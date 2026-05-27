Chapter 13 — Your Family Is a Target Package

It does not study you. It studies all of you.

The last chapter closed out the threats that come at you through your devices, and promised the book would now turn toward something an adversary values more than any device. Here is that turn. It begins, as promised, at your own front door.

The principle You have been defending yourself one person at a time. The adversary was never looking at you one person at a time. It sees a household — a connected system of people, devices, and accounts — and it attacks the system. It does not need to get through you. It only needs to get through whoever in your home is easiest to reach.

The parallel — the package was never one person

You met the phrase “target package” back in Chapter 8. I told you then that there is a detailed file built on you, and I called that file a target package. That was the honest beginning of the idea. Here is the rest of it.

A real target package was never one file on one person. When that work is done properly, you do not map an individual — you map a network. You map the people around the target: the family, the contacts, the patterns of life — who comes and goes, and when. And you do it for one reason. You are looking for the soft spot.

Because this is the oldest rule of attacking anything defended: you do not go through the hard target. You go through the soft one standing next to him. A perimeter — a base, a fence line, a compound — is never tested at its strongest point. The probe walks the whole wire, patient, looking for the one weak sector: the gap, the unwatched corner, the gate somebody left open. And once a thing is through the wire, it is not in one room. It is inside the whole compound.

Your household has a perimeter. It is made of every person, every phone, every account under your roof. And it is exactly as strong as its weakest sector. The hard part to hear is this: in most families, the weakest sector is not the careful adult who bought this book. It is the two people that adult would lay down their life for — the children, and the grandparents.

The soft sector at one end: the children

A child is a soft sector for reasons that are nobody’s fault. They are trusting, because childhood is supposed to be trusting. They are handed powerful, connected devices years before anyone hands them the judgment to run them. And they spend their time online in rooms — games, chats, apps — where an adult has no natural reason to be.

So that is where the adversary goes. A national clearinghouse that tracks crimes against children has watched reports of kids being lured and manipulated online climb steeply — by its count, up nearly two hundred percent in a single recent year. And one specific crime has to be named plainly, because naming it is part of the defense. It is called financial sextortion. A criminal — very often posing as a teenage girl — coaxes a boy into sending one compromising photo, and then the mask drops and the threats begin: pay, or this gets sent to everyone you know. In one eighteen-month stretch, the FBI counted more than twelve thousand young victims of this single scam. They were almost all boys — many of them fourteen, fifteen, sixteen years old. Some of those children did not survive the shame. Dozens have died.

I have told you that plainly, once, because the defense against it lives entirely inside one word: shame. The scam does not run on the photo. It runs on the child’s certainty that telling a parent would be the end of the world. The weapon is not the threat — the weapon is the silence around it. A boy who knows, all the way down, that he can walk into the kitchen and say “I did something stupid and now I’m being threatened,” and be met with help instead of a detonation — that is a boy this scam cannot finish. We will come back to that. It is the most important lock in this chapter, and it does not cost a dollar.

There is also a slower harm worth knowing. Long before a child is old enough to object, a detailed record of that child’s life is often already public — posted, with nothing but love, by the very people raising them. And a child’s identity is quietly valuable to criminals precisely because it is clean: an unused Social Security number, attached to no debts and no history. A stolen child’s identity can be used for ten or fifteen years before anyone notices — until a young adult applies for a first loan and learns that someone has been living in their name since grade school.

The soft sector at the other end: the elders

Now the other end of the household — and if you are the grandparent in your family, I need you to know, before you read another line, that this section is not an insult.

Older Americans are targeted more, and targeted harder, than any other group. The FBI’s tally of fraud against Americans over sixty runs to roughly

five billion dollars in a single year

— and because most of this crime is never reported, out of embarrassment or simply not knowing where to call, that figure is the floor, not the total.

Here is what the grandparents reading this need to understand, because the usual telling of it is both wrong and insulting. You are not targeted because you are old, or slow, or foolish. You are targeted for two cold, specific reasons — and neither one is a flaw in you.

The first reason is that you have something. A lifetime of careful work — a paid-off house, a retirement account, a steady check — is not a weakness. It is a lifetime of doing things right. But to a criminal it is also, simply, where the money is. They rob banks for the same reason. It is not an opinion about the bank.

The second reason is about technique, not about you. These criminals do not win arguments. They win by forcing a decision while you are inside a spike of emotion — sudden fear, sudden urgency, sudden hope. A frightened grandchild’s voice. A threat from a “government” caller. A prize. They manufacture the feeling and they start a clock, because they know what you know: nobody — at nineteen or at ninety — makes their best decision with their heart pounding. That is not a weakness of age. It is a weakness of being human, and the defense, which is coming, is the same for every person in your family.

The one thing that genuinely does raise the risk is quieter, and worth saying gently: a person who is isolated — who lives alone, who has no one nearby to turn to and ask “does this sound right to you?” — is easier to move. Not because they are less sharp. Because the scam depends on getting you alone, and isolation does that work for the criminal, for free.

How one open door opens the whole house

I said a breach in a perimeter does not stay in one room. Here is the mechanics of why, in a home.

Think about your email — not the messages in it, the account itself. It is not really a mailbox. It is a master key. Almost every other account you own — your bank, your shopping, your medical portal — carries a button that says “forgot password,” and that button sends a reset link to your email. Whoever controls the email controls all of it. Now apply that to a household. A grandparent’s email, broken into through a scam, is not only a grandparent’s email. A teenager’s hijacked account may be signed in on a shared family device, a shared photo library, a payment method left on file.

Families share things — by design, out of love and convenience. Shared logins. A tablet handed down from parent to child. One household password, used everywhere because remembering more is a burden. A family plan that ties everyone’s accounts into a single tree. Every one of those shared things is a hallway. The adversary does not have to break into the strong, careful adult at the center of the home. It breaks in through the easiest member — and then walks the hallways the family built for itself.

I will be honest about one thing here, the way this book always is. There is no clean statistic for how often a household is compromised this way; nobody keeps that count, and the official tallies track individual victims, not family chains. This is not a measured number. It is something simpler and harder to argue with — it is how locks and keys actually work. If your accounts are connected, then your security is connected. A chain is the strength of its weakest link, whether or not anyone is counting.

The reframe — you don’t need a bunker. You need a squad.

If you have read this far, you may feel the pull toward one particular solution: lock it all down. Take the kids’ devices. Put the grandparents under watch. Turn the home into a bunker.

Do not do that. It does not work — and here is the precise reason it does not. A bunker is a perimeter with no communication inside it: everyone sealed in a separate room, afraid. And you have just spent a whole chapter learning that the adversary’s entire game is the weakest sector and the silence around it. A bunker does not remove the weak sector. It only makes everyone too watched, or too afraid, or too ashamed to call out when something probes it. A bunker is the exact condition the attacker is hoping for.

The opposite of a bunker is not a fortress. It is a squad.

I learned this in a world where your life sat in other people’s hands and theirs sat in yours, and the first principle of staying alive in that world was never be individually invincible. Nobody is. The principle was: cover each other. You watch your buddy’s blind side because he cannot, and he watches yours. A unit is not strong because every member is strong. A unit is strong because no member is uncovered.

That is the whole defense for your family, and it is within reach of every household reading this. You are not going to make a ten-year-old or an eighty-year-old individually unbreakable — that was never on the table, for anyone, at any age. What you can do is make your family a unit that covers its own sectors. The capable adult helps lock down the youngest and the oldest accounts — not as surveillance, but as buddy-aid, done together and out loud. And every member learns the one rule that beats every scam in this chapter at once: when something feels strange, you say it. Out loud. To the family. The same day.

Because the adversary’s deepest requirement — underneath the fake girl, underneath the frightened-grandchild voice, underneath all of it — is a household that does not talk to itself. The teenager too ashamed to come to you. The grandparent too proud to mention the odd call. A family that communicates is not a family with no weak sectors. It is a family whose weak sectors are covered — and that is a target package an adversary cannot move through quietly. Which means, most of the time, it moves on, and looks for a quieter house.

Make it actionable

DRILL — HARDEN THE HOUSEHOLD

Hold one family security talk. Not a lecture — a conversation. Say the threats out loud, plainly, to everyone from the kids to the grandparents. The goal is not fear. It is one shared rule: in this family, we tell each other.

Make the no-shame promise — and mean it. Tell the children, in actual words, especially the teenagers: if anything happens online — anything, even something you feel stupid about — you will not be in trouble for telling me. Shame is the weapon. That sentence disarms it. Say it before anything happens, not after.

Set a family code word. One word (Chapter 11). Make sure the children and the grandparents have it, and know to ask for it the instant a “relative” calls in a panic for money.

Cover the soft sectors, together. The most capable person in the house sits down with the youngest and the oldest members and helps switch on two-factor login and tighten privacy settings — side by side, as an act of care, not a search of their phone.

Freeze the children’s credit. A child’s credit file can be frozen, and should be. It costs nothing, and it shuts the door on a theft that otherwise hides for a decade.

Run the “weird thing” rule. Anything strange — a message, a call, a login alert, a request that does not sit right — gets said out loud to the family the same day. A household that talks is a household no one can move through quietly.

Where this goes

You have now looked at your household the way an adversary looks at it — as a unit, a perimeter, a piece of ground — and you have begun to harden it as a unit.

But your family does not live in a vacuum. It lives somewhere. It lives inside a vast, loud, weather-beaten place — and most people move through that place their entire lives without ever once being told that it is a place, with terrain you can learn to read and weather you can learn to forecast. That is the next chapter. We are going to walk out the front door you just secured, and learn to read the country beyond it.