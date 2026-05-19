By Project Milk Carton Investigations

In 1997, Congress told the American public it had found the answer to one of the most agonizing problems inside the foster care system: children lingering for years in temporary placements with no permanent home, no clear path back to their parents, and no adoptive family waiting on the other side. The crisis was real. By the mid-1990s, nearly 600,000 children were in foster care, and too many were trapped inside a bureaucratic holding pattern that child welfare experts called “foster care drift.” Lawmakers argued that children needed safety, stability, and timely permanency, not years of court delays while agencies failed to make hard decisions.

The solution was the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997, known as ASFA. The name itself was politically bulletproof. Adoption. Safety. Families. Who could oppose any of that? The law passed with broad bipartisan support and was signed by President Bill Clinton on November 19, 1997. It was sold as a humane correction to a system that had supposedly waited too long to move abused and neglected children into permanent homes. Congress said ASFA would place child safety first, speed up legal decisions, and end the era of children drifting through foster care without resolution.

Nearly three decades later, the evidence tells a far darker story. ASFA did not simply speed up permanency. It changed the incentive structure of American child welfare. It created a legal and financial ratchet that pressures states to move children from removal to termination of parental rights to adoption, while providing federal reimbursement and bonus payments along the way. What was presented as a child safety reform became one of the most powerful family separation mechanisms in modern American law.

The central problem is not that every adoption is bad, or that every termination of parental rights is unjustified. Some children face severe abuse. Some parents are dangerous. Some cases require permanent separation. But ASFA did something much broader than protect children in extreme cases. It embedded timelines, reimbursement formulas, and adoption incentives into the machinery of child welfare in a way that made permanent family severance easier, faster, and financially rewarded. The law did not merely ask states to protect children from danger. It gave states a system that rewards them when children move through a federally funded pipeline.

That pipeline begins with removal. It continues through foster care reimbursement. It accelerates through the 15-of-22-month termination clock. It converts poverty, addiction, housing instability, incarceration, and missed service-plan requirements into evidence against parents. It ends, ideally for the state, in finalized adoption and federal incentive payments. But for tens of thousands of children, it does not end in adoption at all. It ends in legal orphanhood — parental rights permanently destroyed, no adoptive family secured, and the child left to grow up in foster care with no legal family of any kind.

The scale is staggering. The research brief compiled for this investigation estimates that more than 2 million children have experienced termination of parental rights since ASFA became law. More than 70,000 terminations now occur annually. In FY2022 alone, states filed 64,561 terminations of parental rights while finalizing only 53,665 adoptions. That national gap means roughly 11,000 more children had their legal family ties destroyed than were successfully placed into adoptive homes that year. These are not abstract numbers. They are children whose families were legally erased faster than the system could create new ones.

The public was promised permanency. What the system produced, too often, was a formula for permanent family destruction.

The Clock That Changed Everything

At the center of ASFA sits the rule that changed the trajectory of American child welfare: the 15-of-22-month provision. Under this rule, states are generally required to file a petition to terminate parental rights when a child has been in foster care for 15 of the previous 22 months. Congress framed the timeline as a safeguard against endless delay. The stated purpose was to ensure children did not spend years waiting for adults, agencies, and courts to decide whether reunification or adoption would occur.

On paper, the provision sounds reasonable. Children do need stability. Foster care drift is real. A child cannot live indefinitely in limbo while the adults around them fail to act. But the practical danger of the 15/22 rule is that it turns time itself into a weapon against families. The clock begins when the child enters foster care, not when the parent receives meaningful services, not when housing assistance is available, not when substance abuse treatment begins, not when transportation barriers are resolved, not when mental health care stabilizes, and not when the parent has a realistic chance to complete the requirements imposed by the court.

For families living in poverty, fifteen months can vanish almost immediately. A parent may be ordered to complete drug treatment, parenting classes, therapy, stable housing, employment requirements, supervised visitation, psychological evaluations, and domestic violence programming. Each requirement may sound reasonable in isolation. Together, they become a bureaucratic obstacle course. A parent without reliable transportation may miss appointments. A parent working unstable shifts may fail to attend required classes. A parent waiting for a treatment bed may lose months before services begin. A parent living in a rural county may be ordered to access programs that barely exist nearby. A parent with untreated trauma may be expected to comply with a system that has already taken their child and now treats their distress as further evidence of instability.

