Investigation by Project Milk Carton

In 2025, Project Milk Carton began what may be the most comprehensive forensic analysis ever conducted of America's child welfare system. Not a policy review. Not an opinion piece. A seven-module structural teardown — the same kind of analysis you'd run on a defense contractor or a financial fraud network — applied state by state to the systems that decide which children get taken from their families.

What we found was a machine.

Not a conspiracy. Something worse: a structure. One where every financial incentive points in the same direction — toward removal, toward custody, toward billable days. A structure where a child becomes a revenue-generating asset the moment they're separated from their parents, and where the investigation into whether that separation was justified doesn't conclude for 30 to 90 days after the money starts flowing.

This is the first article in a series. Before we drop state-by-state findings, you need to understand what we looked at, how we looked at it, and what the national data says.

The Framework: Seven Modules, Every State

Each state in this series receives the identical seven-module analysis. No cherry-picking. No adjusting the lens to fit a narrative. The same questions, the same structure, every time.

Module 1: Administrative Removal Structure. How do children enter the system? Who has the legal authority to remove a child from a home? Is that authority in the executive branch, the judicial branch, or both? Does a CPS substantiation finding matter, or can removal proceed without one?

Module 2: Foster Care and Managed Care Organization Pipeline. What happens the moment a child enters custody? How fast does Medicaid enrollment occur? Which managed care organizations receive capitation payments? What are the per-member-per-month rates?

Module 3: Corporate Influence and Political Timing. Which corporations hold the foster care Medicaid contracts? How much do they spend on lobbying and campaign contributions? Do legislative changes correlate with contract awards?

Module 4: Foundation and Mandatory Reporter Alignment. How are mandatory reporters trained? Which nonprofits and foundations fund that training? Do those organizations have financial relationships with entities that profit from removal?

Module 5: Hidden Foster Care and Diversion Mechanisms. How many children are in state custody but don't appear in federal data? What are "safety plans" and "voluntary placements," and why don't they trigger the same reporting requirements as formal foster care?

Module 6: Oversight and Audit Failures. What have state auditors found? What has the federal government found in its own reviews? Where are the accountability gaps, and why do they persist?

Module 7: Structural Incentive Analysis (Capstone). Pulling it all together — revenue per removal, duration-of-custody economics, medicalization incentives, and a final structural risk classification.

We've completed this analysis for eight states so far: Missouri, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Washington, California, Minnesota, and Indiana. Every single one received the same classification: HIGH STRUCTURAL INCENTIVE for removal.

Not one was an outlier. The machine runs the same way everywhere.

The Revenue Activation Chain

Here is the core finding, stated plainly:

The moment a child is removed from their home on an emergency basis — before any investigation, before any finding of abuse or neglect — that child is enrolled in Medicaid, assigned to a managed care organization, and begins generating per-member-per-month capitation payments to a private corporation.

The investigation into whether the removal was justified takes 30 to 90 days.

The money starts on Day Zero.

There is no clawback. If the investigation concludes that the allegation was unsubstantiated — that no abuse or neglect occurred — the managed care organization keeps every dollar it received during those 30 to 90 days. There is no mechanism in any state we examined to recover capitation payments based on investigation outcome.

Nationally, approximately 82% of children investigated by CPS are not found to be victims of abuse or neglect. That's from the federal government's own data — the HHS Child Maltreatment Report, FFY 2023.

Emergency removals account for 70% to 95% of all entries into foster care, depending on the state. In Texas, the Department of Family and Protective Services has acknowledged that effectively 100% of removals occur on an emergency basis — meaning children are taken before parents get a hearing.

Run the math:

Approximately 176,000 children entered foster care nationally in FFY 2023

80-85% via emergency removal: roughly 140,000-150,000 children

Average investigation period: 45-60 days

Average foster care Medicaid PMPM rate: $1,000-$1,500

Estimated national pre-substantiation MCO revenue: $200-$250 million per year

Of that, approximately 80% — $160 to $200 million — is generated on cases where the allegation is ultimately unsubstantiated. Children who were removed, enrolled, billed, and then found not to have been abused.

No federal audit has ever examined this specific payment pathway.

