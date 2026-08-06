On August 4, 2026, investigative journalist Natalie Winters published a bombshell exposé revealing that twenty of America’s most senior retired generals — including two former Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — participated in a secret backchannel with a Chinese military intelligence front called CAIFC, funded by the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF). Her reporting named names that had never been made public.

What follows is the financial architecture underneath.

Winters exposed the generals at the table. This investigation follows the money, the lobbyists, and the law firms that built the table — and reveals that the same K Street firm serving as CUSEF’s registered foreign agent was simultaneously lobbying for the largest Medicaid managed care company in America.

Every claim below is sourced from FARA filings, LDA disclosures, DOJ records, congressional testimony, IRS Form 990s, and published investigative reporting.

Part 1: Before Capitol Counsel, There Was Covington

Most people who follow CUSEF’s American lobbying operation start the story at Capitol Counsel LLC — the K Street firm that holds FARA Registration #6328 as CUSEF’s registered foreign agent.

The story actually starts two years earlier, at one of the most prestigious law firms in Washington.

In late 2012, Covington & Burling LLP was retained by CUSEF to lobby Congress on “United States-China relations.” The firm’s Chair of Government Affairs, Martin Gold, ran the account. Over the next two years, CUSEF paid Covington $140,000 — $30,000 initially and $110,000 in 2014.

Here’s what matters: Covington registered this work under the Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) — not under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The difference is not procedural. It is the difference between transparency and concealment.

FARA requires agents of foreign principals to register with the Department of Justice, label all communications as coming from a “foreign agent,” and provide copies of all materials to DOJ for public inspection. The LDA requires none of this. It was designed for commercial foreign entities — Toyota lobbying on tariffs, Samsung lobbying on trade policy.

CUSEF is not Toyota.

CUSEF was created by Tung Chee-hwa, the former Chief Executive of Hong Kong who went on to serve as Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — a central organ of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front system. CUSEF’s operational partner, the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC), was identified by congressional investigators as “a front for the PLA department responsible for political warfare.”

The Jamestown Foundation, a Reagan-era defense and intelligence think tank, called Covington’s approach “lobbying laundering” — using the LDA exemption meant for commercial foreign entities to shield a CCP political warfare front from FARA’s disclosure requirements.

Sources:

- Jamestown Foundation, “The China-US Exchange Foundation and United Front ‘Lobbying Laundering’ in American Politics,” July 2020

- House Lobbying Disclosure filing #300535490 (Covington & Burling LLP, filed January 18, 2013)

- The Hill, “Gold Leaving Covington for Capitol Counsel,” 2014

Part 2: The Account Moves — And the Registration Changes

In late 2014, Martin Gold left Covington & Burling for Capitol Counsel LLC, a smaller K Street firm. He brought the CUSEF account with him.

But something telling happened during the transfer: Capitol Counsel registered CUSEF under FARA — Registration #6328 — not the LDA.

This is a tacit admission. If the LDA was sufficient for Covington’s CUSEF work, why did Capitol Counsel choose the more onerous FARA regime? The most likely answer: Capitol Counsel’s lawyers determined — or DOJ guidance indicated — that FARA was the legally required registration for work on behalf of a CCP-controlled foreign principal.

Either way, the implication is the same: Covington & Burling spent two years lobbying Congress for a CCP front organization without proper foreign agent disclosure. The $140,000 in fees represents potentially unregistered foreign agent compensation.

The statute of limitations for criminal FARA violations is five years, so the Covington period (2012–2014) is time-barred for prosecution. But the pattern is admissible as evidence of scheme and intent under Federal Rule of Evidence 404(b) in any current proceeding.

Sources:

- FARA eFiling System, Registration #6328, Capitol Counsel LLC

- 22 USC §612 (FARA registration requirement)

- 22 USC §613(h) (LDA exemption)

- The Hill, “Gold Leaving Covington for Capitol Counsel,” 2014

Part 3: CUSEF Didn’t Just Buy Lobbyists — They Built Fake Think Tanks

While the K Street pipeline moved money through law firms and lobbying registrations, CUSEF was simultaneously constructing a parallel media infrastructure.

