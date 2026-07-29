THE BOMBMAKER’S NIGHT

by Andrew Scott Fayal / 17th SOG Media

“THE DETAINEE WAS PID ON-SITE BY A LOCAL ██ AND HIS ██, AND WAS IN POSSESSION OF (██) FAKE ██. CJSOTF ALSO FOUND AN ██ AMOUNT OF BLASTING CAPS IN THE HOUSE.” — SIGACT, classification SECRET, 8km outside Ramadi, 17 January 2007, 0255 local

I. 0255 — The Door

At 0255 on the seventeenth of January, on the outskirts a few miles from the city, an assault force finished setting a cordon around a house and went through the door. A night raid done well is quiet the way a hospital is quiet: full of motion, everything rehearsed, nobody wasting a word.

Every war has an hour that belongs to one side. In Ramadi, in the winter of 2006 into 2007, the hours after midnight belonged to us.

The official report of what happened next is six sentences long, and buried in it are two details that tell you the whole story of that winter.

The first: the man they were looking for was identified on the spot, by a local — the record’s words are PID on-site by a local ██ and his ██. Two black bars: a person, and beside him a second bar that could be another person or could be a piece of paper. The report doesn’t say how it happened — a face at a doorway, a word through an interpreter, a finger in the dark. It says a local identified him, on-site, with the operation standing around him. Three months earlier that doesn’t happen. Three months earlier that local stays silent, because the insurgency owns the night and everybody knows what happens to people who point. By January, the pointing had started. The city was turning, one terrified act of courage at a time.

The second detail: the man was carrying something fake — fake ██, the record reads; it blacks out what — and the house held a quantity of blasting caps.

I need to teach you something here, because this is the hinge of the whole night. A blasting cap is a metal cylinder smaller than your finger. It is the one component every bomb in that city could not exist without — the small, precise, factory-made spark that wakes up the big, crude, homemade charge. Artillery shells, propane tanks, jugs of homemade explosive: inert junk, all of it, until a cap goes in. You can find explosives anywhere in a country that’s been at war for decades. Caps are the bottleneck. Caps are precious.

A farmer does not keep blasting caps in his house. A man with a fake anything and a box of caps is not a suspect. He is a supplier — a node in the machine that had been killing Americans and Iraqis at ankle height for three years.

They cuffed him and sent him back to Camp Ramadi for the intelligence teams to unwrap. What he was thinking on that ride, the record doesn’t say.

II. 0446 — The Armory

The force kept working. Two hours later and one building deeper into the night, they hit the cache.

The report reads like an autopsy of an insurgent cell’s ambitions: anti-aircraft guns — 12.7 millimeter. Hand grenades. Rifle ammunition — 7.62 millimeter, the count redacted. Protective vests — because the enemy was armoring up now, learning. Magazines. Flares. And the quiet stuff, the stuff a bomb tech and an intel specialist both reach for first: documents. Papers. The kind of material the military calls SSE — sensitive site exploitation — which is a bloodless phrase for reading a dead network’s mail.

A 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun has no business in a city fight. That’s not a martyr’s weapon. That’s an investment — heavy, expensive, hard to move, bought and hidden by people planning a longer war than they got to have.

The force recovered the documents and destroyed the rest. Somewhere in that pre-dawn a cache that took months to assemble stopped existing. And then — this is the part I love, the part that makes this night a perfect miniature of that entire winter — they walked home.

III. The Walk

Not drove. Walked. A dismounted patrol, moving toward the city and an Iraqi police station on its far end, through outskirts seeded with the exact product line of the man they’d just arrested.

Here is where the four come back into the story — the task unit’s EOD techs, the men of Episode Two. The reports of that night’s walk are written in the driest English the war ever produced, and if you know how to read them, they are as taut as anything in the archive.

0550. The patrol is moving down a road the report renders as an ██-named road. The lead man — the lead member of the patrol, the report’s own words; the set of eyes the entire column has subcontracted its survival to — catches it: wires, emerging from the ground — a possible sub-surface IED. Possible is the report’s word, and hold onto it, because it’s about to teach you something. Pre-dawn, midwinter. I know that hour of that winter: hands stiff, breath fogging, every shadow doing its best impression of a wire.

And the patrol does something that separates professionals from heroes in this trade: nothing dramatic. They mark the site. They report the grid. And they keep walking.

Because here’s a piece of the craft nobody puts in movies: you don’t have to kill every bomb you meet — you don’t even have to find out for sure it’s a bomb. Wires showing at a known grid is a known problem at a known location — mark it, hand it to the follow-on force, and preserve your night’s mission. The discipline to walk PAST a maybe is sometimes harder than the walk toward a sure thing. Dead men don’t finish patrols; neither do patrols that stop to fight every piece of the enemy’s trash.