The Company That Keeps Showing Up

Across the first five states we analyzed — Texas, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma, and Washington — one corporation holds the foster care Medicaid managed care contract in every single one.

Centene Corporation. Through its subsidiaries:

State Centene Subsidiary Contract Type

Texas Superior Health Plan Sole-source statewide (since 2008)

Missouri Home State Health Sole-source statewide specialty plan

Florida Sunshine Health-Child Welfare Specialty Plan

Oklahoma Complete Health-Sooner Select Children's Specialty Plan

Washington Coordinated Care-Apple Health Core Connections

Centene's total revenues in 2024: $163.1 billion. Foster care revenue is bundled within its Medicaid segment and not disclosed separately.

In Texas, Superior HealthPlan — Centene's subsidiary — is the sole managed care organization for every foster child in all 254 counties. The per-member-per-month rate for FFY 2025 is $1,556.08 — up 60% from the prior year. That's $18,672 per child per year in Medicaid capitation alone, before foster care maintenance payments, before Title IV-E reimbursements, before any services are rendered.

This is not a competitive market. These are sole-source or limited-competition contracts, renewed for years at a time, with capitation rates set by state actuaries who rely on the MCO's own utilization data.

The 250,000 Children Who Don't Exist on Paper

The federal government tracks children in foster care through AFCARS — the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System. The most recent data shows approximately 329,000 children in care at any given time.

That number is wrong. Not because of a calculation error, but because of what AFCARS was designed to count.

AFCARS only captures children in formal foster care placements — those processed through the court system with full judicial oversight. It does not capture children in what researchers call "hidden foster care": informal kinship placements, "safety plans" where CPS directs a parent to hand their child to a relative under threat of formal removal, and "voluntary placements" that lack the legal protections of court-ordered custody.

Child Trends, a nonpartisan research organization, estimated in 2021 that 100,000 to 300,000 children per year are diverted from formal foster care into these shadow placements. The midpoint — 250,000 — would nearly double the official foster care population.

Professor Joshua Gupta-Kagan of Columbia Law School coined the term "hidden foster care" in a 2020 Stanford Law Review article. His analysis documented how these placements allow state agencies to exercise the coercive power of child removal without triggering the legal protections — appointed counsel, judicial review, reasonable efforts findings — that are supposed to accompany it.

These children are invisible to federal oversight. They don't appear in AFCARS data. They don't trigger Title IV-E reviews. Their outcomes are not tracked. They exist in a zone where state power operates without the checks that Congress mandated.

Some of them generate Medicaid revenue. Some don't. None of them are counted.

TANF: How the Safety Net Became a Foster Care Pipeline

In 1996, Congress replaced Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) with TANF — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The promise was that work requirements and time limits would move families from dependency to self-sufficiency.

Thirty years later:

83% fewer families receive cash assistance than under AFDC

Only 21 out of every 100 families in poverty receive TANF benefits

In Arkansas and Texas, the ratio is 2 out of 100

Benefits are below 20% of the poverty line in 17 states

The $16.5 billion annual block grant has never been adjusted for inflation and has lost nearly half its purchasing power

States spend just 24.6% of TANF funds on actual cash assistance — down from 69% in 1997

Where did the money go? States used TANF's "broad flexibility" to plug budget holes, fund pre-kindergarten, subsidize child welfare systems, and stockpile reserves. Nine billion dollars in TANF funds sat unspent in 2022.

The connection to foster care is not theoretical. A 2022 Health Affairs study found that states with more restrictive TANF policies saw:

23% increase in substantiated neglect reports

13% increase in foster care entries due to neglect

13% increase in total foster care entries

In December 2024, the federal Administration for Children and Families formally acknowledged this connection, stating that policies increasing family access to TANF are associated with reductions in foster care placement.

The pipeline is straightforward: A family falls into poverty. TANF denies assistance. The family can't meet basic needs. CPS investigates for "neglect" — which, in practice, is often indistinguishable from poverty. The children are removed. The government then spends $35,000 to $75,000 per child per year on foster care instead of $3,000 to $5,000 on cash assistance that would have kept the family together.

Sixty-four percent of children entering foster care in 2023 entered due to associated reports of neglect. Forty-seven percent of families with children in foster care live below the federal poverty level.

We are not protecting children from abuse. We are punishing families for being poor — and paying corporations to house the children we take from them.

What No One Is Tracking

Here is what should alarm you most: the systems designed to catch this are designed not to.

The CPS investigation system and the Medicaid payment system operate on completely separate tracks. The investigation determines whether abuse occurred. Medicaid pays based on custody status. These systems do not communicate about payment.

AFCARS tracks entries, exits, and length of stay in foster care — but does not distinguish between pre-substantiation and post-substantiation placement periods.

NCANDS tracks allegations and dispositions — but does not link to placement or payment data.

No federal data system tracks:

How many days children spend in foster care during the pre-substantiation investigation period

How many children enter foster care based on allegations that are ultimately unsubstantiated

The total Medicaid MCO revenue generated during the investigation window

Whether foster care entries correlate with MCO contract structures or capitation rates

The Government Accountability Office has audited Medicaid managed care payments for deceased enrollees. For incarcerated enrollees. For enrollees with invalid immigration status. It has never audited capitation payments for children whose removal was never substantiated.

The HHS Office of Inspector General has conducted extensive MCO audits. None have examined whether the underlying basis for Medicaid eligibility — the emergency removal — was valid.

These are not oversights. These are structural blind spots built into the architecture of federal oversight.

What Comes Next

Over the coming weeks, we will publish the full state-by-state analysis. Each article will take you through the seven modules for a single state, with specific statutes, specific contracts, specific dollar amounts, and specific names.

We start with Missouri — the state where this investigation began, and the state with the most structurally unique child welfare system in the country. Missouri is the only state where the judicial branch both prosecutes and adjudicates child removal cases, creating a system where the judge who decides whether to take your children is the same person who employs the officer who filed the petition to take them.

Then Texas, where a single Centene subsidiary holds a monopoly contract covering every foster child in the state at $1,556 per month.

Then Florida. Oklahoma. California. Washington. Minnesota. Indiana. And we're not stopping at eight.

Every state gets the same framework. Every state gets the same scrutiny. Red states and blue states. Every claim sourced. Every dollar traced. Every finding classified.

This is not opinion journalism. This is forensic structural analysis, built on 340 million records, $148 billion in tracked grants, and the same analytical methodology applied uniformly across every state.

The machine runs. We're documenting how.

This is Part 1 of the Forensic Structural Analysis Series by Project Milk Carton. The series is based on research conducted by Jeremy Sinks (CEO/Treasurer) using the OPUS 4.6 analytical framework, drawing on the CivicOps database, AFCARS, NCANDS, IRS Form 990 data, state statutes, federal audit reports, and MCO contract documents.

Sources cited in this article:

HHS Child Maltreatment Report, FFY 2023 AFCARS Data and Statistics, ACF MACPAC, "The Intersection of Medicaid and Child Welfare" (2015) ASPE, "Federal Foster Care Financing: How and Why the Current Funding Structure Fails to Meet the Needs of the Child Welfare Field" Texas HHS Provider Finance Department, FFY 2025 STAR Health Rates Centene Corporation 2024 Annual Results Child Trends, "Variations in the Use of Kinship Diversion Among Child Welfare Agencies" (2021) Gupta-Kagan, "America's Hidden Foster Care System" (Stanford Law Review, 2020) CBPP, "How States Spend Funds Under the TANF Block Grant" (2024) Health Affairs, "Associations Between State TANF Policies, CPS Involvement, and Foster Care Placement" (2022) ACF Dear Colleague Letter on TANF and Child Welfare Prevention (December 2024) The Imprint, "Most Kids Taken Into Foster Care Before Parents Get a Hearing" (2024) GAO-18-528, "Medicaid Managed Care: Improvements Needed to Better Oversee Payment Risks" NASHP, "State Strategies to Serve Children and Youth in Foster Care Through Specialized Medicaid Managed Care Programs" NCCPR Rate-of-Removal Index (2023, 2024)

Lead Investigator-JeremiahBullFrog