Chapter 10 — The Algorithm Is Not Your Friend

It hides the map.

By now you know two things about the machine. It is built to hold your attention. And it keeps a detailed file on who you are. This chapter is the part that takes those two things and aims them — the part that decides, every minute, on every screen, what you actually see.

It has a name everyone uses and almost nobody pictures clearly: the algorithm.

The principle You do not choose what you see. An algorithm chooses it for you. And it is not choosing what is true, or important, or good for you. It is choosing what will keep you here.

The parallel — the guide who hides the map

Imagine you hire a guide to take you through unfamiliar country. A good guide spreads out the map, shows you the terrain, lays out the routes, and lets you choose where to go.

This guide does not do that. This guide simply starts walking, and you follow — because the scenery is interesting and he seems to know the way. He picks every turn. He decides what you pass and what you never see. And he never, ever shows you the map — so it does not even occur to you that there were other roads, because you have no way to know they exist.

At the end of the day you feel like you saw the country. You did not. You saw the one path a guide chose to walk you down. That guide is the algorithm — on your search results, your video feed, your news, your timeline. And the reason this chapter exists is that most people never knew they hired him.

Why you and your neighbor see different worlds

Here is the part that surprises people most. You and your neighbor can type the exact same words into the exact same search — and get different results. Not slightly different. Different worlds.

That is not a malfunction. It is the whole design. The algorithm was trained on your file — what you have clicked, watched, paused on, lingered over, returned to. From all of it, it builds a prediction of what will hold you, specifically, and serves you that. Your neighbor has a different file, so the guide walks him down a different road. One well-known example: two people searched for the same company on the same day; one was shown investment news, the other was shown coverage of an oil spill. Same words. Two different countries.

What it is actually choosing for

Now the question that matters — when the algorithm picks your path, what is it picking for?

Not truth. Not importance. Not balance. Not your wellbeing, your calm, or your time. It is picking for one thing: engagement — its prediction of what you will click, watch, or share. That is the single number it was built to raise, and it raises it. Everything else — whether a thing is true, whether it is good for you, whether you will feel worse after — is simply not in the math. It is not that the algorithm decided those things do not matter. It is that they were never put in.

The honest part — bubbles, rabbit holes, and what’s really true

You have heard the scary version of this. The algorithm seals you in a “filter bubble” and drags you down “rabbit holes” into extremism. I am going to give you the truth, because that is the deal between us — and the truth is more careful than the scary version.

The strong version of that story is not well supported. When researchers study what real people actually do — not lab setups, real behavior — they tend to find the sealed bubble is leakier than advertised, and that when people end up in fringe corners of the internet, it is mostly their own choices and follows driving it, not the algorithm marching them there. So I am not going to tell you the algorithm is brainwashing the country. The evidence does not support it, and you deserve better than a scary story.

But here is what is true, and what is not in dispute: the algorithm narrows. Quietly, gradually, every single day, it tightens the range of what you see toward whatever holds you longest. You will never feel it narrow — because it hides the map. There is no dramatic kidnapping. There is a slow, invisible tightening, and the danger is exactly that it is comfortable. A smaller world that agrees with you feels good. That is the real trap — not a hole you fall down, but a room that slowly gets smaller while you relax in it.

The reframe

So is the algorithm evil? No — and that is the title of this chapter. It is not your friend, but it is not your enemy either. It is indifferent. It does not care what is true and it does not care about you. It is a machine raising one number. The mistake is not using it. The mistake is trusting it as a guide — handing a thing that is blind to truth the power to decide what is true for you.

Once you see it for what it is, you can put it back in its place: a narrow tool that is good at one thing — and you, holding the map.

Make it actionable

DRILL — TAKE BACK THE MAP

Search like an operator, not a tourist. When something actually matters, do not take the first thing the feed hands you. Go and look — deliberately, from more than one source you chose yourself.

Widen the inputs on purpose. Deliberately follow a few good, serious sources you do not already agree with. A guide cannot narrow a person who keeps stepping off the path.

Reset the guide. Now and then, clear your watch and search history, or open a private / logged-out window — and look at what the world shows a person it knows nothing about. That is closer to the real map.

Where this goes

The algorithm decides what you see. But here is the next turn, and it is a hard one: a great deal of what it shows you was never posted by a real person at all. Some of the most active “people” in your feed are not people. That is next.

Chapter 11 — The People Who Aren’t People