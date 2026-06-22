Every month, federal law requires that a trained caseworker walk through the door of a foster home, sit face-to-face with the child the state has taken into custody, look that child in the eye, assess their safety, and document what they actually saw. This is not a suggestion buried in guidance. It is the single most important federal safeguard codified in 42 U.S.C. § 622(b)(17) and § 624(f) — the frontline defense against abuse, neglect, and trafficking inside the very system charged with protecting children who have already lost their families.

That safeguard has become a ghost.

Today 328,947 children live in foster care nationwide. Each one is supposed to receive that monthly face-to-face visit. The federal government spends $9.5 billion a year on Title IV-E programs to support their care. Yet state after state fails to meet the 95% compliance floor. Connecticut reports just 57.4% of children receiving the required two documented face-to-face visits per month. Criminal cases document caseworkers fabricating visits that never happened — including one Colorado worker facing 99 separate charges. Congress responded not by strengthening enforcement but by removing the last remaining penalty entirely, effective October 1, 2025. The mandate remains on paper. The consequence for ignoring it is now zero.

This is the story of the Ghost Visit — a nationwide pattern of visits that exist only in case files, drive-by checks that satisfy checkboxes but never assess a child’s reality, and a workforce so overloaded that meaningful visits have become mathematically impossible. It is a story with names: Mackenzi Felmlee, 18, who died in an Illinois foster home in May 2024 after five years in care and ten different caseworkers, the last of whom was found copying and pasting visit notes rather than documenting real observations. It is a story of 45% of missing foster children episodes never reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children — children who vanished from the system because no caseworker was visiting to notice they were gone. It is a story of traffickers exploiting the exact gaps the monthly visit was designed to close.

Over the coming series we will dissect every layer with primary sources, state-level data, and forensic analysis. This first installment lays bare the full architecture of failure so readers understand why the numbers cannot be trusted, why the law has been rendered toothless, and why children continue to pay with their safety and sometimes their lives. The ghost is not a metaphor. It is a daily operational reality that turns the state’s promise of protection into a lethal illusion.

The Mandate the Law Wrote — and the Loopholes It Built In

The monthly visitation requirement arises from two interconnected provisions of the Social Security Act. Section 622(b)(17) requires every state child welfare plan to describe standards for the content and frequency of caseworker visits, explicitly including a monthly requirement. Section 624(f) goes further: states must “take such steps as are necessary to ensure that the total number of visits made by caseworkers on a monthly basis to children in foster care … is not less than 95 percent of the total number of such visits that would occur during the fiscal year if each such child were so visited once every month while in such care.”

Federal guidance (ACF Program Instruction PI-07-08) makes clear these visits are not check-the-box exercises. They must be face-to-face — not phone calls, not video, not texts. They must be well-planned and focused on issues relevant to case planning. They must be designed to ensure the child’s safety, permanency, and well-being. At least 50% must occur in the child’s actual residence — the majority inside the foster home, not in an office or parking lot. And they must be documented with substantive case notes reflecting actual observation of the child and living conditions.

The 95% standard is measured in the aggregate across all children in a state’s foster care population, not on a per-child basis. This is a critical structural flaw. A state can technically meet 95% compliance while certain children — or entire offices or demographic groups — go months without a single real visit, as long as the overall numbers balance out through over-visiting others or creative accounting. The standard protects bureaucratic averages, not individual children.

The graphic above captures the chasm in one frame. What the law demands is rigorous, in-person, documented presence focused on safety. What exists in practice is chronic shortfall, superficial contact, and — as later sections document — outright fabrication. When the visit does not happen or is meaningless, the state loses its primary independent window into the child’s daily life. Foster parents may be dedicated or dangerous. Trafficking indicators — new possessions a child in care could not afford, unexplained injuries, behavioral changes, coached answers, older “boyfriends” — go unseen. A child being harmed has no trained outsider regularly checking. The system that removed the child from one unsafe environment has created the conditions for new harm to remain invisible until it is too late.

