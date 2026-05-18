Introduction

Let me ask you a few questions.

Have you ever opened your photos and found every picture of your grandchild’s face already gathered in one place — and you never asked it to do that?

Have you ever started typing a message and watched the next three words appear before you had finished thinking them?

Have you ever driven a road you have driven a thousand times, and the map quietly sent you a different way — around a jam you could not see yet, that turned out to be exactly where it said it would be?

Have you ever gotten a call about a charge on your card before you had even noticed it was wrong?

Have you ever typed a complaint into a little chat window and been helped by a “representative” who was never, at any point, a person?

Every one of those is artificial intelligence. AI. The thing on the news. The thing everybody has an opinion about and most people could not explain on a bet. It has been riding in your pocket, your car, your bank, and your living room — doing its work quietly — for years. And nobody ever sat you down and explained it.

That is the first thing I need you to understand, and it is the reason this book exists. You are already using this. You have been for a long time. You were just never handed the manual.

Now the second thing — and it matters more.

The same quiet helper that sorts your photos is also sorting something else:

what you see,

what you read,

what makes you angry,

what you scroll past,

and slowly, a little at a time, what you believe and who you trust. That is not a conspiracy. Nobody is twirling a mustache. It is simply how the systems are built and what they are built to do. But it means the convenient little helper in your pocket also operates in a space where things are contested — where your attention is bought and sold, and where not everyone who reaches out to you is real.

Soldiers have a word for ground like that. They call it the battlespace. And whether you ever signed up for it or not, you are standing in one. The fight stopped being about territory a long time ago. It moved. It moved into information, into attention, into trust itself — and AI is the newest and sharpest instrument in it. Strategists argue over what to name this era of conflict; some reach for terms like fifth- or sixth-generation warfare. We do not need the label tonight. We need the plain fact underneath it: the contest came home, it runs on the devices you already own, and most good people are standing in the middle of it with no training at all.

I would like to fix that. So let me tell you who I am.

For more than a decade, I was a United States Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician. EOD. We are the ones who walk toward the bomb while everyone else is moving away from it.

Let me tell you what that job actually taught me, because it is not what most people picture. It is not about being fearless, and it is not about wires. It is about seeing. An EOD technician’s real skill is noticing the one thing that is wrong in a place that was arranged, deliberately, to look completely normal. The detail that does not belong. The object that is slightly off. You learn to read an environment the way other people read a page.

And here is the part that matters for you: I did not just do that job — I taught it. I trained new technicians, and the hardest part of training a bomb tech is not handing them equipment. It is building their awareness — layer by layer, until it stops being something they have to think about and becomes something they simply feel. We made them instinctive. We taught them to sense the wrong thing before they could even put words to why it was wrong.

That is a teachable skill. I know it is teachable. Teaching it was my job.

This book is that training — turned around and pointed at a different battlefield. Yours. The digital one. I am going to take the same method I used on young EOD techs and use it on you: build your awareness in layers, in plain language, with no jargon and no lectures, until reading the digital ground becomes instinct instead of effort. Military principles, handed to ordinary citizens. Not to make you afraid — fear is useless, and we spent real effort training it out of people. To make you aware. Calm, clear-eyed, and very hard to fool.

Because here is my promise to you, and I mean it as a promise: this is not a doom book. By the last page, AI is not going to be the mysterious thing that happens to you. It is going to be a tool that works for you — the most capable personal advocate an ordinary person has ever been able to put in their corner. The same machine that can be turned against you is a machine you can pick up and carry yourself. That is the whole arc of these pages. Threat first. Then shield.

This is the manual nobody handed you. It is overdue.

Let’s get you trained.