ASFA technically includes exceptions. States are not required to file for termination if a child is placed with relatives, if the state failed to provide required reunification services, or if the state documents that termination is not in the child’s best interests. The law also allows states to bypass reunification efforts entirely under certain aggravated circumstances, such as severe abuse, torture, sexual abuse, abandonment, the murder or assault of a sibling, or prior termination of parental rights. But these exceptions do not eliminate the pressure created by the clock. They simply create procedural categories that agencies, attorneys, and courts must navigate.

The most disturbing misuse of the 15/22-month rule occurs when states treat the timeline not as a threshold reached after genuine reunification efforts fail, but as a trigger that shapes the case from the very beginning. Texas became the clearest example. Investigative reporting cited in the research brief found that Texas DFPS treated filing for termination at the moment of temporary removal as standard operation. That means the state could begin moving toward permanent legal severance before the parent had a meaningful opportunity to engage in services at all.

This point is critical because it reveals how the system can predetermine outcomes while maintaining the appearance of due process. A parent is told they must complete services to reunify with their child, but the state has already filed or prepared the legal pathway to terminate their rights. The agency can claim it offered services. The court can claim it reviewed progress. The case plan can claim reunification was attempted. Yet the system’s posture from day one may already be adversarial, with termination treated as the expected endpoint rather than the last resort.

When termination begins at removal, reasonable efforts become paperwork. The state can say the right words while the machinery moves in the opposite direction. And once that machinery begins moving, every delay, missed appointment, failed drug test, housing setback, or bureaucratic misunderstanding becomes another turn of the ratchet.

The Three-Part Financial Engine

ASFA’s most dangerous legacy is not only legal. It is financial. The law sits inside a broader federal funding structure that rewards child welfare systems at multiple stages of the removal-to-adoption pipeline. Most Americans imagine foster care as a public service funded because children need protection. That is partly true. But foster care also operates through reimbursement streams, administrative claims, adoption assistance, and federal incentive payments. When those incentives all point toward removal, termination, and adoption, the system’s behavior begins to follow the money.

The first layer is Title IV-E of the Social Security Act, the primary federal funding stream for foster care and adoption assistance. Title IV-E is an open-ended entitlement, meaning eligible costs are reimbursed by the federal government without a fixed national cap. For every eligible child in foster care, states can claim federal reimbursement for maintenance payments and certain administrative costs. Depending on the state’s Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, or FMAP, the federal share can range from 50 percent to 83 percent. Poorer states receive higher federal reimbursement rates, which creates a disturbing dynamic: the states with the highest poverty and greatest family instability often receive the strongest federal match when children are removed.

The second layer is adoption assistance. Once a child is adopted from foster care, federal reimbursement does not simply disappear. States can continue receiving federal support for post-adoption assistance payments. This means the financial relationship between the state and the child does not necessarily end when adoption is finalized. It changes form.

The third layer is the Adoption and Legal Guardianship Incentive Payments Program. This is the bonus layer. Unlike ordinary reimbursement, these are incentive payments made to states that exceed adoption baselines. The program was designed to encourage states to move children into permanent adoptive homes. But the practical effect is that finalized adoptions become revenue events. In FY2023, the federal adoption incentive pool reached nearly $118 million. In FY2022, the pool exceeded $55 million. In FY2024, it was roughly $75 million. This is not theoretical money. It is cash paid to states for increasing adoptions above established targets.

The combined structure matters because it creates a sequential financial pathway. A child removed from home can generate foster care maintenance reimbursement. That same child can generate administrative reimbursement while the case proceeds. If parental rights are terminated and adoption occurs, the state can receive adoption assistance reimbursement and potentially bonus incentive payments. The system does not need a formal quota to create pressure. The funding architecture itself points in a direction.

What is missing is just as important as what exists. There is no equivalent federal bonus system paying states for safely preventing removals at comparable scale. There is no massive per-family preservation incentive matching the adoption incentive structure. There is no equally powerful reward for stabilizing housing, keeping children with parents, preventing poverty-based removals, or successfully reunifying families before the ASFA clock matures. The financial engine rewards movement through the foster-to-adoption pipeline more clearly than it rewards keeping families intact.

This does not mean every caseworker is motivated by money. Many caseworkers are overburdened, underpaid, and sincerely trying to protect children. But individual intentions do not erase institutional incentives. Systems do not have to be staffed by villains to produce harmful outcomes. They only need incentives that make the harmful outcome administratively easier, financially supported, and legally normalized.

The Legal Orphan Crisis

The phrase “legal orphan” should make every American uncomfortable. A legal orphan is a child whose parental rights have been terminated but who has not been adopted. The child no longer has legal parents, but no new permanent family has replaced the one the state destroyed. In the name of permanency, the system creates children with no permanent legal family at all.

This is not a marginal problem. It is one of the central failures of ASFA. National AFCARS data from FY2022 shows 64,561 terminations of parental rights compared with 53,665 finalized adoptions. That produces a national TPR-to-adoption ratio of 1.20 to 1. At first glance, that ratio may not sound catastrophic. But the gap compounds annually. Every year that terminations exceed adoptions, thousands of additional children are added to the population waiting for adoptive families. Some wait years. Some age out. Some never find permanency.

The research brief identifies more than 108,000 children waiting for adoption in FY2022. The average wait for adoption after termination approached three years. Other analyses cited in the brief estimate tens of thousands of legal orphans in earlier years, with more than 124,000 additional children becoming legal orphans above pre-ASFA projections. These children are the hidden cost of an adoption-driven system. The public hears about children freed for adoption. It hears far less about children freed from their parents but never claimed by another family.

This is the catastrophic mismatch at the heart of the ASFA model. The law assumes that terminating parental rights clears the path to permanency. But termination does not create an adoptive family. It only destroys the existing legal family. If no adoptive home is ready, willing, and appropriate, the child is not liberated into permanence. The child is legally stranded.

The term “waiting child” often sanitizes this reality. Waiting sounds temporary, even hopeful. But many children wait for years after TPR. Older youth, sibling groups, children with disabilities, children with behavioral diagnoses, and children who have experienced significant trauma are far less likely to be adopted quickly. These are often the very children most harmed by permanent severance from family, kin, community, and identity.

The legal orphan crisis reveals the false promise embedded in the system. ASFA treated adoption as the solution to foster care drift, but adoption cannot solve what the state’s termination pipeline produces faster than families can absorb. When TPR outpaces adoption, permanency becomes a slogan rather than an outcome.

Ohio and the Mathematics of Family Destruction

Ohio exposes the machinery of ASFA in one of its clearest numerical forms. According to the CivicOps AFCARS analysis, Ohio recorded 3,461 terminations of parental rights in FY2022 and only 1,543 finalized adoptions. That produces a TPR-to-adoption ratio of 2.24 to 1, tied with New Mexico for the worst ratio identified in the research brief.

The meaning of that ratio is brutal. For every child successfully adopted in Ohio, more than two children had their parents’ rights permanently terminated. The system destroyed legal families more than twice as fast as it created adoptive ones. At the same time, 3,679 Ohio children were waiting for adoption, meaning thousands of children had already lost their legal ties to their parents but had not secured new permanent families.

The numbers become even more alarming when placed against Ohio’s foster care capacity. The research brief notes that Ohio had more than 15,000 children in care and only about 7,300 licensed foster homes. That is not a system prepared to absorb the consequences of aggressive termination. It is a system producing legal orphans faster than it can place children into permanent homes.

Ohio’s median time in foster care also matters. The brief identifies a median time in care of roughly 12.5 months. The ASFA filing threshold begins at 15 months. That proximity suggests a system structurally oriented around the termination clock. Once a child remains in care beyond the early reunification window, the case begins approaching the legal threshold where termination pressure increases. For families who cannot stabilize quickly, the clock becomes more than a deadline. It becomes a cliff.

The Ohio model shows why TPR-to-adoption ratios should become a central accountability measure in every state. A state that terminates parental rights faster than it finalizes adoptions is not simply promoting permanency. It is manufacturing legal limbo. A state with a high ratio should be forced to explain why it is destroying so many families without securing replacement families for the children it claims to be freeing.

The public should demand state-by-state transparency. How many parental rights terminations occur each year? How many adoptions follow? How many children remain waiting? How long do they wait? How many age out? How many enter congregate care after TPR? Without those answers, adoption success stories become public relations cover for a much larger legal orphan pipeline.

