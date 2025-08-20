Introduction

Billions of your tax dollars are being funneled into a machine that calls itself “humanitarian.” On the surface it looks like compassion — refugees welcomed, children protected, families saved. But peel back the curtain, and you find something far darker: a cartel of ten powerful agencies moving in lockstep through a shadowy umbrella group called Refugee Council USA (RCUSA).

This is not charity. It’s a system built on throughput, money, and political power — where outcomes for children are catastrophic:

2,300 kids go missing in the U.S. every single day.

Unaccompanied minors vanish from taxpayer-funded shelters run by these same contractors.

Foster children “age out” broken, homeless, addicted, or worse.

The mission of this investigation is simple: expose RCUSA and its ten resettlement agencies as a unified bloc — a cartel — that protects its money, not our children.

We mapped their governance structures, their financial flows, their political donations, their lobbying campaigns, and how they bleed directly into the U.S. foster care pipeline. What we found is explosive: a closed loop of money, influence, and power that runs on the suffering of children.

RCUSA — The Cartel Table

Formation and status. RCUSA began quietly in 2000 as an informal coalition of refugee resettlement agencies. For over two decades it had no EIN, no public filings, no legal body — yet it steered refugee policy in Washington. In June 2022, the cartel finally put on a suit: RCUSA incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 87-1437940) and filed its first IRS Form 990. Its official mission? “To advance welcome for refugees, asylum seekers and other forcibly displaced populations.”

Financial summary. In FY2023 RCUSA reported:

Revenue: $886,714

Expenses: $819,049

Net assets: $209,935

Net income: $67,665

Nearly 80% of its income came from contributions and grants. The rest from “program services.” Where does it go? Nearly a quarter of all spending is executive compensation ($187,401), with another third on salaries and wages ($261,006). In other words: RCUSA is lean — it exists to pay staff who coordinate and lobby on behalf of the VolAg cartel.

Board and officers. RCUSA’s IRS filings show the following:

John Slocum , Executive Director ($153,941 salary + $33,461 in other comp).

Sarah Ivory , Treasurer.

Denise C. Bell , Secretary (Jan–Oct 2023).

Mohammed Naeem , Secretary (Nov 2023–Oct 2024).

Melanie Nezer, Vice Chair (Jan–Oct 2023).

Hardy Vieux (Kids in Need of Defense), Chair.

Kristyn Peck (CEO, Lutheran Social Services — a LIRS affiliate), Vice Chair.

Naomi Steinberg (HIAS).

Erol Kekic (CWS).

Dr. Tawnya Brown (Bethany Christian Services).

Hans van de Weerd (IRC).

When you peel back RCUSA’s filings, the first impression is almost boring. The IRS forms list a handful of familiar nonprofit names: John Slocum, the Executive Director pulling in $153,941 in salary and another $33,000 in “other compensation.” A treasurer named Sarah Ivory tied to a migrant resource nonprofit. Amnesty International’s Denise Bell serving briefly as secretary. Mohammed Naeem of Refugees International stepping in after her. HIAS policy veteran Melanie Nezer listed as vice chair. On paper, it looks like just another well-intentioned committee of policy wonks and mid-level bureaucrats.

But then you turn the page to 2024 and see the mask come off. RCUSA’s board is no longer a generic mix of human-rights staffers. It is the cartel, sitting openly at its own table. The chair is Hardy Vieux of Kids In Need of Defense, a group bankrolled by Microsoft and Open Society circles to expand migration pipelines. The vice chair is Kristyn Peck, CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, an affiliate of LIRS. She is directly managing contracts for unaccompanied minors while simultaneously setting national refugee policy inside RCUSA. The board also includes Naomi Steinberg, the policy chief for HIAS; Erol Kekic, who runs the immigration programs for Church World Service; Dr. Tawnya Brown, a senior vice president at Bethany Christian Services; and Hans van de Weerd, a senior vice president at the International Rescue Committee.

