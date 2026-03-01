The Constitutional Republic

American Voice
5d

I have spoken with multiple adults who were in foster care as children and the level of abuse they faced was worse than what they were separated from in their biological families. The system is corrupt to the core.

Bill Lukens
6d

The medical industrial industry combined with the social welfare and the contracted administrative state combine to profit from the negligence and health problems of marginalized people.

The Private Equity Ownership and inside information provided by government partners ensure the finances are profitable.

