The Constitutional Republic

DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
Nov 29

Part of A.I training is Subliminal Suggestions coupled with sensory deprivation (immersion game worlds) can steer subconscious over time to be molded like clay...into monsters.

The military uses this in basic training, ocswest point, special opns, to weed out the weak, to weed out the strong, to find the survival leaders.

A.I. with the illicit heuristics/algorithms can in fact directly affect mental health and reprogram via cognitive restructuring via behavioral modification during such sensory deprivation environments aka *Gaming Sessions*. A basic token society/risk reward sceneros that spill over into reality as a socialist, gimee, anti patriotic, apathetic, tacit approval, belief systems in one word? Hopelessness.

Pull the plug or it will pull you. Simple.