This is not an oversight board. It is a roundtable of foxes, each wearing two hats at once: one as a lobbyist guarding the cartel’s interests, and the other as a grantee funneling millions in taxpayer money back into their own agencies. The watchdog is the predator. The regulators are the regulated. It is a circle so tight it’s indistinguishable from collusion.

Why does this matter? Because RCUSA isn’t simply coordinating a few advocacy statements. It is transforming federal money into political power, and doing it behind a veil of humanitarian branding. The VolAgs receive billions in State Department and HHS contracts. Out of those budgets, they peel off dues and contributions to fund RCUSA. That money doesn’t go to children. It doesn’t house refugees. It bankrolls press releases, coordinated lawsuits, and Hill testimony designed to do one thing: keep the federal spigot wide open. It is taxpayer laundering, pure and simple.

And while these names carve policy in Washington, the children who justify the money are vanishing. ORR’s own audits admit they “lost contact” with thousands of minors placed in sponsor homes. Investigations into Southwest Key and BCFS facilities show hundreds of runaways, assaults, and missing children. State foster systems report thousands more gone missing on any given day. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children estimates 2,300 children are reported missing every single day in the U.S. The pipeline runs on kids, but the kids themselves are collateral damage.

So when you see the names on RCUSA’s board, understand what you are really seeing. This is not a group of kindly church workers and policy analysts. This is the cartel table itself — the bosses from HIAS, CWS, Bethany, IRC, and LIRS — sitting together, deciding how to speak with one voice, deciding how to protect their billions, deciding how to preserve a system that keeps children moving through the pipeline like inventory. RCUSA is not charity. It is the operating council of a humanitarian cartel.

The Ten VolAgs — Boards & Influence

On the surface, these ten “voluntary agencies” look like charities. But when you examine their boards, you don’t find neighborhood pastors and social workers — you find Wall Street titans, former cabinet officials, bishops with control over global church bureaucracies, and policy insiders who have moved seamlessly between government, corporate lobbying, and these nonprofits. These are not apolitical do-gooders. They are plugged directly into the arteries of Washington and global finance. And that’s the problem: when the cartel’s leadership is indistinguishable from the political class, it guarantees that the system protects itself rather than the children it’s supposed to serve.

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

The IRC is the crown jewel of the cartel. Its board is stacked with names you normally see at Davos, not at a refugee shelter. Laurence Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, sits on the board. His firm manages over $10 trillion in assets — more than the GDP of most countries. Fink is a major donor to both parties, hedging bets to ensure he always has access. Next to him is Thomas Nides, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and now a vice chair at Blackstone, another global financial giant. Add Janet Napolitano, Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary, who oversaw border enforcement and deportations, and you see the picture: Wall Street capital, foreign policy insiders, and the very officials who once ran the U.S. border now sitting on the board of an agency making billions off refugee contracts.

Co-chairs Mona Sutphen and Eduardo Mestre round it out: Sutphen is a former White House deputy chief of staff, and Mestre a vice chairman at Evercore, a major investment bank. These are not refugee advocates — they are financiers and power brokers. And under their watch, the border has collapsed into chaos while the agencies they oversee position themselves as the only solution, hoovering up contracts in the process.

Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS)

HIAS bills itself as the moral conscience of Jewish refugee work. But its board shows how deeply it is enmeshed in Democratic Party politics. Jeff Blattner, the board chair, is a longtime Capitol Hill lawyer with deep ties to Democratic leadership. Jane Ginns serves as vice chair, another political insider. Then there’s Julius Genachowski, Obama’s FCC chair, who parlayed his government service into corporate and board roles. Add Ruth Messinger, former Manhattan Borough President and Democratic power broker, and you see what HIAS really is: a lobbying arm with a humanitarian brand.

Why does this matter? Because HIAS has been one of the most aggressive litigators and lobbyists in the cartel, filing lawsuits against Trump’s refugee cap policies, pushing Congress to expand parole programs for Afghans and Ukrainians, and demanding more ORR funding. When you see their board, you realize they are not just “advocates.” They are the same political class that failed to fix immigration when they were in office, now cashing in on the dysfunction.

Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service (LIRS / Global Refuge)

At first glance, LIRS looks like a church-based group. Its CEO, Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, once served in the Obama White House. She now draws a salary north of $600,000 while presiding over programs funded almost entirely by ORR and PRM contracts. The board includes Bryn Parchman as chair and Bishop Sue Briner as vice chair — religious leaders giving the organization credibility. But make no mistake: this is not a small Lutheran charity. It is a federal contractor whose top executives are deeply embedded in Democratic policymaking circles.

The danger here is the bleed into foster care. LIRS places unaccompanied minors into foster homes under ORR’s Unaccompanied Refugee Minor program. That means the same people who were part of the White House decisions that created today’s border crisis are now profiting off contracts to “fix” it — and in the process, those children get pushed into the same broken foster-care pipeline we’ll examine later.

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB – Migration & Refugee Services)

USCCB’s Migration & Refugee Services is the single biggest player in this system. It has historically pulled in hundreds of millions annually in ORR contracts to run shelters for unaccompanied minors. Its governance isn’t a traditional nonprofit board — it is the Catholic hierarchy itself. Archbishop Timothy Broglio, current USCCB president, and Bishop Mark Seitz, chair of the Migration Committee, oversee policy. The USCCB’s reach is immense: diocesan affiliates across the country administer refugee resettlement, foster care, and adoption programs with federal dollars.

This is why it matters: USCCB is not just one nonprofit. It is a global religious institution that has effectively become the government’s largest child-welfare contractor. Yet it operates with the opacity of the Church, not the transparency of a federal agency. When children go missing in its care — and thousands have — accountability vanishes into diocesan bureaucracy.

Church World Service (CWS)

CWS brings together mainline Protestant denominations, but its board reveals the mix of faith and politics at play. Sam Worthington, former head of InterAction (the umbrella group for U.S. NGOs), sits alongside Wendy Patten of the Open Society Foundations and Rev. David Vásquez-Levy, a seminary president. Ambassador Mark Storella, a former U.S. diplomat, adds foreign-policy gravitas.

CWS’s significance is that it connects the cartel directly to the philanthropic left, through Open Society, and to the international NGO world through InterAction. Its lawsuits and lobbying have been coordinated with HIAS and LIRS, ensuring that the “faith voice” is indistinguishable from the political one.

The Money Trail

Follow the dollars and the picture comes into focus. The VolAgs and their umbrella, RCUSA, live almost entirely off federal money. The contracts come in three main streams:

The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM). These are the “Reception & Placement” grants, the bread and butter of the cartel. Refugees land on U.S. soil, and within 90 days the case is closed. The VolAgs cash out whether the families thrive or vanish into poverty.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) inside HHS. This is where the real money is today: unaccompanied alien children (UAC) shelters, the Unaccompanied Refugee Minor foster-care program, and “Preferred Communities” contracts. Billions have poured into this pipeline since the border collapsed in 2021. The cartel agencies — IRC, LIRS, HIAS, CWS, Bethany, Catholic Charities — all feed here.

Title IV funding under HHS/ACF. This is the domestic foster and adoption stream. Agencies like Bethany Christian Services and Catholic Charities have their hands in this pot, too. This is where the overlap happens: the same names handling UAC placements are also handling U.S. foster kids, creating a unified conveyor belt of vulnerable children.

RCUSA itself doesn’t take direct federal grants. That would be too obvious. Instead, the VolAgs carve off dues from their federal contracts — taxpayer money laundered into a lobbying slush fund. RCUSA uses those dues to coordinate lawsuits, stage press events, and wine-and-dine Congress to ensure the dollars never stop flowing.

But here’s the key distinction most people miss: VolAgs versus standalones.

The ten VolAgs — IRC, HIAS, LIRS, USCCB, CWS, World Relief, Bethany, USCRI, ECDC, EMM — are the “cartel families”. They are networked, coordinated through RCUSA, and they share a collective interest: keep the system humming. They pass contracts down to 360 affiliates across the country, giving the appearance of community-based charity.

