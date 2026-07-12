A Note on This Article

Article 8 documented what happens when the visit fails and the child is still in the home: no one sees the danger. This article documents the next failure down the chain — what happens when the child is no longer in the home at all, and no one reports it. A child who goes missing from foster care and is never reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children does not appear on a poster. Does not enter the national clearinghouse. Is not searched for by the systems built to search. The child has vanished twice: once from the placement, and once from the record.

Every figure in this article is drawn from the federal audit record — principally HHS Office of Inspector General Report A-07-21-06091 (2023) — or from a live query of Project Milk Carton’s own missing-children database run on July 12, 2026. Sources are cited in Appendix A.

Article 8 showed the human cost when the system fails to see the child who is still supposed to be in its custody: children died while counted as cases in compliance. This article shows what happens one step further down the chain of invisibility. When the child is no longer in the placement at all — when the child has run, been moved without record, or been taken — and the system that was supposed to protect them never tells anyone they are gone.

Since 2014, federal law has required state child welfare agencies to report any child missing from foster care to law enforcement and to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children within 24 hours. In 2023, the HHS Office of Inspector General audited whether states actually do it. The answer is the black hole this article is named for.

The OIG examined the period July 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020, and identified 74,353 episodes in which a foster child was missing from care for two calendar days or longer. In a statistical sample of 100 episodes, only 33 were reported to NCMEC within the required 24 hours. Twenty-two were reported late. Forty-five were never reported at all.

Projected nationally, the OIG estimated 51,115 episodes — 69 percent — failed to comply with federal reporting requirements. Of those, 34,869 episodes were never reported to NCMEC at all, and 16,246 were reported after the 24-hour window had closed. The agencies responsible could not even tell whether they had reported. The failure was not only operational. It was unmeasured by the very systems charged with measuring it.

The connection to this series is direct and causal. The caseworker visit is how the system learns a child is missing. Articles 3 through 5 documented that the visits are failing, understaffed, and in documented cases falsified. A system that does not reliably see the child cannot reliably notice the child’s absence — and the OIG’s numbers are what that blindness looks like at national scale. The children in those 34,869 never-reported episodes vanished from their placements and then vanished again from the record of the search. They are the ones no poster will ever show, no analyst will ever flag, no partnership will ever activate to find.

Executive Summary: The Black Hole the System Built

Since 2014, federal law has required state child welfare agencies to report any child missing from foster care to law enforcement and to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children within 24 hours. The mandate is clear, the timeline is non-negotiable, and the stakes are life-and-death. The first 24 to 48 hours after a child disappears are the most critical window for recovery. NCMEC’s analysts, image tools, and law-enforcement partnerships exist precisely to activate in that window. A child who is never reported is invisible to every one of those systems.

In 2023 the HHS Office of Inspector General audited whether states were actually meeting this nine-year-old requirement. The audit examined 74,353 missing-from-care episodes of two calendar days or longer that occurred between July 1, 2018 and December 31, 2020. The OIG pulled a statistical sample of 100 episodes and examined each one in depth. The results are the reason this article exists.

Of those 100 episodes, only 33 were reported to NCMEC within the federally required 24-hour window. Twenty-two were reported late — after the deadline that exists precisely because the earliest hours matter most. Forty-five were never reported to NCMEC at all. For nearly half the sampled episodes, the national clearinghouse built to find missing children was never told the child was missing. The failure was the majority outcome: 67 of the 100 episodes were reported late or never.

When the OIG extrapolated those sample findings across all 74,353 episodes, the national picture became even starker. An estimated 51,115 episodes — 69 percent — failed to comply with federal NCMEC reporting requirements. Of those, an estimated 34,869 episodes were never reported to NCMEC at all. For every one of those episodes, a missing foster child effectively did not exist in the eyes of the national missing-children system. Another estimated 16,246 episodes were reported after the 24-hour window had already closed, the critical early search hours already gone before the report was filed.

The OIG’s most damning finding was not even the compliance rate. It was the discovery that state agencies “generally lacked adequate systems” even to know whether they had reported. The agencies were not only failing to report — they could not tell whether they had reported. The failure was unmeasured by the very agencies responsible for measuring it. Some agencies had policies that explicitly deprioritized older teens close to 18. Some routed reports through law enforcement first, baking delay into a 24-hour requirement. Some had no automated system to track NCMEC reporting compliance at all.

