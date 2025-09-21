The Constitutional Republic

Erin S
2d

I've never served in our military, this lifetime. Hearing such stories of having to be ALWAYS cognizant of impending attacks & explosions WOULD BE horrific for both the people & military trying to protect the innocent. Learning recently of the BUSH /CLINTON /OBAMA cartel mafia families that CAUSED & PERPETUATED such human misery for THEIR profit is unforgiveable.

Erin S
2d

Oops. My prior message was sent prematurely.

Just wanted to add that my AWARENESS of the Basra area WAR was via CHILDREN'S LITERATURE, specifically "The Librarian of Basra". It was a true story about Alia Muhammad Baker (RIP in 2021), the chief librarian of the Basra Central Library in Iraq, who saved an estimated 30,000 books from destruction during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Recently learning about all the HIDDEN HISTORY behind these senseless wars (aka the FALSE FLAG of 9-11 perpetuated vs. the American people BY IT'S OWN CORRUPT "Bush" GOV to justify BOMBING 'innocent' Iraq etc) just turns my stomach.

For TOO LONG, the PEOPLE OF OUR WORLD HAVE been manipulated by FALSE narratives, by our (hidden) slave owners. GLAD the TRUTH is coming out, to END these SENSELESS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. Mahalo Anonymous for your efforts to spread TRUTHS.