The standalones, though, are the raw face of the business. Southwest Key Programs in Texas. BCFS Health and Human Services. These aren’t faith-based charities hiding behind a halo. They are billion-dollar contractors with sprawling facilities that look like prisons for children. Southwest Key has pulled in contracts worth over a billion dollars to warehouse migrant children in abandoned Walmarts. BCFS has built a vast empire off disaster contracts, running mega-shelters with notorious records of abuse and runaways.

The VolAgs move with quiet discipline. The standalones move like blunt instruments. Together, they create the full money pipeline: VolAgs handle the paperwork, the 90-day closures, and the political lobbying. The standalones take the overflow bodies and turn them into revenue streams. And in every case, the children disappear into ledgers and budgets.

This is why the border has looked the way it has for the last four years. This is why state foster-care systems are overflowing and failing. This is why thousands of kids are missing, runaways are spiking, and trafficking victims are churned out of “care.” The humanitarian cartel doesn’t measure success in children’s lives. It measures success in contracts delivered, budgets expanded, and political influence secured.

Political Donations — how “humanitarian” turns into hard power

Strip off the halo and look at the money. Boardrooms that brand themselves “humanitarian” behave exactly like corporate PACs: they fund access, they insure against political weather, and they purchase leverage over the very committees that decide refugee and child-welfare budgets.

Start with the International Rescue Committee’s blue-chip director Laurence D. Fink (BlackRock). His checks aren’t charity; they’re chess moves. In the public FEC record compiled by OpenSecrets you can watch him hit both sides of the aisle: Hillary Clinton (D) at the max in 2016, Jon Tester (D-MT) at the max in 2018, a refund-documented contribution to Paul Ryan (R-WI), then back to high-signal targets like Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Bryan Steil (R-WI) in 2023. That’s the classic insurance policy of a boardroom that expects to be heard no matter who gavels the hearing. OpenSecrets+1

Now contrast the pattern at HIAS. Longtime power player Ruth Messinger is overtly ideological: small-dollar and max-checks into Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown, Senate leadership PACs and allied committees across 2024 — a steady drumbeat for a single partisan lane while her sector draws federal dollars. That isn’t neutral “charity.” It’s a policy apparatus funding a policy agenda from the top of a federally financed nonprofit. OpenSecrets

The network extends through the names most readers don’t recognize but Hill staff do. Thomas R. Nides (IRC director; former U.S. Ambassador; now at Blackstone) shows up in donor rolls for establishment Democrats going back decades — e.g., Andrew Cuomo in 2001 — the same orbit that sits closest to foreign-affairs and State-Department money. The point isn’t a single check; it’s the durable channel from a VolAg board seat into the political class that oversees PRM and HHS. OpenSecrets

Even the “sector umpire” isn’t neutral. Sam Worthington — for years the public face of Washington’s big-NGO umbrella — appears in federal donor records as well (e.g., a 2016 contribution to Hillary Clinton while he was leading the capital’s largest NGO coalition). That’s not a referee; that’s a player on the field. OpenSecrets

Why this matters: these dollars don’t float; they land on power centers. Foreign Relations is where refugee ceilings and admissions oversight live, and Sen. Tim Kaine is on it. House leadership — Majority Whip Tom Emmer — is where floor votes are shaped and amendments live or die. Appropriations is the pipeline valve for PRM and ORR; RCUSA even places its pleas directly in that docket, year after year. If you can dial leadership and appropriators, you can keep the spigot open while outcomes on the ground collapse. Foreign Relations CommitteeU.S. House of Representativesmajoritywhip.govSenate Committee on Appropriations

Lay the pieces on the table and the pattern is unmistakable:

Board directors and policy chiefs move money into the offices that control refugee and child-welfare budgets → the same agencies collect those budgets as grants and contracts → RCUSA, funded by dues skimmed from those federal revenues, orchestrates the litigation, letters, and testimony to keep the loop intact. Call it what it is: a political flywheel in a humanitarian costume. Taxpayer money begets dues; dues beget lobbying; lobbying begets appropriations; appropriations beget contracts; contracts beget more dues. And while the wheel spins, children are still going missing.