The connection to the rest of this series is not theoretical. It is mechanical. The caseworker visit is the discovery mechanism. A caseworker conducting meaningful monthly face-to-face visits will learn within weeks if a child has run away, been moved from a placement without record, or simply vanished. Articles 3 through 5 documented that those visits are failing at scale: impossible caseloads, catastrophic turnover, and in multiple jurisdictions documented cases of falsified records where the file says someone checked but no one did. Remove the reliable visit, and the window for even discovering that a child is missing widens from days to months — or, if the visits themselves are being fabricated, becomes indefinite. A system that does not reliably see the child cannot reliably notice the child’s absence. The OIG’s 34,869 never-reported episodes are what that systemic blindness looks like when measured at national scale.

The children in those episodes are not abstractions. They are the ones who, like the child in Article 8, may already have been in danger before they disappeared — and who, unlike that child, were never even searched for by the systems built to search. They vanished from their placements. Then they vanished from the record. That double vanishing is the black hole this article documents.

Section I — The Law: Twenty-Four Hours

In 2014, Congress passed the Preventing Sex Trafficking and Strengthening Families Act (P.L. 113-183). Among its requirements, codified at 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(35)(B), state agencies must report any child missing or abducted from foster care immediately — and in no case later than 24 hours — to law enforcement, for entry into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The 24-hour window is not arbitrary. When a child goes missing, the first 24 to 48 hours are the most critical for recovery. NCMEC’s analysts, image tools, and law-enforcement partnerships activate only when a report exists. A child missing from foster care who is never reported is invisible to every one of those systems. Foster children who run away are, by NCMEC’s own reporting, at significantly elevated risk of trafficking. That is why Congress attached the mandate to the same state-plan architecture as the visitation requirement of Article 1.

Like the visitation mandate, the reporting mandate is a condition of the state plan. And like the visitation mandate — as Articles 6 and 7 documented — its enforcement depends on a federal apparatus that has historically imposed process, not consequence. The law exists on paper. The systems built to enforce it have, for years, relied on the same corrective action plans, performance improvement plans, and technical assistance that replaced the visitation penalty. The result is the same pattern the series has traced from the beginning: a clear federal requirement, documented state-level failure at scale, and no meaningful federal consequence attached to the failure.

The statute draws no distinction between younger children and older teens. It draws no distinction between a child who has been missing for two days and one who has been missing for two months. The requirement is immediate reporting within 24 hours, full stop. Yet the OIG audit would later document that some state agencies had internal policies that effectively created their own carve-outs — treating disappearances of youth close to 18 as lesser priorities, even though older foster youth who run away are, by every available data point, among the highest-risk populations for trafficking and exploitation.

The law is clear. The operational reality, as the audit would prove, is anything but.

Section II — The Audit: Of 100 Episodes, 45 Were Never Reported

HHS OIG Report A-07-21-06091, issued in 2023, is the federal government’s own answer to a simple question: nine years after P.L. 113-183, do states report missing foster children to NCMEC as the law requires?

The OIG identified 74,353 missing-from-care episodes of two calendar days or longer during the 30-month audit period — July 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020 — and examined a statistical sample of 100 episodes in depth. The sample findings are the core evidence of the black hole.

Of those 100 episodes, 33 were reported to NCMEC within the federally required 24-hour window. Twenty-two were reported late — after the deadline that exists precisely because the earliest hours matter most. Forty-five were never reported to NCMEC at all.

For nearly half the sampled episodes, the clearinghouse built to find missing children was never told the child was missing. The failure was the majority outcome: 67 of the 100 episodes were reported late or never. In other words, when the OIG looked at how the system actually behaved when a foster child disappeared for two days or longer, the legally compliant outcome — timely report to NCMEC — was the minority result. The legally non-compliant outcomes — late report or no report — were what actually happened in the majority of cases.

The OIG did not simply count reports. It examined the mechanics underneath the numbers. The agencies responsible could not even tell whether they had reported. The finding on the mechanics is, in its way, more damning than the compliance rate itself: “State agencies generally lacked adequate systems to readily identify whether or not they had reported missing children episodes to NCMEC accurately and in a timely manner.” The agencies were not only failing to report — they could not tell whether they had reported. The failure was unmeasured by the agencies committing it.

Section III — The Projection: 34,869 Children, Zero Reports

A sample of 100 is how an audit works; the OIG’s statistical projection across all 74,353 episodes is what the failure means nationally.

