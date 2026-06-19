Whether the history is clean, or whether half of it is legend polished by men who admired them from a distance — I don’t care. The idea is what matters, and the idea is damn near perfect.

Because a Spartan wasn’t just a warrior. That’s where everyone gets it wrong. The warrior was one face of something bigger. His fighting, his politics, and his family weren’t three separate lives — they were one life. The same brotherhood that held the line in battle ate together, voted together, raised each other’s sons, and answered to the same law. The shield on his arm guarded the man beside him, and that man’s shield guarded him. Survival was never a solo act. It was a formation.

We’re in a formation too. Ours just looks different. The modern battlefield is information, attention, money, and trust — and it comes for your family, your reputation, and your purpose just as surely as a spear ever did. The people trying to tear down what you’re building don’t need to be in the same room anymore. They just need a connection.

So we go back to what worked. Not the brutality — leave the brutality in the dirt where it belongs. The structure. The thing that made a few thousand men a wall that empires broke against.

These are the ten tenets. The whole set is one sentence said ten ways: I cover you so you can cover me, and the formation is the only thing that survives any of us.

1. EUNOMIA — The code outranks the man. There’s a standard, and it sits above everybody — the new guy, the team lead, the founder. The day the rules bend for rank is the day the wall starts to rot. Nobody is too senior to be held to the line.

2. HOMOIOI — Nobody eats better than the unit. The Equals. Same chow, same dirt, same hours. If one man’s living large while the rest grind, you don’t have a team — you have a guy and his staff. Strip the perks. Equals don’t keep score on comfort.

3. SYSSITIA — You break bread with your people. The common mess. Not networking. Not a meeting. You sit down with the same crew, on purpose, over and over, until they’re the family you chose. And you don’t get in by money or name — the unit votes you in by trusting you. Earned, never bought.

4. THE MIXED CONSTITUTION — No single point of failure. Two kings checking each other. Elders. Elected officials who could put a king on trial. One man holding all the keys is a target and a liability. Spread the authority, build the checks, and make it so any one person can fall — get hurt, get compromised, get it wrong — and the mission still stands. Redundancy is loyalty in structural form.

5. GEROUSIA — The grey beards have the floor. The council of elders. The ones who’ve been shot at, burned, divorced, buried friends, and kept going — their read is worth more than the loudest voice in the room. Experience gets weight. You shut up and listen to the ones who already paid for the lesson.

6. The home front holds the line. While you’re forward, somebody is running the whole rest of your life — the house, the kids, the books, the long game — and doing it with full authority, not as a sub. That’s not the support element. That’s a co-commander with a different sector, and you respect it like the front line, because it is one. Spartan women owned land, ran estates, and answered to no man’s permission. The unit that disrespects its home front loses the war at home while winning the firefight.

7. Don’t let the gear become the mission. They traded gold for heavy iron money nobody could hoard, because they knew wealth corrupts the commons. The flashiest kit, the biggest budget, the ego — that’s weight that gets men killed. Run lean. Kill the flex. The moment the stuff matters more than the standard, you’ve been beaten and you don’t know it yet.

8. LACONIC — Say less. Mean all of it. When Philip of Macedon threatened to raze their city if he invaded, the Spartans wrote back one word: “If.” Brevity is a weapon. The man who talks least in the room is usually the one you watch. Noise is for people who aren’t sure.

9. KARTERIA — Suffer on purpose, on your own clock. Endurance. You choose hardship in training so the real thing finds you ready. Cold, tired, hungry, hurt — you’ve been there voluntarily a hundred times, so when it shows up uninvited, it’s not a crisis. It’s Tuesday. Discipline is a deposit you make before you need the withdrawal.

10. You own the man behind you. They raised the next generation as a unit, every young one accountable to an older one. The new guy’s failures are your failures. You don’t watch him drown to look better — you bring him up, because the wall is only as strong as the weakest shield in it. Mentorship isn’t charity. It’s covering your own six by making the next man harder to break.

My shield is yours, and yours mine…

The formation is the only thing that outlives any one of us.