Congress wrote a 14-day funding cliff to empty the group homes. Five years later, federal taxpayers are paying 25 percent more for congregate care — and the children inside are still dying, still being restrained, still being assaulted.

The Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018 was the most significant child welfare reform in a generation. It made a simple promise: starting October 1, 2021, federal Title IV-E reimbursement would stop after 14 days for any group placement that was not a Qualified Residential Treatment Program. The sponsors projected a 60 percent drop in group-home placements as states rerouted children into kin and family foster care.

That promise has been broken — not by accident, but by design.

According to a March 2026 audit by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO-26-107592), 26 of 49 state child welfare agencies report no decline or an increase in congregate care placements since Family First took full effect. Federal spending on congregate care grew 25 percent between 2020 and 2023, reaching roughly$350 million even as the overall foster-care population shrank. Roughly 40,000 children remain in group facilities every year — a number the GAO describes as “remaining steady since 2021.”

The reform meant to defund residential institutions has instead enriched them. This is the anatomy of how it happened.

The Law on Paper Versus the Law in Practice

Section 50741 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-123) amended Title IV-E of the Social Security Act with a hard cutoff. Federal maintenance reimbursement for any non-foster-family-home placement would end at 14 days. After that, IV-E money could flow only to placements meeting the new Qualified Residential Treatment Program, or QRTP, standard.

That standard is demanding by design. A QRTP must operate a trauma-informed clinical model, staff 24/7 nursing and clinical personnel, hold national accreditation, engage the child’s family and permanency plan, and provide at least six months of aftercare. Every placement requires an independent assessment within 30 days to confirm the child actually needs congregate care, and judicial oversight of any placement beyond 60 days.

Congress carved five narrow exceptions under 42 U.S.C. § 672(k)(2) that preserve IV-E claiming beyond 14 days outside a QRTP: family foster homes, settings for pregnant or parenting youth, supervised independent living for youth 18 and older, family-based residential treatment for substance use disorder, and — critically — “specialized settings for youth who are, or are at risk of becoming, victims of sex trafficking.”

That last carve-out has become the single largest loophole in the entire reform

The GAO documented four distinct evasion mechanisms. First, cost-shifting: three of the four states GAO visited were using state funds to keep youth in congregate care, backfilling the federal money they lost. The placement never ended — only the funding source rotated. Second, abuse of the sex-trafficking exemption, which the agency found is being claimed with no individualized assessment. Third, PRTF reclassification, in which facilities relabel themselves as Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities to bill Medicaid inpatient rates. And fourth, juvenile-justice diversion: 10 of 20 states with data reported an increase in dually-involved youth in detention, as children are routed through juvenile court to escape the IV-E clock entirely.

The Sex-Trafficking Exemption: The Largest Loophole

The carve-out at 42 U.S.C. § 672(k)(2)(A)(iv) preserves IV-E reimbursement beyond 14 days for “a setting providing high-quality residential care and supportive services to children and youth who have been found to be, or are at risk of becoming, sex trafficking victims.”

The GAO found that the operational guidance for this exemption does not exist. ACF has never issued an Information Memorandum or Program Instruction defining what “high-quality residential care” means, what evidence supports a “victim” finding, or what “at risk” actually requires — a phrase so elastic that virtually any foster youth could qualify.

The agency also found no guidance on whether the determination must be individualized or can be applied to an entire facility, whether the same building can be a non-QRTP group home for some children and a “specialized trafficking setting” for others, or what documentation must accompany the claim.

The GAO put it plainly: ACF “guidance provides no information on whether states should individually assess youth to determine whether they are a victim or at risk of sex trafficking.”

Without that guidance, states have effectively self-certified entire group homes and residential treatment centers as “sex trafficking specialized.” Doing so bypasses the QRTP accreditation, the 30-day independent assessment, and the 14-day clock all at once. This is the single most exploited mechanism for continued IV-E congregate claiming in the country.

The Corporate Franchise: Sequel to Vivant to Brighter Path

No case illustrates the failure of Family First more completely than the corporate lineage running from Sequel Youth and Family Services to Vivant Behavioral Healthcare.

