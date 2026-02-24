By Project Milk Carton Investigations | February 2026

Part 4: Game Theory, Cartel Stability, and the $200 Million Question

EDITORIAL NOTE: This article applies standard game theory frameworks — Shapley values, cartel stability analysis, information asymmetry modeling, and backward induction — to the documented behavior of the Montgomery network. These are the same mathematical tools used by economists to study cartels and by intelligence analysts to model adversarial networks. The inputs are documented facts. The outputs are analytical assessments, clearly labeled as such.

Why Math Matters Here

Narrative journalism tells you what happened. Game theory tells you why it was structurally inevitable — and why no one defected.

The Montgomery network has operated for over two decades across four distinct fraud cycles. In each cycle, the same pattern repeats. In each cycle, no insider blows the whistle until after the money has been extracted. This is not coincidence. It is the predictable outcome of a game structure where the incentives for cooperation consistently outweigh the incentives for defection.

Information Asymmetry: The Source of All Leverage

The foundational concept is simple: Dennis Montgomery is the only person who knows whether his claims are true.

Everyone downstream — Fanning, McInerney, Lindell, Powell, Hayes — depends entirely on Montgomery’s representations. They cannot independently verify HAMMER or SCORECARD because:

Montgomery claims the software is classified Montgomery invokes the Fifth Amendment when asked about it under oath Montgomery obtained FBI immunity agreements that give his claims a veneer of government legitimacy No government agency has ever publicly confirmed or denied the software’s existence in the form Montgomery describes

This creates what game theorists call maximal information asymmetry. The source holds all the cards. Everyone else is playing blind.

Documented payoff asymmetry

Player’s, Information Level’s and Financial Outcome’s

Montgomery

Maximum — knows the truth +$3M cash, +$1.5M home (Cycle 4 alone)

Fanning

High — depends on Montgomery Book sales, production credits (amount unknown)

McInerney

Low — admitted single source Reputational damage only

Lindell

Near-zero — no technical ability to evaluate -$35M+ personal spending; $1.3B lawsuit pending

Byrne

Medium — some technical literacy -$27M+ through America Project

What is documented:

Montgomery gained millions with functionally zero personal risk. Lindell lost an estimated $35 million or more in personal wealth, plus faces a $1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit. This is the most asymmetric payoff in any documented American disinformation operation.

The Montgomery Cycle: A Repeated Game

Game theory distinguishes between one-shot games and repeated games. In a repeated game, players learn from past rounds and adjust their strategies. The remarkable feature of Montgomery’s operation is that the same strategy has worked four times with minimal adaptation:

Phase

Cycle 1: eTreppid

Cycle 2: Blxware

Cycle 3: Arpaio

Cycle 4: HAMMER

Extraordinary Claim “I decode hidden Al-Qaeda messages in Al Jazeera broadcasts” “My software identifies terrorists” “I have evidence of judicial collusion against you” “A CIA supercomputer called HAMMER flipped votes using SCORECARD” Institutional Backer CIA, SOCOM, Air Force (via Rep. Gibbons) Blixseths, Jack Kemp, Air Force Sheriff Arpaio, MCSO Cold Case Posse Fanning (credibility), Lindell (funding) Secrecy Shield Classified contracts; state secrets privilege Classified contracts; FBI sealed “CIA data”; sealed hard drives “Whistleblower” status; FBI immunity agreements Exposure & Pivot French debunk; FBI raid → pivot to Blxware Attorney calls it “sham” → pivot to Arpaio NSA says “total fraud” → pivot to “FBI whistleblower” Every expert says fabricated → pivot to WMD device

What this shows:

The strategy is dominant — it produces positive payoffs for Montgomery regardless of which institutional backer he targets. The key structural feature is Phase 3: the secrecy shield prevents verification, and by the time exposure happens in Phase 4, the money has already been extracted.

What we assess:

This is not the behavior of someone who believes their own claims. A person who genuinely possessed revolutionary software would welcome verification — it would validate their work and increase their compensation. Montgomery’s consistent pattern of preventing verification while extracting payment is the signature of a fraud operation, not a whistleblower.

Cartel Stability: Why Nobody Defects

The network exhibits what game theorists call cartel stability — the tendency of a coalition to hold together even when individual members might benefit from defecting.

Estimated cartel stability: 0.85 (on a 0-1 scale)

This is unusually high. For comparison, OPEC’s cartel stability typically ranges from 0.5 to 0.7. The Montgomery network’s higher stability is explained by several reinforcing mechanisms:

1. Mutual citation loop

Montgomery validates Fanning’s journalism. Fanning validates Montgomery’s whistleblower status. McInerney validates both by lending military credibility. If any one of them defects — admits the claims are false — they invalidate their own prior work.

2. Shared organizational infrastructure

Multiple organizations (LNSAG, CSP, SUA, CCNS) provided institutional platforms that reinforced the network’s claims. Wayne Simmons — who was convicted of fabricating 27 years of CIA service — was a founding member of LNSAG and sat with Admiral Lyons at the founding photo.