$9.5 Billion Flowing With Almost No Accountability for the Core Safety Function

The federal government is the dominant funder of foster care. In FY2023, Title IV-E expenditures reached approximately $9.5 billion. Of that total, $5.1 billion (53.7%) went to foster care maintenance payments to families and group homes, $4.3 billion (45.3%) to adoption assistance subsidies, and $172 million (1.8%) to prevention services under the Family First Act. Administrative costs are reimbursed at 50% and training at 75% within those categories. Additional streams include roughly $700 million annually in Title IV-B funding, about $100 million in CAPTA grants, dedicated Monthly Caseworker Visit Grants, and flexible Social Services Block Grant dollars — bringing total federal child welfare spending to an estimated $11–12 billion per year.

Yet this money flows through a structure with a built-in flaw that starves protective capacity: the AFDC Lookback. Title IV-E reimbursement is available only for children whose families would have qualified under 1996 Aid to Families with Dependent Children income limits — levels frozen for three decades and never adjusted for inflation or updated poverty measures. The eligible population has shrunk steadily, forcing states to shoulder an ever-larger share of foster care costs with their own revenues. When budgets tighten, caseworker hiring, manageable caseloads, and visit compliance are among the first casualties. The federal government created a funding architecture that systematically under-resources the very functions needed to keep children safe, then removed the one penalty that might have forced states to prioritize those functions anyway.

The Compliance Crisis: Reported Numbers That Cannot Be Trusted

Despite the clear mandate and billions spent, available data shows chronic, severe shortfalls. Connecticut’s 57.4% rate for the November 2024–October 2025 period means more than four in ten required visits are not occurring — or at least not being properly documented. A federal CFSR review found Connecticut not in substantial conformity with any well-being outcome measures for foster children. Delaware scored 94.38% in FFY2021 — below the 95% floor — with only 89.53% of visits in the child’s actual placement. Virginia reached only 64% of its PIP goals even for the less demanding standard of visits with birth parents every two months. Kentucky’s OIG audit documented failure to record all required visits during the pandemic, citing insufficient staffing. A 2024 Maine OIG audit found 94% of screened reports non-compliant with immediate screening, risk assessment, and investigation requirements — processes that should be informed by regular visit observations.

These figures are the reported numbers. As the next sections demonstrate, even these cannot be taken at face value. Falsification is not theoretical. It is documented in criminal prosecutions. The aggregate 95% standard itself allows states to claim overall success while clusters of children in specific offices or with specific caseworkers receive no real visits for months. The children in the failed percentage are not evenly distributed statistical noise — they are real kids whose safety depends on the visit that never came.

The Caseworker Crisis: The Math That Makes Compliance Impossible

The Child Welfare League of America recommends no more than 15 children per caseworker. The national average is 24–31. Some jurisdictions exceed 40. At 30 cases, a worker attempting meaningful 45–60 minute visits plus travel, preparation, and substantive documentation would need 60–90 hours per month on visits alone — 38–56% of total available working time before court appearances, family contacts, crisis response, training, or administrative duties. The math defeats the mandate. Something must give: visits are shortened to drive-bys, documentation becomes superficial or fabricated, or workers burn out and leave.

Turnover ranges from 23% to 60% annually. Alabama reported 50% turnover among foster care caseworkers in 2025. The NSCAW III Workforce Study found job stress and burnout cited by 74.9% of supervisors as the top driver, followed by better pay elsewhere (44.6%) and workload volume (41.3%). Each departure costs agencies $40,000–$60,000 in recruitment, training, and lost productivity. New workers require 6–12 months to reach competency; during that window, visit quality collapses. Children cycle through multiple workers, losing continuity and any trusted relationship with the one adult outside the foster home charged with watching over them.

Georgia’s numbers illustrate the scale of strain: between January 2013 and August 2018, more than 800 DFCS Child Protective Services employees — 42% of the workforce — were disciplined. About 14% of those cases involved falsifying records or lying about checking on a child. Half received only written reprimands; roughly 40% were fired.

The human cost appears in cases like Mackenzi Felmlee’s. In five years in Illinois care she had ten different caseworkers. One was assigned for only three weeks. The worker at the time of her May 2024 death last contacted the foster mother by phone two days earlier — not a face-to-face visit with Mackenzi. Investigators found evidence of copying and pasting home visit notes. Prior reports noted Mackenzi telling a caseworker she “cried herself to sleep” and missed school; the allegation was unfounded. A DCFS timeline later stated “no credible findings of abuse” across her entire five-year case — despite the circumstances of her death. Ten workers in five years means no one knew her well enough to notice when something was wrong. That is what catastrophic turnover and impossible caseloads produce.