Sequel was founded in 1999 by Adam Shapiro and John “Jay” Ripley, both former YSI executives. It grew to operate more than 40 facilities across 15 or more states under brands including Sequel TSI, Lakeside Academy, Auldern Academy, Montgomery Academy, and Sequel Pomegranate. State per-diem rates ran from $275 to more than $800 per child per day. Alabama alone paid Sequel nearly $25 million in Medicaid between 2018 and August 2020.

APM Reports identified at least 13 deaths and a documented pattern of physical and sexual abuse across the chain. The most notorious is the death of Cornelius Frederick, age 16, at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on April 29, 2020. He was

restrained for more than 10 minutes by seven male staff after throwing a sandwich. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide by restraint asphyxia.

Three staff — Mosley, Solis, and McLogan — were charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. Michigan banned dangerous physical restraints in his name. The family reached a sealed settlement in 2021, and the estate filed a separate $50 million federal lawsuit in October 2021.

The Sequel record also includes documented sexual abuse and forced physical labor in lieu of food at Auldern Academy in North Carolina and Montgomery Academy in Alabama, and a youth suicide at Sequel TSI in Alabama alleged to be the product of a “living hell” environment.

Then came the rebrand.

Facing rolling contract terminations and license revocations after the Frederick homicide, Ripley founded Vivant Behavioral Healthcare in September 2021— the same month the Family First 14-day rule went live. Vivant purchased 13 Sequel facilities outright, along with the corporate management team. Several were simply renamed. In Alabama, a former Sequel facility became Brighter Path.

The same physical buildings. The same beds. The same executive. A new LLC and new contracts, with no operational change. There is no federal mechanism to flag corporate successor liability — so nothing about the change registered with the regulators writing the checks.

This is not a hypothetical. The corporate trail is documented in the Delaware Court of Chancery’s assignment-for-the-benefit-of-creditors filing, in re Sequel Youth and Family Services LLC, referenced inIn re Wack Jills, Inc. (C.A. No. 2019-0650-PAF, Del. Ch., Aug. 29, 2024), and in the Senate Finance Committee’s June 2024 investigation, which named Vivant as one of four operators driving systemic taxpayer-funded child abuse.

A Federal Court Pierces the Veil

In 2024, a federal court gave the first sign that the corporate shell game might carry legal consequences for the people who profit from it.

IN Bates v. Sequel Youth & Family Services LLC(No. 2:23-cv-01063, N.D. Ala. 2024), Chief Judge R. David Proctor denied Jay Ripley’s motion to dismiss and allowed the plaintiffs’ Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act beneficiary-liability claims under 18 U.S.C. § 1595 to proceed against Ripley personally.

The court accepted as plausible that Ripley “received financial distributions, a founder’s fee, and reputational advantages from the Sequel Venture”; that he “played ongoing leadership roles, signed governing documents for various Sequel entities, and helped coordinate facility acquisitions and operations”; and that he “knew or should have known” the venture committed forced-labor and trafficking violations under 18 U.S.C. §§ 1589 and 1590 against children in its care.

The plaintiffs’ allegations included the use of physical restraint and food deprivation to coerce hard physical labor at Auldern Academy in North Carolina, and sexual abuse by both male and female staff at Montgomery Academy in Alabama.

This is the first federal opinion permitting TVPRA beneficiary liability against a corporate founder of a foster-care contractor. It opens a private right of action against any executive who knowingly profited from a trafficking-violation venture — a doctrine that maps directly onto the broader operating models of the industry’s largest players.

The Big Four: “Warehouses of Neglect”

On June 12, 2024, the Senate Finance Committee, then chaired by Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, released a two-year investigation titledWarehouses of Neglect: How Taxpayers Are Funding Systemic Abuse in Youth Residential Treatment Facilities.

The report focused on four operators — Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, and Vivant Behavioral Healthcare. For UHS, behavioral health facilities represented more than 25 percent of total revenue; for Acadia, more than 50 percent; for Devereux, a majority of revenue came from public sources; and for Vivant, revenue came largely from Medicaid and state IV-E funds.