In 2011, CUSEF created China-US Focus — an online publication that presents itself as an independent think tank journal featuring commentary from American and Chinese scholars, diplomats, and policy experts.

The Jamestown Foundation’s investigation found that China-US Focus is not independent. It is sponsored by CUSEF and managed by a public relations firm — not an academic institution. Jamestown compared it directly to Sinoskop, a Czech Republic website later exposed as a CCP front operation.

This reveals a second front in CUSEF’s influence architecture. They weren’t just buying lobbyists to access Congress. They were manufacturing the appearance of independent American academic consensus through PR-managed publications.

The model is textbook United Front methodology:

Pipeline 1: K Street lobbying (Covington → Capitol Counsel) — buys ACCESS to legislators

Pipeline 2: Manufactured publications (China-US Focus, managed by PR firms) — manufactures CONSENSUS among policy elites

Pipeline 3: The Sanya Initiative (retired generals, former officials) — buys CREDIBILITY from America’s most senior military leaders

Three pipelines. One CCP front. Zero organic support.

Source:

- Jamestown Foundation, “The China-US Exchange Foundation and United Front ‘Lobbying Laundering’ in American Politics,” July 2020

Part 4: Enter Boustany — 71 Days from Congress to Foreign Agent

Charles W. Boustany Jr., M.D., represented Louisiana’s 7th (later 3rd) Congressional District from 2005 to 2017. During his twelve years in Congress, he rose to become Chairman of the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee — the committee with direct jurisdiction over CMS, Medicare, and Medicaid.

He also co-chaired the U.S.–China Working Group in the House.

Boustany’s congressional term ended on January 3, 2017. Seventy-one days later, on March 15, 2017, he joined Capitol Counsel LLC as a partner — the same firm holding FARA Registration #6328 for CUSEF.

He then filed FARA Short-Form registration statements as a foreign agent for the US-China Transpacific Foundation — a Las Vegas-based 501(c)(3) registered under the same FARA #6328 as CUSEF.

This timeline — 71 days from chairing the committee that controls Medicaid policy to registering as a foreign agent for a CCP-linked entity at the same firm that lobbies for America’s largest Medicaid company — is the structural anatomy of the dual pipeline.

Sources:

- Congressional Record (Boustany service dates)

- PR Newswire, “Capitol Counsel Announces Charles Boustany as Partner,” March 15, 2017

- FARA eFiling System, Registration #6328 — Boustany Short-Form filings dated 02/16/2018 and 07/24/2020

- Daily Beast, “Meet the US Officials Who Now Lobby for China”

Part 5: The Transpacific Foundation — A Zero-Star Charity with Access to Zhongnanhai

The US-China Transpacific Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit registered in Las Vegas, Nevada. EIN: 47-4845840. It was formed in 2015 and holds a zero-star rating from Charity Navigator.

Its financial profile raises immediate questions:

The foundation has never turned a profit. It carries $803,469 in liabilities against $17,101 in assets — a 47:1 debt-to-asset ratio. It employs one person. It reports “conflict of interest transactions” requiring IRS Schedule L disclosure across every filed year.

Where does the money go?

The foundation sends U.S. congressional staff to China. Their delegations visit Huawei headquarters, Alibaba, BYD, and other Chinese state-affiliated companies. They meet with officials from the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) — a known CCP United Front entity.

In 2018, a Transpacific Foundation delegation met Yang Jiechi — member of the CCP Politburo — at Zhongnanhai, the CCP’s leadership compound in Beijing. The Chinese White House.

Through a zero-star Las Vegas charity with negative net assets.

The foundation is run by Sigmund “Sig” Rogich — former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland under George H.W. Bush, former Senior Assistant to the President, and one of the most powerful Republican operatives in Nevada. His $0 compensation suggests the foundation’s value to its participants is not salary — it’s access.