Ghost Visits: Falsified Records and Drive-By Checks

The most alarming pattern is active falsification — caseworkers creating paper trails of visits that never occurred or were so brief and superficial they provided no real safety assessment. In Ohio, Ashley Steele faced 11 third-degree felony counts of Tampering with Records; ten stemmed from falsifying caseworker reports. The prosecutor emphasized that written reports often carry more weight than live testimony in proceedings affecting parental rights. Falsified documents can tip decisions on removal or return to dangerous homes.

In Colorado, Sandra Spraker was arrested on 99 charges including 10 counts of Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, 29 counts of Forgery of Government Documents, embezzlement, official misconduct, and abuse of public records. Hired in April 2022, her falsifications were discovered in summer 2023 — meaning she may have operated for over a year fabricating records, including fake travel reimbursements. The number of children affected remains undisclosed.

Illinois investigators in the Mackenzi Felmlee case found a caseworker “copying and pasting notes for home visits, which does not appear to have correctly documented the visits.” This recycled documentation creates the appearance of individualized, substantive visits while providing no actual observation. It is harder to detect than outright fabrication of a visit that never happened.

Even documented visits often follow a “drive-by” pattern: caseworkers park outside, make a brief visual check or door knock lasting minutes, and never enter to assess living conditions, the child’s physical or emotional state, or interactions with foster parents. The 50% in-home requirement measures only location, not duration, depth, or quality. A five-minute doorstep conversation satisfies the metric while failing the child.

When records are falsified, every layer of oversight collapses. Federal reviewers, state auditors, judges, and advocates rely on paper that lies. The child never visited remains invisible. Danger undetected continues. When tragedy strikes, the falsified record provides cover: “The file shows we visited.” This is fraud on the court, on taxpayers, and on children. It turns the case file from a tool of protection into an instrument of concealment.

The Penalty That Never Was — and Congress’s Decision to Remove It Entirely

Under the pre-2025 version of § 624(f), states falling short of 95% faced graduated penalties: 1% funding reduction for shortfalls under 10 points, 3% for 10–20 points, and 5% for more than 20 points — applied to the 75% federal reimbursement for administrative costs. In theory, a state at 70% compliance would lose 5% of that reimbursement — a real financial consequence.

In practice, the penalty was almost never enforced. Despite chronic shortfalls documented in CFSRs and state reports, the Children’s Bureau relied on corrective action plans, performance improvement plans, and technical assistance rather than withholding funds. States learned they could fail with virtual impunity, creating a perverse incentive to under-invest in visit capacity while reporting aspirational numbers.

On January 4, 2025, President Biden signed P.L. 118-258 (Supporting America’s Children and Families Act). Section 112(d) struck the penalty provisions from § 624(f) entirely. Effective October 1, 2025, there is no federal financial penalty — not 1%, not 5%, nothing — for failing to meet the 95% visitation standard. The 95% standard and annual data reporting to HHS (which must report to Congress) remain on the books. But a reporting requirement without enforcement is worse than none: it creates the illusion of oversight while delivering zero accountability.

Proponents argued that penalizing already-understaffed states would worsen the problem. The surface logic ignores the core truth: without any enforcement mechanism, there is now literally zero federal consequence for failing the most basic child safety check. Congress replaced a weak, rarely-used penalty with nothing. States lobbied successfully to eliminate the one federal lever that existed. The children who depend on that visit have no lobbyists, no PACs, no campaign donors. Their safety was traded for state convenience.

The mandate is now purely aspirational — a suggestion, not a requirement with teeth. States have explicit Congressional permission to fail at visiting foster children. This is not reform. It is the legalization of systemic neglect.

When Visits Fail: Fatalities, Missing Children, and the Black Hole

The visit is supposed to be the moment a trained professional determines whether a child in state custody is safe. When it does not happen or is falsified, children die and disappear.

Mackenzi Felmlee’s case is documented in public records. She died May 11, 2024, in her Fairview Heights, Illinois foster home after five years in care and ten caseworkers. One worker was assigned for only three weeks. The worker at the time of death’s last contact was a phone call to the foster mother two days earlier — not a face-to-face visit with Mackenzi. Investigators found copying and pasting of visit notes. Earlier reports noted Mackenzi saying she “cried herself to sleep” and missed school; that allegation was unfounded. A DCFS timeline later claimed “no credible findings of abuse” across her five-year case — despite the circumstances of her death.