The Committee’s findings describe a business model, not a series of accidents. The operating strategy, it concluded, is to “warehouse as many kids as possible while keeping costs low in order to maximize profits.” Restraint and seclusion rules were routinely ignored, with “daily use of restraint and seclusion” documented at multiple facilities. Staffing ratios were minimized, training was inadequate, and clinical services were billed but not delivered.

Most damning of all: the Committee found that “a significant portion of foster children placed at PRTFs have no demonstrated behavioral health needs.” They were placed there not because they needed treatment, but because the IV-E rate beats the foster-family rate.

Wyden did not stop with the report. On September 3, 2024, he formally urged CMS and ACF to act administratively to protect children. On December 20, 2024, he asked the GAO to investigate the operators’ deceptive marketing schemes. On July 31, 2025, follow-up findings detailed harms to LGBTQIA+ youth in these settings.

The financial mechanics of the fraud surfaced in court that same fall.

Acadia’s $19.85 Million Settlement

On September 26, 2024, Acadia Healthcare paid$19.85 millionto settle False Claims Act allegations arising from two whistleblower suits filed in 2017.

The Department of Justice alleged that between 2014 and 2017, Acadia falsely billed Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE for medically unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services. It admitted beneficiaries who were not eligible for inpatient treatment and held them past clinical need — what the government called “improper and excessive lengths of stay.” It failed to staff or train adequately, “resulting in assaults, elopements, suicides and other harm.” The conduct spanned Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a parallel insurance-fraud investigation, and the DOJ probe of Acadia’s admissions, length-of-stay, and billing practices is ongoing.

That pattern — admit ineligible foster youth, hold them beyond clinical need, and bill federal payers — is the structural manifestation of Family First evasion. The 14-day cliff was supposed to end exactly this practice. Instead, the money simply moved to a different federal spigot.

The Regulators Cannot See the Pattern

The chains operate across state lines precisely because no single regulator can watch them.

On June 26, 2024, the HHS Office of Inspector General reported, based on a survey of all state child welfare agencies, that nearly one-third of states could not identify patterns of maltreatment in residential facilities within their own borders. States had “limited awareness of maltreatment that occurred across chains of residential facilities operating in multiple states” and reported challenges monitoring the safety of children placed in out-of-state facilities.

OIG recommended that ACF provide guidance to build state monitoring capability, help states track multi-state chains, improve interstate communication, and improve placement reporting in the national data system. None of these recommendations are confirmed as implemented.

The same day, GAO-24-107625 documented “longstanding issues,” finding that inadequate coordination among agencies “can allow abuse in residential facilities to go undetected or unaddressed,” that restraint and seclusion are used “as coercion, discipline, convenience, or retaliation” in violation of federal regulation, and that federal regulators have no workable mechanism to hold facilities accountable or monitor youth who move between states. Vivant, UHS, Acadia, and Devereux operate as multi-state chains inside exactly that blind spot.

The 8 Percent Mirage

Defenders of the status quo point to falling foster-care numbers. The Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS) shows the total foster population fell from a 2017–2018 peak of roughly 437,000 to 328,947 in fiscal year 2024 — about a 25 percent decline.

But that aggregate hides the failure. Congregate placements fell only about 12,000 between 2018 and 2024, from roughly 52,000 to 40,000 — a decline of 23 to 25 percent, essentially identical to the 27 percent decline in family care. Congress projected a60 percent congregate reduction while family placement held or grew.

The reform did not shift the placement mix in the intended direction. And because federal IV-E congregate spending rose 25 percent while the population it served shrank, per-capita federal congregate spending is up sharply. Taxpayers are paying more, per child, to keep children in the very institutions Family First was written to empty.

What This Means

Family First was the right reform, written correctly into law — and then dismantled in implementation.

Congress built a 14-day federal funding cliff. HHS never operationalized the sex-trafficking exemption, leaving a hole large enough to drive an entire industry through. States learned to backfill lost federal dollars with general funds, to redesignate facilities as PRTFs for richer Medicaid billing, and to self-certify trafficking risk for whole buildings. Private contractors learned that an LLC reorganization is cheaper than reform.