Texas and the Industrial-Scale Ratchet

If Ohio exposes the ratio problem, Texas exposes the scale problem. Texas is the definitive case study in industrial-scale parental rights termination. The research brief reports that Texas terminated parental rights for 91,589 children since 2006, more than any other state. California, despite having a larger population, recorded fewer. No other state came close to Texas’s raw termination volume.

The FY2022 numbers show the machine still running hot. Texas filed 7,198 terminations of parental rights, finalized 4,361 adoptions, and had 10,232 children waiting for adoption after parental rights had already been terminated. That produces a TPR-to-adoption ratio of 1.65 to 1, meaning Texas destroyed legal family ties substantially faster than it finalized new adoptive placements.

The financial history is equally revealing. Between 2008 and 2014, Texas reportedly received approximately $107 million in adoption incentive payments, roughly one out of every five federal adoption incentive dollars paid nationally during that period. In FY2025, Texas remained among the top recipients, receiving a multimillion-dollar adoption incentive award. This does not prove that any individual Texas case was decided for money. But it does show that the state with the largest termination volume also became one of the largest beneficiaries of the federal adoption incentive structure.

The grounds for termination are where the Texas story becomes especially disturbing. The research brief states that more than 90 percent of Texas TPRs were based on failure to complete services rather than direct abuse. That distinction should be at the center of every public debate about ASFA. Failure to complete services can sound neutral, even responsible, until one examines what those services require and who is expected to complete them.

A parent may be required to complete drug treatment, counseling, parenting classes, housing requirements, visitation schedules, employment expectations, psychological evaluations, and court appearances. Each requirement may be difficult for a stable, middle-class parent with transportation, childcare, paid leave, and access to healthcare. For a poor parent living in crisis, the combined requirements can become nearly impossible. Missing appointments because of transportation barriers, unstable work hours, homelessness, relapse, lack of childcare, or untreated mental illness can become evidence of noncompliance. Noncompliance becomes failure to complete services. Failure to complete services becomes grounds for termination.

This is how poverty and instability are converted into legal unfitness. The system does not need to prove that a parent beat, tortured, or sexually abused a child. It can terminate because the parent failed to complete the state’s roadmap under the state’s timeline. When Texas begins termination at the moment of removal, the service plan can function less like a genuine reunification tool and more like a legal record of expected failure.

Texas shows the ratchet in full industrial form. The state removes at scale, files at scale, terminates at scale, and receives federal adoption incentives at scale. The public is told this is permanency. The data says thousands of children remain waiting after termination. That is not permanency. That is throughput.

West Virginia and the Harvesting of the Opioid Crisis

West Virginia presents a different version of the same machine. Texas dominates by size. West Virginia dominates by speed. The state’s child welfare system has been overwhelmed by the opioid crisis, and the result has been one of the most aggressive foster care and termination environments in the country.

The research brief cites reporting showing West Virginia’s foster care rate at eight times the national average, with the state ranking first nationally in removal rate. The foster care population increased dramatically over the last decade, and more than 80 percent of children in the system were connected in some way to the opioid crisis. Substance abuse was listed as a removal reason in roughly half of removals.

The most disturbing figure involves speed. West Virginia has terminated parental rights involving substance abuse in under six months in a significant share of cases, moving faster than any other state identified in the research brief. The median time from removal to termination in West Virginia was approximately six months. That is far below ASFA’s 15-month trigger and reveals a system operating on an accelerated timeline of family destruction.

The moral contradiction is almost unbearable. West Virginia was devastated by an opioid epidemic driven in part by pharmaceutical industry misconduct, regulatory failure, economic collapse, and government neglect. Families were flooded with addiction. Communities destabilized. Parents struggled, relapsed, disappeared into treatment gaps, or entered the criminal justice system. Then, instead of treating the crisis primarily as a public health emergency requiring massive family preservation investment, the child welfare system removed children at extreme rates and moved rapidly toward permanent termination.

The research brief captures the dynamic with a devastating formulation: the addiction created the crisis; the federal incentive structure harvests it. That sentence should be read slowly. A state wounded by corporate and governmental failure now receives federal adoption incentives tied to the legal severance of families produced by that failure. Children become the downstream revenue events of a crisis they did not create.