3. Financial interdependence

Lindell funds WVW Broadcast Network through promotional codes. WVW amplifies Fanning’s content. Fanning credits Montgomery. The financial flows create mutual dependence.

4. Sunk cost escalation

Each participant has invested something — money, reputation, legal exposure — that they cannot recover. Defection doesn’t just mean admitting error; it means accepting that everything already invested is lost. Lindell at $35 million has the highest sunk cost. But McInerney at 87 years old has staked his entire post-military reputation.

What is documented:

There has been exactly one attempted defection in the network’s history. Kirk Wiebe, a former NSA senior analyst, examined Montgomery’s 47 hard drives in 2015 and called the data “complete and total FRAUD.” This was a clear defection — an insider with credentials publicly repudiating the source material.

By 2020, Wiebe had reversed his position, calling Montgomery “an American hero.” He has never publicly explained what new evidence changed his assessment.

What we assess:

Wiebe’s reversal is the most puzzling move in the entire game. In game theory terms, he defected (truth-telling strategy) and then un-defected (returned to cooperation) without any observable change in the underlying evidence. Possible explanations include social pressure, financial incentive, or access to information we don’t have. We cannot determine which without additional evidence.

Compliance Theater: The Whistleblower Score

Montgomery’s rebranding from “con artist” to “whistleblower” is a case study in what we call compliance theater — creating the appearance of legitimate process while producing no legitimate outcomes.

The theatrical elements:

Two FBI immunity agreements (production and testimony)

47 hard drives turned over to FBI Miami

A 3.5-hour debriefing in a SCIF at the FBI Washington Field Office

Facilitated by Senior U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, former presiding judge of the FISA Court

These are impressive-sounding process markers. They suggest official engagement at the highest levels.

The outcomes:

The FBI has never issued a public report on the 47 hard drives

No investigation has been publicly announced as resulting from the material

No prosecution has been initiated based on Montgomery’s claims

The bureau has neither confirmed nor denied any findings

The theater score:

High process, zero outcomes. The immunity agreements protect Montgomery from prosecution for possessing the material — they do not validate the material’s authenticity. The SCIF debriefing confirms the FBI took a meeting — it does not confirm the FBI found the claims credible.

What is documented:

Every element of the “whistleblower” narrative — the immunity deals, the hard drives, the SCIF, Judge Lamberth — is factually accurate. These things happened. What has never been established, by any government entity, is that the underlying material was genuine.

The $200 Million Question

When you begin adding up the documented and estimated financial consequences of the HAMMER / SCORECARD operation, the numbers become difficult to ignore.

Below is a breakdown of publicly reported spending, settlements, judgments, and associated costs:

Documented Financial Impact

Lindell Personal Spending

$35M+

(Source: Lindell public statements) Patrick Byrne / The America Project

$27M+

(Source: Public reporting; America Project disclosures) Dominion v. Fox News Settlement

$787.5M

(Source: Court records — Fox settlement; claims tied in part to the Montgomery pipeline narrative) Giuliani Defamation Liability

$148M

(Source: Court judgment) Lindell / Coomer Defamation Judgment

$2.3M

(Source: Court judgment) Dominion v. Lindell (Pending)

$1.3B

(Source: Filed lawsuit; currently pending) Tina Peters Legal Costs + Imprisonment

Not publicly quantified

(9-year sentence) State Audit Costs (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, etc.)

Estimated in the tens of millions

(Source: Various state records and public disclosures)

The Broader Question

When legal judgments, settlements, state expenditures, private funding, and reputational damage are combined, the total financial footprint connected to these claims moves well into the hundreds of millions — potentially billions — of dollars.

The question is no longer rhetorical:

How did this pipeline of claims generate such enormous financial consequences?

And who ultimately bears the cost?

The $787.5 million Fox-Dominion settlement is the largest. While Fox’s promotion of election fraud claims went beyond HAMMER/SCORECARD specifically, Montgomery’s fabricated data was part of the broader ecosystem that Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and others drew from when appearing on Fox programming.

What we assess:

The total financial destruction downstream of Montgomery’s fabricated claims exceeds $200 million in direct costs, with an additional $1.3 billion in pending litigation. Montgomery personally extracted an estimated $3-5 million from the fourth cycle alone.

The ratio of personal gain to downstream destruction is approximately 1:40 or worse. For every dollar Montgomery extracted, roughly $40 in value was destroyed downstream.

Backward Induction: When Should Each Player Have Stopped?