0640. Fifty minutes later, closer to the city now. The lead member of the patrol — the report uses the exact same phrase it used at 0550, and it doesn’t say whether that was the same set of eyes or a fresh man rotated onto point. Either way: at hour four of a night that started with a raid, the man walking first still had eyes good enough to catch death lying on a road. This time: improvised container IEDs, surface-laid, right at a route intersection. The report’s sequence is exact: “The patrol did not identify a ██ and cordoned the area.”

And then the sentence this entire episode exists to frame. The watch officer who typed it will never know anyone noticed:

“Since the IEDs were surface laid, EOD elements within the patrol were able to destroy the devices in place and the patrol continued ██ to Nova IP ██.”

Read it slow. EOD elements within the patrol — the four, or some of the four, walking embedded with the assaulters like they always did. Destroy the devices in place — a decision, a charge laid by hand in the open at a road intersection, the way the trade does it; the report compresses all of that into five words. And the patrol continued — and this, right here, is the most operator sentence in the entire Iraq War Logs. No pause for applause. No waiting on a specialized convoy. The bombs died as a line item, en route, the way you’d clear a fallen branch.

If you want to know the difference between a unit that has EOD support and a unit that has EOD inside it, it is that sentence.

IV. Dawn — Nova

And now the destination, because the destination is the punchline of the whole night.

They weren’t walking back to an American base. The patrol’s objective, named twice in the reports, was an Iraqi Police station — Nova. American boots, ending a combat operation by walking toward an Iraqi cop shop as the sun came up, like a night shift clocking out.

Stack the night up end to end. A local pointed out a bombmaker. The bombmaker was carrying a fake ██ in his own district. The network’s caps are seized, its cache is destroyed, its emplaced devices are blown in place by men who barely broke stride. And the men who did it walked off the battlefield toward an Iraqi police station — a station that existed because Marines and soldiers had spent the fall dying to build a web of them.

In September, none of those sentences were true. By the seventeenth of January, all of them were true before breakfast.

Not one shot appears anywhere in the four reports. All four end in the boilerplate Episode Two taught you to read — no casualties or damage reported, and on the last report of the night, no casualties or damage to report.

V. For the Assaulters

This episode is for the assault force — the shooters the four walked in front of, the men on that cordon at 0255 and that column at 0640. The record redacts you to slashes and percent signs. It shows a machine. I spent that winter around the men inside machines like it, and I know what five hours like those cost in focus alone. Two decades of war taught the American public what its special operations forces could break. Nights like January seventeenth are what they could build: a city where a neighbor dares to point, and a patrol ends at an Iraqi police station instead of a fortress.

And for the local — the Iraqi who identified a man with a box of blasting caps while the operation stood around him. You are a black bar in a SECRET report, you and whatever the second bar beside you is — a brother, a son, a document — and you might be the bravest person in this entire series.

If you were on that patrol — the cordon, the cache, the walk to Nova station — or if you served at that station, I want to hear from you: write to me at 17th SOG Media (reply to any post, or the address on the site). The Ramadi Files is finding its people. Episode Two told you about the four. This was one of their nights. There were dozens more.

Author’s note: Every operational fact in this story — the times, the detainee, the on-site identification by a local, the fake ██ (the record redacts what was fake), the blasting caps, the cache contents and their destruction, the marked possible sub-surface IED, the surface-laid containers destroyed in place, and the patrol’s route toward Nova — comes from four sequential significant activity reports (SIGACTs) of the Iraq War, classification SECRET, released in the WikiLeaks Iraq War Diaries; report IDs on file. Redaction bars in quotations are the record’s own. A few readings are mine, and I label them here: the cache’s calibers are the record’s “██-aircraft guns (██.7mm)” and “██.62mm,” rendered 12.7mm anti-aircraft and 7.62 because no other calibers fit those blanks; “Nova station” is the record’s “Nova IP ██”; the reports name Nova only as the patrol’s destination — none of them records the arrival; and no single report says the 0255 cordon and the dismounted patrol were one operation — same reporting channel, one night, sequential times, grids walking toward the city, the same Nova destination — I read them as one night’s work, and say so here. Sensory and craft description reflects the author’s direct experience of the EOD trade and that winter, offered as testimony, not record. The teaching passages on blasting caps, mark-and-move discipline, and destroy-in-place are the author’s professional knowledge. Where memory and record disagreed, the record won.