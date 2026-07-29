ONE ROUND, ONE TUBE

by Andrew Scott Fayal / 17th SOG Media

“THE UNIT ENGAGED THE ██ TUBE WITH (█) 120MM MAIN GUN ROUND, AT A DISTANCE OF ██, DESTROYING THE TUBE.” — SIGACT, classification SECRET, central Ramadi, 29 October 2006

I. The Shrug

I want to tell you about the most contemptuous thing I ever saw a machine do.

Late October 2006, the Firecracker intersection, central Ramadi — the afternoon you already know from Episode One, the afternoon the Marines’ humvee burned. I was at a top-floor staircase window in a school near the new combat outpost, and below me, to my right, an M1 Abrams sat overwatching the street that ran behind the Marines.

A blast went off right at that tank. From my window it looked like it was right underneath the thing — a hard flash-and-thud, the kind of explosion that ends a family’s story when it happens under anything softer. The official record of that afternoon logs a round coming in over the tank section and impacting; wherever you draw the blast on the map, here is what I watched seventy tons of American armor do about it:

Nothing.

It sat there. It did not lurch, did not reverse, did not do anything a living thing does when it’s struck at. And then — after a pause I can only describe as unhurried — it rolled forward slightly, the way a big man leans out of his chair. The turret found something down the block. And the main gun fired once.

The report tells you what the tank was looking at, because the crew told the report: they had spotted a tube — the report redacts the word in front of it, but after a week of mortar fire on that intersection, read it the way I do: a mortar tube, maybe the mortar tube, the kind of thing that had been dropping rounds on the intersection all week — set up at the corner of Race Track and Fire Station Road. One street over from where the Marines’ humvee would burn an hour and a half later. And they killed it. One round, 120 millimeters, tube destroyed, engagement over.

That is the entire event. It lasted maybe a minute. And I’ve spent twenty years thinking it might be the most instructive minute of the whole battle — because everything about how that war was supposed to be fought, and everything about the men fighting it, is inside that one shot.

II. What You Couldn’t Do

To understand why one tank round matters, you have to understand what everybody else at that intersection was forbidden to do.

Mortars were the outpost campaign’s constant tax. The record from the install day alone reads like a metronome: rounds impacting at 1044, at 1145, at 1419, at 1519, at 1545 — some detonating, some thudding into the dirt as duds, all of them arriving from tubes hidden in the neighborhoods, fired by crews who were gone before the echo settled. And here’s the part civilians rarely hear: the Americans could know, within seconds, roughly where the fire came from. Counter-battery radar traced the arcs. At least once that day, the grid came up on somebody’s screen while the dust was still in the air.

And they didn’t shoot back.

One report from that same day says it in the war’s usual deadpan — a radar acquisition, a point of origin, and then: counter fire was not conducted due to CDE restrictions. CDE — collateral damage estimate. The point of origin was in the neighborhoods — that is what a CDE restriction means: families, houses, a city the entire strategy was designed to win back rather than flatten, all of it standing behind the firing point on somebody’s collateral damage estimate. So the counter-battery fire that would have answered in seconds in any other war stayed silent — the record says it plainly that once, and no counter-battery mission appears anywhere in that week’s record — while the mortars kept coming.

That’s the cage the rules built. Now watch the tank open it.

III. The Ethics of a Main Gun

A 120mm tank main gun is not a subtle instrument — until it is the most subtle instrument you have.

A counter-battery fire mission arcs shells into a grid square. A tank main gun is direct fire: a crew looks at a specific thing through magnified optics, decides about that specific thing, and destroys that specific thing at a flat trajectory, right now, with a single projectile. When the mortar tube finally made the mistake of being visible — set up at a street corner the tank could see — the whole moral geometry of the problem inverted. No arcs. No estimates. No grid squares full of other people’s kitchens. One crew, one identified weapon, one round, one dead tube.

In a war where the most powerful thing you could do was usually forbidden, the tank crews of Ramadi had become something nobody designed them to be: the precision option. Seventy tons of Cold War steel, built to duel Soviet armor on German plains, doing the street’s most careful work — because it could see what it was killing.

