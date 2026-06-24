The monthly caseworker visit is the one moment in the entire American child welfare system when the state is legally required to send a trained professional into the home where a foster child actually lives, look that child in the eye, and determine whether the government’s promise of safety is being kept or broken. It is not a recommendation. It is not best-practice guidance. It is a binding federal obligation created by Congress, funded with billions of taxpayer dollars, and — until January 2025 — backed by a financial penalty for states that failed to deliver it.

This is Article 1 of a ten-part investigative series. In the articles that follow, we will document, state by state and case by case, how catastrophically that obligation has been abandoned. But before we can understand the scale of the betrayal, we must first understand exactly what the law demanded. Every word Congress wrote matters — because those words created the only real line between a child in foster care and oblivion.

The Two Statutory Pillars That Were Supposed to Protect 328,947 Children

The entire visitation mandate rests on two interconnected provisions of the Social Security Act. Section 622(b)(17) requires every state that wants federal child welfare funding to describe, in its state plan, standards for the content and frequency of caseworker visits — standards that must, at minimum, ensure monthly visits that are well-planned, focused on case planning, and designed to ensure the child’s safety, permanency, and well-being. Section 624(f) then sets the quantitative floor: states must achieve at least 95 percent of all required monthly visits, with at least 50 percent of those visits occurring inside the child’s actual residence.

These two provisions were not created in a vacuum. They were added by the Child and Family Services Improvement Act of 2006 after multiple rounds of federal Child and Family Services Reviews revealed that states were routinely failing to maintain even minimal contact with children they had removed from their homes. Congress responded by writing a specific, enforceable requirement into law for the first time in the history of federal child welfare policy. The language was deliberate. The floor was set. The penalty was attached.

What “Visit” Actually Means — The Five Quality Requirements That Turn a Checkbox Into a Legal Obligation

Congress did not simply demand that a caseworker show up once a month. Federal guidance issued in 2007 and still in force today makes clear that a visit only counts if it meets five substantive quality standards. A phone call does not count. A video call does not count for any child under 18. A five-minute conversation at the door does not count. A note that says only “child visited — no concerns” does not count.

The visit must be face-to-face so the caseworker can physically observe bruises under clothing, signs of malnutrition, the condition of the home, and how the foster parent actually interacts with the child when no one is watching. It must be well-planned in advance, with the caseworker having reviewed the file and identified specific issues to address. It must be designed to advance the three federal pillars of child welfare — safety, permanency, and well-being — established by the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997. At least half of all visits statewide must occur inside the child’s actual residence, because that is where abuse and neglect are most likely to happen and hardest to detect from an office or a parking lot. And every visit must be documented with substantive case notes that record actual observations, not generic reassurances.

When any one of these five requirements is missing, the visit is a legal fiction. Yet states have been permitted to count these fictions toward their 95 percent compliance number for years.

The 95 Percent Floor and the Children It Deliberately Leaves Behind

The compliance standard itself contains a built-in tolerance for failure. Since fiscal year 2015, states have been required to achieve at least 95 percent of all required monthly visits. The formula is simple in theory: divide the total number of documented face-to-face visits by the total number of visits that should have occurred if every child in care had been visited once every month.

The problem is that this standard is measured in the aggregate across the entire state foster care population. A state with 10,000 foster children can visit 9,500 of them every month and still claim 95 percent compliance. The 500 children who receive zero visits are invisible in the statistic. Over a full year, that state can tolerate roughly 6,000 child-months of completely missed visits and still be considered compliant.

With 328,947 children in foster care nationally, even perfect 95 percent compliance still means more than 16,000 children every month receive no required visit. That is nearly 200,000 instances per year in which a child the government has taken responsibility for protecting simply disappears from official view for an entire month.

Forty-Six Years of Building a Mandate — and One Quiet Act of Destruction

The visitation requirement did not appear overnight. It was the product of decades of documented failure. The Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act of 1980 created the modern federal foster care funding structure but included no specific visit requirement. The Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997 made child safety the paramount concern and created the CFSR review process, yet still left regular caseworker contact to state discretion. Only in 2006, after CFSRs repeatedly showed that frequent visits correlated with better outcomes and that states were chronically failing to maintain contact, did Congress finally write a specific monthly requirement into law.

The 2011 reauthorization raised the compliance floor from 90 to 95 percent and kept the financial penalty structure in place. Then, on January 4, 2025, Congress passed P.L. 118-258 and removed the penalty entirely, effective October 1, 2025. The 95 percent standard remains on the books. The requirement that half of visits occur in the child’s home remains. The reporting requirement to HHS remains. But the only enforcement mechanism that ever existed — a graduated reduction in the federal share of administrative funding — is gone.

Congress replaced the stick with a slightly larger carrot — increasing dedicated caseworker visit grants from $20 million to $26 million annually and adding a $100,000 base award per state. Against a backdrop of $9.5 billion in annual Title IV-E spending, that increase is functionally meaningless. It is the policy equivalent of removing the locks from the doors and then offering to buy slightly better flashlights.

The CFSR Record: Twenty-Five Years, Zero States Passing

The Child and Family Services Review process, created in 1997, was supposed to be the federal government’s primary tool for holding states accountable. In 25 years and four full rounds of reviews, no state has ever been found in substantial conformity with all seven required outcomes. Caseworker visitation is assessed primarily under the safety and permanency outcomes. When states fail these outcomes — and they all do — it means the core protective function the law requires is not being performed.

The Money and the Mandate

The federal government spends roughly $9.5 billion annually through Title IV-E on foster care maintenance, adoption assistance, and prevention services. Dedicated funding specifically for improving caseworker visits has never exceeded a few tens of millions of dollars. The single most important child safety mechanism in the entire system receives less than one-quarter of one percent of the federal investment.

Why This Visit Is the Difference Between Protection and Catastrophe

The monthly visit is designed to perform five non-negotiable protective functions. It is the primary opportunity to detect abuse or neglect occurring inside the foster placement itself. It is the mechanism that discovers when a child has run away or been removed from a placement — something that currently goes unreported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in 45 percent of cases. It is the moment when trafficking indicators — new possessions a child in care could not afford, behavioral changes, fear of specific adults — can be observed and acted upon. It is when progress toward permanency is assessed so children do not languish for years beyond what their case plan contemplates. And it is when the child’s educational, medical, and mental health needs are checked to ensure they are actually being met rather than assumed.

When that visit does not happen — or happens only on paper — every one of those protective functions fails. Nearly 10,000 children died from abuse or neglect in the United States between 2019 and 2023. Every fatality investigation asks the same questions: Was the child being monitored? Were required visits being conducted? Were warning signs missed? The monthly caseworker visit was created to prevent exactly these outcomes.

The Gap Between Law and Reality — and What Comes Next

This first article has established precisely what federal law still requires on paper. The remaining nine articles in this series will document how thoroughly that law has been abandoned in practice.

Article 2 will examine the compliance crisis, including states reporting rates as low as 57.4 percent. Article 3 will detail the caseworker workforce crisis — caseloads double the recommended maximum and annual turnover reaching 50 percent in some states. Article 4 will expose the criminal cases of caseworkers charged with falsifying visit records, including one Colorado worker facing 99 separate charges. Article 5 will show how the penalty was never meaningfully enforced even before Congress removed it. Article 6 will analyze the full implications of P.L. 118-258 now that the last guardrail is gone. Article 7 will connect missed visits to specific child fatalities. Article 8 will document the NCMEC reporting black hole. Article 9 will trace how missed visits create open pathways for traffickers. Article 10 will lay out concrete legal, legislative, and advocacy strategies to restore accountability.

The children in foster care cannot read these statutes. They cannot lobby Congress. They cannot file complaints when the visit that was supposed to protect them never occurs. They have only the adults who are willing to read what the law actually says, compare it to what the government actually does, and refuse to look away.

This is Article 1. The series continues.

Project Milk Carton Research Division

projectmilkcarton.org | t.me/ProjectMilkCarton | @P_MilkCarton

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Sources, Citations, and Legal Authority Index

A. Federal Statutes (Current)

 42 U.S.C. § 622(b)(17) — State plan requirements for caseworker visits (as amended by P.L. 118-258)

 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) — Standards for monthly caseworker visits; compliance floor; penalty (removed by P.L. 118-258)

 42 U.S.C. § 671 — State plan for foster care and adoption assistance (Title IV-E)  42 U.S.C. § 675 — Definitions; case plan and case review system requirements

B. Federal Public Laws

 P.L. 96-272 — Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act of 1980 (94 Stat. 500)

 P.L. 105-89 — Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997 (111 Stat. 2115)

 P.L. 109-288 — Child and Family Services Improvement Act of 2006 (120 Stat. 1233)  P.L. 112-34 — Child and Family Services Improvement and Innovation Act of 2011 (125 Stat. 369)

 P.L. 115-123, Title VII — Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018

 P.L. 118-258 — Supporting America's Children and Families Act of 2025 (138 Stat. 2947)

C. Federal Guidance and Program Instructions

 ACYF-CB-PI-07-08 — Monthly Caseworker Visit Data (FY2007); issued May 30, 2007

 ACYF-CB-PI-08-03 — Monthly Caseworker Visit Formula Grants (FY2008)

 ACYF-CB-PI-12-01 — Monthly caseworker visit formula grants and standards  ACYF-CB-IM-25-04 — Implementation guidance for P.L. 118-258

D. Congressional Research Service Reports

 CRS Report RL33354 — Child Welfare: Enactment of P.L. 109-288  CRS Report R42027 — Child Welfare: P.L. 112-34

 CRS Report R48503 — Child Welfare and Child Support: P.L. 118-258

 CRS Report IF10590 — Child Welfare: Purposes, Federal Programs, and Funding

 CRS Report RL30759 — Implementation of ASFA (P.L. 105-89)

E. CFSR Round 4 Final Reports

 Georgia CFSR Round 4 Final Report — 0 of 7 outcomes, 3 of 7 systemic factors

 California CFSR Round 4 Final Report (2024) — 0 of 7 outcomes, 1 of 7 systemic factors

 Minnesota CFSR Round 4 Final Report — 0 of 7 outcomes, 1 of 7 systemic factors

 Oregon CFSR Round 4 Final Report (2025) — 0 of 7 outcomes, 3 of 7 systemic factors

 Tennessee CFSR Round 4 Final Report — 0 of 7 outcomes, 1 of 7 systemic factors

F. Federal Expenditure Data

 ACF Title IV-E Programs Expenditure and Caseload Data FY2023 (Form CB-496)

 ACF Title IV-E Programs Expenditure and Caseload Data FY2024 (Form CB-496)

 ACF Monthly Caseworker Visit Formula Grants — FY2026 allocations ($26 million)

G. PMC CivicOps Database Queries

 AFCARS Metrics — Foster care population, entries, exits, adoptions, 2013-2022 (10 years)

 Form 990 Schedule I — 3,146 grants to foster care organizations totaling $234,874,077

 Child Welfare Child Fatalities — 9,523 child fatalities, 2019-2023 (HHS NCANDS)

 Child Welfare Child Protective Services — State administrative structure and caseload data

H. Additional Sources

 Child Welfare Wonk — 20 Years of Federal Foster Care Spending (FY2023 Analysis)

 Bipartisan Policy Center — Government Spending to Prevent and Respond to Child Abuse and Neglect  ASPE — Federal Foster Care Financing: How and Why the Current Funding Structure Fails

 CalSWEC/UC Berkeley — Quality Caseworker Visit Toolkit  Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate — Visitation compliance data (2024-2025)

 CWLA — Recommended caseload standards (15 children per caseworker maximum)  NCMEC — Missing foster children reporting data

 HHS Office of Inspector General — Kentucky caseworker visit audit; Maine screening audit