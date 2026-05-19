The Ground Truth
Chapter 1 — You’re Already in It
Chapter 1 — You’re Already in It
A spectator watches the ground. An operator holds it.
In the introduction I told you that you are standing in a battlespace. Now the harder part: there are two ways to be standing in one, and almost everybody is doing it the wrong way.
The principle
You are not a user of this technology. You are an operator in a contested space — and an operator has a posture.
That word, posture, is the whole chapter. Let me show you the difference, because it changes everything that comes after.
Spectator and operator
Put a tourist and an infantry soldier on the same hill. Same grass, same trees, same view. The tourist sees a nice spot. The soldier sees something else entirely — where the high ground is, where a person could be hidden, which way the light is going, what changed since yesterday.
Same hill. Two completely different relationships to it.
The tourist is a spectator. The soldier is an operator. And the thing that separates them is not courage, and it is not gear. It is one quiet habit: the operator is always, gently, comparing what is in front of him against what normal looks like.
Baseline
We have a word for that habit in my old line of work. We call it a baseline.
Your baseline is your sense of normal — and it is the most powerful tool a human being carries, because you cannot spot what is wrong until you know what is right. An EOD technician walks a route and reads the baseline first: this is what this street looks like on an ordinary day. The fresh dirt that was not there yesterday. The parked car in a spot no one parks. The wire that does not belong. Those things only scream at you if you knew the baseline to begin with. Take the baseline away, and the most dangerous thing on the street looks exactly like the most ordinary thing on it.
Here is the problem, and it is the reason you are holding this book.
In the digital world, almost nobody has a baseline. Every email lands the same. Every text, every notification, every “there is a problem with your account” message arrives wearing the same ordinary clothes. There is no fresh dirt — because you were never shown what the street looks like on a normal day. So everything gets through. All of it. That is not a personal failing and it is not about being smart or slow. Nobody trained you. That is the entire job of this book.
The shift
So the first move — before any tool, any setting, any app — is not technical at all. It is a shift in posture. You stop being the tourist. You start being the operator.
You are not paranoid and you are not afraid. Remember what I told you: fear is useless, and we train it out. You are simply present. You begin, a little at a time, to notice your own normal — what your real notifications look like, who actually emails you, what your phone does on an ordinary Tuesday. And once you have that baseline, the wrong thing starts to announce itself. It almost glows.
The drill, for when something gets through
An operator’s posture includes one more thing: knowing the drill for when something does get through. Because some of it will. Nobody bats a thousand, and a book that promised otherwise would be lying to you.
Downrange, when something went wrong, we did not improvise and we did not panic. We ran the same four steps, every time, in the same order:
THE RESPONSE DRILL
1. Self-aid — protect yourself first. Stop the bleeding. Lock it down.
2. Buddy-aid — check the people next to you. Spouse, kids, parents.
3. Communicate the hazard — tell the right people, in the right order, no panic.
4. Coordinate with the specialist — get the person who handles this. Know who that is before you need them.
Self-aid, buddy-aid, communicate, coordinate. That four-step drill is the spine of this whole book. You will meet it again and again — every time something goes wrong in these pages, that is the order we move in. And the very back of the book, Appendix D, is that drill on a single page, for the day you need it fast and calm.
Make it actionable — start your baseline
Todays work is small, and everything else stands on it.
DRILL — START YOUR BASELINE
For the next three days, change nothing. Just notice.
What do your real notifications look like — and who actually sends them?
When a message asks you to do something — click, pay, hurry, confirm — pause one breath and ask: is this my normal?
You are not deciding anything yet. You are building a picture of the ordinary street, so that the fresh dirt will show.
Where this goes
That is the shift. Spectator to operator. From here, every chapter hands you one more piece of the baseline — one more stretch of the street — so you know what belongs on it and what does not.
Next, we map the ground itself. There are five pieces of it. You live in the strangest one.
I would like to offer my observational perspective lens after reading this post and the one comment from Marta. This post is offering an alternative to the already bred and programming Human Beings who became part and parcel of the yuk happening on this planet. Yes, there are non-human species running amuck and really no different from the Human Being species in regard to positive and negative behaviors. Unfortunately, they are not seen daily and/or could be shape-shifter and have known about and have 'technology' that Humans were not privy to and simultaneously, a faction of high-level hierarchy-let's just say decedents from the 'ancient realms' families aka ancestorial lines were tasked to maintain a certain level of usage and simultaneously some parasitic entity infiltrated this level causing an imbalance to where it's akin to what we see in the Human species, where we have a hierarchy of elites who have everything vs the main populace slaves who have minimal; all in part due to their programming using lower frequencies. Now in order to recalibrate this imbalance, WE the Human Being species must first recognize we have such an imbalance and once this occurs, we then take measures to balance things back out. 1st with ourselves, our Soul and physical body. This is not a process that happens overnight. For example, in the comment section, the mention of med beds and EES -energy enhancement system and CBS - cell broadcast system - if this is what was being referenced, will not just swoop into mainstream populace overnight either. Folks need to stay PRESENT in the now moment and start positive behaviors to counter and abrogate the negative behaviors by making choices through discernment from the Heart center aka gut aka discernment aka intuitive. Big pharm, the [who] and the whole medical and military industrial complex won't have any of it. They'll lose control instantly and that is not their objective and mission. Their mission has and always will be to control and deceive the mass population on all levels while simultaneously they tell you what they are doing through the apparatus of hollywood - music - sports, modelling and media industrial complexes. Plus, they utilize frequency to keep the programming going. For example, there is multiple ways of using lower frequency through technology watching movies - listening to 440 A hertz music because a large faction of instruments used are tuned to the wrong frequency, so the melodies and tunes are causing negative effects on Humans, Animals and the Planet as a whole. How many folks are still tuned into all forms of music on radio, cell phones going to concerts etc and whoever is tuned into movies is getting a double dose of negative frequency because movies and music are synonymous. All this negative frequency is wreaking havoc on Humans wellness and health. Are main populace putting a halt to all this. NO - And the hierarchy controllers know this, so they keep pushing. They dangle things such as med beds and other forms of technology in the form of healing modalities that folks especially in the truther and spiritual communities are waiting for and even helping to push the narratives; while their whole body/vessel deteriorates in the process akin to what rust does to metal. It's all more programming, making folks idly sit by not taking their own health into their own hands and figuring out what works and what isn't. Eating clean as possible cutting out all fast food, processed foods, all low frequency beverage to include coffee. Detox appropriately by doing research regarding parasites and bacteria and heavy metals, especially using caution dealing with heavy metal detox so as not to detox out the good micro and macro nutrients of copper, zinc etc. Germs/Viruses are phantoms, used to fear monger. Overall folks have to realize big pharma, governments, religions, school were not there to assist Human Beings but to control us ultimately harming us; causing interference to make poor decisions and choices. This process is akin to what happens with a ponzi scheme and gangs. Recruit and lure; then blackmail; ignite the addiction. Money or even drugs, of course are the main instrument that are used to trap the Human. The Ego/Soul battle.