West Virginia also reportedly receives far more adoption incentive money per capita than any other state. That does not mean caseworkers are consciously trading children for cash. It means the system’s financial rewards flow in the same direction as its fastest legal actions. When the state moves quickly to terminate, and federal incentives reward adoption outcomes, the structure reinforces itself.

The West Virginia case raises a broader national question. When a community is devastated by addiction, poverty, and untreated trauma, should the state respond by building treatment, housing, kinship support, and family stabilization systems? Or should it respond by permanently severing parental rights at historic speed? ASFA made the second option administratively easier and financially rewarded.

Poverty Became Neglect

The hidden engine of unnecessary family separation is the conflation of poverty with neglect. Most foster care removals are not based on severe physical or sexual abuse. They are based on neglect. And in practice, neglect often means poverty expressed through the language of child welfare.

The research brief identifies that 85 percent of neglect-investigated families live below 200 percent of the poverty line. Isolated neglect accounts for a major share of substantiated CPS allegations. Foster care placements involving neglect, rather than abuse, represent roughly 61 percent of cases. Common neglect categories include inadequate supervision, failure to protect, unstable housing, food insecurity, and unmet basic needs.

The law often recognizes the problem more clearly than the system does. Twenty-nine states explicitly state that poverty alone cannot constitute neglect. But frontline practice regularly blurs that distinction. A parent without stable housing may be labeled neglectful. A parent without childcare may be accused of inadequate supervision. A parent without reliable transportation may be accused of failing to comply with services. A parent struggling to pay utilities may be seen as creating unsafe conditions. The material conditions of poverty become evidence of parental deficiency.

This distinction matters because poverty is treatable through material support. Housing assistance, childcare subsidies, food support, addiction treatment, transportation, Medicaid expansion, and direct cash support can stabilize families at a fraction of the cost of foster care. The research brief cites evidence that Medicaid expansion reduced neglect cases by hundreds per 100,000 children under age six. Other anti-poverty measures, including earned income tax credits and higher minimum wages, have been associated with reductions in CPS reports.

The implication is devastating. A large portion of the neglect pipeline may be preventable through economic intervention. But the child welfare system often responds to poverty by removing children rather than funding the conditions that would allow families to remain intact. This is not only morally backward. It is fiscally irrational. Foster care, court proceedings, case management, residential placements, adoption subsidies, and legal orphanhood cost far more than many family preservation supports would have cost upfront.

The problem is that the financial architecture rewards the wrong intervention. Foster care is reimbursable. Adoption assistance is reimbursable. Adoption incentives are paid. Family stability, especially when achieved through ordinary economic support, is not rewarded in the same way. The system claims poverty is not neglect while repeatedly treating poverty as the gateway to removal.

This is where ASFA becomes especially dangerous. Once a poor family’s child enters foster care, the clock begins. The parent must resolve poverty-driven conditions under legal pressure and rigid timelines. If they fail, the state can frame termination as a consequence of noncompliance rather than a consequence of structural deprivation. Poverty starts the case. The clock finishes it.

The Racial Ratchet

ASFA’s harms do not fall evenly. The termination of parental rights is racially unequal in ways that mirror the broader surveillance patterns of the child welfare system. According to research cited in the brief, approximately 1 in 100 American children will experience TPR before adulthood. For Black children, the rate rises to 1 in 41. For Native and Indigenous children, it rises to roughly 1 in 33.

These disparities are not explained simply by differences in child maltreatment. Research increasingly points to unequal reporting, poverty concentration, biased investigation patterns, differential treatment by agencies and courts, and systemic inequalities that expose Black and Native families to far more intensive state surveillance. Families in poor communities are more likely to interact with mandated reporters through public schools, public hospitals, shelters, welfare offices, addiction programs, and police. Each point of contact increases the likelihood of CPS involvement.

Once CPS involvement begins, the racial ratchet tightens at each decision point. Reports become investigations. Investigations become substantiations. Substantiations become removals. Removals become service plans. Service plans become noncompliance records. Noncompliance becomes termination. The system can claim each decision was individualized while the aggregate data shows a pattern of unequal family destruction.