An estimated 51,115 episodes — 69 percent — failed to comply with federal NCMEC reporting requirements. An estimated 34,869 episodes were never reported to NCMEC at all. For every one of those episodes, a missing foster child effectively did not exist in the eyes of the national missing-children system. An estimated 16,246 episodes were reported beyond the 24-hour window — the critical early search hours already gone before the report was filed.

These are not delays on paper. These are episodes in which a child who was already in the state’s legal custody disappeared from a placement and the system charged with protecting that child never activated the national search apparatus. A trafficking victim who is not reported missing for days, weeks, or ever may be impossible to locate and recover. The 34,869 never-reported episodes are the black hole: children who vanished from their placements and then vanished again from the record of the search.

The OIG’s numbers are episodes, not children. One child can generate multiple episodes if they go missing, are recovered, and go missing again. But even allowing for that reality, the scale remains staggering. Tens of thousands of times over a 30-month period, the federal clearinghouse built to find missing children was never told a foster child was missing. The children in those episodes are the ones no public database can display, because the report that would create the record was never made.

Section IV — Systemic Blindness: Agencies That Cannot See Themselves

The OIG’s finding on the mechanics is, in its way, more damning than the compliance rate itself. State agencies generally lacked adequate systems to readily identify whether or not they had reported missing children episodes to NCMEC accurately and in a timely manner. The agencies were not only failing to report — they could not tell whether they had reported. The failure was unmeasured by the agencies committing it.

The audit documented state policies actively out of step with federal law. Some agencies did not report episodes involving foster youth close to 18 years old — treating older teens’ disappearances as less important, though the statute draws no such line. Some protocols routed reports through law enforcement first, introducing delays into a 24-hour requirement. Some agencies had no automated system to track NCMEC reporting compliance at all.

This is the same pathology one layer up from the falsified visit records documented in Article 5. A compliance obligation with no reliable record of compliance, in agencies that report their own performance. The pattern of this series holds: the data the system reports about itself is not the system. When the OIG asked the agencies whether they had met a clear federal mandate, the agencies could not answer because they had no system capable of producing an accurate answer. The blindness was not incidental. It was structural.

Section V — The Visit Connection: If You Don’t Visit, You Don’t Know

This article belongs in a series about caseworker visits because the visit is the discovery mechanism. A caseworker conducting meaningful monthly visits will learn within weeks if a child has run away, been moved from a placement, or gone missing. Remove the visit, and the window for even discovering the disappearance widens from days to months.

Consider the arithmetic. If a caseworker visits monthly and the child is present in January but gone in February, the maximum discovery delay is roughly 30 days. If visits happen every two to three months — the practical reality in states documented in Articles 3 and 4 — a child can be missing 60 to 90 days before anyone in authority notices. And if the visits are being falsified, as Article 5 documented in criminal detail, the child can be missing indefinitely: the file says someone checked.

That is the causal chain of this series operating end to end. Turnover (Article 4) produces the skipped visit (Article 3), which documentation covers (Article 5), which no penalty deters (Articles 6-7), which means no one knows the child is gone — which means no NCMEC report (this article). The child at the end of that chain is not an abstraction; Article 8 showed what one looks like when she is found too late. The children in the 34,869 never-reported episodes are the ones who may never be found at all.

Section VI — What Project Milk Carton’s Own Data Shows

Project Milk Carton operates its own missing-children database, fed by NCMEC’s public case data. As of a live query run July 12, 2026, the database holds 6,846 missing-children case records, of which 2,683 are currently active; the remainder are cases that have been resolved, confirmed found, removed from the public feed, or identified as duplicates.

The geographic distribution of active cases concentrates in high-population states — California (461), Texas (231), Florida (196) — but the roster also includes states whose child welfare failures this series has documented, including Ohio (105) and Illinois (77).

The essential caveat runs in both directions. PMC’s database covers publicly reported missing children of every kind, not only foster youth. But the OIG’s finding means the public record is systematically incomplete in one specific way: an estimated 34,869 missing-from-care episodes over 30 months never generated an NCMEC report at all. The children in our database are the ones the system reported. The subject of this article is the ones it did not — the cases no public database, ours included, can display, because the report that would create the record was never made.

