Americans began dismantling the Ramadi outposts — pulling the HESCOs, handing the buildings back. The stations were torn down for the best reason military architecture has ever been torn down: they had worked. The web wasn’t the point. The city was the point. The web was just the splint you put on a broken city while the bone knits.

VI. For the Builders

Wars get remembered by their door-kickers, and this series has given its door-kickers their due. But this episode is for the builders — because the decisive weapon system of the Battle of Ramadi wasn’t a rifle or a drone. It was a fortified neighborhood outpost, emplaced under fire, manned jointly, multiplied by patience.

So this one is for the Marines of 1/6 who assaulted a three-story on 17th Street and then spent their tour turning red circles into addresses. For the engineers and the logistics Marines who hauled and stacked the barrier material this series keeps mentioning in passing — every HESCO at every station got there because somebody drove it through IED alley and somebody else stacked it with a target on his back. For the soldiers of the Ready First who proved the doctrine at COPs across the city. And for the Iraqi police of Ramadi — the men who signed up in the season when joining meant a death sentence for you and maybe your family, who bled at the stations in November and were running them by May. History argues about who won the Anbar Awakening. The paperwork’s answer is: eventually, the neighbors did.

If you built, guarded, supplied, or manned a Ramadi security station in 2006–2007 — American or Iraqi — I want to hear from you: write to me at 17th SOG Media (reply to any post, or the address on the site). You stacked the sandbags; I kept the receipts. And if you were at the 17th Street Security Station: my company is named for your building. It would be an honor to tell you why in person.

Author’s note:

The station-by-station chronology — 1/6’s mid-September arrival under Lt. Col. Jurney, the mid-October seizure of the 17th Street building and establishment of the first joint security station, the late-October construction of COP Firecracker (named as under construction in the record), and the company positions at OP VA, the Government Center, and OP Hawk — is drawn from published histories of the Battle of Ramadi and corroborated by significant activity reports (SIGACTs) of the Iraq War, classification SECRET, released in the WikiLeaks Iraq War Diaries; the quoted report titles and phrases, the January 22 IP-led operation, and the May 2007 IP-reported IED are from that database; report IDs on file. The COP Steel exchange is my eyewitness memory, told in full in Episode One; so is my presence on 17th Street. The outpost drawdown is from contemporary press reporting. Where memory and record disagreed, the record won.