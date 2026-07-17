A cross-referenced investigation into five federal data systems that never talk to each other — and the $42 million states returned rather than spend on youth they could not find.

In 2024, states reported 23,160 children missing from foster care or state custody to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. NCMEC estimates that one in seven of those children — roughly 3,309 kids — were likely victims of child sex trafficking.

They were trafficked while the government was their legal guardian.

At the same time, states were collecting hundreds of millions of federal dollars appropriated to help exactly these young people: to house them, treat them, and shepherd them into adulthood. And in recent years, states handed $42 million of it back to the federal government, unspent— because they could not find the youth the money was meant to reach.

This investigation traces the money and the missing across five federal data systems. The finding is stark and uniform: not one of the 50 states maintains a functional system to cross-reference which former foster youth were trafficked in state care. The funds exist. The data exists. The connection does not.

The Money Without Accountability

The federal government runs several distinct funding streams aimed at foster youth and trafficking survivors. Each is substantial. None is tied to proof that the intended population was ever located or served.

The Chafee Foster Care Independence Program (CFDA 93.674) provides formula grants to states to help foster youth ages 14 to 23 transition to self-sufficiency — housing, education, employment, and health services. Its annual appropriation stands at $143 million for FY2025, per the HHS FY2026 ACFC Congressional Justification. During the pandemic, Congress temporarily raised it to $200 million.

Yet the Government Accountability Office found in January 2025 (GAO-25-107154) that states returned $42 million of Chafee money unused. The GAO’s explanation is the heart of this story: states face barriers to spending the funds because they cannot find the young people the money is meant to serve. The dollars were appropriated. The youth had aged out and disappeared.

Title IV-E, the largest dedicated federal foster-care funding stream, moves billions annually — but overwhelmingly toward facility-based care rather than post-exit tracking. USASpending.gov records show Texas alone drawing $589+ million in TANF and $869+ million in Child Care Block Grants. Single contractors absorb staggering sums: Family Endeavors Inc. Of San Antonio holds a $1.297 billion HHS contract (Award 75ACF122C00016), and Southwest Key Programs Inc.received$546 million for unaccompanied-minor shelters (Award 90ZU0148).

The pattern is unmistakable: enormous dollars flow into placing and housing children. Virtually nothing tracks what happens to them after they leave — least of all the ones trafficked during care.

The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) fund has historically held a balance exceeding $6 billion (CRS R42672), with an obligation cap set around $2.6 billion in recent years. States draw VOCA dollars for anti-trafficking programs. But no mechanism requires them to identify which trafficking victims came out of their own foster systems.

And the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) funding, administered through HHS’s Office on Trafficking in Persons, added a $35 million, five-year grant announced in September 2025. OTIP maintains no required cross-reference with state child-welfare exit data.

Four funding streams. Hundreds of millions to billions of dollars. A single common denominator: the money arrives whether or not a state identifies one trafficking victim among its former foster youth.

The Trafficking–Foster Care Nexus

The reason this disconnect is catastrophic — rather than merely bureaucratic — lies in how deeply the two populations overlap.

An estimated 60% or more of child sex trafficking victims had involvement with the child welfare system, according to the Department of Justice, Youth.gov, and multiple corroborating studies. These are not two separate groups of children who occasionally intersect. They are, to a substantial degree, the same children.

Against this, consider the raw volume passing through state child-welfare systems. Texas recorded 54,476 child victims and 187 fatalities in 2023. California recorded 47,824 child victims and 150 fatalities the same year.

No state can answer the one question that matters: how many of those children were subsequently trafficked?

Five Systems That Never Speak

The information needed to answer that question already exists inside the federal government. It is simply scattered across systems that were never built to connect.

Five separate federal data systems each hold a piece of the puzzle:

· AFCARS— the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System, which tracks children in foster care (ACF)

· The NCMEC database— missing children and trafficking identification

· NHTH— the National Human Trafficking Hotline (Polaris/OTIP)

· ECM Task Force records— DOJ trafficking investigations

· NYTD— the National Youth in Transition Database, tracking aged-out youth outcomes at ages 17, 19, and 21

A single child can pass through all five and never be connected across any of them. Entered into AFCARS as a foster placement. Reported to NCMEC as missing. Flagged by the NHTH as a trafficking contact. Investigated by an ECM task force. Surveyed — or, more often, never reached — by NYTD after aging out.

No state cross-references these systems. The child moves through all five as five unrelated records, and the services meant to reach her never do.

The failure begins at the most basic level. In March 2023, the HHS Office of Inspector General found that state agencies did not always ensure that children missing from foster care were even reported to NCMEC— the minimum requirement under federal law. If states are not reliably completing step one, the downstream cross-referencing is not merely absent; it never had a foundation.