The crews adapted to that role with a craftsman’s inventiveness the record catches in glimpses. That same day, across the city, a Ready First armor patrol took an IED blast against their lead vehicle — minor cosmetic damage, because physics has opinions about armor — and instead of buttoning up and rolling on, they did detective work. Their report says it in the war’s own deadpan:

“██ EXPOSED THE COMMAND WIRE USED TO DETONATE THE IED. THE PATROL THEN FOLLOWED THE WIRE AND ESTABLISHED PID OF (█) AIF WITH A TRIGGER DEVICE.”

The blast had thrown the bomber’s own command wire up out of the dirt — and they followed it, like a fishing line, all the way to the man holding the trigger device, and engaged him with the coaxial machine gun. Dismounts found a pool of blood next to tire tracks leading away. The wire that was supposed to kill them had led them straight to its owner.

That’s not armor doctrine. That’s what happens when you leave smart crews in a hard city long enough to learn its grammar.

IV. What It Cost to Be the Rock

The shrug wasn’t free: the tanks paid rent like everyone else.

The record of those weeks is punctuated with the enemy’s attempts on them — an RPG that struck the lead tank on Ice Cream and didn’t even detonate; machine-gun fire the reports log impacting “with no effect”; IEDs detonating against hulls; the constant probing of anything with tracks. The whole country was a live-fire experiment in tank-killing, every “no effect” one data point the other side was studying — and the crews were riding inside the experiment, sealed in a target the size of a garage, in streets exactly one mistake wide, through a city that wanted nothing on earth more than footage of one of them burning.

And I watched from a window what those crews meant to the infantry. When a tank sat on your flank at Firecracker, the street behaved differently. The snipers got shyer. The RPG teams thought harder. The Marines working in the open — filling barriers, dragging a burning humvee’s ammo clear, patching wounded Iraqi cops — worked under the shadow of a thing that could delete a firing position with one decision. The tankers were the infantry’s weather: when they were parked on your block, the climate improved.

There’s a beautiful, unglamorous truth under all of this. The tank crews of Ramadi almost never got the story. The SEALs got books. The Marines got the histories. The tankers got — what? One line in a SECRET report: ENGAGED THE ██ TUBE WITH (█) 120MM MAIN GUN ROUND … DESTROYING THE TUBE. No follow-up. No BDA glamour. A line — and a line doesn’t trend.

But I was at the window. I saw the blast, the shrug, the small roll forward, the single answer. Everything America asks of its soldiers in a counterinsurgency — restraint under fire, precision under provocation, patience in a cage of rules, then flawless violence in the one moment it’s finally allowed. All of it, performed in about sixty seconds, by a crew whose names I never learned.

V. For the Crews

This episode is for the tank crews of Ramadi — Army and Marine, whichever section that was — and for every crew that held a Ramadi intersection through that fall and winter: the men inside the seventy tons. You were the reason the mortar finally had a bad day. And you were proof that the biggest gun on the street can also be the most careful one.

If you crewed armor in central Ramadi in October–November 2006 — if you were on the section at Firecracker the afternoon a tube died at Race Track and Fire Station Road, or if you followed a command wire to the man holding the trigger — I want to hear from you: write to me at 17th SOG Media (reply to any post, or the address on the site). Somebody watched you work. He’s been telling people about it for twenty years.

Author’s note: The engagement at the heart of this story — the round arriving over the tank section, the identification of the tube at Race Track and Fire Station Road, the 120mm main gun round, the destroyed tube — is documented in a significant activity report (SIGACT) of the Iraq War, classification SECRET, released in the WikiLeaks Iraq War Diaries; the wire-following engagement and the counter-battery restraint (“CDE restrictions”) are from separate SIGACTs of those same days; report IDs on file. Three honesty flags. The report redacts the word before “tube” — “mortar” is my reading, the natural one after a week of mortar fire on that intersection. The report also redacts the round count — “one” is the record’s own singular grammar (“ROUND,” not “ROUNDS”) plus what I watched from the window. And the record clocks the tank’s shot at 1500C and the Marines’ humvee fight at 1651C — my memory runs them together into one continuous afternoon; the record’s clock stands. My description of the blast appearing to strike directly at the tank is eyewitness memory from a school staircase window near COP Firecracker, and where my memory and the record differ on the blast’s exact placement, the record’s account stands. The crews’ identities are unknown to me — the reports redact them, and their unit, and even their service; the distance did too. Where memory and record disagreed, the record won.