The GAO has told ACF exactly what to do: clarify the guidance on state spending for congregate care and require individualized determinations for the sex-trafficking exemption. HHS concurred — but has not issued the guidance.

The evidence for what happens in the absence of that guidance is not abstract. It is Cornelius Frederick, dead at 16 under the weight of seven adults. It is the daily restraint and seclusion the Senate documented. It is the assaults, elopements, and suicides named in Acadia’s settlement. It is 40,000 children a year in facilities the regulators themselves admit they cannot monitor.

The doctrine in Bates v. Sequel points toward accountability that reaches the executives who profit. Statutory fixes — defining the sex-trafficking exemption, barring IV-E claims by successor entities of license-revoked operators, capturing ownership chains in federal abuse data — would close the gaps. Until then, the franchise stands: same beds, same

staff, same founders, new names, and a federal taxpayer paying more than ever for the privilege.

The first generation of Family First reform has failed. A second-generation correction is required — and the children waiting for it do not have five more years.

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Sources

· GAO-26-107592(March 3, 2026),Child Welfare: HHS Should Clarify Guidance on State Spending for Congregate Care— the central audit documenting the ~8% congregate decline, 26-of-49 states reporting no decline or increase, ~$350M in federal spending, the ~40,000-child figure, state cost-shifting, and the sex-trafficking exemption guidance gap.

· GAO-24-107625(June 12, 2024),Child Welfare: Abuse of Youth Placed in Residential Facilities— findings on inadequate agency coordination, restraint and seclusion misuse, and the lack of a federal accountability mechanism.

· HHS Office of Inspector General(June 26, 2024),Many States Lack Information To Monitor Maltreatment in Residential Facilities for Children in Foster Care— the finding that nearly one-third of states cannot identify in-state maltreatment patterns and none can track multi-state chains.

· Senate Finance Committee(June 12, 2024),Warehouses of Neglect: How Taxpayers Are Funding Systemic Abuse in Youth Residential Treatment Facilities(Wyden investigation) — naming Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, and Vivant Behavioral Healthcare, with the revenue-share and business-model findings.

· Senate Finance Committee(September 3, 2024), Wyden urging CMS and ACF to act administratively; and (December 20, 2024) urging GAO to investigate deceptive marketing schemes; with July 31, 2025 follow-up findings on harms to LGBTQIA+ youth.

· U.S. Department of Justice(September 26, 2024), Acadia Healthcare’s $19.85 million False Claims Act settlement covering conduct from 2014–2017 in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada.

· Bates v. Sequel Youth & Family Services LLC, No. 2:23-cv-01063 (N.D. Ala. 2024), Chief Judge R. David Proctor — allowing TVPRA beneficiary-liability claims under 18 U.S.C. § 1595 to proceed against founder John “Jay” Ripley personally.

· In re Sequel Youth & Family Services LLC(Del. Ch.), the assignment-for-the-benefit-of-creditors proceeding referenced inIn re Wack Jills, Inc., C.A. No. 2019-0650-PAF (Del. Ch., Aug. 29, 2024).

· -

· APM Reports— investigative reporting identifying at least 13 deaths and a documented pattern of physical and sexual abuse across the Sequel chain, including the death of Cornelius Frederick.

· Statutory and regulatory authorities:the Family First Prevention Services Act, Section 50741 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-123); Title IV-E of theSocial Security Act, 42 U.S.C. § 672(k)(2); the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1589, 1590, and 1595.

· Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS)— foster-care population data showing the decline from ~437,000 (2017–2018) to 328,947 (FY 2024) and congregate placement figures.

Full source documentation is available in the original PMC investigation report.

SOURCE DOCUMENTS

• Original PMC investigation: THE QRTP LOOPHOLE: HOW STATES AND PRIVATE CONTRACTORS HIJACKED FAMILY FIRST AND TURNED CHILD WELFARE REFORM INTO A $350 MILLION ABUSE FRANCHISE

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