A Mandate Without Enforcement

None of this is for lack of a law. In 2014, Congress passed the Preventing Sex Trafficking and Strengthening Families Act (P.L. 113-183). It required states to develop protocols to identify trafficking victims, to report missing foster children to NCMEC, and to record trafficking data elements in AFCARS.

Eleven years later, the mandate remains hollow:

· AFCARS trafficking data elements are still inconsistently reported.

· No enforcement mechanism ties Chafee funding to trafficking identification.

· States receive their full allotment regardless of whether they identify a single victim.

This is the structural core of the failure. A law that commands identification but attaches no consequence to non-compliance is, in practice, a suggestion. States have treated it accordingly.

The federal review process compounds the gap. The Child and Family Services Reviews (CFSRs)— the primary instrument through which HHS evaluates state child-welfare performance — contain no indicator requiring states to track trafficking outcomes for former foster youth, and no measure that requires cross-referencing exit data against trafficking records. A state can pass its federal review having never connected a single trafficked youth to services.

The Money Trail and Its Perverse Incentives

Follow the incentives and the dysfunction becomes self-reinforcing.

States receive Chafee funds without demonstrating they served trafficking-involved youth. They receive VOCA grants without cross-referencing child-welfare data. Nonprofits receive anti-trafficking grants without any coordination with child-welfare agencies. At no point does the flow of money depend on connecting the survivor to the service.

The nonprofit ecosystem illustrates the silence between agencies. In Texas, United Against Human Trafficking, with roughly $1.74 million in revenue, serves trafficking victims — but has no data-sharing arrangement with the Department of Family and Protective Services. Family Endeavors, with revenue near $1.19 billion, receives massive federal contracts but does not track trafficking outcomes after children exit its care.

The two halves of the same mission operate in parallel universes. One set of organizations holds the children. Another set serves the survivors. Neither is required to tell the other that they are describing the same people.

And so, $42 million went back unspent— not a budget surplus, but, in human terms, thousands of survivors who were never located.

The Courts Have Already Ruled — And Nothing Changed

The legal record removes any doubt that harm is occurring inside these systems.

In M.D. v. Abbott, the long-running class action over Texas foster care in the Southern District of Texas, U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack ruled in December 2015 that sexual abuse is typical, common, and widespread in Texas foster care — REMOVE that sexual abuse in Texas foster care was “typical, common, and widespread. ” The court found that Texas had unconstitutionally exposed children to an unreasonable risk of harm. Special Masters were appointed under the 2018 Final Order (Dkt. 559), and the case remains under federal court supervision a decade later.

Throughout that decade of judicial supervision, Texas has continued to receive its full Chafee, Title IV-E, and VOCA funding. A federal court found the state’s foster system constitutionally deficient and rife with sexual abuse; the federal funding streams never paused, never conditioned, never questioned.

Texas is not an outlier in the courts — only the most documented. Comparable class actions have targeted foster systems in Massachusetts (Connor B.), New Jersey (Charlie H.), Washington (Braam), Georgia (Kenny A.), and Oklahoma (D.G. v. Henry).None of them required states to cross-reference trafficking data against child-welfare exit records. The litigation has repeatedly established the harm. It has never built the bridge between the data systems that could catch it.

State by State: The Same Void

Texas — Ground Zero. 561 trafficking offenses, 54,476 child victims in 2023, and 187 fatalities. A federal court found widespread sexual abuse. The DFPS Sex Trafficking Team operates with no post-exit tracking mandate.

Georgia — Highest Commercial Sex Acts. 422 commercial sex acts, the highest count nationally, and 455 total trafficking offenses. No child-welfare-to-trafficking data cross-reference mechanism exists.

California — The Scale of Crisis. 379 total trafficking offenses and 47,824 child victims in 2023. Despite progressive legislation, no systematic data integration connects the systems.

Florida — Legislation Without Systemic Change. The most legislatively active state on trafficking and foster care, with bills including SB 7012, HB 1557, and HB 631 — and still no data integration to show for it.

The through-line across every state, whether litigious, legislative, or passive, is identical: the void where a cross-reference should be.

The Human Cost

What happens to the youth who age out — over20,000 annually with no permanent family— is documented and grim:

· 1 in 4 former foster youth become homeless within four years of aging out.

· Over 50% are unemployed at age 24.

· 71% of young women are pregnant by age 21.

· Former foster youth face a 10x incarceration rate compared to the general population.

And the primary federal instrument meant to observe these outcomes, NYTD, tracks only a survey sample. Most aged-out youth are never contacted again after they leave. The population most likely to have been trafficked is precisely the population the data stops following.

