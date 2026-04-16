By the PMC Investigations Desk · Project Milk Carton · April 16, 2026

A short note before we begin

We owe you a frame for what’s coming, because what’s coming is large.

Over the next several months, Project Milk Carton — the same 501(c)(3) that runs the missing children pages, the veteran outreach line, and the public investigations you’ve been reading — will publish what amounts to a citizen’s field manual for how American money and American narrative actually work in 2026.

We are not breaking a single scandal. We are mapping a system.

If you have ever watched a story break, felt a flash of outrage, watched it die in a news cycle, and wondered why nothing ever changes — this series is the answer to that question.

It is also, eventually, the answer to what to do about it.

The keystone

Here is the sentence the entire series rests on. Read it twice.

It’s a game. Citizens forgot the rules. The rules ALLOW the moves we keep getting outraged at.

That is not cynicism. That is not “everything is corrupt and nothing matters.” It is the opposite. It is a precise diagnosis.

The 501(c)(3) tax code, the FEC, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the IRS Schedule B donor-disclosure rule, Delaware corporate law, the FinCEN beneficial ownership exemption, the Lyndon Johnson amendment of 1954, the federal grant-flow architecture — together, they form a rulebook.

Insiders know that rulebook cold. They have to. Their lawyers bill by the hour to keep them inside its lines. Their compliance officers exist to keep them legal. Their public relations teams exist to keep the rulebook invisible.

Citizens, on the other hand, were never taught a single page of it.

We were not taught how a “private foundation” differs from a “public charity.” We were not taught what a Donor-Advised Fund is or why it exists. We were not taught that “501(c)(4)” and “501(c)(3)” are categorically different organisms with different legal rights and different reporting requirements. We were not taught that an LLC registered in Delaware can hold the assets of a Super PAC, donate them to a 501(c)(4), have that (c)(4) grant them to a (c)(3), and have that (c)(3) run “education” that looks indistinguishable from the political campaign that started the cycle — and that every single step of that sequence is legal.

That is the game. The rules permit the plays. And every actor with a lawyer — left, right, foreign, domestic, sincere, cynical, megadonor, grifter, statesman, criminal — runs those plays every day.

The outrage cycle treats each individual play as a scandal. We are going to teach you to see the plays themselves. Once you can name a move, you can spot it in any story, on any side, against any actor. You stop reacting. You start reading.

That is the citizen’s edge. That is what this series exists to deliver.

Why us

Project Milk Carton is a small Nevada nonprofit. EIN 33-1323547. We were founded to bring transparency to the child welfare system and to help find missing children. Those remain our anchor missions and they always will.

But over the last year, our investigations team kept tripping over the same architecture in case after case. We would chase a missing-child grant trail and find ourselves staring at a foreign-aligned media operation. We would chase a foreign-aligned media operation and find ourselves staring at a Delaware LLC stack. We would chase the Delaware LLC stack and find ourselves staring at a Donor-Advised Fund anonymizing the original check.

Different investigations. Different topics. Different politics. Same eight financial moves. Same five information moves. Every time.

We finally stopped pretending that was a coincidence. The architecture is the story. That recognition is what this series is.

We are not the first to notice the architecture. Investigative journalists have been pulling at threads of it for thirty years. Academics have written books about pieces of it. The IRS knows it. The FEC knows it. The FBI knows it.

What is different about what we are doing is the audience. We are publishing this for citizens. Not for journalists. Not for academics. Not for regulators. For the person who watched a clip on their phone and said “wait, how is that legal?” and never got an honest answer.

We are going to give you the honest answer. Then we are going to give you the FOIA template, the email script, and the audit step that lets you do something with it.

What you will learn

The series is built in seven parts. Here is the map.

Part 0 — The Prelude. This article. The frame.

Part I — The Foundations. A short history of how the 501(c)(3) tax code became a battlefield, and a plain-English decoder ring for every entity type you will encounter — (c)(3), (c)(4), (c)(6), 527, Super PAC, LLC, Trust, DAF, Foundation. Two articles. Save them. You will reference them constantly once you start reading 990s on your own.

Part II — The Eight Financial Moves. This is the spine of the series. Eight discrete, repeatable, legal plays that show up in nearly every funded operation in American politics, advocacy, and foreign influence. Each gets its own module: a plain-English explainer, a red-coded case study, a blue-coded case study, an infographic, a video, a song, and a citizen action card.

