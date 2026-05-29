The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
15m

I don't believe that we can ever trust AI.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture