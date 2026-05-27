The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
14h

This is great! I guess I’ve been using this model to suss out scam, such as links in emails or texts that look suspicious. I leave the email or text and start researching whether there are similar scams others have experienced, the name of the company if given, open my bank account to look for unexpected transactions, etc. applying this to the larger world makes a lot of sense!

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Mary Jo Nieson's avatar
Mary Jo Nieson
17h

You r so full of goodness! As an anthropologist I developed research this way! TU for giving it an anacronym!👌

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