The eight moves are:

DAF stacking — the anonymous donor problem Entity laddering — the “Russian doll” of stacked nonprofits, PACs, and LLCs Fiscal sponsorship — the “backpack trick” that hides one operation inside another Foreign principal pass-through — how foreign organizations route around FARA through American 501(c)(3)s Delaware LLC opacity — the black-box state, made blacker by a 2025 federal exemption “Educational” classification abuse — issue advocacy wearing a schoolteacher’s coat Personnel overlap coordination — three organizations, one set of officers, zero legal “coordination” Schedule B black hole — the IRS rule that hides every donor’s name from public view

If you read nothing else in this series, read these eight modules. Once you can name them, you can read any nonprofit’s 990 and tell the citizens at your kitchen table what is actually going on.

Part III — The Five Information Moves. The financial layer hides money. The information layer manufactures consent. They reinforce each other. We will teach you the five techniques — drawn from the publicly published DISARM framework that NATO and the EU use — that show up in nearly every coordinated narrative push, on either side. You will start spotting them in your timeline within a week.

Part IV — The Big Players. The institutional megafunders that make every move scale. Arabella Advisors on one side. Marble Freedom Trust on the other. We will show you the symmetry. The structures are mirror images. Pretending one side does this and the other side doesn’t is the part of the political conversation we are going to retire.

Part V — The Citizen’s Playbook. This is the “what do I do” section. How to read a 990 in ten minutes. How to FOIA. How to call your representative in a way that produces an answer. How to run a local audit on your own county or city. How to stand up a watchdog group of your own. We will hand you the templates.

Part VI — The Case Studies. Worked examples. Specific, named, evidence-cited investigations where we run the moves above against real entities and show you exactly how they were used. These will rotate in continuously throughout the series.

Part VII — The Evidence Standard. A short module on how we publish. Every article in this series will publish with a hashed evidence vault — the source documents, time-stamped, attributed to the analyst who collected them, with cryptographic chain-of-custody. We are going to hold ourselves to a standard the legacy press long since abandoned. You should expect that of anyone publishing about power, including us.

Plus a recurring weekly column — Move of the Week — in which we pick one fresh news story and walk through which move you just watched.

Two firewalls we are building in from day one

Before we go further, two ground rules. Because the predictable critique of any work like this is that it is partisan, and the second predictable critique is that it is bigoted. We are pre-empting both.

Firewall one: bipartisan by design. Every financial-moves module ships with a red-coded case study and a blue-coded case study. Same move. Different team. We will not allow the series to be reframed as “the conservative case against the left” or “the progressive case against the right.” It is neither. The mechanism is the same on both sides because the rulebook is the same on both sides. If your reaction to the first case study is “good, finally,” and your reaction to the second case study is “this isn’t the same thing,” that reaction is itself a piece of evidence about how the game works on you.

Firewall two: multi-directional by design. When we get to foreign-principal pass-throughs (Move 4), we will publish two case studies on the same week. One is an Israeli-aligned media operation routed through a U.S. (c)(3). One is a Russian-aligned operation routed through a different U.S. (c)(3). Same financial mechanism. Different foreign principal. Anyone who tries to reframe this work as targeting one country, one religion, or one ethnic group will be reading both pieces side by side. That is the point. The series is about the route, not the destination.

We are saying this loudly, here, on day one, so that nobody can pretend later they did not know.

Expose. Educate. Act.

We have an editorial doctrine. It has three steps and they happen in this order.

Expose. Name the move. Name the actors. Show the receipts. With evidence-vault hashes attached.

Educate. Teach the underlying rule so you can spot the same move yourself, in another story, against another target, next week.

Act. Provide the solution: the FOIA template, the letter to your representative, the audit step you can run in your own county, the song that names the move so it sticks in your head while you drive.

The act step is optional. Sometimes the deliverable is education alone. Fluency in the system is the point, because fluency is what enables every future action.

We have organized this in two sections so the doctrine has a home.

The journalism — the Expose and the Educate — lives in the main Project Milk Carton publication you are reading right now. It is sober, evidence-first, footnoted, peer-checked through our verification gate, and legally reviewed before it ships.

The action — the Act — lives in our Shadow Patriots section. That has always been our solutions wing, and it is where the FOIAs, email templates, songs, videos, citizen toolkits, and action library will be staged. Every main article that has a corresponding action will link out to Shadow Patriots. Every Shadow Patriots solution will link back to the main article that explains why the action matters.

Sometimes the action drops the same day as the article. Sometimes it follows by a week. Sometimes there is no action and education stands on its own. We will not force-pair every piece. Both halves deserve to breathe.

What to expect, and how often

We are publishing on an aggressive cadence. The work is built. The evidence vaults exist. The investigations are done. What remains is the writing, the production, and the discipline to ship daily.