Every Human Being needs to go back to the ROOT of everything and press restart on their own. Stop listening to their fellow Human Beings who through a paycheck via the list above have deemed themselves authority. What this post is doing is sharing their experience and conveying a Baseline on a fundamental and rudimental level to shift the Consciousness and Perception of Reality as I have done in my own posts using my handle name. First recognize that something went seriously awry with Humanity and where some negative entity interfered so much that is manages to lure Humans in by means of money to perpetuate this vicious cycle. Main populace WE THE PEOPOLE of all Nations must shift the paradigm one by one, which in reality will shift the whole Consciousness. Folks have to stop waiting for someone to do this for them. No one entity can act as a savior - this is all part of programming.
Another example is what was done with Nikola Tesla, who re-discovered the methods to extract free energy using the Planet as a resource. This went over like a lead balloon with the controller/watcher hierarchy because they heavily invested many Humans who took on the rolls of modern-day pirate grifters and kleptocrats who aren't having any of it interfere in their lucrative business of light bulbs, wires and cables galore. Just think of how much money was had by main populace - buying for how long light bulbs alone. Just look at las vegas nevada casino industrial complex that was put in place by the surface level mafioso to easily collect money from main-mass populace from all over the GLOBE. Do the math-billions. Probably into trillions now. Double payload from households and casinos. - Homerun - Same goes for big pharma, pills galore. Is any of this helping main populace = NO - Human Beings are sicker than - and addicted than - ever before from prescribed pills from three letters [dis] attached to the word [ease] and programmed folks to think what they have is incurable. Any illness and sickness can be cured, and no Human Being should be using prescribed drugs open-ended; nor should vaxx jabs have been created. Look at how many jobs making plastics, poison and toxin under the guise is 'saving lives' - Yea at what cost?
Now lightbulbs, especially going to LED that are constantly flickering the naked eye can't see; is causing more damage, adding to the mix - while simultaneously they dangle the idea of med beds. IS main-mass-populace paying attention = NO - So I would suggest folks instead of commenting as Marta has done negatively about someone else posting alternative shift of Consciousness help - start doing your own research and find out what first will help you with all your own ails and ilks. Substack is filled with alternative modalities and folks sharing their ideas and alternatives. Plus, it's drawing in from the other platforms of X and Telegram information, which is adding more good information to the mix. Everyone needs to deprogram from the bred and program we were all birthed into and develop discernment and from this, along with researching and learning what doesn't serve us vs. taking on modalities that will serve us vs speaking out positively about what isn't serving us and holding the effers noted above to the cross and simultaneously stop supporting with money all negative aspects to include the geopolitical corrupt governments that have been operating within a legal fiction corporate apparatus with one word defining this apparatus called [statism] and putting a halt to our own negative behaviors is an overall antidote. Keep in mind, ultimately, it is not just about ONE modality or Human that will bring on the change, but many Humans.
Besides this post handler, I would also refer folks to Jon Levi and Tartaria vault utube to learn about what was that has caused the gap of schism, Etienne de la Boetie2 / aka artofliberty to further learn about Statism the government has been operating with besides banking fractals, and fraud; along with Clif High for starters. Another overall very insightful highly awakened Human Being who covers many different aspects that has taken on the roll/task of [connector-networker & bridger] in a Spiritual sense is Mark Attwood-Adventures in a cosmic suit from Ireland. He covers many different aspects and interviews many in the alternative Consciousness and Perception of Reality realms.
I suppose that this is from White Hats. It is not helping. I am sorry. Far too many people are dead or deadly insured and suffer. We are deadly poison by Air (heavy metals) etc. by water, soil and and
all sort of possible ways to kills. I just recently found out that Greys and Humans wanted to change
carbon based humans into silica based. Completely deferent species There are a few "people" coming and helping us. You do not seem to help. It looks like people just are supposed to vanish.
The advise for taxes and such may be for Americans. I live in Canada. I do not know if it is Canada
any more but your advise I cannot use. I used to prepare the EESystem I was hoping to help more
people, but you did not care about it, I did not have any money for helping to try the EESystem to try. We were hoping in Med beds. Nothing is happening. Many people die before Med beds arrive.
No CBS. We were hoping. I know that you would say "Start with the changes". But we do not know how to do it to fight against Cabal. we were trying to educate people but there were not enough and even if we were plenty it would not help it.
Marta Karela