Lobbying & Legislative Impact — How the Cartel Speaks With One Voice

Money is one piece of the cartel’s arsenal. The other is influence — coordinated, relentless, and targeted like a professional lobbying firm. Every one of these “charities” files LD-2 disclosures in the Senate database. Read them and you don’t see “feeding the hungry” or “trauma counseling.” You see appropriations. Refugee ceilings. Immigration parole programs. Child-welfare statutes. They can call it “advocacy” all day long — on paper, they lobby like K Street pros.

And then there’s the collective voice. RCUSA doesn’t deliver services, it manufactures consensus. When the cartel needs to move as one, RCUSA drafts a letter, and suddenly all ten logos appear at the bottom. To a casual reader it looks like broad support. In reality, it’s a cartel communiqué.

Take 2019 and EO 13888. The order was simple: governors and county executives had to sign off before refugee resettlement happened in their jurisdictions. That wasn’t about shutting the door. That was about accountability — making sure leaders knew who was coming in, what resources were being spent, and where kids were being placed. Without that, children could be funneled into states under the radar, shuffled into programs no one tracked, and left more vulnerable to trafficking or neglect. The cartel panicked. Within weeks, RCUSA had coordinated lawsuits and letters. IRC, HIAS, LIRS, CWS — all plaintiffs, all speaking with one voice. The courts killed the EO. Result: the cartel preserved its monopoly and the veil of secrecy around placements.

Or look at 2021, the Afghan evacuation. As Kabul fell, RCUSA mobilized in days. Letters blasted into Appropriations and Foreign Relations demanding billions in emergency funding, parole authority, expedited contracts. Congress delivered. ORR’s budget exploded, contracts poured in, and Afghans were warehoused in failing hotel placements while unaccompanied minors quietly went missing from ORR custody.

Then there’s the cartel’s long campaign around Unaccompanied Children (UAC) legal representation. On paper, it’s about “protecting children’s rights.” In practice, it’s about creating a permanent client base for nonprofit law shops orbiting the cartel, while the actual children — thousands of them — still vanish from the system every year.

These aren’t random campaigns. They tie directly to appropriations and votes. Foreign Relations members like Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Bob Menendez became frequent recipients of lobbying pressure. House Appropriators heard testimony that lined up perfectly with budget cycles. Leadership figures like Tom Emmer had meetings at the very moments PRM and ORR budgets were being debated. The choreography is precise because the prize is billions.

And here’s the real tell: the cartel hedges its bets. They lobby Democrats to raise refugee ceilings and expand parole programs. They lobby Republicans under the language of “faith” and “local control.” Meanwhile their board members are writing checks to both sides — Messinger feeding the left, Fink insuring the right, Nides plugging into the foreign-affairs circuit. No matter who gavels the committee, the cartel already has a seat waiting at the witness table.

The result is a seamless flywheel: lawsuits to kill oversight, letters to demand expansion, LD-2 filings to keep the door open, appropriations and votes that deliver more money, and RCUSA dues that rise with every new contract. And the children? Refugees, UACs, foster kids — they’re still churned through a system that measures success in dollars delivered, not lives protected.

Child Safety & Outcomes — The Human Cost of the Cartel

Every number in this section is not just a statistic. It’s a child who vanished. A child who suffered. A child who should have been protected. And the organizations at the center of this story — the VolAg cartel, their affiliates, and their stand-alone contractors — had the power and the money to prevent it. Instead, they cashed the checks, filed the lobbying forms, and looked away.

The Daily Disappearance Crisis

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), 2,300 children are reported missing in the United States every single day. That’s over 840,000 kids per year. The majority are classified as runaways, but buried in those numbers are children who fled abuse in foster homes, children trafficked after being lost in UAC “sponsor” placements, and children who will never be seen again.

These numbers are not abstract. They reveal a systemic crisis in child protection — a conveyor belt of neglect where state agencies and federally funded NGOs lose track of the very kids they’re paid to safeguard.