Expect at minimum one main article per day, with longer case studies on weekends, accompanying videos within a few days of each major drop, and at least one new song per Part. Expect the Move of the Week column every Friday. Expect the Shadow Patriots action library to grow continuously alongside the main articles.

Expect us to make corrections in public when we get something wrong, to publish the evidence trail every time, to credit our sources where we can and protect them where we must, and to treat you — the reader — as an adult capable of handling complex information without an emotional cudgel.

We are not here to make you angry. We are here to make you fluent.

What we are NOT doing

For clarity, because the absence of certain things is itself a tell:

We are not breaking a single scandal. We are mapping a system.

We are not endorsing or attacking any candidate, party, faction, ethnicity, religion, or country.

We are not a “left” project or a “right” project. The series will offend both sides equally. By design.

We are not running a fundraising campaign off these articles. PMC’s donate link will be visible, like always, because we are a 501(c)(3) and the law requires transparency. But we are not gating, paywalling, or upselling this work. It is free. It will stay free.

We are not naming PMC’s operators, sources, methods, or active investigations beyond what is already public.

We are not selling a course. We are not offering a Substack tier. We are not doing a podcast tour off this. The work is the work.

How to read along

Three things you can do right now, in five minutes, that will compound across every article we publish.

One. Subscribe to this publication. We will publish here first, every time, before any cross-post hits social media. You will see the work cleanest, fastest, and in the order it is meant to be read.

Two. Pick a single 501(c)(3) that you have personally donated to in the last three years. Anything. A church. A veterans group. A children’s charity. A college. Anything you wrote a check to or clicked through PayPal for. Find its name. We will teach you, in Module 21, how to look up its 990 on ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer in under two minutes and read the parts that matter. Bring that 990 with you when we get there.

Three. When you read these articles, share them with one person who disagrees with you politically. Not five. Not your whole timeline. One. Send the link to the person in your life whose views grate on you the most. Ask them to read it. Ask them what they think. The single most damaging thing the current information environment has done is convince Americans that the people they disagree with are stupid. They are not. They are reading from the same rulebook you are — they are just running different plays. The fastest way to short-circuit the game is to make the rulebook visible to people on both sides of it at the same time.

The evidence vault

Everything in this series — every case study, every named entity, every dollar figure, every cited document — will publish with a corresponding entry in our evidence vault. The vault includes the source documents, the SHA-256 hash of each document, the date and time of collection, the analyst designation that collected it, and the chain of custody from collection through publication.

This is not a flourish. This is the standard PMC investigations have always operated to. We are publishing it now because we want the citizen-reader, the regulator, and the eventual hostile critic all to have the same access to the same primary source material we did.

The evidence vault for this prelude article is short. It contains this article, the SHA-256 hash of this article at publication, and the editorial doctrine document that governed its writing. You will see real vault contents start populating from Module 1 onward.

You can independently verify every hash we publish using any standard SHA-256 tool. We invite you to.

A word to our regular readers

If you have followed PMC for our missing-children work, you are wondering what this has to do with that. The short answer:

everything.

Our missing-children pages are powered by data flows that traverse the same nonprofit and grant architecture this series will map. The federal grants that fund (or fail to fund) child protective services pass through the entity types we will explain. The “child welfare” 501(c)(3)s that receive billions of dollars in those grants every year are subject to the same financial moves we will describe.

When we eventually publish — and we will — a Module on how child welfare grants are anonymized through DAFs and disappear into “education” line items, we will not be straying from our mission. We will be doing it.

The rest of the series is the foundation that makes that Module readable. Without the foundation, that Module is just another scandal article in another news cycle. With the foundation, you can read it, recognize the moves, and act.

That is the entire arc.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow we publish Module 1: “The Tax Code That Became a Battlefield.” It is the short history of how a tax provision designed in 1954 to keep churches out of partisan politics became, instead, the operating system of the modern advocacy economy.

It is shorter than this prelude. It will run in the morning. There will be a companion video on the Shadow Patriots side within the week, and the first Citizen Action Card — a one-page printable on how to use the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search — will drop with it.

Then we will publish daily.

Welcome to the series. Read carefully. Share with one person you disagree with. We will see you tomorrow.

Project Milk Carton is a Nevada 501(c)(3) public charity, EIN 33-1323547. Our address is on file with the IRS and the Nevada Secretary of State. This publication is editorially independent of any candidate, campaign, party, foundation, or sponsor. Funding for our work comes from individual donations from the public. To support this work, subscribe here or visit our donation page. To submit a tip or a public-interest document, our intake instructions are linked in our publication navigation.

Editorial verification gate: SKEPTIC (Grade A). Legal review gate: THEMIS (cleared). OPSEC review: MINERVA (cleared). Final editorial authority: PMC President.