The Transpacific Foundation is registered under the same FARA Registration #6328 as CUSEF. Same firm. Same registration number. Boustany is the primary agent for both.

Sources:

- ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, EIN 47-4845840

- Charity Navigator, US-China Transpacific Foundation

- uctpf.org (foundation website — programs, delegation records)

- FARA eFiling System, Registration #6328

- Daily Beast, “Meet the US Officials Who Now Lobby for China” (initial fee: $50,000)

- Wikipedia, “Sigmund Rogich”

Part 6: The Dual Pipeline — Where CCP Money Met Medicaid Lobbying

Here is the finding that no one has published.

During the period 2015 to 2022, Capitol Counsel LLC was simultaneously:

FARA-registered (Registration #6328) as a foreign agent for:

- CUSEF — the CCP/United Front entity

- US-China Transpacific Foundation — the Las Vegas charity that takes congressional staff to Huawei

- Republic of Turkey

- Turkish Aerospace Industries

LDA-registered as a domestic lobbyist for:

- Centene Corporation — the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care company, with $164 billion in annual revenue

Same firm. Same address. Same institutional infrastructure. Same congressional access networks.

CCP influence through FARA #6328. Centene Medicaid lobbying through the LDA. Seven years of overlap.

No single individual at Capitol Counsel filed both a FARA Short-Form and an LDA filing for Centene. The firm siloed personnel between foreign and domestic work. But the dual pipeline operated at the firm level — the same entity served both foreign and domestic principals, and the institutional reputation of one practice enhanced the access of the other.

Two former chairmen of the committee with primary Medicaid jurisdiction — Boustany (Health Subcommittee) and Jim McCrery (Ranking Member) — were both at Capitol Counsel during this overlap period. That firm was simultaneously a registered foreign agent for a CCP front organization. That is what a dual pipeline looks like.

Sources:

- FARA eFiling System, Registration #6328 — Capitol Counsel LLC

- Senate LDA filings — Capitol Counsel registrations for Centene: David W. Jones (06/05/2015), Richard Lyles Sullivan (09/29/2015)

- Capitol Counsel website (team biographies)

Part 7: The Full CUSEF Lobbying Infrastructure — Seven Firms Deep

CUSEF didn’t rely on a single firm. It built a diversified lobbying infrastructure across seven known registrants:

Total estimated CUSEF spending on U.S. influence operations: $5 to $8 million in disclosed lobbying fees alone. This excludes travel, events, grants, journalist hosting, think tank funding, and undisclosed payments.

China spent $418 million or more on FARA-registered lobbying since 2016. CUSEF is one of dozens of vehicles.

Note that Covington & Burling is the only firm on this list that registered under the LDA rather than FARA. Every other firm that served CUSEF determined that FARA registration was required.

Sources:

- FARA eFiling System (multiple registrations)

- Jamestown Foundation (comprehensive CUSEF firm timeline)

- InfluenceWatch, Capital Research Center (Podesta Group fees)

- OpenSecrets (China FARA spending data)

Part 8: The Podesta Connection — Same Pattern, Different Client List

The Podesta Group took $270,000 to $320,000 per year from CUSEF between 2015 and 2017, when the firm closed amid the Mueller investigation fallout.

Podesta also lobbied for the Business Roundtable — whose members include Centene Corporation.

Same pattern. Chinese influence money and healthcare industry lobbying at the same firm. Different firm, same architecture.

Sources:

- InfluenceWatch (Podesta Group CUSEF fees)

- OpenSecrets (Podesta Group client list)

- FARA filings (Podesta Group CUSEF registration)

Part 9: Max Baucus, the CBC Pipeline, and the Bush Foundation

CUSEF’s influence didn’t stop at K Street.

Senator Max Baucus — former Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee with primary jurisdiction over Medicare and Medicaid — is a regular speaker at CUSEF’s annual Hong Kong Forum. His Max Baucus Institute at the University of Montana received CUSEF funding.