In Connecticut, a child under active DCF investigation died by apparent suicide within one hour of a DCF visit. The child had explicitly said they felt unsafe and wanted to be removed and placed in foster care. A visit occurred — but failed to produce protective action. The state’s 57.4% compliance rate provides context for the “ongoing deficits” the Office of the Child Advocate identified.

Beyond fatalities lies the missing children crisis. A 2023 HHS OIG audit of 100 sampled missing foster children episodes found only 33% reported timely to NCMEC within 24 hours, 45% never reported at all, and 22% reported late. Projecting from 74,353 total episodes between July 2018 and December 2020, the OIG estimated 51,115 non-compliant episodes, including 34,869 episodes never reported to NCMEC — children who vanished from official records without trace. State agencies lacked systems to even track whether they had reported accurately. This blindness is a direct consequence of visit failure: a child visited monthly by someone paying attention cannot disappear for long unnoticed.

These are not statistics. They are children whose last chance at early detection of danger was a visit that never came or was faked.

The Trafficking Connection: Missed Visits as Open Doors for Predators

Foster children are prime targets for sex traffickers. A 2023 Stateline investigation documented how states often fail to identify trafficking. An HHS OIG audit of five states found no evidence of trafficking screening in 65% of case files for children who had returned to foster care after running away — the highest-risk group.

The monthly visit is supposed to be a key detection point. Indicators include unexplained injuries, new possessions (phones, clothes, jewelry) a child in care could not legitimately afford, behavioral changes, chronic school absences, new older “boyfriends,” or a child who appears coached or afraid to speak freely. A caseworker who actually spends time inside the home with the child has the opportunity to notice and act.

When visits are skipped or ghosted, these indicators go undetected. The child being groomed has no regular independent advocate. Applying Connecticut’s 57.4% rate nationally to 328,947 foster children suggests roughly 140,000 children miss their required monthly visit in any given month — approximately 1.68 million missed face-to-face safety checks per year. Each missed visit is a missed opportunity to interrupt trafficking, abuse, or harm. The system that removed children for protection has, through its own failures, created conditions where new exploitation can flourish undetected.

Key Findings

This investigation establishes seven core conclusions:

The federal visitation mandate is systematically violated. Multiple states fall below the 95% floor, with Connecticut at 57.4%. Documented falsification means actual compliance is likely worse than reported.

Visit records are unreliable. Criminal prosecutions in Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, and Illinois prove that reported numbers rest on compromised paper trails that influence court decisions on removal and return.

The penalty was a dead letter and is now officially gone. The 1–5% funding reduction was almost never used. P.L. 118-258 removed it effective October 2025. Zero federal financial consequence remains for failure.

The workforce crisis makes compliance structurally impossible. Caseloads of 24–31 children (versus 15 recommended), 23–60% turnover, and 74.9% burnout rates create mathematical impossibility for meaningful visits plus all other duties.

Children die and vanish as a direct result. Documented fatalities (Mackenzi Felmlee), 45% of missing episodes never reported to NCMEC, and 65% of returned runaways unscreened for trafficking trace back to visit failures.

$9.5 billion flows with virtually no accountability for the core safety obligation. Title IV-E funds the system but does not enforce the basic check on that care.

P.L. 118-258 represents a policy choice to prioritize state convenience over child safety. Removing the penalty while leaving the mandate on paper creates an aspirational standard with explicit Congressional permission to fail. Children with no lobby paid the price.

What Must Happen Now

Litigation strategies include 42 U.S.C. § 1983 class actions asserting deliberate indifference to foster children’s constitutionally protected liberty interests in safety while in state custody. Specific fatality cases support state wrongful death and negligence claims. Aggressive FOIA and state public records requests should target actual visit data, caseload figures, and disciplinary records — not self-reported aggregates. Mandamus actions can compel compliance where state law mandates visits.

Legislative action must restore and strengthen federal penalties with mandatory corrective plans, independent auditing, and capped reimbursement for non-compliant states. Congress should mandate technology-based verification (GPS, time-stamped photos of visits and children) or independent auditing of records. Federal caseload caps at 15 children per worker should be tied to Title IV-E eligibility. Dedicated funding for recruitment, retention, and salaries should carry compliance conditions.

