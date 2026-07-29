The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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S.Germenis's avatar
S.Germenis
2h

I think the DOJ should prosecute the states that are in violation and levy a fine above the value of the total fees they receive on a daily basis. These fees that are collected as a fine can be given to the children when they age out never coming into contact with the states.

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