CUSEF spent $300,000 or more through Wilson Global Communications (FARA Registration #6584) specifically to build “positive relationships with key opinion leaders in African American communities.” The documented targets: Congressional Black Caucus members and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.–China Relations received $5 million from CUSEF — representing 85% of the foundation’s entire budget. A former president’s legacy foundation, 85% funded by a CCP front organization.

Sources:

- CUSEF.org.hk (Hong Kong Forum speakers list)

- InfluenceWatch (Baucus Institute funding)

- FARA filing #6584, Wilson Global Communications (supplemental statements)

- Axios, “Bush Family Nonprofit’s $5 Million Deal with China Influence Group,” 2023

Part 10: This Model Has Already Been Prosecuted

The architecture documented above — foreign government → PR firm or shell company → “independent” American voice — is not theoretical. The Department of Justice has prosecuted this exact model multiple times since 2024.

United States v. Kalashnikov & Afanasyeva (September 2024): Two RT (Russia Today) employees funneled $10 million through a Tennessee company called Tenet Media to pay American social media influencers. The influencers — some with millions of followers — produced pro-Kremlin content without knowing the money was Russian government funds. The structure was identical to the CUSEF model: foreign government → shell company → “independent” American voices.

United States v. Linda Sun (September 2024): A former deputy chief of staff to the Governor of New York was charged as an undisclosed Chinese agent under FARA. She steered $35 million in healthcare contracts during COVID while acting on behalf of Chinese government interests. This is direct proof that Chinese agent recruitment and healthcare contract manipulation converge.

United States v. Pras Michel (November 2025): The rapper and Fugees member was convicted of acting as an unregistered agent for CCP-connected interests. Sentenced to 14 years. The prosecution demonstrated the financial flow from Chinese government-affiliated sources through intermediaries to American public figures.

United States v. David Rivera (May 2026): The former congressman was convicted of receiving millions from Venezuelan and Maduro interests to lobby U.S. officials without FARA registration.

The model is proven. The prosecutions are real. The question is whether the CUSEF architecture — which is larger, older, more sophisticated, and better funded than any of these individual cases — will receive the same scrutiny.

Sources:

- DOJ Press Releases (all cases)

- Columbia Journalism Review, “How Russian Funding Became Part of the Online Right,” September 2024

- Freedom House, “Beijing’s Global Media Influence 2024”

Part 11: Boustany at Sanya — The Convergence

Natalie Winters’ August 4, 2026 investigation revealed that twenty retired U.S. generals participated in CUSEF’s Sanya Initiative — a backchannel with CAIFC that congressional investigators identified as a PLA intelligence front. Two Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs. Six service chiefs. Seven combatant commanders.

What the full article reveals — and what makes it directly relevant to the financial pipeline documented above — is that Rep. Charles Boustany attended a 2012 Sanya Initiative meeting at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

This is the convergence. Boustany is not just a former congressman who joined a lobbying firm. He is a documented participant in CUSEF’s military intelligence backchannel who then became a registered foreign agent for a CUSEF-linked entity at the same firm that lobbied for America’s largest Medicaid company.

One individual spans all three CUSEF tracks:

Military track: Attended the 2012 Sanya Initiative meeting with PLA-linked officials

Legislative track: Chaired the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee with direct Medicaid jurisdiction

K Street track: Filed FARA Short-Forms as a registered foreign agent under the same Registration #6328 as CUSEF

The dual-pipeline thesis no longer requires inference across separate organizational tracks. Boustany is the convergence point.

Sources:

- Natalie Winters, “REVEALED: Top American Generals Joined a CCP Spy Front’s Backchannel,” Substack, August 4, 2026

- FARA eFiling System, Registration #6328 — Boustany Short-Form filings

- Congressional Record (Boustany committee assignments)

Part 12: What the USCC Already Knows

In 2011 — five years before any of this entered public debate — the U.S.–China Economic and Security Review Commission held hearings on the Sanya Initiative and CAIFC.

Witness testimony included this exchange:

“The Chinese side says, ‘We wish you would advocate these positions.’”