The ASFA clock is especially dangerous for incarcerated parents, and the burden falls heavily on Black mothers. The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation has analyzed how ASFA affects incarcerated Black women. A mother sentenced to 18 months for a nonviolent offense may lose her children not because a court separately determines she is permanently unfit, but because the clock runs while she is incarcerated. Time behind bars becomes time against her parental rights. The punishment extends beyond the criminal sentence and into permanent family severance.

This is why some legal scholars refer to TPR as a civil death penalty. It is not merely a custody decision. It is the legal extinction of the parent-child relationship. It erases rights, obligations, inheritance pathways, identity connections, and family belonging. When applied disproportionately to Black and Native families, it becomes a civil rights crisis hiding inside child welfare law.

The racial ratchet also exposes the danger of framing ASFA purely as a child safety law. Safety language can obscure unequal enforcement. Everyone supports protecting children from danger. But when the machinery of protection disproportionately destroys families in communities already burdened by poverty, incarceration, addiction, housing instability, and historical state violence, the public must ask whether the system is protecting children or reproducing inequality through legal severance.

The Adoption Pipeline Before Termination

One of the most revealing findings in the research brief involves children assigned adoption permanency plans before parental rights are even terminated. In FY2024, more than 51 percent of children with an adoption permanency plan had not yet had their parental rights terminated. That means the system was already categorizing children as adoption-track before the legal prerequisite for adoption was complete.

This matters because administrative classification influences behavior. Once a child is placed on an adoption track, the case begins to look different to everyone involved. Agencies may prioritize adoptive placement recruitment. Foster parents may begin imagining adoption. Courts may view reunification as less likely. Caseworkers may interpret parental setbacks more harshly. Service compliance may become evidence-gathering rather than genuine support. The family may still technically have a chance, but the institutional direction has shifted.

The danger is that adoption planning can become self-fulfilling. A child is identified as likely to be adopted, so the system invests more energy in adoption than reunification. Reunification then appears less viable because fewer supports are directed toward it. The state later claims termination is necessary because reunification failed. But the failure may have been built into the administrative posture long before the final court hearing.

This is not an argument against concurrent planning in every circumstance. Child welfare agencies often claim they must plan for multiple outcomes to avoid delay. But when concurrent planning becomes adoption presumption, the balance changes. Families are no longer climbing toward reunification on level ground. They are climbing against a system already leaning toward termination.

The adoption pipeline before termination also raises ethical questions for foster and adoptive parents. Many foster parents are told children may become available for adoption while birth parents are still fighting to reunify. This can create emotional conflict, adversarial dynamics, and pressure against reunification. A foster parent who bonds with a child may come to view the birth parent’s recovery as a threat. The system then pits adults against each other while the child is caught in the middle.

A truly child-centered system would not pre-sort children into adoption pipelines unless reunification had been meaningfully attempted, kinship options exhausted, and the child’s long-term identity, sibling relationships, cultural ties, and family bonds seriously considered. ASFA’s speed-first model often makes that level of deliberation difficult.

Twenty-Eight Years Later, the Consensus Is Turning

ASFA’s twenty-fifth anniversary produced a wave of reassessment, and the consensus among many scholars, advocates, and policy analysts was severe. The Center for the Study of Social Policy called for repeal. The University of Baltimore’s Center for Families, Children and the Courts described a generation of harm. Legal scholars framed termination of parental rights as a civil death penalty. The National Coalition for Child Protection Reform documented the scale of legal orphanhood and family destruction. Even outlets outside traditional family preservation circles began questioning whether ASFA had taken children away from loving parents.

This broadening criticism matters because ASFA was not a fringe law. It was bipartisan, mainstream, and wrapped in language nearly everyone supported. Its failures are therefore not failures of one political party or one ideological faction. They are failures of a national consensus that assumed adoption acceleration would solve foster care drift without adequately considering how financial incentives, racial disparities, poverty, addiction, and bureaucratic timelines would interact.

The Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018 attempted to correct part of the problem by allowing some Title IV-E funds to support prevention services before removal. That was a meaningful shift, but it did not dismantle the ASFA ratchet. It added a brake while leaving the engine intact. States can still remove children, claim reimbursement, run the 15/22 clock, terminate rights, receive adoption assistance reimbursement, and collect adoption incentives. Prevention funding matters, but it does not neutralize the termination pipeline.

