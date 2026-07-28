THE FOUR

by Andrew Scott Fayal / 17th SOG Media

“NO CASUALTIES OR DAMAGE REPORTED.” — the last line of a SIGACT, classification SECRET. Remember this sentence. It is the only trophy in this story.

I. Two Steps

A dismounted patrol in Ramadi moves the way cold honey pours. Slow. Deliberate. Every man watching a sector, every boot placed instead of dropped, because in that city in that winter the ground itself was the enemy’s weapon system.

On one of those patrols, in the middle of January 2007, a point man was two steps from dying.

He didn’t know it. That’s the thing about a pressure plate — it isn’t a weapon you fight, it’s a decision already made, lying in the dirt, waiting for a man to agree to it. He was walking, scanning high like he’d been taught, and the ground in front of him had a bomb in it, and his next two steps were going to close a circuit.

Somebody stopped him.

Not gently. There is no gentle in that moment — there’s a command in a voice pitched to cut through helmet, wind, exhaustion, and adrenaline, and there’s a fist in his gear hauling his momentum backward. The patrol went to cover on command. And then one man did the thing that separates this trade from every other job in the war: while everyone else got behind something, he walked toward the bomb, alone, carrying a counter charge — and killed it where it lay.

The official citation for that day is on file. It names the man. I’m not going to.

Because he was one of four — and this story belongs to all of them.

II. The Task Organization Nobody Writes Books About

In the fall of 2006, a Naval Special Warfare task unit went to work in Ramadi — the overwatch positions you glimpsed, unnamed, in Episode One, guarding Marines who were driving combat outposts into the hardest blocks of the most dangerous city on earth.

Embedded inside that task unit were four Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians. Navy EOD. Bomb techs.

Four men. That’s the whole shop.

And here is the fact I need you to hold onto, because it’s the spine of everything that follows: every action that task unit ran had EOD in it. Every overwatch insert, every raid, every dismounted patrol, every convoy — one of the four, two of the four, sometimes all four, walking with the assaulters into a city that was, block for block, the most heavily bombed real estate on the planet. Over one six-month rotation, the paper counts 53 combat missions and 123 combat convoys through IED-laden streets. That’s not four men supporting an element. That’s four men attending a war.

The record — SECRET-classified significant activity reports, leaked years later, searchable now — catalogs the enemy’s product line like a trade journal, and it is worth seeing what the four were reading the ground for. Bombs built into speed bumps. Bombs in boxes and bags, left where boxes and bags always sit, in a city drowning in trash. Bombs buried subsurface with only wires showing, if anything showed at all. Pressure plates — the patient ones. The cells that built these things did carpentry and electrical work to do it — ladders, command wire strung up telephone poles, a car driven back and forth to pack the dirt flat over a fresh hole. Landscaping, performed as murder.

That was the ground. Now put four men on it, on foot, at night, in front of everyone else.

III. What the Work Actually Is

Forget the movies. There’s no green wire, no sweating over a timer. The trade in Ramadi was faster, colder, and far more intimate.

It smelled like the city: diesel exhaust and sewage, wet dust, the sweet-rot of garbage piled in exactly the places you most needed to see clearly. January nights in Anbar are cold enough to see your breath, cold enough that your hands stiffen inside gloves — and some work can’t be done in gloves. The streets at night ran near-silent under generators’ hum, and then not silent: a snap of fire somewhere, a boom you feel in your sternum and immediately, professionally, categorize — ours, theirs, controlled, uncontrolled, how far, what size. Bomb techs don’t hear explosions the way other people do. Every boom is a report to be read.

The four walked at the front of the world’s most impatient men — assaulters built to close distance fast — and their entire job was to slow that machine down exactly as much as survival required and not one second more. Reading the ground: the dirt that’s the wrong color because it was turned last night. The trash pile that’s too neat. The speed bump that wasn’t there Tuesday. The single wire in a city festooned with legitimate sagging wire — telling the killing strand from the laundry line, at night, at a walking pace, with a column of shooters stacked behind you trusting your eyes with their femoral arteries.

And when they found one, the four had a menu, and every choice on it was a bet:

Blow it in place. The record shows them doing exactly this — finding bombs on a route and destroying them where they lay, then continuing the patrol, because the night was young and the mission didn’t care. There’s one night of it I’m going to give a whole episode; it’s the next one in this series, and it ends with a sentence so flat it stops your heart. I’ll let it keep its power until then.

Kill it from a distance. More than once, the element solved a device it never had to touch — clearing the ground around a suspected bomb and then reaching out to destroy it with precision fire. A disruption, EOD judgment applied at a distance, zero exposure. The record holds one of those from an October rooftop, and I’ll show you the exact words of it when this series closes — they’re worth the wait.

Refuse to touch it at all. On a January raid — the assault force had chased kidnappers to a house and found their victim already tortured and executed — the enemy’s vehicles were destroyed rather than searched, the report noting the reason: the possibility of anti-handling devices. Read that again. The enemy booby-trapped their own cars on the assumption our people would search them. Somebody with bomb-tech eyes looked at those vehicles and made the call: nobody touches them, put them down where they sit. That decision has no adrenaline in it and no glory. It is the trade at its purest — the willingness to be boring instead of dead.

And sometimes: cut. There is a night on the record — a sniper element coming off days of overwatch, exfilling through debris in the dark — where the techs went ahead of the team through the rubble, cutting wires as they went. How many, and what it cost, and why the archive itself almost lost the night: that’s an episode of its own, later in this series. For now, know only that the team walked out.

The EOD community has a motto, and it is not motivational-poster material. It’s an engineering statement about the error tolerance of the profession: initial success, or total failure. There is no partial credit. There is no walking wounded from being wrong at contact distance with high explosive. Every single time one of the four knelt down, the entire outcome space was two words wide.

Fifty-three missions. One hundred twenty-three convoys. Six months. Zero mishaps.

IV. January

If the deployment had a crescendo for the four, the record says it was January 2007 — the month the war in Ramadi went underground, literally.

By then the outpost strategy was working. The Marines and soldiers held the intersections; the Awakening was turning the tribes; the enemy was losing his freedom to fight in the open. So he poured everything into the bomb war — and the SIGACT feed for that month reads like the four’s dance card. Caches marked for “disposal by EOD.” Bombmakers’ supply rooms turned up on raids. Subsurface wires caught by a lead man’s eyes at oh-dark-thirty. Surface-laid containers killed in place before dawn. Night after night after night — and the best of those nights, the one that runs from a cordon in the black hours to bombs destroyed in place at first light, gets the whole next episode. I’m not going to spend it here.

Through all of it, that January cold, that January dark, four men kept trading off the point position in front of America’s most aggressive infantry, reading dirt.

V. The Arithmetic

Here’s what I want you to understand about the four, and about every EOD technician who worked that country: their scoreboard is invisible.

A rifleman’s war has confirmable results. The bomb tech’s war is counted in events that never occurred. The patrol that walked over the spot where a pressure plate used to be. The convoy that rolled past the crater where a speed-bump bomb got dug out the day before. The point man — some mother’s son, some wife’s husband — who is a grandfather today because a voice stopped him two steps short, and who may not remember the moment at all.

The record format itself tells you how this trade gets repaid. Every report of theirs that ended well ends with the same dead-flat boilerplate: “No casualties or damage reported.” That’s it. That’s the medal ceremony. No BDA, no body count, no confirmed anything — just the bureaucratic sound of everybody going home with their legs.

Stack up six months of those sentences and you have the four’s true citation.

And here is the fact that tells you everything you need to know about that shop — the fact this entire episode has been building toward:

When the rotation ended, all four went home with Bronze Stars with Combat “V.”

Not one standout and three supporting players. Not a medal for the guy who happened to be on point on the famous night. Four citations. The entire shop, decorated for valor. Because there was no famous night — there were six months of nights, and they rotated the point, and they shared the ground, and the war distributed its two-steps-from-dying moments across all four of them with perfect indifference. The admirals just signed what the record already knew: you couldn’t decorate one of these men without lying about the other three.

One of those citations carries a pressure plate and a counter charge. One carries a route of cut wires in the dark. I told you I wouldn’t say which man is on which paper, and I meant it — and now you understand why it doesn’t matter. Any of the four, on any of those nights, was one decision from being the name on a citation — or the name on a wall.

VI. For the Brotherhood

This episode is for the crab — the EOD badge — and every man and woman who’s worn it into a place that wanted them dead: the techs of Task Force Troy who ran the route-clearance war as an around-the-clock industry, the Army and Marine and Air Force and Navy bomb squads whose reports fill this same database in the thousands, and the long line of them who met their device and were wrong once. Their names are on a memorial wall at Eglin Air Force Base, and EOD techs read those names every May.

And it is specifically for three men who know who they are.

I watched the Marines of Firecracker through glass. But the four — I knew their war from inside the wire of that task unit, close enough to know that what the record shows is the smaller half of what they did. Fifty-three missions, a hundred twenty-three convoys, a city sown with murder — and every man who walked behind them came home through a corridor the four cut open, two steps at a time.

If you walked point behind a Navy EOD tech in Ramadi in the winter of 2006–2007, I want to hear from you — write to me at 17th SOG Media (reply to any post, or the address on the site). The Ramadi Files is finding its people, one episode at a time.

Author’s note: Every operational fact in this story — the missions and convoy counts, the pressure plate, the counter charge, the seventeen wires, the rooftop disruption shot, the anti-handling call, the dumpster cache, the blasting caps, the devices destroyed in place, and every quoted phrase — comes from two record systems: significant activity reports (SIGACTs) of the Iraq War, classification SECRET, released in the WikiLeaks Iraq War Diaries (report IDs on file), and an official U.S. Navy award citation. Sensory description of the city and the trade is drawn from the author’s direct experience of that place and profession and is offered as testimony, not record. The four are deliberately unnamed. Where memory and record disagreed, the record won.