Section VII — Recommendations

PMC editorial position, following from the documented record:

Automate the Report The 24-hour NCMEC report should be generated by the state’s case-management system the moment a child’s placement status is recorded as absent or missing — not left to a caseworker’s separate manual step. The OIG found agencies that could not even tell whether they had reported; a system-generated report with a system-generated timestamp ends that ambiguity. No Age Carve-Outs Federal law draws no line at “close to 18.” State policies that deprioritize older teens’ disappearances are out of step with the statute and with the trafficking risk data — older foster youth who run away are prime trafficking targets, not lesser emergencies. Reconcile Against NCMEC, Independently HHS should require an annual, automated reconciliation of every state’s missing-from-care episodes against NCMEC’s intake records, with the mismatch rate published state by state. The OIG produced this number once, for 30 months of data, as an audit. It should exist continuously, as a metric. Tie Discovery to the Visit Record Every missing-from-care episode should be required to record when the child was last seen face-to-face by the caseworker. The gap between last visit and discovery of the disappearance is the single clearest measure of what visitation failure costs — and it is currently recorded nowhere. Restore the Consequence As with every recommendation in this series: procedure without consequence is what Articles 6 and 7 documented. The reporting mandate lives in the same state-plan architecture as the visitation mandate whose penalty Congress repealed in P.L. 118-258. An unenforceable 24-hour rule protects no one. The penalty architecture proposed in Article 7, Section VIII — mandatory, automatic, keyed to independently verified data — applies here with full force, and the NCMEC reconciliation of Recommendation 3 is exactly the independently verifiable data it would key to.

The children in the 34,869 never-reported episodes did not simply disappear from their placements. They disappeared from the record of the search. They vanished twice. The system that was supposed to protect them never activated the national apparatus built to find them. That double vanishing is not an accident of underfunding or overload. It is the predictable outcome of every prior failure this series has documented: impossible caseloads, skipped and falsified visits, no penalty for non-compliance, and agencies that cannot even tell whether they have met the most basic requirements of their own mandates.

The black hole is not hidden. The OIG counted it. Project Milk Carton’s own database shows only the children the system chose to report. The rest — tens of thousands of episodes over a single 30-month period — remain invisible by design of the system that lost them.

Every child deserves to be seen.

Every disappearance deserves to be reported.

The children the system lost twice are still waiting for someone to notice they were ever gone.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to U.S. child welfare transparency, CPS and foster care accountability, human trafficking prevention, and OSINT-driven investigations.

Data current as of July 12, 2026. Sources include HHS OIG Report A-07-21-06091, P.L. 113-183, NCMEC statistics, and PMC CivicOps missing-children database live query. Full methodology and replication files available at projectmilkcarton.org.

Share this investigation. Demand automated 24-hour reporting. Demand no age carve-outs. Demand independent reconciliation. Demand that discovery of a missing child be tied to the last face-to-face visit. Demand that the 24-hour rule carry real consequence. The children the system lost twice cannot wait.

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APPENDIX A — SOURCES AND CITATIONS

 HHS Office of Inspector General, Report A-07-21-06091 — States' reporting of children missing from foster care to NCMEC (2023): 74,353 episodes (July 1, 2018 - December 31, 2020); sample of 100 (33 timely / 22 late / 45 never); national projections of 51,115 non-compliant, 34,869 never reported, 16,246 late.

 HHS OIG, OAS-07-20-06095 — State agencies can improve NCIC reporting of missing foster children.

 Preventing Sex Trafficking and Strengthening Families Act, P.L. 113-183 (2014); 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(35)(B) — the 24-hour law-enforcement/NCIC and NCMEC reporting requirement.

 NCMEC — Children Missing From Care statistics and trafficking-risk reporting on youth missing from foster care.

 ICMEC — Vanished in the System: The Crisis of Children Missing from Foster Care.

 The Imprint — coverage of the OIG audit findings on underreporting of missing foster youth.

 Project Milk Carton CivicOps database — missing_children table, live query July 12, 2026: 6,846 case records, 2,683 active; state counts as shown in Section VI.

Note on sourcing: audit figures are the OIG's own sample results and statistical projections as compiled in the series research base (PMC_Ghost_Visit_10_Part_Article_Series.docx). PMC database figures were re verified by live query on July 12, 2026, and supersede the June 2026 figures in the research base. Sections V and VII, and portions of Sections I and VI, are Project Milk Carton analysis and editorial recommendations, and are labeled as such

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