Federal parental rights reinstatement proposals also reveal the scale of the problem. In most states, once parental rights are terminated, there is no meaningful path back, even if the parent recovers, even if the child remains unadopted, and even if reunification later becomes possible. Only a limited number of states allow reinstatement under narrow circumstances. A federal pathway for reinstatement has been discussed, but as of the research brief’s publication, no broad national fix has passed.

This is one of ASFA’s cruelest features. The state can permanently destroy a family, fail to secure an adoptive family, leave the child waiting for years, and still provide no realistic way to restore the original legal relationship. The system claims finality is necessary for permanency, but when permanency fails, finality becomes punishment without remedy.

Twenty-eight years later, the evidence is no longer ambiguous. ASFA created speed, but speed is not the same as justice. It created adoption incentives, but incentives are not the same as child welfare. It created termination timelines, but timelines are not the same as safety. The law solved one problem by creating another, and the second crisis has now lasted a generation.

Conclusion: The Ratchet Never Stops Turning

The Adoption and Safe Families Act was sold as a humane reform to rescue children from endless foster care drift. In reality, it created one of the most powerful family separation mechanisms in modern American law. Its 15/22-month clock transformed time into evidence against parents. Its financial structure rewarded states for removal, placement, and adoption outcomes. Its incentive payments turned finalized adoptions into revenue events. Its termination framework produced legal orphans by destroying families faster than the system could create new ones.

This does not mean every termination is unjustified. It does mean the public must stop pretending that ASFA is merely a child safety law. It is also a fiscal structure, a legal trigger, a bureaucratic accelerator, and a permanency machine that too often mistakes family destruction for child protection. When poverty is treated as neglect, when addiction is treated as abandonment, when incarceration becomes a countdown to severance, and when missed services become grounds for permanent termination, the system is not simply protecting children from danger. It is processing families through a formula.

The numbers now force a reckoning. Ohio terminates parental rights at more than twice the rate it finalizes adoptions. Texas has terminated rights for more than 91,000 children since 2006 and collected massive adoption incentive payments. West Virginia moves from removal to termination faster than any state should tolerate, harvesting the wreckage of an opioid crisis that families did not create alone. Black and Native children experience termination at rates that should be treated as a national civil rights emergency. Tens of thousands of children remain waiting after their legal families are gone.

A system that destroys a child’s family without securing another one has not delivered permanency. It has delivered legal abandonment by the state.

The next phase of accountability must begin with transparency. Every state should be required to publish its annual TPR-to-adoption ratio, legal orphan count, median time from removal to termination, adoption incentive payments, grounds for termination, racial disparities, poverty-related neglect removals, and number of children aging out after TPR. Courts should be required to examine whether reunification services were actually accessible, not merely ordered. Federal agencies should stop rewarding adoption numbers without measuring how many children were legally orphaned in the process.

Most importantly, the country must confront the central moral question ASFA buried under bureaucratic language: how many families were destroyed not because reunification was impossible, but because the system was built to stop trying?

Until that question is answered, the ratchet will keep turning. The clock will keep running. States will keep filing. Incentives will keep paying. Children will keep entering legal limbo. And another generation of families will disappear into a machine America still calls child welfare.

Call to Action: Follow the Clock, Follow the Money, Follow the Children

This investigation cannot end with outrage. Outrage is only useful if it becomes pressure. Parents, foster youth, journalists, attorneys, lawmakers, teachers, clergy, community organizers, and taxpayers should demand answers from every state child welfare agency in the country.

Demand the TPR-to-adoption ratio. Demand the number of legal orphans. Demand the racial breakdown of terminations. Demand the grounds used to terminate parental rights. Demand the number of cases filed before meaningful reunification services were completed. Demand the adoption incentive payments your state received. Demand to know how many children aged out after their parents’ rights were terminated. Demand to know how many removals were driven by poverty-coded neglect rather than abuse.

If ASFA is truly protecting children, the data should prove it. If the system is creating legal orphans, accelerating poverty-based family destruction, and financially rewarding states for throughput, the public deserves to know that too.

The next article in this series will follow the money deeper into the adoption incentive structure, the state-level bonus payments, and the federal reimbursement system that quietly turned family separation into a funded pipeline.

Because the formula is no longer hidden.

And once the public understands how it works, the people running it should never again be allowed to call it reform.If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by independent investigations like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to The Constitutional Republic on Substack.

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SOURCE LIST

PRIMARY LAW

• Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997, P.L. 105-89 | congress.gov/bill/105th-congress/house-bill/867 • Title IV-E of the Social Security Act — Foster Care and Adoption Assistance • Congressional Research Service RL30759: Implementation of ASFA | everycrsreport.com • ASPE HHS: Freeing Children for Adoption Under ASFA | aspe.hhs.gov • ACF Policy Instruction PI-98-14 | acf.gov

FINANCIAL DATA

• HHS ACF: FY2022 and FY2023 Incentive Payment Pool Amounts | acf.hhs.gov • HHS ACF: FY2024 Incentive Payment Pool | acf.hhs.gov • FFIS: Adoption Assistance Incentive Payments and Savings Data | ffis.org • Federal Grants Wire: CFDA 93.603 — Adoption and Legal Guardianship Incentive Payments • Voice for Adoption: FY2024 Spending Bill Analysis | voice-for-adoption.org

AFCARS / CASE DATA

• CivicOps AFCARS Database FY2022 — PMC Exclusive Analysis • ACF: Trends in Foster Care and Adoption FY2013-2022 | acf.gov • AFCARS 2025 Update: Adoption Council | adoptioncouncil.org • Casey Family Programs State Data | casey.org/state-data • KIDS COUNT Data Center — Foster Care | aecf.org

INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

• ProPublica/NBC: 'The Death Penalty of Child Welfare' (Dec 2022) | propublica.org • NBC News: 'In 6 months or less, some parents lose their kids forever' (2022) • The Imprint: 'Bigger in Texas: Adoptions and Parents Who Lose Their Rights' (2018) | imprintnews.org • Mountain State Spotlight: 'Six months or less, parents lose kids forever' (2022) • Washington Post: 'Inside West Virginia's opioid battle' (2019) • NBC News: 'West Virginia foster care system in crisis' (2024) | nbcnews.com • WVVA: 'WV foster care rate is 8 times national average' (Feb 2026)

ACADEMIC & POLICY

• PNAS (2021): 'Contact with CPS is pervasive but unequally distributed by race' | pnas.org • NCCPR Issue Paper 14: Family Preservation and Adoption | nccpr.org • NCCPR: The ASFA Files | nccpr.org • CSSP: 'ASFA 25 Years Later: Time for Repeal' (Nov 2022) | cssp.org • University of Baltimore CFCC: 'A Generation of Harm' (Jan 2023) | blogs.ubalt.edu • Cardozo Law Review: 'The Birth of the Civil Death Penalty' | cardozolawreview.com • CBCF: 'ASFA and Its Impact on Incarcerated Black Women' | cbcfinc.org • Brank (2022): 'Twenty-Five Years of ASFA' | Univ. of Nebraska | digitalcommons.unl.edu • Reason (Nov 2022): 'ASFA Takes Kids Away from Loving Parents' | reason.com • UST Law Journal (2025): 'Confusing Poverty with Neglect in Child Welfare Cases' • CICM/Wash. U.: 'Disentangling Neglect from Poverty' | cicm.wustl.edu • Sage Journals (2024): 'What Does CPS Investigate as Neglect? A Population-Based Study' • Bipartisan Policy Center: 'Poverty and Neglect: What Do We Know' | bipartisanpolicy.org • Kathleen Bean / SSRN: 'Aggravated Circumstances, Reasonable Efforts, and ASFA' | ssrn.com • PBS NewsHour (2023): '1 in 100 kids lose legal ties to parents — new bill aims to help' • ASPE/HHS: 'Understanding Adoption Subsidies: Analysis of AFCARS Data'

OHIO / STATE SPECIFIC

• Ohio Legislative Service Commission: 'Foster Care in Ohio' (April 2024) • Pathway Caring for Children: Ohio Foster Care Statistics | pathwaycfc.org • Sevita Health: '14 Foster Care Stats — Ohio' | blog.sevitahealth.com WEST VIRGINIA SPECIFIC • WV Perinatal Partnership: '54 per 1,000 WV children affected by opioid use' • WV MetroNews: 'Substance Abuse Fuels Foster Care Surge' (Oct 2023) • Congress Testimony: 'A Public Health Emergency: WV's Efforts to Curb Opioid Crisis' (2020)

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