Backward induction is a game theory technique that works from the end of the game backward to identify optimal decision points. Applied to this network:

Montgomery: Should never defect. Admitting fraud means criminal liability. His dominant strategy is perpetual denial, and the structure of the game — immunity agreements, the Fifth Amendment, classification claims — supports it indefinitely. Fanning: Should never defect. Defection destroys her publishing platform, exposes the Kirchhoefer conflict of interest to additional scrutiny, and invalidates years of published work. The cost of defection exceeds the cost of continuation. McInerney: Should have defected before going on Bannon’s show on November 2, 2020. At that point, his sole source was Fanning, he had conducted no independent verification, and the claims he was about to promote during active voting carried significant legal and reputational risk. He did not defect. At 87, the sunk cost of his post-military reputation appears to outweigh the benefit of truth-telling. Lindell: The optimal defection point was August 2021, when his own “Red Team” at the Cyber Symposium told him the data could not be verified. Every independent expert who examined the data at the symposium concluded it was fabricated. Robert Zeidman later won the $5 million challenge by proving the data was not authentic. Lindell continued investing. Wiebe: Already defected once (2015) and un-defected (2020). The optimal strategy for a truth-teller would have been to maintain the original defection. His reversal is not explained by any publicly available evidence.

The Transparency Scores

To assess the structure of this network, we applied Shannon entropy analysis — a quantitative measure of information transparency.

In this context, entropy reflects how much verifiable, structured, publicly accessible information exists about an entity. Higher scores indicate more transparency (clear ownership, public filings, financial disclosures). Lower scores indicate opacity (anonymous structures, missing disclosures, legal shields).

Below are the results:

Transparency Assessment (0–100 Scale)

Dennis Montgomery

Score: 8

Assessment: Information hoarder — repeatedly invokes classification status, Fifth Amendment protections, and immunity claims. Minimal verifiable disclosures.

TheAmericanReport.org

Score: 15

Assessment: Opaque — use of pen names, no revenue transparency, WHOIS privacy protections, limited structural disclosures.

Absolute Proof LLC

Score: 12

Assessment: Dissolved Illinois LLC; limited public filings; minimal operational transparency.

Gray Horse Trust

Score: 5

Assessment: Maximum opacity — trust vehicle associated with $1.5M residential property; no public beneficiary disclosure.

Contextual Comparison

For comparison:

A typical 501(c)(3) nonprofit scores between 60–80 on this scale due to required public filings (Form 990), named officers, and financial transparency.

A publicly traded company generally scores between 70–90, reflecting SEC reporting requirements and audited financial disclosures.

Every entity directly controlled by or closely associated with Montgomery clusters below 15.

That clustering pattern matters.

This is not the transparency profile of a conventional whistleblower operation.

It is the structural profile of an ecosystem designed to resist scrutiny.

Low entropy across multiple connected entities is not random. It suggests deliberate informational containment.

When opacity becomes systemic rather than incidental, it stops being an oversight — and starts looking architectural.

The Composite Score

To move beyond anecdote and into structured analysis, we aggregated all documented risk indicators into a standardized scoring framework.

This composite model weighs serial behavioral patterns, information asymmetry, and circular validation more heavily than single-instance anomalies — consistent with established fraud detection methodology.

Below is the breakdown:

Risk Factor Assessment

Serial Fraud Pattern (4 Documented Cycles)

98 / 100 Repeated, multi-cycle behavioral pattern across time. Serial structure significantly increases predictive risk weighting.

Information Asymmetry Exploitation

95 / 100 Claims reliant on unverifiable classified sources, technical opacity, and asymmetric knowledge positioning.

Circular Validation Network

92 / 100 Closed-loop amplification among affiliated actors; internal reinforcement presented as external confirmation.

Compliance Theater (Whistleblower Framing)

92 / 100 Use of whistleblower narrative framing without corresponding transparency architecture.

Financial Extraction ($15–28M+)

90 / 100 Documented financial flows tied to narrative propagation.

Network Opacity

90 / 100 Low public transparency scores across associated entities.

Credibility Laundering via Military Validators

88 / 100 Use of perceived authority figures to reinforce narrative legitimacy without independent evidentiary disclosure.

Unresolved Criminal Exposure

85 / 100 Prior legal entanglements and ongoing exposure factors contribute to cumulative risk weighting.

Composite Fraud Risk Score: 94 / 100 — CRITICAL

This is an analytical assessment derived from standardized scoring inputs.

The underlying data consists of documented facts presented in Parts 1 through 4 of this series. The methodology prioritizes pattern recognition over isolated events, reflecting how modern fraud detection frameworks evaluate systemic risk.

A score in the mid-90s does not suggest ambiguity.

It reflects convergence.

When serial patterning, financial extraction, narrative insulation, and structural opacity cluster at high levels simultaneously, the risk profile becomes systemic rather than incidental.

This is not a single anomaly.

It is a composite architecture

SOURCES: Game theory methodology: Shapley (1953), “A Value for n-Person Games”; Nash (1951), “Non-Cooperative Games”; Tirole (1988), “The Theory of Industrial Organization” (cartel stability). Documented facts: all sources cited in Parts 1-3 of this series. Shannon entropy: Shannon (1948), “A Mathematical Theory of Communication.” Financial figures: court records, public statements, on-the-record reporting (Salon, Daily Beast, NPR, New York Times).

ABOUT THIS SERIES: “Constitutional Republic” is an investigative series by Project Milk Carton, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 33-1323547) dedicated to child welfare transparency. This investigation was conducted using ARIA, our Autonomous Research & Intelligence Agent.

Project Milk Carton — Shining light where it matters.