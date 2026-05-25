The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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OkPatriot10's avatar
OkPatriot10
7h

I follow folks I don't alone with , do random searches on things that just pop into my head. It can't even sell me ads because it doesn't ping my phone at big box stores. It should be able to. EMP please!!

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