Advocacy requires state-by-state transparent dashboards with child-level (not aggregate) metrics so failures cannot hide in averages. Fatality and near-fatality reviews must be systematically linked to visit compliance audits. States should cross-reference visit gaps with missing child reports, triggering automatic investigation when a child disappears during a documented visit lapse. Annual public report cards grading every state’s visitation compliance should be published so voters and advocates can hold officials accountable.

These steps are achievable. They are the minimum required to convert the mandate from rhetoric back into reality.

The Ghost Must Be Made Visible

The Ghost Visit is not an accident or minor implementation problem. It is the predictable result of impossible caseloads, tolerated falsification, gutted enforcement, and a deliberate congressional choice to remove the last consequence for failure. It turns the state’s most basic promise to children it has taken into custody — “we will at least check on you” — into a lie that can be fatal.

Project Milk Carton will continue this investigation in subsequent articles with deeper examination of specific cases, state-level data, primary documents, and model legislation advocates can advance. The children in foster care have no voice in the rooms where these decisions are made. They have only the adults willing to see the ghost for what it is and demand it be confronted.

Read this. Share it. Send it to your legislators. Demand real visit data from your state agency. Support the work at projectmilkcarton.org, @P_MilkCarton on X, and this article, The more light that reaches these hidden corners, the harder it becomes for the system to continue operating in the dark.

The monthly visit was meant to be the moment a child in foster care knew someone from outside the placement saw them, heard them, and would act if they were in danger. For too many children, that moment has become a ghost.

It is time to make it real again.

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XIV. Sources and Citations

Federal Statutes:

• 42 U.S.C. § 622(b)(17) — State plan requirements for caseworker visits

• 42 U.S.C. § 624(f) — Standards for monthly caseworker visits

• P.L. 118-258 — Supporting America's Children and Families Act (Jan 4, 2025)

• ACF Program Instruction PI-07-08 — Monthly caseworker visit standards

Federal Reports and Audits:

• HHS OIG — "State Agencies Did Not Always Ensure That Children Missing From Foster Care Were Reported to NCMEC" (2023)

• HHS OIG — "Kentucky Experienced Challenges in Meeting Federal and State Foster Care Program Requirements During COVID-19" (2023)

• HHS OIG — "State Standards and Capacity to Track Frequency of Caseworker Visits" (OEI-04-03-00350)

• HHS OIG — "Maine Did Not Comply With Screening, Assessment, and Investigation Requirements" (2024)

• HHS OIG — "Audit of Efforts of State Agencies to Ensure Safety of Children in Foster Care"

• ACF/ASPE — "Trends in Title IV-E Foster Care Expenditures FY2019-FY2023" • CRS Report IF10590 — "Child Welfare: Purposes, Federal Programs, and Funding"

• AFCARS Data — FY2019-FY2024 foster care population data

State Reports:

• Connecticut CFSR Report and OCA Findings (2024-2025)

• Delaware APSR (FFY2021)

• Virginia APSR (2023)

• Illinois DCFS CFSP 2025-2029

• South Dakota APSR 2024

Criminal Cases:

• State of Ohio v. Ashley Steele — 11 felony counts, Muskingum County (2024)

• State of Colorado v. Sandra Spraker — 99 charges, Larimer County (2023)

• Georgia DFCS — 800+ workers disciplined (11Alive Investigation, 2019)

• Illinois DCFS — Mackenzi Felmlee death investigation (NPR Illinois, 2024-2025)

Research and Analysis:

• NSCAW III Workforce Study — "Reasons for Child Welfare Caseworker Turnover 2021-2022" (ACF/OPRE)

• Child Welfare League of America (CWLA) — Caseload standards

• Bipartisan Policy Center — "Government Spending to Prevent and Respond to Child Abuse and Neglect"

• Stateline — "When Foster Care Kids Are Sex Trafficked, Some States Fail to Figure It Out" (2023)

• Child Welfare Wonk — "20 Years of Federal Foster Care Spending" (FY2023 analysis)

PMC CivicOps Database:

• Form 990 Schedule I — Foster care grant analysis ($89.1B tracked)

• TAGGS NGO Grants — Federal child welfare program funding data

• Project Milk Carton Research Division — 340M+ records, $148B+ in grants tracked PROJECT MILK CARTON — 501(c)(3) — EIN 33-1323547