The UAC Disaster — Shelters as Warehouses, Not Sanctuaries

The Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program run by ORR has become a feeding ground for cartels, traffickers, and negligent NGOs. Since 2008, more than $15.6 billion has been poured into the UAC pipeline. The Florida Statewide Grand Jury found that in a single year alone, $2.7 billion in federal contracts flowed to NGOs managing UACs — including infamous standalones like Southwest Key Programs (SWK) and BCFS Health and Human Services.

Southwest Key Programs has been repeatedly investigated for sexual abuse, neglect, and children running away from overcrowded facilities. Former staff have been arrested for molestation and trafficking-related crimes.

BCFS, which exploded from a small church charity into a billion-dollar federal contractor, has run massive “temporary” shelters where children sleep by the hundreds in cots or cages, with minimal oversight and frequent abuse allegations.

The grand jury reports make it clear: NGOs don’t just fail to prevent harm, they often enable it. Children have been released to so-called “sponsors” who turned out to be traffickers. Others were placed into homes where they were exploited for labor. ORR itself admitted to “losing contact” with 85,000 children between 2017 and 2022. “Losing contact” is bureaucratic language for children who vanish into thin air.

Foster Care — The Domestic Parallel

If you think this only affects migrant kids, look at America’s foster system. On a single day in 2018, 4,900 foster children were officially reported missing. Many were later found trafficked into sex work or forced labor. Many were never found at all.

This isn’t coincidence. The same names that dominate refugee resettlement — Bethany Christian Services, Catholic Charities, Lutheran affiliates — are also embedded in state foster contracts. The cartel has positioned itself on both sides of the child pipeline: foreign and domestic. And in both, the outcomes are catastrophic.

Children are routinely separated from parents not because of abuse, but because of poverty — the inability to pay rent, provide consistent meals, or afford medical care. Once in the system, they are shuffled from placement to placement, often abused or neglected, and far too often lost. When they turn 18, they “age out” into a world with no safety net. The stats tell the story:

20% of foster youth become instantly homeless on their 18th birthday.

70% of women who age out of foster care become pregnant by 21.

1 in 4 foster youth will be incarcerated within two years of aging out.

The rates of addiction, trafficking, and suicide dwarf those of their peers.

The system doesn’t prepare them for life — it prepares them for failure.

Findings from the Florida Grand Jury — Irrefutable Evidence

The Fifth and Sixth Presentments from the Florida Statewide Grand Jury ripped the veil off this crisis. These are not activist reports. They are the findings of a grand jury convened by the Florida Supreme Court, based on months of testimony, subpoenas, and sworn evidence. Their conclusions are devastating:

Children trafficked under the guise of sponsorship. NGOs released thousands of kids to sponsors without proper vetting. Many ended up in sex trafficking, gang networks, or forced labor.

NGO complicity. The jury detailed how groups funded by U.S. taxpayers literally handed out maps, prepaid cards, and “rape kits” to migrants crossing the Darién Gap — knowing children would be raped en route, but choosing to “manage” rather than prevent it.

Government obstruction. Federal agencies like HHS and DHS were caught ordering employees not to testify , stonewalling investigators, and retaliating against whistleblowers who tried to expose the abuse.

Financial perversion. Billions in contracts created a perverse incentive: the worse the crisis gets, the more money flows to the very groups failing to solve it.

The Sixth Presentment said it plainly: the system is designed to expand itself, not to protect children.

The Human Fallout

For the children, the fallout is measured in broken lives:

Migrant kids sold into labor in poultry plants instead of reunited with family.

Foster youth trafficked out of state while agencies cashed monthly placement checks.

Refugee teens aged out into homelessness, overdoses, and early graves.

And every dollar, every failed placement, every missing child ties back to the same cartel of agencies that sit at RCUSA’s table, spending their time filing lawsuits and lobbying Congress while 400,000 kids are gone and unaccounted for.

The Conclusion That Cannot Be Ignored

These atrocities are not accidents. They are the predictable result of a system where federal contracts and NGO lobbying matter more than children’s lives. The cartel has the means and the capability to fix this. With billions in taxpayer funding and direct lines into Congress, they could have demanded transparency, accountability, and reform. They didn’t. They protected the money.

