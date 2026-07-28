The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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TheRafter's avatar
TheRafter
19h

Great man. I’ve read a lot, from classics to Superman, this one has it.

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WC's avatar
WC
20h

Beautifully written!

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