What This Means

This is not a story about a shortage of money. It is the opposite. The money exists — $143 million a year in Chafee funds, a VOCA balance north of $6 billion, billions in Title IV-E, a new $35 million TVPA grant. The data exists, spread across AFCARS, NCMEC, NHTH, ECM task forces, and NYTD. The technology to connect them exists.

What is missing is the will to connect the dots.

The consequence is a closed loop of abandonment. Children are trafficked in state custody. They age out with no family. And the very funds appropriated in their name flow to agencies that cannot locate them — agencies that then return the money unspent and receive their next allotment anyway.

The investigation’s recommendations follow directly from the failure. At the federal level: mandate AFCARS–NCMEC–NHTH cross-referencing as a condition of Chafee funding; condition Chafee dollars on trafficking-tracking outcomes; create a Federal Foster Youth Trafficking Registry with follow-up at ages 18, 21, and 25; add a trafficking cross-reference indicator to the CFSR; and require ECM task force and child-welfare data sharing. At the state level: build trafficking–child-welfare data integration; track trafficking-involved youth post-exit to age 25; and require anti-trafficking nonprofits to screen for foster-care history. And for account ability: a GAO audit of state cross-referencing — with an expected finding of zero states — and congressional hearings on the funding disconnect.

Until a state must prove it has located and served every trafficking-involved former foster youth before receiving its next Chafee check, the system will keep doing what it does now: collecting money in the name of children it has abandoned.

The $42 million returned unused is not a rounding error. It is a headcount of the vanished.

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Sources

· GAO-25-107154—Foster Care: HHS Should Help States(January 22, 2025); source of the $42 million in returned Chafee funds and states’ inability to locate eligible youth.

· HHS Office of Inspector General—Missing Children from Foster Care NCMEC reporting audit (March 2, 2023).

· HHS FY2026 ACFC Congressional Justification— Chafee Foster Care Independence Program $143 million appropriation.

· ACF FY2025 Congressional Justification and ACF OTIP / NHTH program data— $35 million TVPA five-year grant (September 2025).

· P.L. 113-183— Preventing Sex Trafficking and Strengthening Families Act (2014); NCMEC reporting and AFCARS trafficking data mandates.

· DOJ—Child Sex Trafficking in the United States (June 2023) and Attorney General’s Annual Report on Human Trafficking (December 14, 2024).

· CRS R42672—Crime Victims Fund(May 21, 2024); VOCA fund balance and obligation cap.

· USASpending.gov— federal award data: Texas TANF/CCBG figures; Family Endeavors Inc. (Award 75ACF122C00016, $1.297B); Southwest Key Programs Inc. (Award 90ZU0148, $546M).

· ACF AFCARS data and rulemaking (Federal Register, multiple years); OVC Crime Victims Fund data.

· Court case: M.D. v. Abbott (S.D. Tex.) — Judge Janis Graham Jack, December 17, 2015, Opinion; January 19, 2018, Final Order (Dkt. 559). Related class actions: Connor B. (MA), Charlie H. (NJ), Braam (WA), Kenny A. (GA), D.G. v. Henry (OK).

· NCMEC—Our Impact 2024: 23,160 missing from foster care, ~1 in 7 trafficking victims; 2024 Annual Data Release (May 8, 2025); 2023 data (~1 in 6 of 25,000+).

· Polaris Project— 2021 NHTH analysis (33% recruited by someone known to the victim).

· NCSL— Youth Homelessness Overview (~88% figure);Youth.gov— Child Welfare System data (~19%);FREOPP— Foster Children Federal Benefits (2025).

· Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute; Shared Hope International State Report Cards (2025); Tex Protects 85th Legislative Session Report.

· State sources— Florida Senate bill analyses (SB 7012, HB 1557, HB 631, SB 996); Texas Legislature HB 1/SB 1 (88th and 89th); Colorado Timothy Montoya Task Force (July 2023); Utah MMIR Task Force Report.

· PMC Civic Ops Database— FBI NIBRS trafficking data (3,936 offenses, 50 states); AFCARS-sourced state child-welfare statistics; IRS Form 990 nonprofit filings

(United Against Human Trafficking, Family Endeavors); USA Spending federal awards.

Full source documentation is available in the original PMC investigation report (OPUS-2026-0321-CHAFEE-TVPA).

SOURCE DOCUMENTS

• Original PMC investigation: The Lost Children: How States Collect Billions in Federal Anti-Trafficking and Independent Living Funds While Abandoning Former Foster Youth Who Were Sex-Trafficked in State Care

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