And that is why Project Milk Carton exists: because these facts — these horrifying, irrefutable facts — cannot be forgotten or buried.

Solutions — From Home to Capitol Hill

We’ve laid out the cartel. We’ve shown the blood trail of contracts, lobbying, and missing children. Now the question is: what can ordinary people actually do?

The beauty of this fight is that the strongest solutions don’t start in a courtroom or a Capitol hearing. They start at home. They start with parents, neighbors, pastors, veterans, teachers, anyone who refuses to accept a system that churns children through pipelines like inventory.

1. Start at Home: Protect, Document, Share

Know the numbers in your state. Every state publishes foster-care statistics, missing children reports, and child-welfare budgets. Most people never look. Start looking. Make those numbers part of your family’s conversations and your community’s meetings.

Document everything. If a child in your church, school, or neighborhood goes missing or is caught in CPS, document the timeline. Who took them, what court order, what services were offered. Paper trails are kryptonite to bureaucrats.

Talk to your kids. Traffickers exploit silence. Parents must talk to their children about online grooming, runaway risks, and the reality that systems can fail them. That conversation at the dinner table is the first firewall.

2. Community Defense: Organize Locally

Create Milk Carton Watch Groups. Small, local cells of parents and advocates who track CPS removals, foster-care disappearances, or UAC placements in their county. These groups aren’t political rallies; they’re watchdogs.

Partner with churches and community centers. Most UAC and foster-care kids end up in faith-affiliated shelters or placements. Demand that pastors, priests, and elders open the books, show the contracts, and explain how they are protecting kids.

Track county budgets. Counties often receive pass-through funds from VolAgs. Attend commissioner meetings. Ask where the money is going. Put their answers on the record.

3. Accountability: Demand Transparency in Real Time

Contact state AGs and demand audits. Florida’s grand jury cracked this wide open — not because the feds acted, but because a state pushed. Every attorney general in America can empanel the same kind of investigation tomorrow. Call. Write. Organize petitions. Force their hand.

Push for “Consent Laws.” EO 13888 died in court, but the principle lives: governors and county leaders must know when children are being placed in their states. Push state legislatures to pass laws requiring local consent for all UAC and foster placements funded by federal dollars.

Demand sponsor vetting. Every placement of a migrant child with a “sponsor” should include criminal background checks, in-home inspections, and follow-up visits. If NGOs can’t do it, the money should stop.

4. Expose the Cartel: Cut Through the PR

Use the tools already open. USAspending.gov shows every contract. ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer shows every executive salary. FEC.gov shows every donation. Anyone with a laptop can pull the receipts. Make them public. Share them with your community.

Name the names. Don’t just say “an NGO.” Say “Southwest Key Programs took $1.3 billion and lost kids.” Say “RCUSA’s executive is paid six figures to lobby, not protect children.” Sunlight dismantles their halo.

Tell the stories. Every runaway, every trafficking victim, every child lost in CPS is a story. Gather them, share them, and force lawmakers to confront the human fallout of their budgets.

5. Policy Demands: Simple, Non-Negotiable Reforms

30-Day Transparency Rule. Every federal contract for UAC, URM, or foster placements must be posted online within 30 days, including dollar amounts and performance metrics. No exceptions.

Independent Oversight Boards. No more foxes guarding henhouses. RCUSA cannot oversee itself. Every state should mandate independent child-welfare oversight boards with subpoena power.

Child-Centered Outcomes. Shift metrics from “cases closed” to “children safe, accounted for, and stable.” If agencies can’t prove outcomes, they should lose funding.

The Mission

RCUSA and the VolAg cartel are not humanitarian saints. They are a business model that treats children as throughput. But the solution doesn’t start in their boardrooms — it starts in ours.

When families talk, when communities organize, when citizens force transparency, the cartel loses control. Project Milk Carton exists to connect these dots, to arm parents with facts, and to demand a system that values children’s lives over contracts and lobbying.

The proof is already here. The solutions are already in our hands. What’s missing is the will.

From the Project Milk Carton Team: