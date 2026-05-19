Chapter 1 — You’re Already in It

A spectator watches the ground. An operator holds it.

In the introduction I told you that you are standing in a battlespace. Now the harder part: there are two ways to be standing in one, and almost everybody is doing it the wrong way.

The principle You are not a user of this technology. You are an operator in a contested space — and an operator has a posture.

That word, posture, is the whole chapter. Let me show you the difference, because it changes everything that comes after.

Spectator and operator

Put a tourist and an infantry soldier on the same hill. Same grass, same trees, same view. The tourist sees a nice spot. The soldier sees something else entirely — where the high ground is, where a person could be hidden, which way the light is going, what changed since yesterday.

Same hill. Two completely different relationships to it.

The tourist is a spectator. The soldier is an operator. And the thing that separates them is not courage, and it is not gear. It is one quiet habit: the operator is always, gently, comparing what is in front of him against what normal looks like.

Baseline

We have a word for that habit in my old line of work. We call it a baseline.

Your baseline is your sense of normal — and it is the most powerful tool a human being carries, because you cannot spot what is wrong until you know what is right. An EOD technician walks a route and reads the baseline first: this is what this street looks like on an ordinary day. The fresh dirt that was not there yesterday. The parked car in a spot no one parks. The wire that does not belong. Those things only scream at you if you knew the baseline to begin with. Take the baseline away, and the most dangerous thing on the street looks exactly like the most ordinary thing on it.

Here is the problem, and it is the reason you are holding this book.

In the digital world, almost nobody has a baseline. Every email lands the same. Every text, every notification, every “there is a problem with your account” message arrives wearing the same ordinary clothes. There is no fresh dirt — because you were never shown what the street looks like on a normal day. So everything gets through. All of it. That is not a personal failing and it is not about being smart or slow. Nobody trained you. That is the entire job of this book.

The shift

So the first move — before any tool, any setting, any app — is not technical at all. It is a shift in posture. You stop being the tourist. You start being the operator.

You are not paranoid and you are not afraid. Remember what I told you: fear is useless, and we train it out. You are simply present. You begin, a little at a time, to notice your own normal — what your real notifications look like, who actually emails you, what your phone does on an ordinary Tuesday. And once you have that baseline, the wrong thing starts to announce itself. It almost glows.

The drill, for when something gets through

An operator’s posture includes one more thing: knowing the drill for when something does get through. Because some of it will. Nobody bats a thousand, and a book that promised otherwise would be lying to you.

Downrange, when something went wrong, we did not improvise and we did not panic. We ran the same four steps, every time, in the same order:

THE RESPONSE DRILL

1. Self-aid — protect yourself first. Stop the bleeding. Lock it down.

2. Buddy-aid — check the people next to you. Spouse, kids, parents.

3. Communicate the hazard — tell the right people, in the right order, no panic.

4. Coordinate with the specialist — get the person who handles this. Know who that is before you need them.

Self-aid, buddy-aid, communicate, coordinate. That four-step drill is the spine of this whole book. You will meet it again and again — every time something goes wrong in these pages, that is the order we move in. And the very back of the book, Appendix D, is that drill on a single page, for the day you need it fast and calm.

Make it actionable — start your baseline

Todays work is small, and everything else stands on it.

DRILL — START YOUR BASELINE

For the next three days, change nothing. Just notice.

What do your real notifications look like — and who actually sends them?

When a message asks you to do something — click, pay, hurry, confirm — pause one breath and ask: is this my normal?

You are not deciding anything yet. You are building a picture of the ordinary street, so that the fresh dirt will show.

Where this goes

That is the shift. Spectator to operator. From here, every chapter hands you one more piece of the baseline — one more stretch of the street — so you know what belongs on it and what does not.

Next, we map the ground itself. There are five pieces of it. You live in the strangest one.