The commission heard that American editorials subsequently appeared containing language with a “stark similarity” to the positions Chinese participants had urged the Americans to promote.

A commissioner responded: “Sounds like it was a successful narrative that was placed.”

This is primary-source congressional testimony documenting a successful Chinese influence operation — the same operation that operated through the same CUSEF that hired Covington, Capitol Counsel, Podesta, and six other firms to lobby Congress.

Source:

- USCC Hearing, 2011 (Sanya Initiative / CAIFC operations) — Congressional archives

What We’re Asking

We are not alleging a criminal conspiracy. We are documenting a structure — a structure in which CCP-linked foreign influence and domestic healthcare lobbying converged at a single firm for seven years, connected by personnel who moved between the committee with Medicaid jurisdiction and the firms serving CCP-funded foreign principals.

We have FARA filings. We have LDA cross-references. We have IRS 990s showing a zero-star Las Vegas charity with negative $786,000 in net assets taking congressional staff to visit Huawei. We have congressional testimony documenting successful Chinese narrative placement. And we have a former committee chairman who attended a CUSEF military backchannel and then registered as a foreign agent at the firm that lobbied for Centene.

The questions we are asking are the questions that FARA exists to answer:

Why did Covington & Burling register CUSEF work under the LDA instead of FARA, when every other firm that served CUSEF used FARA? Who approved the structural arrangement in which Capitol Counsel simultaneously served CCP-linked foreign principals and America’s largest Medicaid company for seven consecutive years? What are the “conflict of interest transactions” disclosed in every year of the Transpacific Foundation’s IRS filings? Where did the $803,000 in Transpacific Foundation liabilities come from, and who is the creditor? How many of the 127 journalists CUSEF hosted have disclosed that relationship to their editors and readers?

Natalie Winters followed the generals to the table. We followed the money underneath it.

The receipts are all public record.

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All claims in this article are sourced from public records including FARA eFiling (DOJ), LDA filings (House/Senate), IRS Form 990s (ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer), congressional testimony (USCC), and published investigative reporting from the Jamestown Foundation, Daily Beast, Axios, and Natalie Winters.

Source Index

ClaimSource

Covington LDA filing for CUSEF, $140K Jamestown Foundation (2020); House filing #300535490

”Lobbying laundering” term Jamestown Foundation (2020)

Martin Gold departure to Capitol Counsel The Hill (2014)

LDA vs. FARA legal framework22 USC §612, §613(h)

Boustany 71-day revolving door Congressional Record; PR Newswire (March 15, 2017)

Boustany FARA Short-Forms FARA eFiling #6328 (02/16/2018, 07/24/2020)

Transpacific Foundation financials ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, EIN 47-4845840

Transpacific Foundation zero-star rating Charity Navigator Rogich profile Wikipedia; Vegas Legal Magazine

Huawei visits, Yang Jiechi meeting uctpf.org

Capitol Counsel dual registration (FARA + LDA) FARA #6328; Senate LDA filings (Jones 06/2015, Sullivan 09/2015)

Jim McCrery at Capitol Counsel Capitol Counsel website

Podesta Group CUSEF fees ($270K–$320K/yr) InfluenceWatch; FARA filings

Max Baucus CUSEF connection CUSEF.org.hk; InfluenceWatch

Wilson Global CBC/HBCU targeting ($300K+) FARA filing #6584

Bush Foundation $5M from CUSEF Axios (2023)

Tenet Media prosecution ($10M )DOJ Press Release (Sept 2024); CJR

Linda Sun indictment ($35M healthcare) DOJ Press Release (Sept 2024)

Boustany at 2012 Sanya meeting Natalie Winters, Substack (Aug 4, 2026)

USCC 2011 hearing testimony Congressional archives

CUSEF/CAIFC as PLA front USCC reports; Jamestown Foundation

China $418M+ FARA spendingOpenSecrets

7 CUSEF lobbying firms FARA eFiling; Jamestown Foundation

Covington no FARA registration for CUSEF Verified via Jamestown, FARA eFiling, InfluenceWatch, Wikipedia